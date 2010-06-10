‘Eclecto Chic’ – Tiffany Amber evolves for A/W 2010-11 Collection

The new collection by Tiffany Amber can only be described as awe-inspiring. We got a first look at the collection at the ARISE L’Afrique-À-Porter exhibition in Paris and even then we were swept away. If that was fashion lust at first sight, now this is true love.
The lookbook for Tiffany Amber’s Autumn/Winter 2010-11 has just been released and one is for sure, Tiffany Amber has evolved yet retained its timeless classic essence.
We are drawn by the richness of the luxe fabrics in brilliant colours juxtaposed with black and other muted tones. Traditional African tie-die methods have been applied to lush silks to create a dazzling results. We also love the versatility of the separates like the Daria skirt (photo 7) and the Zola trench (photo 11). In true Tiffany Amber style, we get the draped dress which has been modernized for a sexier look. The draped jumpsuit is a new addition to the Tiffany Amber family and we are so loving it!
According to Folake Folarin-Coker, Lead Designer and Creative Director of Tiffany Amber, she was challenged to push the envelope when presented the opportunity to show in Paris – “I had to think of la Parisienne style was like…she picks here and there that which makes her look fabulous, she’s unfaithful to fashion and its designers, leaving her to remain faithful to that which is most important to her: her style. The modern African woman is the same way, she is immensely confident, fashion savvy and cosmopolitan with her own unique style. The new Tiffany Amber collection is guaranteed to make any woman feel truly special – regal and beautiful“.
Credits
Styling: Tiffany Amber
Photography: Moussa Moussa
Makeup: Deji Peleowo
Hair: Samuel Arogundade
Models: Beth Models – Marcia Okhia | Tansey Coetzee
The ‘Eclecto Chic’ collection will be in stores from the 30th of July 2010
v.nice collection…luv everything except the 5th outfit and the last one.
she is stepping up her game….these are lovely pieces and can compete favorably inan international market
the dress to the right in the 7th picture reminds me of a piece from the H & M 2010garden collection
wowwwww, this label is a cut above the rest. well done tiffany amber! obsidian, phunkafrique et al, pay attention to your seniors! THIS is fashion : P
JD7 is equally good and her creative/couture finishings needs to be looked into for her to
reach the same int’l and world class level; I’m not hating, just saying. 🙂
this collection is GORGEOUS and some of the pieces will fly off racks in
Nordstrom, Harrods, etc. This is awesome! 🙂
However, a little more editing on some of the looks would have been nice.
E.g. the trench dress (which is a bit off from everything else seen, design +
tailoring-wise. And the 2nd dress though pretty is a bit juvenile, too much going on
in the back. Almost like a dress for teens, not young women. Confusing direction.
All that being said, I love Tiffany Amber! Hotness! x
lovely fabrics and colours but her clothes are as always for the much older woman,i wish she would do things younger people can wear and add some structure to her to her line but apart from that, i am prou…………….d of her
