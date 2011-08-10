A Fight Down the Aisle? Stella Damasus, OC Ukeje, Kalu Ikeagwu & Keira Hewatch star in “Two Brides And A Baby”



Nollywood is doing great things! We admire the diversity of films that have been released over the past 18 months. “Two Brides And A Baby” is a new movie produced and written by Blessing Effiom Egbe.

The movie is described as a “romantic comedy drama” – based on the trailer, it is plot definitely features a twisted love story.

Here is the official synopsis of the movie.

For Keche and Bankole, this was a chance to showcase what they thought was a perfect union. They planned for a beautiful wedding and hoped for a blissful life thereafter.

…until the unexpected happened

Now they must together fight for what they believe in or forever lose their hope of a happy life together.

The cast features a mix of established and up-and-coming actors including Stella Damasus, Kalu Ikeagwu, Keira Hewatch, OC Ukeje, Blessing Effiom, Chelsea Eze and Okey Uzoeshi. “Two Brides And A Baby” is directed by Teco Benson and is scheduled to hit cinemas in October 2011.