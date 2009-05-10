‘What’s New’ New Generation Issue names Top 30 Young Nigerians



What’s New Magazine is back with a new attitude! After months of experimentation with various formats, they have refocused as a comprehensive lifestyle magazine. In the new edition dubbed ‘The New Generation Issue‘, they name their Top 30 Young Nigerians. The list includes author Kaine Agary who won various awards for her book ‘Yellow Yellow’; also on the list, photographer TY Bello, makeup artiste Banke Meshida-Lawal, IT Entrepreneur Chika Nwobi, Musicians: Asa, 9ice, D’Banj, 2Face & PSquare amongst others. The cover page which was shot by Kelechi Amadi-Obi features Nightclub Entrepreneurs Louise Priddy & Ruby Dabbour garbed in Obsidian.

