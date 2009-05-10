‘What’s New’ New Generation Issue names Top 30 Young Nigerians

What’s New Magazine is back with a new attitude! After months of experimentation with various formats, they have refocused as a comprehensive lifestyle magazine. In the new edition dubbed ‘The New Generation Issue‘, they name their Top 30 Young Nigerians. The list includes author Kaine Agary who won various awards for her book ‘Yellow Yellow’; also on the list, photographer TY Bello, makeup artiste Banke Meshida-Lawal, IT Entrepreneur Chika Nwobi, Musicians: Asa, 9ice, D’Banj, 2Face & PSquare amongst others. The cover page which was shot by Kelechi Amadi-Obi features Nightclub Entrepreneurs Louise Priddy & Ruby Dabbour garbed in Obsidian.
Love how the cover features two foreigners they couldve at least had one FULL naija person; when are we going to start celebrating OUR people…..hiss
Hmmm… nice cover but Chi has a point. Where’s the Rubby Dabour lady from?
It like saying Obama isn’t American because his father was Kenyan. Or he’s not black because heis mother is caucasian.
Louise is half-caste….. But she’s Nigerian innit?
so agree with you.It’s like Naijas can like to feel or think that if something doesn’t have that touch of oyinbo in it,it won’t sell or it’s not good enough.Growing up as a mixed race naija babe,i saw that and “sensed” it all around me.People want to treat you better,want to give you an edge over even better qualified full blooded naijas.It’s sickening.You go to places and people actually accord you some sort of higher respect that borders on been subservient,it’s so embarassing,as i saw people do this with my mum who is the foreigner.
And having a lot of mixed race friends,better belive that most of them have this sense of entitlement in Naij,as if we are meant to be better than the full naija chicks especially.But can we be blamed,when you find men literally disrespecting their own just to be seen with a “half-caste”.
In secondary school it was so bad as everyone had kinda come of age,and things i saw and experienced,were damn….
I know so many mixed race girls that actually belive they are better and at a higher advantage than full naija girls.They might not sing it from rooftops,but if there was a way to dig deeper its there,lying in there somewhere.But atimes i dont blame them as doors open quicker for them on account of their “exotic mix” and skin tone etc.People walk up to me and before they even have a proper conversation,its the same boring opening line,you are so this and that..where are you from,when i say naij..na lie..they want you to analyse why you are so light skinned and almost blonde haired etc..why you can’t be naija and in their opinion that pretty.
i’ve even had a so called “big boy” tell me that he can only marry a lightskinned to bad gaan..exotic salad(mixed) as he called us…so his children can come out pretty…
and i invited him to my house and brought out my album and showed him extremely wowocious products of mixed race relationships…
and made it clear that with mixed races..if they gonna be pretty they turn out very pretty..and if they gonna be ugly..kai….and the in-betweeners are the majority who are just average looking that shallow minded little boys like him go crazy over..
how many mixed race ugly babes get away with their looks ALL BECAUSE they are just mixed??
Yet when we have mags like this that cannot find JUST ONE full naija to display on the cover..i tire…..but wetin concyn me,if i talk too much some craze person go fit yarn say i be hater or i am just talking cus its easy for me to say just because i am “half-caste” too.
AND DO PEOPLE STILL USE THAT WORD HALF-CASTE??LOL..NAIJA SHA….I LOVE MY PEOPLE…
Obama is American because he was born there. In case you didn’t notice, every NON-WHITE American in America is termed a SOMETHING-AMERICAN.
As far as America is concerned the only “REAL” Americans are the white ones. And if you don’t believe me, do a Google image search on the term “all-american girl” or boy. I promise you 90% of all the relevant images will feature a white person.
Wanna bet?
And yes, it is wrong to feature foreigners on a cover that talks about the top 30 Nigerians.
People forget that Nigeria is an ETHNIC country meaning that you are Nigerian by BLOOD not by citizenship. Yes for all technical intents and purposes one can be a Nigerian citizen, but I doubt many will agree that an Indian, white, chinese, etc person is a Nigerian.
People need to stop trying to use America’s formula to justify things. Everyone forgets that white people stole the land of America thereby creating a racial free for all. America is generally the only country in the world that is like that (well maybe Canada too but that’s a different story). All other countries are based on the ethnic makeup of the citizens.
And nobody should cite the United Kingdom either. If noone was aware, a large number of the ETHNIC BRITISH people are clamouring for all immigration to stop because they are irritated foreigners seem to be taken over their country. Another large number of them would like to see most of the foreigners (even though they are British citizens) LEAVE Great Britain.
And you know what? I understand their logic perfectly.
Nigerianness is by BLOOD and by TRIBE, not by citizenship. There are Nigerian citizens, and there are NIGERIANS.
And no, (before some vapid Anonymous dolt with half a brain tries to argue this) I do not wish I was half-caste or Indian. I am not jealous, I am simply pointing out the fact that a Nigerian born in India or China, or Saudi Arabia, etc will NEVER be considered Indian, China, or Saudi by the locals, no matter their status or what they profess to be.
Therefore, Nigerians should stop treating foreigners better than their fellow Nigerians. Nigerians should stop putting foreigners on the cover of a magazine issue that clearly centres around enterprising young Nigerians. The half-caste girl even has a case for argument because she is half Nigerian by blood.
Nigerians need to stop slobbering over foreigners while simultaneously treating other Nigerians like shit.
I’m just saying.
*Meant to say Chinese
I agree with sugabelly. Nigerians have such low self-esteem. This was an opporunity for the magazine to be promoting NIGERIA and NIGERIANS! If we don’t promote ourselves, who else is?
We really need to start teaching pride to our people, pride in your country; Nigeria might not be there yet, but it is still our land.
Chei! I have no problems with foreign nationals living in nigeria and definatly not mixed race Nigerians! But come on, among the 30 young Nigerians they are praising they could not find one full blooded one to go in front and inspire the 120 millions Nigerians who look like them.
i think she manages caliente
WORD SUGABELLY..WORD!!!
And people would be amazed at how Nigerians treay foreigners or anyone slighlty oyinboish better than nigerians themselves,YET these foreigners treat naijas like sh*t.Especially all these lebanese,indians and chinese.
Usually Poisonivy,i take you as a crazy person who lets loose on the comment section(no offence).BUT here,i love your refreshing honesty.And you are spot on.Everything you have said is so true.
I was pissed off seeing a lebanese/arab lady(ruby) and a mixed naija girl(louise) on the cover of a mag that could have had TY,ASA,9ICE or any of the other people to represent and show the millions of Nigerian children out there that they have something to identify with.
How wrong is this?
We pick up cosmopolitan or OK or this or that,and its one white face after another.When are we going to get a break.and celebrate our own KIND?
Anyway,i guess those who put them on the cover might have been fulfilling some long repressed fantasy.hisssssssss
Emm Ladi, the two suituations are NOT analogous. America has been a country for immigrants since its inception, an analogous suituation would be a Greek or Labanese magazine featuring 1 mixed African AND an African expat on their top 30 Grecians; that will never happen and you know it but whtevs.
meant say their top 30 Grecian cover
Was just going to add that NO WAY in hell would a magazine in greece or lebanon or saudi arabia etc feature a FULL BLACK FOREIGNER on a cover that says TOP THIRTY YOUNG LEBANESE ENTREPRENEURS OR THIS OR THAT.
They show us our place and KEEP US THERE.Unless there is now some “urban” mag to satisfy the “minority”(how i hate that word),would you find faces that black people can identify with,and their achievements celebrated.
It’s time for us to wake up and i wont mince words.
Ruby(and i don’t care how long she has lived in Nigeria)has no place on that magazine cover.NONE.
Louise by virtue of having a Nigerian father can at least cop a spot and share that cover with maybe banke or anybody else.
This is too darn sad but it’s true. P-IVY babe, you’re too on point. In fact you shattered the bull’s eye!
I’ve seen this preferential treatment for mixed people get played out so many times in naija and it’s rather unfortunate. But not to justify anything, put plain & simply – nigerians are a product of colonisation. We love half-castes people even more than white people. We like our kids being friends with their kids at school…have them showing up to our birthday parties..etc. but all for what?? just for a pint of the white man’s blood?! All these preferences have been engrained in our sub-conscious & most mixed race people grow up with a complex. E.g, as a half-caste, if you’ve had things handed to you…not based on merit or the quality of your character but solely becus of the colour of your skin or the curls on ur head…or your ‘exotic’ features then you’ll grow up to be a BRAT!
But back to the issue of this mag cover…abeg no blame them. Studies have shown when pretty people grace the cover of any magazine, sales will go up for the particular issue! So una the real problem isn’t about mixed or indigenous nigerians…the matter now is WHY HAS THE DEFINITION OF PRETTY IN NIGERIA BEEN LIMITED TO ‘EXOTIC’ MIXES????
The answer is: THIS IS A CYCLICAL ARGUMENT. WE CANNOT GO ANYWHERE FROM YOU. SO ALL DARKIES/PURE BLOODS MUST PERISH!!!
P.S: come over to the beige side 🙂
P.S.S: If somebody cannot appreciate my sarcasm, they should please go and drown in a latrine!
So because they would not include a nigerian in the top whatever list of whatever country even though they were born there..or are citizens nigerians should do the same? That is not a valid arguement. These women have business that are contributing their quota to the nigerian economy, social scene and whatever but they are not allowed to be on the cover because they are not Nigerian..even though they have Nigerian accents/lived her a long time/ married to nigerian partners..whatever the case maybe that qualifies them to be partly nigerian.
The editors of these magazines for whatever reason decided to put these two ladies on the cover..did anybody have anything to say when all other magazines with top nigerian whatever list featured full blooded nigerians on their covers..no? But this magazine does something different and we would not hear word. Yes, mixed race people and foreigners get preferential treatment on so many occasions but I don’t think that the editors of the mag where giving preferential treatment to these women because of their non-nigerianess…. What you people are proposing is that because some ignorant people give these foreigners/mixed race people preferential treatment, we should put them in their place by denying them any priviledges, turn our noses up at them and show that we are indeed better than them and make them feel unwelcome in a place they call home.? Two wrongs don’t make a bloody right!
people need to stop looking for any opportunity to cry thief and just deal with ish. None of you have the right to declare who can and cannot be on the cover of the magazine.
Yes two wrongs don’t make a right and blah blah.
But i will tell you for free as i have seen this whole black/white thing as someone who has lived it..and is a product of it,and i will speak for nigeria ONLY.
LET US START TO CELBRATE AND UPHOLD OUR OWN SIMPLE.
How many people on the streets of Lagos identify with Louise and Ruby?
Let’s talk facts here,HOW MANY?
IT’S still passing the same message that has been overflogged…OYINBO IS GOOD,OYINBO IS RIGHT OYINBO IS SUCCESSFUL,OYINBO IS RICH OYINBO SELLS ETC…
Hurray if they are contributing to the economy.DO YOU HONESTLY THINK THE FOREIGNERS IN NAIJ GIVE A HOOT ABOUT THE AVERAGE NAIJ??
I’ve seen one of these rich and highly loved and famous “oyinbos” on hols in Lebanon saying to another group of lebanese men wanting to move down temporarily for business(read as rape and loot the country) and i quote “those naijas are the worst suck-ups in the history of mankind,…………………………………”
Without wanting to expose my family background,on the mother side i’m part libyan,lebanese and irish.Hence i have mixed with a variety of the expat community in nigeria.And delilah…THEY DON’T GIVE A HOOT ABOUT “the africans”.
Most can come up here and say i know or have foreign friends and they are open minded and nice etc..DO YOU THINK THEY WOULD BE NASTY TO YOU TO YOUR FACE IF THEY FEEL YOU ARE ON THE SAME LEVEL?
BUT,take it to a more personal level where all inhibitions are unrestricted,its family,and their friends and business partners,where they feel its all safe and walls don’t have ears..etc..and things you hear,you wonder what gave them a right to think or say stuff like that about a nigerian.
They see me in their midst but automatically want to erase the fact that i am part nigerian,and give you some “knowing” glance like you should “feel” what they are trying to say or even “accept” it because its true.
This is NOT just a matter of how some ignorant few(and belive me,they are not as few as we think they are), hero worship anything with the slightest drop of foreign in it,it also has to do with how these foreigners TREAT NAIJAS IN THEIR OWN COUNTRY.
I am itching to give countless examples of people but of what use is it?I know first hand so called nigerian top shots who prefer to pay millions to white men to head companies??why??
companies want a face to front a product…they hustle for mixed race girls.
i remember clearly in grade school,when a certain person was looking for a child actress for a very popular drama then in the 80’s.They sent someone from NTA to different schools on the island to scout for child actresses.And i remember in my class that day,there were 3 of is in class who were mixed,with no chance in hell of knowing how to act.There was another girl who was in the whole drama classes,singing during school shows etc.The talent scout said and i will never forget “she is not fine,take the three fine yellow ones”
I can imagine the girl was crushed.
when we went to NTA,it was a yellow face fest.
And guess what?
The final actress picked was mixed race,and all her co-ogbanjes who used to disturb her,who didnt have any real face time in the movie were all full naijas.I didnt make it though as im a crap actress anyway,mixed race or not.
I have seen the hurt in the eyes of so many kids while growing up when me and my siblings get chosen for things and they get dropped.And for some reasons nigerian adults are so loose tongued,they just say stuff with no regard.I have had people sit with us and our full naija cousins and they tell us straight “you are the best looking in the family”WHY?
At parties,even when we didnt win the dancing chairs by some miracle we were announced winners or given extra goody bags…
these things might sound trivial to some,but to those who have been on the receiving end,damn…its not funny.
And on and on,the cycle continues.
Ruby might be a wonderful person,hey ho..thats her business,but all im saying here is that,how about putting a face that the average nigerian child can identify with??
Not something that looks far-fetched and unreachable and exclusively for the foreigners or “half-castes”.
Is louise the only person who runs a night-club?
I showed a cousin of mine who lives in Nigeria this article and she was like why am i getting my thong ina twist,that everybody knows in Naij,any and everything oyinbo rules now.
She is 24,works for one of the high commissions and has only been in lagos for all of a year,yet she knows what works.
Things we cannot get away with in their country,they get away with it in ours.
Men delilah,let me stop,atimes when i start people think im crazy.
YESS I MIGHT NOT HAVE THE RIGHT TO DECIDE WHO CAN GRACE THE COVER OF THE MAGS..BUT WOULD THE MESSAGE HAVE LESS OF A MEANING IF THEY HAD JUST ONE FULL NAIJA PERSON?AND LOUISE??
louise is Nigerian what d heck are you talking about……….HER DAD IS NIGERIAN!!!!
so are you saying that you as a mixed race person should not be allowed to grace the cover of a mag or be recognized at some level even though you feel more nigerian than the other ethnicities you are a part of?
Louise is Nigerian. To argue otherwise is unproductive and ridiculous. She lives in Nigeria with her entire family(English mum included) so to call her anything else makes no sense. Or is Ramsey Noah not Nigerian because he is mixed? Or is being Nigerian based on your accent or grittiness? Let’s just leave that Louise issue because she is Nigerian and has lived in Nigeria as much as she has lived abroad at this point.
As people get caught up in drama, no one seems to be mentioning that the cover looks TERRIBLE. Ruby looks old here and Louise’s hair and makeup do her a great disservice. Had this cover been out Lagos hotspots and featured all the hotspot in Nigeria run by women(Bambudda and No10 included) it would have made sense.
Trying to say Lebanon does this or India does that can be really tricky. You can’t compare because there are not Nigerians in the same numbers or as culturally entrenched in those countries. People like Ruby(and Raja since he helps her run Caliente) have grown up in Nigeria more than anywhere else and it hurts no one to acknowledge them along with other Nigerians.
This cover just looks blah and the message is mixed. Without reading the accompanying script, it looks like a piece on Nigerian club owners.
so all this talk she was talking you didnt see the last part where she said and I quote “BUT WOULD THE MESSAGE HAVE LESS OF A MEANING IF THEY HAD JUST ONE FULL NAIJA PERSON?AND LOUISE??”
First of all, for clarity’s sake if you’ve got one Nigerian parent, then yes, you are a national of two nations, Nigeria and whatever the other one might be.
Second, in a country of more than 140 million people, why should a foreigner be the one that ends up on the cover? At the very most she should be tucked away somewhere in the middle pages. We are Nigerians and we want to see other NIGERIANS on the cover of our magazines thank you very much.
Also, in case you don’t realise, the population of caucasoid people in Nigeria is insignificant when compared to the Nigerians. Therefore, they should also be insignificant as far as our media is concerned.
No, I am not being racist. Think about it. There are really no more than a handful of white and semi-white people in Nigeria. (yes, I know there are at least a few hundred but 1. most are in Nigeria on visas of some sort 2. they can never wield any kind of political power 3. they have no say in any of the affairs of the country.
Now, let’s be logical here. Magazines, advertisers, etc, all want to make money, and so they put whoever they think will sell on the cover. This is where the problem lies. LOGICALLY, a sensible magazine editor, advertising agent, blah blah blah would put an interesting, engaging, enterprising Nigerian with brilliant business acumen on the cover because LOGICALLY this would be attractive to most if not all Nigerians that fall within the range of this magazine’s target market.
Now observe the illogicality of this magazine cover. There is an (Indian?) on the cover along with a half-caste girl (who by the way gets a pass by virtue of her Nigerian DNA).
How many Indians are there in Nigeria?
The Indian population in Nigeria is far too small for it to influence Nigerian media in ANY way. A magazine editor with ANY amount of business sense would know this.
At least in America there is an argument for the use of minorities on magazine covers because those minorities have SIZEABLE, and SIGNIFICANT populations that are actually worth marketing to.
Tell me why should a magazine cater to the miniscule handful of Indians in Nigeria while excluding the rest of the population?
What rubbish! This is bloody Nigeria and it is far more important to see Nigerians on covers than any foreigner.
More importantly, why should an Indian get the cover of a Nigerian magazine sold in Nigeria when there are 29 Nigerians to pick from?
Why should Nigerians be forced to relate to an Indian as a role model and celebrity?
I don’t know about you but I think What’s New magazine is trying to sell to 140 million people not 140.
No Indian magazine will EVER put a Nigerian on the cover. Hell will freeze over first and we’ll all go iceskating in the Sahara before that happens.
As far as I am concerned, Nigerians FIRST everyone else LAST. ALL countries put their nationals first and treat them better, why not us?
Why do we always have to be the self-sacrificing idiots that offer ourselves up to be used as a footstool for anything that even so much as mouths the word ‘foreign’?
I want my baby cousin to grow up seeing successful, amazing NIGERIANS on magazines and on TV and admiring them and wanting to be like them.
I do not want my baby cousin to grow up wanting to be Indian and hating the fact that he is Nigerian because even though he lives in Nigeria and is surrounded by Nigerians that look just like him, the only celebrated people he ever sees in magazines are Indians and white, and Chinese and God knows what else.
Foreigners have been treated like gods in Nigeria for far too long. They are FOREIGNERS. Technically, they should have limited leeway compared to Nigerians but inexplicably it’s the other way around.
Maybe Nigerians should stop lying to ourselves that we are Christians and Muslims and just admit that we worship the great god ‘Non-Nigerian’.
If you do business in Nigeria, then you MUST make EVERY EFFORT to tailor your business to meet OUR needs and OUR wants, and you MUST ensure that you relate to the NIGERIAN experience.
Why should Nigerians spend their hard earned money on a magazine that won’t even deign to put them on the cover? Tell me. WHY SHOULD WE?
The way Nigerians come and defend these ridiculous behaviour you would think that Indian publications are awash with nothing but Nigerian faces.
Excuse me while I laugh – Kpehe Kpehe.
Blank. Fucking. Stare.
Take your black ass to India and see what happens to you.
Stop defending them. This magazine cover is wrong no matter how you look at it. What’s New is not an Indian magazine, it is a Nigerian magazine that operates in Nigeria. If they cannot represent Nigerians on their covers and give Nigerians their most important features and stories then they should shut down and get the fuck out of my country and move to damn India where they can put all the Indians they want on their covers.
After all if they put a Nigerian on Vogue India it would sell maybe one copy at a steep discount.
Please! Give me a damn break. Nigerians FIRST in Nigeria. Everyone else get in line behind the NIGERIANS.
Oh and by the way, since we actually BUY these magazines with MONEY.
You know, Money, the stuff that we WORK HARD FOR…..
… then YES, we THE CONSUMERS have the INALIENABLE RIGHT to dictate that there by NIGERIANS on the covers that we buy.
And if they don’t like it, then we stop buying.
Bullshit.
You just proved my point.
“Trying to say Lebanon does this or India does that can be really tricky. You can’t compare because there are not Nigerians in the same numbers or as culturally entrenched in those countries.”
There are not enough Indians in Nigeria for them to get this kind of face time in Nigerian magazines.
As far as this argument is concerned, India and Nigeria are EXACTLY the same. They are two countries whose nationals are completely defined by blood, tribe and original ethnicity, therefore the same motivation exists in the two countries whenever advertising, marketing, or magazine covers are involved.
Indians do not want to see black faces staring at them from the covers of their magazines.
Nigerians do not want to (and should not have to) see Indian faces staring at them from the covers of their magazines.
Nigerian children have the right to grow up seeing other successful Nigerians so that they can develop pride in themselves and their country.
Magazine covers like this are detrimental to society. If this Indian lady needs recognition for her efforts, I suggest she write a letter to her nearest Bengali publication.
Enough is enough. First music videos then magazine covers. What is next? An Indian for president?
We are a nation by blood not by birth.
i really hate to jump in the fray but here goes.
We are not saying they are not Nigerian, we are saying why do we always choose the yellowest/ closest to white representatives of ourselves to represent us ehn? there are many many ppl on that list that are more typical nigerian? Does it not seem odd to you that it is the closest to the dearly beloved oyibo they chose to put on the cover ehn. Look. if it was most diverse bla bla , we can hear. In India, even if a black indian made it on a list by luck (and there are some believe me), they will put the most representative of them because unlike us they are proud to look like themselves.
Kpom.
in summary: Nigerians have to work out their image and self-esteem issues, it don tey. ah ah they abuse us outside and also we put mouth and insult ourselves. so no conc. nigerian is fine enough for a magazine cover now. self inflicted apartheid. wonderful.
im of course referring to miss nigeria/india not the booriful lady beside her.
The basis of your argument is flawed because there are LOADS of Nigerian role models for Nigerian children to look up to. If anything, the amount of pride Nigerians now have in home grown things are enldess(The Nigerian music, fashion and film industries) so once in a while highlighting “Nigerians by birth” does no one harm. How many magazine covers in Nigeria have non Nigerians?
If India is a bigoted country why should that be our model? And I beg to differ than Nigeria and India are the same. Indians have been present and active in Nigeria long before Nigerians started going to India. I can see that you ignored the Lebanese angle, what about them? I have Lebanese friends that were born and bred in Nigeria. They went abroad for Uni and are back in Nigeria like many other Nigerians. Surely, you know that there isn’t a thriving Nigerian community in Lebanon so it is NOT the same.
Yes, it is good to celebrate our culture but we WILL not turn into a country of bigots. One magazine cover and everyone is up in arms? Yet Nigerians flock abroad to have their kids so they can become citizens of other countries and are the first in the UK or the US to scream if they are singled out for not being “true” citizens of said country. Please! We have Nigerian models on the cover of foreign magazines, on news shows and in their films, why do they let them do that? Why don’t they tell them to return to their “true” roots?
Enough! Nigeria is not at risk of losing her identity. If anything, we have exported our identity through our films and music to people the world over. They watch Nollywood flicks in Barbados for gosh sake so CHILLLL if Ruby is on ONE cover.
In the three years Bella has run this blog/site, this is the FIRST one that had a non-Nigerian so what do you mean Nigerians are good enough for the cover. Nigerians are ALWAYS on the cover of Nigerian magazines! What you are in effect saying is that no magazine should EVER have a non-Nigerian on the cover, right?
When Italian vogue finally put black models on the cover everyone was shouting “finally”, but to be fair, all the blacks in Italy are immigrants, they are not indegenous so why did they put blacks on their cover? Let’s get a grip on things people. Self inflicted apartheid? A bit dramatic, no?
You amaze me! Nigerians are always first. For goodness sake, we even have laws that make it impossible for companies to come into Nigeria without Nigerian content(60/40).
Based on what you have said, immigrants should never grace covers anywhere? Please read my above comment about Italian vogue because using your logic those black models had no business being on the cover of that magazine.
Editor/contributors of what’s new mag, I hope u read these comments. Sales (of whatever products) have a lot do with marketing/target audience, hopefully, Bellanaija readers/viewers/commentators are not ur target audience ‘cos if we are……..’mo gbe’, consider this edition A HUGE LOSS….:(
Louise Priddy is a hardworking enterprising young woman. I’m not sure about the other lady as i haven’t heard about her. So, i can’t really comment on her. I am not sure it is a colour issue. Louise Priddy happens to have a white English mother and there is nothing really wrong with that. Money is paper that only identifies with who or whom wants to identify with it. Some people are born with the silver spoon and some people work very hard to earn their money and keep. If she happens to have both, then i think we should be happy for her and not see her in terms of colour. As whatever goes around, definitely, comes around. 🙂
No, the message would not have had any less of a meaning if there had been one full naija person. But notwithstanding, having one indian and one mixed race on the cover doesn not in any way shape or form take away from my/ and society in general’s nigerian pride. i understand having experienced first hand outcomes of the “oyinbo is good” psyche you are very impassioned and maybe even biased. Talking as a full blooded Nigerian who has never been cheated of an opportunity by a mixed race person I don’t see them as a threat. however i agree totally that it exists( just look at the so called British and American schools in Nig’s treatment of their teachers) But the solution is not to abolish all things Non-Nigerian from our midst because. as much as some people protest that immigrants in countries such as England be sent back home..the governments would do no such thing be cause they understand that they do contribute to the system even though they (the immigrants)may be only serving their own purposes.
I do not lack Full blooded nigerians to look up to because the magazines I read are spilling over with Nigerian role models on their covers. the case is not that mixed race people and foreigners dominate the media. Infact I have never heard of these two people before now..giving further evidence of the fact that these people(mixed race/foreigners in nig) do not get that much media attention anyway. So we need not get our knickers in a twist over thise ONE magazine that I have never even heard of before now.
But I do agree that the issue of Oyinbo is better has to be addressed even though it has been instilled in our psyche by colonialism. May i suggest that if you are very passionate about this issue as you seem to be..you should get like an awareness/ educative campaign/program thing going because you sure have aLOT to say about this issue…Honestly though, it’ld be good 🙂
Its obvious u guys have not read the magazine… the cover page is about young female club owners and to the best of my knowledge there are no “full blooded” female nigerians that own a club. Bambhuda n No 10 are run by females n not OWNED and for that reason cannot grace the front cover. The “Top 30 Young Nigerians” is a different story and even Ruby(one of the cover girls) wasn’t even mentioned.
I want y’all to go buy a copy and read it…. got mine at the Palms.
The magazine is fantastic and has improved alot….. and has nothing to do with RACE
I’m totally appalled and at a total loss of words at the way some minds work. People are indeed entitled to their opinions and perceptions and I cant fault them based on it, but irks me rather wrongly that anyone would want to believe that this edition is a celebration of all these not Nigerian or as one of the commentators put it “Oyinbo is better”. What is wrong in celebrating hardwork, perseverance and dedication- the edition is about celebrating young and achieving Nigerians. Before any of you begin to sing songs about colour or race, let me ask- how many so called full blooded Nigerian females are club owners? One and that one happens to be Louise Priddy. She has a Nigerian Father and a british mother, she has lived the better part of her life here in Nigeria and has her business here in Nigerian, so she is a Nigerian, no more than you and I. Ruby is not a Nigerian but she’s a leading lady in her industry and the colour of her skin shouldnt stop any one from applauding her efforts and hardwork. Its unfair to taint this whole edition with the whole lousy racism card- this is Nigeria, the majority of us here in this country are Nigerians, so this race card wont work. I want to believe that alot of the people who visit this site are educated, intelligent and have the depth to see beyond this whole pyscho-babble of colour and race. This edition of the magazine is applauding young Nigerians holding their own despite the adversities they face and they are doing great things. Why must we always play this lousy Nigerian card everytime a good thing hits us in the face? It would have been totally understandable if we had women in this line of business, for now, Louise and Ruby are on top of their game in this territory and they need not apologise to anyone for the success they have achieved, neither should they apologise to people like yourself simply becasue the colour of their skin is a problem to anyone. Lets applaud good things when they happen and leave this whole race card to Obama and the rest of Europe and America.
Waoh! Even I got confused after reading all the comments and got the impression that these ladies had been featured as part of the top 30 young Nigerians.
Perhaps those who were crying foul ought to put a sock in it now.
Well done to them. When I grow up, I wanne be like them….
Yes there are loads of Nigerian role models but Nigerian children aren’t getting to see them because people are putting Indians on Nigerian covers.
And by the way, looking out for our own is not being bigoted it’s called common sense.
Go read my other comment on why people should not mention the US or the UK in this argument. The US is a completely invalid portion of this argument.
I never supported Italian Vogue. The Italian vogue cover was a gimmick and everybody knows it. By the way, it doesn’t work the same way in european countries (and the US of course) because the black people there (excluding those who have migrated in modern times) were brought there by force, so they HAVE to accomodate them because it’s THEIR fault.
Yes but the fundamental question remains, of all the publication put out by Nigerians, how many of them feature ‘foreigners’? Think True love, think Genevieve, okay now, what’s new and the host of numerous magazines that exist in Nigeria, how many put ‘foreigners’ on their covers? Let’s keep things in context now.
Bella, if you ever need writers for any of your features, look no further than your comment section!
Of course you want to be like them when you grow up. I applaud and encourage you. Here is a list of things you can do to be just like them when you grow up:
1. Bleach your skin. ( I think somebody has Michael Jackson’s number – he can help you out)
2. Relax your hair. (After doing this get a good flat iron and iron it just to make sure)
3. Get eye replacement surgery to make sure that you never have to wear those stupid coloured contacts again (they keep falling out and exposing you)
4. Get rhinoplasty (Plastic surgeons can work miracles these days. In no time you’ll have Ruby Dabbour’s nose!)
5. Don’t forget to buy those Rosetta Stone tapes( at least if you don’t learn the other language you will at least pick up the accent of the instructor when they pronounce the English words)
6. Now you are ready. Noone can EVER mistake you for a filthy Nigerian so you are assured the best treatment wherever you go. Go out and conquer the world.
It’s obvious you cannot read the magazine cover. It clearly says there: The top 30 NIGERIANS.
But lo and behold, there’s an Indian smiling back at me.
Would it have killed them to put one of the top 30 Nigerians on the cover? Would it have killed them?
They didn’t put them on the cover because they want to be seen as a ‘high-class’ magazine that has foreigners on its cover because they know stupid Nigerians just lap that nonsense up. Please!
Of course Nigerians are always first.
First to be stopped and beaten up by the police while white drivers are waved on by.
First to be sent to jail for fifty years for stealing half a loaf of bread
First resumes to be dumped in the trash
First to be kicked off lines while foreigners are shielded by the police as they are let through
First to be insulted by their own countrymen.
Yeah, Nigerians are first in a lot of things in Nigeria.
And it’s not just Nigeria o! That white dude in Kenya that murdered his black worker and fed him to lions has just been acquitted of murder. It’s on CNN. (Don’t remember if it was Kenya or Zim, but either way).
Of course if it was a Kenyan that had done the same thing the other way around, there wouldn’t even have been a trial. He’d be rotting away in some cell for all eternity without ever even seeing the dust on a lawyer’s briefcase.
We Africans just looooooooooooooove ourselves.
We Africans just put ourselves firrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrst …. for all the BAD things.
😀
I think the women featured on the cover are tied in with the “putting magic back in the night feature” and NOT the top 30 Nigerians story.
Can we get the full list of Top 30 Nigerians, because the few names featured here are the same names we’ve been hearing for the past few years. If your selection is anything to go by, I’d say the list is full of the same old people. That’s sad because I think/hope/pray Nigeria has a fresh crop of young people doing things to advance themselves and their country, but yet it will the same list of people from 07, 06, 05.
This is not to say that they aren’t doing big things, after all I can never beat a face like Banke Lawal, nor can I create a mobile content/marketing genius idea like Chika Nwobi’s M-Tech, but I’ve heard of them already, how long am I expected to be Gongo Aso-ing? Biko kwanu who’s next? Bella are you on the list?
OH MY GOD!!This is a mag with different articles. The one about the two girls is in reference to their work in the clubs and how they are bringing the magic back into the night. The issue has NOTHING to do with race. If there were other women, I am sure they will be mentioned but these women have their game up and are running the best clubs in lagos. Why do you pple always have to bring up race. Stop acting like illiterates jare. ahn ahn.
The bit about 30 most influential young people is a totally different article. Are you pple blind or do you not read other mags. Jesus.
Some pple always jump to the race thing any chance they get. I don’t understand why. I am a nigerian, living in another country and working, at no point as anyone discriminated against me for my race. Why can’t foreigners also have the same respect. Is it Ruby’s fault that she has great management skills and is able to run a great club? Or isnt louise priddy a Nigerian, despite having an english mother, HER FATHER IS NIGERIAN. And that is what they will write on her nigerian passport. Some pple are so insecure in themselves and always look for excuses especially race. GET over it.
Sugabelly when someone said she wants to be like the girls, she meant like them business wise, she wants to be a successful female.. why are u now giving her racial tips. Don’t be unnecessarily mean and stop being ignorant pls.
SIGH.. RANT IS OVER.
Here’s the thing. Even if there are two different stories. They could always have put one or a few of the top 30 Nigerians as the cover shoot.
The point is, they made the cover photo the one that they thought would sell and that people would be attracted to.
The problem is that in a country with 140 million Nigerians, the photo they thought would sell was the one with the Indian.
Two different stories – Two different possible covers. They chose the WRONG one.
Sigh.. suga belly.
they wrote ruby and louise.. why would they now put one. Look.. you have to think in context. things have to be well delivered. i.e they can not be scattering and putting one pic from one article and then another from another article. It is called EDITING. one article is about 2 girls running things. So what is wrong in putting both of them on the cover. Look I know u have a big thing about racism, but perhaps you should not make it all about race, that is not necessarily the first thing you always have to see. God knows what yellow pple did to you sef. you are too bitter.
No one is talking about Louise Priddy. Did you not see where I said Louise has a Nigerian parent thereby making her Nigerian by right? Sheesh, read first.
I was not being mean, it’s called sarcasm. And my sarcasm was pointing out the fact that young Nigerian girls will look at this magazine cover and all they will see is that you have to be Indian or at least half-caste to be recognized and considered beautiful enough to make covers.
Like it or not, people are VERY affected by the images that they are bombarded with. If little black girls in Nigeria cannot see beautiful black women on covers EVERYWHERE they turn, then I want no part of it. The vast majority of the world’s media is already caucasian media (Indians are caucausians too, did you know?).
Nigerian magazines need to give Nigerian children a fighting chance. Nigerian media need to give Nigerian children a fighting chance.
So many Nigerian children grow up believing that Oyinbos are better than them in every way. I even grew up hearing it all the time. When I was in primary school there was this one half-caste girl that came to school, and EVERYBODY wanted to be her friend, students AND teachers alike.
People’s PARENTS were pushing them to be friends with her. Nobody cared what her personality was like, whether she was nice or mean, nobody gave a fuck.
All they knew was that they wanted that Oyinbo girl to come to their children’s parties and be their children’s friend and bring her Oyinbo parent to their PTA meetings because they knew it would make them all look better.
I have nothing against Louise Priddy. She is Nigerian because she has Nigerian blood. But as Poison Ivy pointed out, in Nigeria there is a very disturbing over-fetishisation of anyone and anything that has even just the smell of foreignness about them and it needs to stop or our children will grow up to be even more fucked up about themselves than we are.
Yeah, maybe it’s a different story but they could have always picked the story about the Nigerians but they didn’t because they know that Nigerians are colour-struck and would fall in love with a cover with an Indian and a half-caste girl (not because she is Nigerian but rather because of the white half of her blood) on it.
It stinks to high heaven.
Pple like u look at the cover and see race. Other young girls like me look at covers and see two succesful women hustling and making it work in nig. You have a big problem against pple of other races and I think u need to deal with whatever personal experiences you have.
It’s your opinion that they chose the wrong people to feature on the cover, you’re entitled to your opinion. Is it by force that every one see things exactly your way all the time?
The creative director made a choice and went to print with it; you don’t like it, many people don’t but they’re some people who do and will pay 500naira (is it me or is that kinda expensive for a mag?) to read the articles and look at this cover.
I have already said what my issue with the “list” is, same old people on a “new” list. The cover art is related to their cover story, so what’s my own with that?
I am not bitter. I am simply concerned that my children will grow up believing firmly that they are inferior to people of other races in the world because even in their own country foreigners are treated better than they are.
There are two articles, yes, I see that now. They could have put some people from the top 30 Nigerians on the cover and called it a day. They didn’t have to put the Nightclub story on the cover.
I never said they should combine pictures from the two articles, and even if they did, it’s been done before.
Yellow people never did anything to me. I didn’t say a word about yellow people in this article.
ALSO.. THIS IS ONE BLEEPING MAG. SO WHY SO ANGRY. TRUE LOVE AND OTHERS ALWAYS HAVE BLACK PPLE ON THEM. This mag is highlighting an article and these two women are the FACE of clubs in nigeria now. you really need to stop throwing that race card everywhere jo. So you can’t even give that whole nigerians over prop white skin argument cause that is SOO not the case.
I’m not forcing anyone to agree with me. I already know that there are hordes of people that will vehemently disagree with me and I’m cool with it.
Yeah, N500 is a bit pricey for a mag, what’s up with that? Even Vogue which is basically a back-breaking tome of a magazine doesn’t cost $5.
About the list, which is a totally diff story, you do have a point. A lot of these magazines (True Love, Genevieve, etc) tend to recycle the same people and never give newcomers a chance.
Sigh, Nigeria my country.
Oh God, what is wrong with you? Why does someone have to be “angry” to have an argument? I am not angry. Haba.
First of all, I don’t play the race card. You don’t have to play the race card when the existing situation is ALREADY biased by colour.
The fact remains that when a lot of Nigerians look at Louise Priddy, they don’t see a Nigerian. It’s basically as if she has a sign on her forehead that blinks and says “WHITE BLOOD”. And that’s all Nigerians see and they are irresistably compelled to give her whatever she wants and sacrifice everyone around them for her.
I am not saying this is the case with Louise Priddy. From what I have heard she’s nice and very hardworking, but this is the case with most half-caste people. From a very early age they realise that a lot of the regular Nigerians are falling over their feet to do everything for them.
I’ve seen half-caste children get grades they didn’t deserve, avoid punishments they did deserve, be picked first for everything, be praised excessively, etc while the regular Nigerian children around them are treated like a huge inconvenience.
Again, this might not be the case with Louise Priddy so I’m not even talking about her. My problem is with Ruby Dabbour being there.
O_o. So because someone points out racial injustice they have a big problem with people of other races?
Point taken.
Wow. You need to learn to edit.
@MISS, thank you very much! This debate on here is about race! People are in denial. So many people jumped at the fact that “real Nigerians” were not featured without considering that the cover was in reference to the nightclub article.
I’m really LOL at some of the stupid comments posted here.
LOL. So true!
WOW. People need to chill. Save the rant for your damn dissertation! The cover pic is in reference to the nightclub article. Even besides that, does the woman in green look like she would even be considered as a “young” Nigerian. She looks like a mature woman to me (no hating) so why in the hell would they put her on the cover to represent the top young Nigerians.
Bunch of idiots!
Speak for yourself. I didn’t look at Louise and think white blood. You did! We had mixed raced girls in my school, no parents were pushing for their friendship. You seem to live a rather skewed life or is it all in your head? You made a mistake! Apologise and say I got it wrong and go sit still. Jeez.
Ah, I’m afraid I’ve come to the end of the road with you. If what you read from my response was an adulation of all things white…well.
Did you say something about sarcasm? Even your sarcasm is out of context. Babes, have a cause, nothing spoil but learn to be objective otherwise you’ll ruin your own cause. Seriously. Stop. Breathe. Think.
Sugabbelly,Ruby might just be a naturalised nigerian for all you know!
I AM ASHAMED OF THESE LOW SELF ESTEEMED NIGERIANS THAT COME UP TO MAKE SUCH COMMENTS,I ALWAYS THOUGHT WE WERE THE MOST LIBERAL PEOPLE ON THE PLANET BUT BOY WAS I WRONG…WE ARE CLEARLY THE SAME AS EVERYONE ELSE IN OTHER COUNTRIES WHO ARE JUST CLEARLY XENOPHOBIC,IT’S A SHAME.
Chei, see how Ruby is collecting insult now, MATURE woman! Kai, i don die! She can’t be more than 35, if that.
Tee. thank you o. So obviously I am friends with my half caste friends because they are half castes abi? hiss. Because as an adult, I would choose my friendships solely on skin colour not the individual. hmmm. okay o.
t’s obvious that you don’t live in Nigeria and have not been clubbing in Lagos because if you have you’ll know that there is NO WAY you can have an article about the hottest clubs in Lagos without Bacchus and Caliente, they are two of the three hottest clubs out right now(Insomnia is the third but the ownership is “very” ambiguous and not female). So except you are suggesting that the publishers do an article on the night scene where they OMIT the best clubs then you really have no point at all.
It does not matter if Ruby is yellow, black, blue or green, she runs a fab establishment and that’s what this article is about. Louise just doesn’t have Nigerian blood, she is Nigerian by upbringing too! She went to St. Saviours Ebute-Metta for crying out loud.
Your crusade is misplaced. You are transcribing race issues from wherever you live to Nigeria and it doesn’t work like that. Nigerian children have NO shortage of Nigerian role models, so if a few misguided parents have a complex about race that is NOT representative of Nigeria as a whole. The biggest stars in nollywood last I checked were not mixed(Ramsey is an exception). Genevie, Stephanie Okereke, Ini Edo, etc so please WHAT ARE YOU ON ABOUT?
Abeg!
TO FINALLY REALISE THAT WE ARE LIKE SOUTH AFRICANS AND OTHER XENOPHOBIC COUNTRIES IS ACTUALLY VERY FRIGHTENING,IN A MILLION YEARS I WOULD’NT HAVE IMAGINED THAT A LOT OF NIGERIANS THINK THIS WAY,TO SEE THAT MAJORITY OF THE BLOGGERS WROTE AGAINST SUPPOSED FOREIGNERS IS JUST A DISASTER AND IT SHOWS THAT MOST OF US THINK THIS WAY… MY HEART IS WEEPING PROFUSELY…LET ME SUGGEST TO YOU LOW SELF ESTEEMED INDIVIDUALS,PERHAPS WE SHOULD JUST KILL THESE FOREIGNERS OR KICK THEM OUT OF COUNTRY SO THAT FOR SUBSEQUENT MAGAZINES WE CAN HAVE IT ALL TO OURSELVES AS IT IS WHAT YOU PEOPLE MAY BE NURTURING IN YOUR POISONOUS MINDS
Aren’t we being a bit dramatic? To want to see your people represented isn’t a bad thing, it’s far from xenophobic. Chei
LOL. I didn’t mean it as an insult o! Just meant that I would not necessarily consider her young. :-O!
Na beans? You can’t just become a naturalized Nigerian like that. Look at Dan Foster, married to a Nigerian, has been in Nigeria since forever, they just deported his ass.
WoW… The comments are a more interesting read than the mag/article that was being put out.
I think both arguements have some merit. I’ve been treated like a 2nd class citizen at certain establishments in Naija just cos they are patronized by foreigneers but I have friends of all races and creeds.
I also think words like ‘half-caste’ are insulting so people please refrain from using them if possible. Mixed race is the PC term right now.
I laughed when I the comment on ppl sucking up to anything or anyone foreign in Naija, cos I’m embarassed to say it but its kinda true.
So of us can be so BUSH
Kudos to those women, its great to see women pushing through the glass barrier. But to all those saying this is not a big deal, I just want to as the question: “Are foreign nationals and mixed individuals not looked upon with high esteem in Nigeria?” I remember an interview with chimamanda ngozi adichie, where she described trying to prevent a journalist in Nigeria publishing something about her. She tried with no avail until she got her white agent to ring the journalists. Recognising the agent was white, the journalist made swift effort to cancel whatever he or she was planning on printing. Also how many contracts do the Nigerian government hand to foreing companies, whereas there are companies in Nigeria who cater for the service they require.
I am totally against xenophobia, but the issue with the magazine is that they were confident that putting two exotic looking individuals on the front page would in no way affect how much magazines they sell. The confidence to do this is what is alarming, Indians would think thrice before putting black individuals on the front page of their magazines, but Nigerians, no it will sell because a vast majority of Nigerians whether they want to admit it or not, are fixated and have inherited the colonial mentality, that if its white or a little bit white then its good.
Thank you, my dear! You have made great observations. We can agree that xenophobia is not the real problem here but a problem of social psychology. I agree…colonial mentality is the root cause, but it’s still us who are perpetuating the prevalence of this mentality.
I’m more concerned about the Quality and Design of the mag, like most Naija mags its still quite crappy, but i like the clean feel to it. :::bad design gives me headaches::: then the over-used topics and people…aararAArck!
Anyways, about the Ladies on the cover, i am sure this is just one issue eh? or did they sign contract to appear on every issue??
For the LOVE OF GOD, Lolu S (Insomnia co-owner) was supposed to be on the cover. He fell ill on the day of the shoot. Do y’all suggest they should have cancelled the shoot cuz Ruby + Louise r oyibo?? What happens to ur race argument then?? CRAZIES.
Everyone just needs to take a chill pill. How about you BUY the damn magazine and see what they are on about, before jumping to conclusions?? One would think y’all can’t read – Putting the magic into the night and top 30 Nigerians are not the same article!!
Ha ha this is tooo funny! I’m enjoying the comments more than the actual post. I agree with both sides of the argument. However, I’m going to defend sugabelly since she has been getting attacked for not being open.
However, anybody in publishing will tell you this is a gimmick to help sell their mags. I won’t lie, if it was Mag. I will do the exact same thing! It’s all about business! Top 30 Naijas is a catching topic, and the exotic girls will sell the mags. It was not by mistake “Top 30…” was the first heading and not “night scene whatever”. We are all curious to know who they are but at the same time everybody is tired of seeing Genevive and Omotola’s fine face. Who else is there that will really make a naija girl and boy turn his face to look and BUY. It is straight up business playing to Nigerian psychology. The main fact that there is an arguement makes me curious to know how much more profit they are making this month!
I’m not saying everybody feels this way about oyinbo people especially all the “silver spooned, yankified, and janded” kids that are best friends with oyinbo or have oyinbo has room mates in uni, but you have to know that that’s only about 5% of the people that will actually buy the mag. The remaining 90% of Nigerians hold oyinbo, exotics, mixed race whatever you want to call them on a higher level.
Aside: Even the goverment does it too buy giving contracts to oyinbos. If nigerian education is that inferior to build quaility infrastructure (which is a shame), then invite all the Nigerians abroad to come home to get the contract. That is a topic for another day.
they look nice jo. Love the Louise babes dress
Obsidian* not Obsidan 😀
Thank you.
You definitly living in LA LA LAND..
Ok you are clearly taking the piss, or have a huge problem with English comprehesion. The problem that most ppl have is not with the individuals themselves, but the ppl tht decided to put them on the cover as well as the larger problem of colonial mentality in Nigeria which continues to hold us back; if you ask many ex pat in Naija I’m sure they will agree that the pandering is disgusting.
I usually do not comment on most blogs etc even though i enjoy reading the comments sections more than the articles itself.
I would add my two cents in here as this has been the one i have enjoyed the most.Reading through this comment section,i am amazed at what a lot of people in Nigeria are still blind to.
I am mixed race,part british,part Nigerian,and work in one of the international schools in Lagos.(You know those heavy fee paying ones)
Without risking launching into an epistle,let me let most people on here giving sugabelly or poisonivy a hard time know that what they have spoken is the gospel truth.
A lot of children are jaded about the “right” look.My teacher training involved child psychology,i just did not do the nvq’s and all.I went through the whole nine yards.
And i noticed that growing up in Lagos in the 70’s and 80’s and now,the only thing that has changed is maybe development in terms of media and entertainment etc.People whether we like it or not,still have a near fetish and subservient attitude to foreigners.
The person who mentioned the fact that most people looking at louis would see “oyinbo” first was very correct.In Nigeria,a “half-caste” isn’t seen as black,they see you as oyinbo,hence doors open for you much more than they do your 100% Nigerian or ghanain or whatever contemporaries.
In my school,EVERY parent(and im talking your city people,thisday style,grace the cover of genevieve, etc)type of women always want the pretty mixed race girl to be invited to the parties she is throwing for her little angel etc.I have seen Nigerian teachers give preferential treatment to the foreign wards.Maybe its that extended “fear” of the fact that they have an oyinbo parent tucked somewhere i don’t know.
They are ALWAYS a little hesistant to punish the foreign ones,and don’t bat an eyelid when it comes to the nigerian wards.
Someone said Louise went to st saviors ebutte metta..BUT then left still at the grade school stage to move abroad,comes back and she is the Nigerian delight,nice accent,right color,right contacts.
Check the write up bella added,…Top 30….the list includes….and then entrepreneurs,,,,,louise and ruby..
Yes the cover print says something in line with nightclubs,but if BANKE AND LOUISE had graced the cover and they interlinked beauty with nightlife as THEY ARE BOTH ENTREPRENEURS,won’t that have been something?
But that near should i say class divide that exists amongst the Nigerian elites is sickening.Someone mentioned that the buyers would be those that see the cover and identify with it etc.Automatically meaning that that student at say Anglican Girls Secondary School has no business with the mag as firstly she cannot even identify with the world of Louise or Ruby.
How about been true to ourselves?
I am sure if the researchers scoured around the COUNTRY properly,there will be a rags to riches tale of someone who started a business from scratch and has made it.
I know of a 33 year old multi-millionaire architect who is nigerian,100%,he built himself up from SCRATCH.He rakes in what most of these “usual recycled suspects” that are shoved down our throats would make in say 5-7 years,and i have evidence to back this up.But he is a quiet self made man whose story is INSPIRING.He was a part time danfo driver while in university,but he was determined to make it by the age of 30,and he has.He has his hands in major pies in the construction,building,property circles in Nigeria.YET we don’t see him on the covers of mags.WHY?
Even i as a woman get inspired by him and his story.
What else is new with what Louise wants to tell us.Yes you are hard-working,and i will be the last person to take that away from you as i know what its like to run a club.
but did you face any major financial challenges that usually throws most self starters off track?NO?
Did you have to scrimp and save to get to where you are?NO
Do you know what its like when you have no security of an already made family financial security?NO.
It’s the same story of daddys little princess done good.Thats the bitter truth.And thats the case with most of these celebrated kids we see around.Yes they have a story,but HOW MANY identify with their stories.?
The average nigerian child is not just restricted to a life behind gated mansions in Lekki,trips to the movies,finish high school,get flown abroad to further,come back,decide what you want to do,either daddy connects you or he finances your latest dream,and if that doesnt work marry a rich son of a so and so and let the cycle continue.
There are children out there whose lives are so far flung from all this but who want to see someone they can identify with and know that because they had a very tough childhood,that getting to the top is not an impossibility.HOW do they want to do that when they read (if they can afford to anyway in all honesty)about sugar coated stories that only happen in the world of the select few??
As for Ruby,i TOTALLY disagree with having her on that cover.But thats just MY opinion.I know that unless it’s in another lifetime,a face like mine cannot be seen on a cover of a magazine in HER ORIGINAL country,NO MATTER HOW RICH I AM.Because those behind the lenses and the words know that the AVERAGE child there CANNOT IDENTIFY WITH MY TYPE.
But i guess with time we will learn.
Sugabelly i admire your passion and poisonivy also,speak your truth anyway you know how.Atimes even i worry that is it getting better or worse?
I remember once we had a bring your favorite doll to school day..
No questions as to the sea of blonde hair we had in class that day.
WHY?
Only one child had the doll that Taofeeq Okoya makes,and all the other kids took the mickey out of the poor girls doll.One said it looked like her “housegirl”.
End of the day while the assistants were putting everything into place,we found a beheaded dark skinned doll in the trash can.
Mothers,TEACH YOUR DAUGHTERS THAT THEY ARE BEAUTIFUL,AND HAVE NOTHING TO BE AFRAID OF WITH THEIR SKIN TONE AND HAIR.
Okay,now i know i am ranting.
Miss Anny
That’s not what I meant oh! I’m not talking about ethnicity but citizenship and blood kinship. Her, Louise’s father is Nigerian.
You have a point. I think that as much as we want to feature ‘our own’ (whatever the heck our own means), Nigerians come in different ethnicities, shapes, sizes and colors (mixed).
I totally get the building self-esteem for kids and the preferential treatment and stuff.
But, the way people are reacting is the simple reason ethnic crises is such an issue…..
Thank you oh!!!!!
O_o
LOL. Okay.
i admit i agree with most of what u guys r saying, the editors of the mag should have thought about the consequences of putting them on THIS particular cover because of the emphasis on young Nigerians, but on any other cover its no big deal, and ppl need 2 chill, because they are a business and they use what sells. its Nigerians fault that we like to treat oyinbo ppl like royalty and that in turn many mixed race ppl feel superior and stick together. thank God they are not all like that!
at least the clothes they used on the cover ‘Obsidian’ is from a good young Nigerian designer (love Louise’s dress!)
so sorry 2 add fuel 2 the fire but i thought i would point out that i found it really funny that every1 was absolving Louise cos she’s half black, but errr her father is NOT Nigerian.
also app Alex Cole and Lolu who run Insomnia nightclub were also app supposed 2 b on the cover as well but dropped out…
whether these things make a diff or not 2 ur discussion i don’t know, but thought id at least correct the details.
And Dan is back at work IN NIGERIA….
Cant we all just get together and sing kumbayah on Bella naija one of these days.
Go home and look in the mirror and tell your self ‘I am somebody’ and it would not matter if it was Kate Moss on the cover of Ikebe Super. Some of these back and forth arguments have nothing to do with the magazine but individual’s self esteem issues, racial prejudices, bigotry and a flawed collective perception of what beauty is. A few self help books should get us all out of this hateful cycle.
By the way, the cover is actually a PERFECT choice…media-wise it’s the sexier of the two subjects (clearly all this ‘controversialness’ makes me wanna go pick up a copy now)…I am tired of those top lists of the same people. I am even bored with Louise (still love her and her fabulousity though) But Ruby to me is NEW. Within context, Ruby, louise and all those doing their thang make up the NEW GENERATION let’s not hate and appreciate. If the subject was some other cliche vanity top list then I would be on the side of the fence that Sugabelly is building…but in this case u got it wrong suges.
COMMON SHUT UP TEE AND MISS…..Sugabelly has a point. Black faces are not as celebrated as half-caste or white faces. We have been so brainwashed to think being lighter is better. The weave we are so obsessed over is part of the image of being white. So SUGABELLy is making an excellent point. We like to ignore topics of this sort because we always like to be POLITICALLY CORRECT. In Nigeria a lighter skinned girl is prettier than a darker one. Thank God for the likes of Gen Nnaji for a positive image role model for young girls in Nigeria.
this is rather DUMB….Vogue Italia always put models that are not Italian therefore it makes sense to put a black that is not necessarily a naturalized citizen. So your argument cannot flush SHIT O….LOL.
Ok….has any magazine or magazines put a Nigerian face on its cover. Except maybe ONE…Oluchi…if you know any magazines that have put Nigerians that are positive role models please tell me. When Westerners can PUT Africans especially Nigerians on their covers then Sugabelly’s argument will not hold water. If Whites, Indians, and co are hesitant to see Nigerians on the cover of their magazines because we WILL not SELL magazines, then the favor should be given in turn.
If Westerners can accept foreigners in the likes of Nigerians, then Nigerians such as Sugabelly should ACCEPT indians and oreos or half-baked individuals on their covers. LOL…mehn I no fit laugh.
This race issue is rather played out and I am tired. Black people should learn to LOVE themselves despite their being victims of colonisation. We should learn not to see ourselves as victims but survivors….lol.
Italian Vogue argument does not hold…read my comment after yours.
AND ALL THIS TALK…RUBY WILL BE CONSIDERED TOO TOO DARK TO GRACE THE COVERS OF AN INDIAN MAGAZINE….The lighter you are in India…the more beautiful. The same STUPID mentality.
i am apalled by most of this comments. r u telling me a black british person shouldn’t be on the cover of a british magazine bcos they arent british by blood(for example). how can people still be this backwards. americans hav voted in a black person as a president, shouldnt that mean somethin to u. u want white people to take u as equals but u dont want to do the same. its a big big shame.
mehn i think mixed people actually have it harder in life coz they r been critised by both white and black. whites dont want them the blacks say they arent 100% so we dont accept u too. life.
OMG! I’m speechless, really. Great comment!
Wow. Just wow.
Who would have thought that a picture would cause such a furore with certain individuals? The words mountain and molehill come to mind.
There are far bigger issues in this world than Nigerian/half-Nigerian/Indian/yellow/caucasian/full blood/half blood ethno crap honestly who gives a toss?
I’m i the only one whose problem is that the picture looks like your average facebook picture and not a COVER PICTURE?
Lmao….are you deluded or just plain ignorant? i know you did not just call Nigerians Liberal? Do i need to go find the definition of liberal for you?
interesting arguments, i jst did a post on this issue myself,
http://naijadaydreamer.blogspot.com/2009/05/race-issues-in-naija.html#comments
Lagos is a city full of brain-washed, vindictive and self-loathing indigenes. I was born in London, grew up London and moved here in 2006. The amount of venom and hatred I receive because I have a British accent and don’t understand everything about Nigeria…countless. People go out of their way to hate on me.
However, my mixed race South African colleague is treated like a princess and red carpet rolled out for her everywhere. She is given a ‘free pass’ and has access to every big boy in town because of her colour. At work she gets away with murder when she simply has not delivered. I am basically saying, we Nigerians have one rule for ourselves and another rule for everyone else. We worship white skin, light skin and hate on our own colour. We have been brainwashed and it has passed down through generations.
I would say that Louise has made the most of what she has got and kudos to her for it. As for Ruby…? Who is she? What has she done? We should look to ourselves, praise ourselves and build ourselves up before worshipping foreigners. Most of these foreigners do not mix with Nigerians, they stick together, come here, rob the country blind and we reward them with the cover?!?!
Come on Olaotan, you surely could do better than this!!!
im totally surprised too, its just one issue too!!
If Nigerians worships anything, its money, who gives a damn about the colour of your damn skin, If you got money, you rule..i know this first hand. So all this talk about we worshiping white skin is bull. The only reason you may see a Nigerian groveling at the feet of a white person is because of the perceived notion of the person being loaded.
Where i lived in Victoria Island, the Security guards had no respect for the white folks who lived there, but you’d see them running helterskelter for them because of the change they’d get in the end..its as simple as that.
Ive seen where black folks have slapped white dudes here, beaten them even, if you no get kudi, nothing for you ooooh!
I just had to reply to your comment and say I agree with you 100%. Nigeria’s attitde to light skin disgusts me even though admittedly I’ve joked about it with my “yellow” friends telling them how they are indeed worshiped over there. It is very sad and I agree with you, this is not good enough for the cover of such an important issue.
this is a pretty simple issue … what sells magazines apart from the headlines? … covergirls … apparently they must have just selected the prettiest of the lot and used them for the cover. end of case.
It is a shame that 49 years of Nigeria being an independent country, we should still require the likes of whites who run and patronize this website, http://www.oyibosonline.com/. Freedom of speech by all means but to be so derisive of one of the most hospitable people on the face of the earth is unpardonable. I think it is time we stopped talking of everything being about money. I felt insulted as a Nigerian to read the stuff posted on the website and hosted by idiots we have employed to provide labour in our own country
This comment is hilarious and quite frankyl ridiculous. Who begged you to ’employ oyibos to provide labour in your own country’, whatever that means? If you don’t like the oyibos or what they have to say, if you feel it is necessary to curb their freedom of speech, then feel free to send them all back to their own countries. Also prepare to welcome back the millions of Nigerians currently in the diaspora, even though ‘you’ have no jobs for them. Let’s be reasonable, for goodness’ sake. I may not like everything they say, but they have a right to say what they want. And let’s face it, at least some of it is true. Do Nigerians living abroad not speak derisively of their own countries? Finally, my dear Omololu, what are you looking for an a website clearly intended for oyibo people. Last time I checked, Omoloulu was not an oyibo name. You see, if you mind your own business in life, you will spare yourself a lot of wahala. Ignore them and go your own way… abi? If you feel insulted and threatened by their existence, like I said, start working on getting them expelled from the country and start creating jobs for the Nigerians that will in turn be repatriated from abroad… chikena!!!
Loss ke? After criticising, people will go and buy the thing… you obviously haven’t heard the saying that ‘there’s no such thing as bad publicity’!
If we dont take pride in ourselves, our history, our past and present and future, the world wont either. This sums up my comment(s) for this cover. Am I happy about the cover? No I am saddened by it. When will Nigeria truly celebrate Nigerians especially the young folk doing a lot to Uphold the nations honour?
I would have loved to see young, talented and successful or upcoming Nigerians who are Nigerian on the cover not people who have come in for a sole purpose to “grab” all the Naira, Pounds, Euros and Dollars Nigeria has.
Nigeria please give us some credit so you can get the respect you are truly due!
Peace
i totally, completely, absolutely agree wit u! of all d top 3o nigerians mentioned, y dis 2?
TRUE TALK!
Louise’s father is Ghanaian
dear jbaby,
I live abroad too and I think you are making sense. I personally see no difference in people’s skin. I like them for who they are but I also have bi-racial cousins and I see them as Nigerians I see them no differently. however their is some truth in the arguements, which is Nigerians respect money and it don matter whose skin’s got it. I wish we could all live in peace but me Oh i know send any body white or black or half. if i like you i like you, if I dont if you like be yellow from now till tomrow it donno matter. pls guys check out my blogpost: http://obiamakareasons.blogspot.com/. I also enjoy some of the links you guys put for us to read on more info. pls keep them coming. Cheers
u have been so open about ur personal experiences in Lagos. I hope that blogershpere niaja will see more of this.
big ups to poisonivy and sugerbelly,u guys are amazing,never afraid to tell the truth,not minding whose ox is gored.
Well what can I say. Queema – very well said… and Ola? I totally agree with you. I love Nigeria and lived there for a very long time, but I think you all need to get over the “skin color” issue. It’s just a color for God’s sake and it doesn’t matter what you are. You have potential? Show it and they will acknowldege it and let’s face it, Nigerians, without those foreginers, wouldn’t be anywhere today.
So seriously, get over yourselves. Ruby did a great job and so did Louise. So in stead of sitting here and commenting on what could have, should have and would have been done, the only thing I can tell all of you is, I’d like to see you do a better job!
Peace!
haha@me! i guess dts prolly cos fb pix r getn way better
I know this is a very old post, but I felt the need to comment in some kinda summary.
I am a young Nigerian who has been brought up in England, no less with a white family all my life. I am now 28 yrs old and have fell in love with a White English lady.
I am very aware of my country and visit it countlessy and have every intention of taking my “mixed race2 children there regularly so that they are able to get to know there paternal culture as much as possible…something I did not have the luxury of doing.
Yes, unfortunately we do need to recognise difference in colours/cultures etc because of the world we live in. It was not GODs design for racial hatred, but yes there were different cultures in Biblical times and they were significant.
The key thing to remember here is know your market and promote the right message. Yes, the magazine front should be showing young Nigerian children what they can become…and if me as a full black person see a half black person, when 80% of the population around me is full black, then I am going to think that being full black does not bring forth such success…its a natural thought that I would have…not out of racism, just out of naturality. Nigerians are constantly sold teh western dream and I see them week-in, week-out cleaning my streets, working in the toilets of my night clubs, serving me burgers in their pursuit of the Western dream. And the sad truth is that such imagery will only continue to enforce that.
So in summary…there are cultural differences that people need to recognise, but I pray that my children are treated on merit of their abilities and not elevated due to them being “yellow” as it was so disgracefully put.
Being mixed race does not make you superior, but it als does not make you inferior…if we can get it right at grass root level, then we can change our country (Nigeria) into the place that GOD intends it to be!!!
Hope this makes sense and does not offend…to be honest, if it does I not sure I actually care, ha…
😀