The LiveWell Initiative (LWI) Presents a 3-Day Grand Health Bazaar – March 9th to 11th 2011

Are you young, and ambitious? Do you know your Body Mass Index or Blood pressure? Do you need to lose some weight or find out about developing nutritional diet plan?

The LiveWell Initiative (LWI) proudly invites you, your family, friends, and colleagues to its Grand Health Bazaar (GHB) at ‘The Incubator’, Ligali Extension opposite City of David Church, Victoria Island, Lagos, from Wednesday 9 March 2011 to Friday 11 March 2011. Time: 9AM to 5PM daily.

Major partners include GSK, Stanbic IBTC, U.S. Consulate General, Banwo & Ighodalo, Vitafoam Nigeria, Thgirb, Go2Gurl, House of Tara, GT Bank, UAC Foods, Skye Bank, Airtel, May & Baker, Medplus, Femme Lounge, and many more… Come and join over 60 companies at the exhibition for some awesome trade, commerce and networking while you explore the healthcare options and enjoy the free services available at the event.

FREE health tests include: Stress Test, Blood Pressure (BP), Blood Sugar, Hepatitis B, and a whole lot of others. Lots of shopping, freebies from organizations, and free make-up for ladies by House of Tara. Great prizes will be given to the first fifty (50) attendees each day. This is for You….Be There!

Date: Wednesday 9 March 2011 to Friday 11 March 2011

Time: 9AM to 5PM daily

Venue: ‘The Incubator’, Ligali Extension opposite City of David Church, Victoria Island, Lagos

LiveWell Initiative LWI: …promoting wellness…preventing ill health

www.livewellng.org/bazaar.php

