JOB OPPORTUNITIES

A leading Nigerian corporate Internet Service Provider is recruiting for a Marketing Manager.
Young, driven, entrepreneurial and have a strong interest in Marketing then you should apply.
Are you ready to research, plan, create and execute a marketing plan and brand image for an emerging market leader?
Then this your opportunity
Its an emerging company with a great reputation, this is a fantastic opportunity for you to make your mark.
First Degree with 2.1, Marketing concentration and/or Masters in Marketing will be advantageous.
2 – 4 Years Market Research and Brand Management experience including international work experience will be ideal.
You should be available for an interview in Lagos in the next couple of weeks.
Salary: Competitive
Email your CV and cover letter to bellanaija @ gmail.com
Subject Line: ISP Marketing Position
Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis but you are advised to apply early.
A well established Nigerian fashion label and leader in Children’s clothing is recruiting for a brand manager.
Are you interested in fashion branding, merchandising and retail? Do you have experience in all aspects of fashion marketing from
creating show stopping window displays to creating a brand marketing plan? Then this is the job for you.
This will be an excellent opportunity for you to do what you love.
Please note that this is a full time job.
Email your CV and cover letter to bellanaija @ gmail.com
Subject Line: Fashion Marketing Position
Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis but you are advised to apply early.
Freelance writers are needed for a new online wedding website Sugar! Weddings. Content is needed for the following categories: Planning, Ideas & Advice, Wedding Fashion & Honeymoon. Please email info@sugarweddings.com for more information.
Would you minde disclosing the company names? Also, are you their HR rep? or just voluntarily assisting with the screening process. Pls excuse and pardon my inqusitiveness!
I work in HR and am helping them with their initial recruitment process.
I didn’t want to put the company names on my blog but for those interested in applying. Email me and I’ll let u know
do you know any companies hiring for media relations a.k.a PR or along those lines in Nigeria?
@nigerican…i can email you some names and u’ll hola at them
note that the pay in PR in Nigeria (9 to 5 jobs) really sucks but you can make great contacts which you leverage to bigger and better things in the future
awsome!!! That would help mucho.Trying to get those contacts and also get acustomed to working in 9ja b/4 i try any solo moves :).
Thanks Bella!