BIG BROTHER AFRICA 3 – THE CRAZINESS RETURNS!

Hey Everyone,

What’s good? How was your weekend? Hope u had fun.

Meanwhile, Big Brother Africa 3 has started!!!!!

The kickoff was held yesterday in Jozi.

Naeto C and Ikechukwu performed ‘Kini Big Deal’ and ‘Wind Am Well’.

Even though they were both obviously lip-synching, they did well! I was feeling the swag more than the performances. The hoodies and scarves – Jozi Style!

Anyway, check out the profiles of all the housemates…

I still have a big question mark as per the Nigerian rep. Sorry but off the bat, dont think he will win…Hope I am proven wrong tho but as per first impressions…hmmmm

BTW, the Angolan guy (Ricco) and Latoya (TZ) have already had a mini hookup! within 12 hours of being in the house!

____________________________________________

UTI – NIGERIA

Name: Uti Nwachukwu

Age: 25

City of Residence: Lagos

Student and model Uti, who appeared in a multi-national billboard ad in 2007, holds a 2-year diploma in Computer Science and Education from the University of Nigeria.

He previously applied to be on Big Brother Africa but was delayed to the audition because of an exam. The one-time bank employee appeared on the Nigerian reality series Next Movie Star, which he finished as the runner-up, before being selected for Big Brother Africa 3.

Listing his mom and dad as his heroes, Uti says the best advice he’s received from a friend was, ‘happiness is a state of mind and it usually begins with a choice.’ A fan of Chelsea Football Club, he dislikes, ‘people going through my stuff, liars, manual labour and arrogant people.’

His favourite quote (‘those who dare to fail miserably are the ones who often succeed greatly’) echoes his belief in life and he says people describe him as a ‘cocktail of personalities.’ Outgoing and talkative, Uti confesses that he has mood swings sometimes.

Describing Nigerians as happy, confident, smart and fun to be with, Uti says Ofunneka was his favourite housemate on Big Brother Africa 2, not just because she was Nigerian, but because she was smart and ‘held her own in the house’.

Asked why audiences should watch him on Big Brother, Uti says, ‘I think I’m an entertaining person so I think the audience will relate to me on a number of issues.’ His message to viewers is to ‘please let the best man or woman win.’ If he wins Big Brother Africa, Uti says he’ll do his part to help the disadvantaged and then he’d invest.

SHEILA – KENYA

Name: Sheila Patricia Kwamboka

Age: 23

City of Residence: Nairobi

Twenty-three year old Sheila from Kenya is a former television reporter who’s currently pursuing a degree in international relations. Outspoken and an extrovert, she describes herself as a ‘people person’ and is proud of the fact that she accepts her faults.

When asked, she reveals her bad habit is that she sometimes makes jokes at other people’s expense.

Asked about the best advice she’s ever been given and Sheila reveals that her teachers at school always told her ‘you have potential.’ If she won USD 100 000, Sheila would spend it on buying her parents a home and starting a marketing firm.



TAWANA – BOTSWANA

Name: Tawana Lebani

Age: 31

City of Residence: Gaborone

Tawana Lebani holds a BSc Honors degree, is a qualified microbiologist from the University of Port Elizabeth in South Africa and currently manages her own goat farm.

She entered Big Brother Africa for the experience because she finds it “an opportunity to learn something new.” Tawana encourages audiences to watch her on the show because she never plans everything, ‘so everything will be a surprise.

Asked for her motto she says that ‘if you do something, be prepared to lay claim to it.’ And asked what she would teach the world if given the chance and the 31-year old says it would be forgiveness.

Saying that she deals with stress by cleaning, Tawana’s message to viewers is to ‘watch and listen with an open mind and don’t judge too much.’ The Formula One fan says that the best advice she ever got was from her sister who said, ‘Stop selling yourself short and being afraid of taking chances.’

Revealing a bad habit, Tawana says that she sometimes speaks before she thinks.

RICCO – ANGOLA

Name: Ricardo David Ferreira Venancio

Age: 21

City of Residence: Luanda

Energetic Ricco Venancio has lived in four countries, on two continents and is always on the go! Born in Angola, he moved with his family to Lisbon in Portugal where he spent 15 years before heading to Manchester in the UK for two years.

After that he headed to Johannesburg for a year before returning to Angola last year where he is currently living and working as a bank employee. Passionate about his family, Ricco says that they are his heroes and that if he wins Big Brother Africa, his prize money would go to his mom’s project.

The Angolan believes that ‘what goes around comes around’ and that people have got to ‘fight for their dreams.’

Asked how he relaxes, Ricco says, ‘I was born relaxed!’ But he does confess that he’s a bit disorganized and can be lazy.

MUNYA – ZIMBABWE

Name: Munyaradzi Chidzonga

Age: 22

City of Residence: Harare

22-year-old acting school graduate Munya is passionate about acting, film, television and the creative process. Determined and focused, this ambitious Zimbabwean wants to act and produce a short film soon and launch a production company.

Munya believes he was chosen to participate on Big Brother Africa because he has charm, enthusiasm, confidence and is likeable. He says that his special talent is his ability to read people though he admits to sometimes over analyzing situations and being tactless and moody. He also reveals that he’s an attention seeker and his message to Big Brother audiences is to ‘sit back and enjoy the ride’.

Citing his father as his hero for being ‘the epitome of a gentleman’, Munya believes in the Voltaire quote, ‘There is no problem that can withstand the assault of sustained thought.’

TAKONDWA – ZAMBIA

Name: Takondwa Nkonjera

Age: 25

City of Residence: Lusaka

A rapper, Ndola born TK says that he’s always been real and he always will be. The 25-year-old says that the achievement that he’s most proud of is his first album because he did it against all the odds.

Describing himself as charismatic, he says that sometimes he can be insulting. He also says that it doesn’t matter what you tell people to do because they only do what they want to do.

Asked about his most embarrassing moment and the Zambian says it was when he was booed off stage in high school.

If he wins Big Brother, TK plans to use the money to release a new album, set up a studio, open a school with his mother and have a party!



THAMI – SOUTH AFRICA

Name: Thamsanqa Prusent

City of Residence: Johannesburg

An entrepreneur by profession, Thami is currently studying a degree in economics and learning Mandarin Chinese at the University of South Africa.

An ardent rugby fan and player, he also holds a certificate in Rugby Theory and Practice and attended the South African Institute of Rugby at Rand Afrikaans University before moving on to the University of Pretoria.

Aspiring to become a millionaire this year, the 26-year-old says that if he wins Big Brother Africa, he’ll spend the money on a trip to Asia, South America and visiting African destinations.

Recognizing his bad habits, Thami says that he is opinionated and ‘hardly ever wrong’ and says his special talent is ‘pretending to listen.’

MORRIS – UGANDA

Name: Morris Herbert Mugisha

Age: 29

City of Residence: Kampala

A photographer and model, Morris holds a Bachelor of Arts degree as well as diplomas in Performing Arts and Media Studies.

A father of one (a daughter), Morris is straight-forward about his dislikes of racism, war mongering, hypocrisy and failure. Most proud of the fact that he obtained a scholarship to finish his studies, the 29-year-old is aiming to pursue a Masters Degree soon.

Morris says audiences should tune in to watch him on Big Brother because he’s team orientated and he plans to use the series to ‘elevate myself more in terms of my profession to tap into the international market.’

MIMI – GHANA

Name: Wilhelmina Abu-Andani

Age: 27

City of Residence: Accra

A personal assistant to the CEO of an engineering firm, Ghana’s Mimi is an extrovert who is not afraid to speak her mind and dislikes opportunists and hypocrites. She describes herself as a bit complicated and says that entering Big Brother has already changed her life.

Asked about her strategy, she says, ‘My strategy in the house will be very complicated because I’m going to be partly myself and partly not, so you can’t really tell you know. Just watch out!’

She says if she could teach the world one thing, it would be, to ‘mind their own business and stick to their lanes (no crossing).’



LATOYA – TANZANIA

Name: Latoya Lyakurwa

Age: 21

City of Residence: Arusha

21-year-old secretary Latoya from Tanzania describes herself as an extrovert because she likes people and loves to have fun. She says that she thinks she was chosen for Big Brother Africa because she has what it takes and says that she is the ‘right ingredient to spice up the house.’

The bubbly Latoya loves to shop, and enjoys dancing.

Asked about her favourite memory, Latoya says that it was time spent with her first love. Close to her family, she says that if she wins USD 100 000 she’ll use it on them.



LUCILLE – NAMIBIA

Name: Lucille Naobes

Age: 21

City of Residence: Windhoek

Namibia’s Lucille Naobes is proudly Namibian and says that Namibians are always ready to help. She entered Big Brother Africa for the experience of it and says that audiences should watch her on the show because she ‘will surely make someone laugh or cry.’

A fan of reality TV, Lucille also enjoys the hit television series Ugly Betty. Having studied Travel and Tourism, she’d love to visit Monaco and lists a trip to London as one of the favourite experiences, specifically seeing Big Ben and the London Eye.

Asked for describe her most embarrassing moment, Lucille is open and says, ‘Almost everyday I embarrass myself!’ She reveals that the best advice she was ever given was by a friend who said that ‘hate in your heart will only consume you.’ Proud of her achievement of hiking the Fish River Canyon, Lucille says that sometimes she is selfish and “may do anything to get what is mine.”

A fan of musicians FreshlyGround and Malaika, Lucille says that her favourite movie is the quirky classic Moulin Rouge which stars one of her favourite actresses Nicole Kidman. Lucille is also an avid reader who says that reading is one way that she relaxes. Her favourite book is the emotional Angela’s Ashes.



HAZEL – MALAWI

Name: Hazel Warren

Age: 25

City of Residence: Lilongwe

Personal assistant Hazel Warren holds an advanced Diploma in Travel Tourism and Hospitality and has worked at the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics for the past 4 years.

Enterprising by nature, Hazel also runs a bridal business and entered Big Brother Africa to experience something different and for the possibility of winning the big prize.

She lists her special talent as cooking and says that if there was one thing she could teach the world, it would be patience.

If she won USD 100 000, Hazel says she’ll probably spend it on property.

_____________________

Are you going to be watching this season? any early faves?