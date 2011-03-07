BellaNaija

The LiveWell Initiative (LWI) Presents a 3-Day Grand Health Bazaar – March 9th to 11th 2011

07.03.2011

Are you young, and ambitious? Do you know your Body Mass Index or Blood pressure? Do you need to lose some weight or find out about developing nutritional diet plan?

The LiveWell Initiative (LWI) proudly invites you, your family, friends, and colleagues to its Grand Health Bazaar (GHB) at ‘The Incubator’, Ligali Extension opposite City of David Church, Victoria Island, Lagos, from Wednesday 9 March 2011 to Friday 11 March 2011. Time: 9AM to 5PM daily.

Major partners include GSK, Stanbic IBTC, U.S. Consulate General, Banwo & Ighodalo, Vitafoam Nigeria, Thgirb, Go2Gurl, House of Tara, GT Bank, UAC Foods, Skye Bank, Airtel, May & Baker, Medplus, Femme Lounge, and many more… Come and join over 60 companies at the exhibition for some awesome trade, commerce and networking while you explore the healthcare options and enjoy the free services available at the event.

FREE health tests include: Stress Test, Blood Pressure (BP), Blood Sugar, Hepatitis B, and a whole lot of others. Lots of shopping, freebies from organizations, and free make-up for ladies by House of Tara. Great prizes will be given to the first fifty (50) attendees each day. This is for You….Be There!

Date: Wednesday 9 March 2011 to Friday 11 March 2011
Time: 9AM to 5PM daily
Venue: ‘The Incubator’, Ligali Extension opposite City of David Church, Victoria Island, Lagos

LiveWell Initiative LWI: …promoting wellness…preventing ill health
www.livewellng.org/bazaar.php
9 Comments on The LiveWell Initiative (LWI) Presents a 3-Day Grand Health Bazaar – March 9th to 11th 2011
  • eleven March 7, 2011 at 6:56 pm

    Nice one…

    http://www.elleven45.blogspot.com

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • uchechi March 7, 2011 at 7:45 pm

    Very good initiative…I like!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Shukky March 7, 2011 at 8:37 pm

    Wow good 1..

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • faith March 8, 2011 at 9:10 am

    y is everything always done in lagos.???..wat abt us in port harcourt!!!!!!….ehhheeeee???

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • lol March 8, 2011 at 10:57 am

    Excellent….

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Duvy March 8, 2011 at 11:06 am

    @Eleven, Nice blog… Nice initiative, I suppose its not meant for the working class group considering its weekdays onl. *Sad Much*

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • balogun oluwaseun March 8, 2011 at 2:29 pm

    i will be there. good initiative

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Nkiru March 8, 2011 at 2:42 pm

    Wow…..I’ll definitely be there. Won’t wanna miss it for anything

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Amuche March 10, 2011 at 8:21 pm

    Well…seeing its during the week and during working hours…im not the target audience..they should have considered saturday as well..

    Love this! 1 Reply
