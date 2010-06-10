BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

‘Eclecto Chic’ – Tiffany Amber evolves for A/W 2010-11 Collection

10.06.2010 at By 50 Comments

The new collection by Tiffany Amber can only be described as awe-inspiring. We got a first look at the collection at the ARISE L’Afrique-À-Porter exhibition in Paris and even then we were swept away. If that was fashion lust at first sight, now this is true love.

The lookbook for Tiffany Amber’s Autumn/Winter 2010-11 has just been released and one is for sure, Tiffany Amber has evolved yet retained its timeless classic essence.

We are drawn by the richness of the luxe fabrics in brilliant colours juxtaposed with black and other muted tones. Traditional African tie-die methods have been applied to lush silks to create a dazzling results. We also love the versatility of the separates like the Daria skirt (photo 7) and the Zola trench (photo 11). In true Tiffany Amber style, we get the draped dress which has been modernized for a sexier look. The draped jumpsuit is a new addition to the Tiffany Amber family and we are so loving it!

According to Folake Folarin-Coker, Lead Designer and Creative Director of Tiffany Amber, she was challenged to push the envelope when presented the opportunity to show in Paris – “I had to think of la Parisienne style was like…she picks here and there that which makes her look fabulous, she’s unfaithful to fashion and its designers, leaving her to remain faithful to that which is most important to her: her style. The modern African woman is the same way, she  is immensely confident, fashion savvy and cosmopolitan with  her own unique style. The new Tiffany Amber collection is guaranteed to make any woman feel truly special –  regal and beautiful“.

Credits
Styling: Tiffany Amber
Photography: Moussa Moussa
Makeup: Deji Peleowo
Hair: Samuel Arogundade
Models: Beth Models – Marcia Okhia | Tansey Coetzee

The ‘Eclecto Chic’ collection will be in stores from the 30th of July 2010

50 Comments on ‘Eclecto Chic’ – Tiffany Amber evolves for A/W 2010-11 Collection
  • THE AMAKA June 10, 2010 at 3:08 pm

    FIRST!!!
    HOT HOT HOT HOT HOT!!!!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • fokasibe June 10, 2010 at 3:15 pm

    Fire!!!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • kumzy June 10, 2010 at 3:37 pm

    v.nice collection…luv everything except the 5th outfit and the last one.
    most especially…luv the 2nd dress…like WHAO!!!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • mimi June 10, 2010 at 3:42 pm

    wow! very inspiring!! love the 3rd dress!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • poloma June 10, 2010 at 4:04 pm

    she is stepping up her game….these are lovely pieces and can compete favorably inan international market

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Ujubaby June 10, 2010 at 4:36 pm

    Nyce!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • bukky June 10, 2010 at 4:37 pm

    the dress to the right in the 7th picture reminds me of a piece from the H & M 2010garden collection

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Ms.Pinkus June 10, 2010 at 4:45 pm

    I love love love… this is HAWT!!!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Didilicious June 10, 2010 at 4:46 pm

    Wow, I love it!!!!!!!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • eazzie E June 10, 2010 at 4:50 pm

    blazing hot!!!!!!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • vanessa June 10, 2010 at 4:53 pm

    HOT!FIERCE!NICE!FANTASTIC…….NYMRE WORDS.PLS HOUSE.SM1 HELP ME OUT HERE.ME LIKEYYYY

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • nikki June 10, 2010 at 5:23 pm

    HOT,,,HOT,,,,HOTTTTTTTTTTT ME LIKEY

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • b June 10, 2010 at 5:24 pm

    2nd & 3rd…….1 word = HAWTTTTTTTT!!!!!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • joke June 10, 2010 at 5:26 pm

    HOT ! HOT ! HOT……….LOVE IT ALL.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • chichibaby June 10, 2010 at 5:40 pm

    i love it i would love to model for this clothing line!! love it love it respect it!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • motuns June 10, 2010 at 6:08 pm

    love the fabrics

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • THE AMAKA June 10, 2010 at 6:31 pm

    they are soooo wearable!!!! love it!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Bigzgelz June 10, 2010 at 7:03 pm

    Love! This pieces are actually wearable…and not like some runway looks that are very Gaga’rish

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • aminatu June 10, 2010 at 7:57 pm

    Very chic….

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • lulu FIRE June 10, 2010 at 8:01 pm

    i want everything……

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • lola 2 June 10, 2010 at 8:44 pm

    I love you…

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Ayana June 10, 2010 at 8:53 pm

    Like fine wine this is one designer that has improved her craft over the years. A truly beautiful collection

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • kayhetch June 10, 2010 at 11:12 pm

    Beautifullllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllllll

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Nasir Isa June 11, 2010 at 12:00 am

    EXTREMELY WONDERFUL AND BEAUTIFUL. I WONDER HOW THESE DRESSES WERE MADE.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • ThePoet June 11, 2010 at 12:39 am

    OMFGGG! SPEECHLESS!!!!!!!!!!

    She is doing the damn thing! I’m so proud of her. Mrs. Folarin-Coker U BETTA WERK!!!!!!!!!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • uchechi June 11, 2010 at 2:37 am

    beautiful collection..love the first. good job tiffany.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Ezi June 11, 2010 at 6:40 am

    Wow! Tiffany Amber can do no wrong in my books..she never ceases to amaze me. Kudos to her for another fantastic collection!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • gbegborun June 11, 2010 at 10:56 am

    wowwwww, this label is a cut above the rest. well done tiffany amber! obsidian, phunkafrique et al, pay attention to your seniors! THIS is fashion : P

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Kunbistic June 11, 2010 at 11:18 am

    As in Hot Hotter Hottest!!!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • bubu June 11, 2010 at 12:58 pm

    Lol @ gbegborun dat phunkafrique,obsidian should pay attention to dia seniors lmao so very true…anyway de only tng dell do is to copy d designs

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • lpy vibes June 11, 2010 at 1:51 pm

    no offense but d last dress looks hideous but d rest r okay.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • pinkfunky June 11, 2010 at 3:50 pm

    Well i think they look amazing! But could have worked out more for me with
    brighter colours.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Gam June 11, 2010 at 6:57 pm

    o my word!! LOVELY!! With a capital L!!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • B June 12, 2010 at 6:33 pm

    Exemplary!!! I heart everything.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • DALLAS DAN HESSLER JR June 12, 2010 at 6:41 pm

    SHES HOT

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Juliennetrace June 13, 2010 at 1:08 pm

    The collection is simply a “wow”

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Titi June 13, 2010 at 4:03 pm

    I love Beth Models Nigeria. The models and dresses r hotttt.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • jummy June 13, 2010 at 5:31 pm

    dayme she’s sick!!!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • akomitipojui June 14, 2010 at 2:26 am

    Folake coker is extremely blessed..she’s really above the rest..this is really refreshin especially 4rm all the embellishment craze..

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • creative sista in waiting June 14, 2010 at 4:11 pm

    marcia okhai, I don’t know u personally and keep on repping Naija proper proper.
    Folake Coker has really stepped up to international and world class level.
    JD7 is equally good and her creative/couture finishings needs to be looked into for her to
    reach the same int’l and world class level; I’m not hating, just saying. 🙂

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • PalmwineTapper June 14, 2010 at 8:03 pm

    this collection is GORGEOUS and some of the pieces will fly off racks in
    Nordstrom, Harrods, etc. This is awesome! 🙂
    However, a little more editing on some of the looks would have been nice.
    E.g. the trench dress (which is a bit off from everything else seen, design +
    tailoring-wise. And the 2nd dress though pretty is a bit juvenile, too much going on
    in the back. Almost like a dress for teens, not young women. Confusing direction.

    All that being said, I love Tiffany Amber! Hotness! x

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • cynthia June 15, 2010 at 11:31 am

    wow!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • mutay June 15, 2010 at 5:44 pm

    ….these are simply AWESOME!!!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • fashion eye naija June 15, 2010 at 6:02 pm

    its classy and has a air of edgy modernity.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • ty June 16, 2010 at 10:38 am

    this sure is some hot designs. tiffany amber na baba ooo. fashion self just dey change for naija. very proud that we have creative ppl all over the world. FIERCE N LUV.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Yerima June 16, 2010 at 12:31 pm

    What are the models names? I want to marry one! Are they under 18? Haha

    Gorgeous collection, I can’t wait to see them on our red carpets.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • bimpe June 16, 2010 at 12:46 pm

    waoh! all wearable. i really love the design in pic10.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • kelechi June 19, 2010 at 6:20 pm

    lovely fabrics and colours but her clothes are as always for the much older woman,i wish she would do things younger people can wear and add some structure to her to her line but apart from that, i am prou…………….d of her

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Tweeny October 8, 2010 at 10:43 am

    Tiffany Amber never dissapoints me!!!!! Exquisite!!!!!!!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Paula March 28, 2011 at 9:35 am

    absolutely stunning models and clothing

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija