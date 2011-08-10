A Fight Down the Aisle? Stella Damasus, OC Ukeje, Kalu Ikeagwu & Keira Hewatch star in “Two Brides And A Baby”

Nollywood is doing great things! We admire the diversity of films that have been released over the past 18 months. “Two Brides And A Baby” is a new movie produced and written by Blessing Effiom Egbe.
The movie is described as a “romantic comedy drama” – based on the trailer, it is plot definitely features a twisted love story.
Here is the official synopsis of the movie.
For Keche and Bankole, this was a chance to showcase what they thought was a perfect union. They planned for a beautiful wedding and hoped for a blissful life thereafter.
…until the unexpected happened
Now they must together fight for what they believe in or forever lose their hope of a happy life together.
The cast features a mix of established and up-and-coming actors including Stella Damasus, Kalu Ikeagwu, Keira Hewatch, OC Ukeje, Blessing Effiom, Chelsea Eze and Okey Uzoeshi. “Two Brides And A Baby” is directed by Teco Benson and is scheduled to hit cinemas in October 2011.
Looks Promising!!!
yayyyyy soo excited the trailer is finally out
this rely makes sense. survival of the fittest!
Yes!! Nollywood are stepping up their game 🙂
Looks good 🙂
Plus, OC is in it, and he’s yummy. And talented, too, of course 😆
The baby is finnnnnnnnnnnnneeeee!!!
Will love to watch……
so un-inspired.
Hmmmmmmm…thank God OC is acting again….in a well packaged movie…Also i like the fact that there are new faces. I remember her from Silent Scandals. That girl is pretty….I like the mood of the movie…its ver Summer-ish…wonder why its coming out in October
2 brides and a baby!!!! But I c 4 brides!!!!
The bride in this movie has an uncanny resemblance to Mercy Johnson o!
will love to watch it how far we are waiting
Seems a new era is dawning in nollywood.its so nice
Because most of their movies are now seen only at the cinemas, so they are now having a proper market structure other than those piracy ppl who eat them dry leaving them with little or no capital with whioch to produce another movie……thats how it goes 🙂
“Nollywood is doing great things! We admire the diversity of films that have been released over the past 18 months. “Two Brides And A Baby”- If by great things you mean shoddily poaching on international movies plot, theme and title – yes they are! Actually they have been doing that from day one of Nollywood *smh*
So juju, witch craft , wicked step-mothers and occultism you see it in hollywood.Please if have nothing good to say i suggest you shut up and not watch this movies no bi by force.Nollywood is doing great things they are showing the world our story God bless them!.
@ kai I thot I was d onli one dt noticed d mercy johnson look alike. Well d end justifies d means I will giv an opinion afta I see d movie n it beta be good bt it sure looks promising.
beautiful so far, patiently waiting ….
plz how will we Londoners get to see all dis movies now? chai dis is not fair o
Very Nice. Abeg, how can we see these movies in the US?
Nollywood is stepping up i see
Typo in the description:
For Keche and Bankole, this was a chance to showcase what they taught (THOUGHT) was a perfect union.
@Sassy, “poaching plots” is not a new concept in film. Shakespeare has been “poached” so many times, the damsel in distress, prince charming and evil stepmother has been “poached” as well. Hopefully, this film can put a Naija spin on it.
and two lines later, another typo ‘loose’ which I guess should have read ‘lose’…
BN publish my comment o!
Going to check out the trailer…:D
My man kalu is in ! so it’s gonna be a fine movie ! Go nollywood!
i luk up 2 dis movie cos only d preview is da bomb talk more on d main movie….gud 1
Looks good, I’ll get the DVD wen it comes out.. Oh and isn’t that the guy from that boyband? Can’t remember their name but the’re really good. They sang that song ‘tear-rubber’.
interesting………a lot of improvement in cinematography, acting…etc
good luck
It’s great to see Nollywood stepping up to the cinemas…wish I could go see it 🙁 Love u, kalu, and Stella acting alongside OC shows how hot she still is 🙂
Blessing, you go girl
I see the Nigerian connection in the movie, which is why I watch Nollywood movies. Not one of those copy,copy, movies. Would love to watch this one.
Please Nollywood, step up your distribution and marketing know how.Pirates are milking you guys dry.
Chelsea Eze is gorgeous. and Nollywood is really stepping it up. but they need more theaters in the country other than just Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt. I believe Enugu’s is on its way as well, but if they had more theaters across the country, more folks could be able to watch instead of waiting for a DVD that will never come out. Kudos to Nollywood though.
my mistake, Uyo does have a cinema or two.
a must watch ooooooooooooooooo
the girl on the right looks like Mercy J.
I would like to see the movie
I actually thought it was Mercy J
Seeing as Kalu Ikeagwu, Stella Damasus & O.C. Ukeje are in the same movie, I like already. Good to see Blessing in a movie. It’s been a while.
ahhhh! this looks like d mercy johnson sag o!
*saga*
Trailer looks good! I look forward to the release!
Just because Stella is part, i will love to watch this.
Looks like a good one, I used to watch Nollywood films when I was younger with my mom but all the juju in those old movies scared me away. After watching BB babes I started getting into it again. There are some good ones and some not so good ones, lets see how this one plays out.
What I would most like to see is better editting and wardrobe/ overall quality of these films. It doesn’t take expensive hollywood equipment to produce good quality films these days and sometimes I feel Nollywood films are still lacking, just my 2 cents.
Blessing Effiom is someone who always delivers….I hope she doesn’t disappoint. Been burnt too many times with horrible Naija movies but I’ll give this a chance. Love the video quality and of course OC Ukeje and Chelsea Eze…eye candies who can actually act without the over-d-top hamming a la Stella Damasus 9don’t get me wrong, she can act but often over does it like she’s on stage or something).
OMG! Stella’s back! Can’t wait to see her in this. N its so great that there are new faces here, I trust Blessing! She does quality stuff! Mehn I no go lie, loving d look of this dark skinned chick, gorgeous! But is it just me or does she kind of look like mercy johnson? Trailer is the bomb by d way!Amazing, can’t wait to see!
I guess this is based on Mercy Johnson’s life and not to mention that bride to be looks awfully like her. I had to do a double take to make sure it wasn’t her.
Mercy Johnson’s story just happened a some weeks back, I doubt this movie was made in that short a period.
The second bride, does however, look a little like Mercy Johnson.
please, this movie was made months ago, please, mercy johnson is not the only onw living this life, its only that she is in the public eye.
I’m sorry but this trailer isn’t put together well, you can’t properly get a movie storyline out of it plus it makes it look like the movie was shot in once scene with O.C. wearing the same outfit for most of it…they should remove the ‘comedy’ out of the description of the movie cos i don’t get that from the trailer at all..
Apart from that, looks like a good production.
*one scene
not really feeling dis traier……Stella looks too old to be playing such role with OC,Kalu shd hv played dat role or smone more matured…
Likewise……not feeling the trailer at all. it seems to me as though the ”disconnect”is right there in your face. overall picture quality rating wud be….a 7.*my opinion
@sassy…pls u dont hv a point. are u telling me hollywood doesn’t copy each others stories
gimme a break
nice one
Nice movie~htpp://www.watchshine.com
@ Chicest..I actually like that I can’t make out the full storyline from the trailer of the movie…tired of trailers that give everything away! Also noted your point about O.C wearing the same outfit/ Yep, but the whole movie sequence may have happened in the course of a day or two…If you’re familiar with Blessing Effiom’s movies: The Rivals, Before the vow, After the vow….most of the events in her movies occur within a very short time span and the dialogues are mostly intelligent, crisp and interesting. So I’m really looking forward to this one. I respect your point of view but this is just my 2 kobo, no disrespect meant.
None taken. Thanks for your analysis!
trailer looks great…can’t wait! Stella D, good to have u back *smile*
luks relli gud!!!nd d brides av d same dress…no bride wants dat*yikes*…we steppn up!!!
Despite some not so uplifting comments, I applaud the producers of this movie.
U can clearly tell the efforts that has been injected in the making of this movie, including the video quality, sound, fashion, theme, attitude, expressions, locations, colour and the poster or its advertising package. It was well executed.
I PRAY BY HIS GRACE (GOD) that every soon Nollywood location will be created to back up the movie industry. We also see Niajer movies hit the international BOX SET and Cinema’s. If India a developing country such as Niajer can do it, then it takes only matter of time, positive attitude, believe, perseverance and passion for NAIJER TOO.
Thanks BN for showcasing that Niajer is making an effort and the people of our country and staying innovative and competitive… WE ARE REACHING THE LIMITS, SOON WE WILL OVERCOME THE LIMITS AND STARTS RAISING STANDARDS.
Yay!!! It’s Okechukwu (O.C.). I’ve definitely gotta see this!!!! Love me a lil O.C.
Lola x, London
@ Sassy – Hollywood poaches from Europe and Asia all the time even though they might execute it better, there is rarely anything original under the sun as the saying goes. Sha, from the way they over hyped this movie on youtube, I do hope it meets the hype especially since Stella Damasus said that if people were not intelligent, they couldn’t watch it LOL LOL LOL. I really don’t go out of my way to buy or watch Nigerian or Ghanaian movies anymore. I’ve been burnt too many times by sub par plots, sub par acting, less than stellar production quality, horrid editing, lighting and sound. I just can’t spend my money on crap anymore so I either borrow it from a friend or not watch it at all.
hmmmm…. looks fab from where am standing. anybody that has a negative thing to say here is just a hater jor! and is that Okey Uzoeshi? *puts hand on forehead and faints*
I’m sure this film will be very interesting! 🙂
The elegance and sophistication is great
This surely makes great sense to anyone!!
Now you’re not going to believe this when I tell you this white man has been watching a lot of Yoruba movies since he arrived in Lagos five years ago. But I will tell you this the new film ‘Two Brides and a Baby’ is like a refreshing cool drink under a mango tree compared to the agitated, screaming, violent, aggressive story lines on the films I have seen up till now and never a film without some lost, disoriented woman crying her eyes about something or other. Every film has had it….and then the armed robbers shooting innocent people indiscrimately…..oh and I forgot the terrible choice of music, inappropriately delivered on screen, using classical, and not matching any of the acting on the screen. I haven’t finished yet…..when the producer can’t get anyone to bring in an old CD of Beethoven’s Moonlight Sonata he will play some village song sung by whining village girls repeated over and over again until one’s spirit descends into the abyss. Two Brides and a Baby is quieter, calmer and filmed in an easy way and wait a minute, I have been watching it for over an hour and none of the ladies acting has cried uncontrollably in front of the cameras. Oh for heavens sake let’s have more of this quality which also appeals to members of the Global community like me. This is the sort of film I would take back to the UK and show to my family and friends to show off Nigeria. Future film makers!!!! Stay off dirty unkept streets and show us the sensitive side of the Nigerian character. Give us films which are rich in colour and have good actors and actresses who know how to play their roles without screwing up their faces every five minutes. And, please, don’t give us English subtitles on any of these films unless you have had them checked by native speakers. There are enough of us native speakers to make it read correctly. It’s time we saw these Nigerian films being entered into the Cannes Film Festival. Since we cannot be famous for our oil then let the world be hungry for our films. Hats off to the director and let me know when the next one comes out …….I’m buying it!!!!!