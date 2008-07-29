BellaNaija

29.07.2008

A leading Nigerian corporate Internet Service Provider is recruiting for a Marketing Manager.
Young, driven, entrepreneurial and have a strong interest in Marketing then you should apply.
Are you ready to research, plan, create and execute a marketing plan and brand image for an emerging market leader?
Then this your opportunity
Its an emerging company with a great reputation, this is a fantastic opportunity for you to make your mark.
First Degree with 2.1, Marketing concentration and/or Masters in Marketing will be advantageous.
2 – 4 Years Market Research and Brand Management experience including international work experience will be ideal.
You should be available for an interview in Lagos in the next couple of weeks.
Salary: Competitive

Email your CV and cover letter to bellanaija @ gmail.com
Subject Line: ISP Marketing Position

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis but you are advised to apply early.
___________________________________________________

A well established Nigerian fashion label and leader in Children’s clothing is recruiting for a brand manager.
Are you interested in fashion branding, merchandising and retail? Do you have experience in all aspects of fashion marketing from
creating show stopping window displays to creating a brand marketing plan? Then this is the job for you.
This will be an excellent opportunity for you to do what you love.
Please note that this is a full time job.

Email your CV and cover letter to bellanaija @ gmail.com
Subject Line: Fashion Marketing Position

Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis but you are advised to apply early.
_________________________________________________
Freelance writers are needed for a new online wedding website Sugar! Weddings. Content is needed for the following categories: Planning, Ideas & Advice, Wedding Fashion & Honeymoon. Please email info@sugarweddings.com for more information.

12 Comments on JOB OPPORTUNITIES
