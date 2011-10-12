Shave Off Your Hair for Art, Style or Money – Mercy Johnson, Stella Damasus & Adaora Ukoh Did It, Would You?

The year started with the news that Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson had shaved off her hair for a movie role. The photos were all over the internet as people discussed whether she did it to promote her career or for the financial rewards.
Many Nollywood fans commented that the trend actually began a few years ago when Stella Damasus shaved her hair for a movie titled “The Widow”
Now another actress is in the news for the same reason. Adaora Ukoh recently featured in “Thy Kingdom Come”, a new movie which also stars Sam Dede, Kenneth Okonkwo and Maureen Solomon. The role called for her to shave all her hair and she did!
Now Adaora is boldly rocking her short crop and with the help of wigs, can still “whip her hair” if need be.
Adaora was reportedly paid N2,000,000 for this bold move.
We were listening to the Beat 99.9FM Drive Time Show with Gbemi last night and she asked female listeners if they would shave off all their hair. She also asked that they name their price.
We are asking you the same, would you do this for your art or job?
THIS ADAORA CHIC IS SUPER CUTE WITH HER LOW CUT……………..OMG
I HAVE DONE IT BEFORE!!!!!!!sooo sexy
*sigh* I did it for free.
Ada this low cut fits you so well, love u baby.
I can. mehnn……………….shes looking super cute
lol@ dii….sori o, u wd hv made an easy 2 mil if u hd known beta.
4 the money yes yes yes yes yes yes, dt is if de moni mek sense sha!
i can do it as soon as dey pay me money.
Personally I would never do it. I believe a womans hair is her covering.
I CAN DO IT FOR THE MONI
I’ve always wanted to go ‘corobo’ like they say where I come from, but I hate the shape of my head! I’ve gone low, but bare? My dream is to ‘shave it all off like a South African beauty’ – I’d do it for free.
she looks hot hot hot! i like it, even with the wig u would never know u would just think shes wearing a weave!
in the summer wear ur bald head free and in winter keep it warm with a wig! lol
we no get winter for hia! na summer all year long! so does she just burn all dem weaves??
For the style, yeah.
For the money, its a maybe.
lols
OMG if she could have her cut this low n still have this lovely glow then meeeeehhhhhnnnnnn she is hottttt.
i can do it for my carrer sake.wel adaora is jst ok with it
i def would so long as there;s wig to rock wen going out, bsides with d wig, no one would eva guess adaora shaved her hair, and see hw burriful she’s lookin
na mercy johnson i no fit describe wat she looks like wit d ‘molo’
I wld do it for some cool cash but for style, no way… I didnt realize Adaora was this cute until dis “molo” oh.
as for me, the hair cut thing is just cute. She’s hot
i can do dat for style n 4 carrer bt 4 money?i dont fink so cos moni is not evrifin
cutting of hair makes me look more prettier and younger than before….so am encouraging it.i can do it only if am to be paid
sigh, I have also done it for free. My years of JSS in Nigeria was one of Gorris to low cut.
I remember one day, it was a sunday, I went to go cut my hair for the next day and I told the barber: ” please, not too low”, the guy said “ok”. Next thing I know, the guy had shaved the thing sooo low that it looked like Gorris and then to add salt to injury, he went ahead to shape the front and back *Idied*. It was my fault sef, I was watching him but with a clipper, once one side is too low, all the other sides must join too. Plus I was reluctant to voice out: “I think that level is okay”, I let it slide. However, you dont mess with my hair now, eh-eh, MBA.
I grew my lovely afro for 3 and a half years, relaxed it, then trimmed the ends/cut it and now it is like a bob. Gorris doesnt fit me and I know, so I wont *MoralOfTheStory*
LMAAAOO @ *idied*
LOOOL…
I have been in ur boat jare… 13 years carried low cut. and most of my childhood carried nice smooth ( afarindo,) bald hair cut..
Came abroad MUM cut my hair.. said it was too expensive to maintain.. those were the days…
Now my hair is long.. so no worries…
Ha Ginika you are so funny. During my Secondary school days, it was the norm girls looking like boys because we were not allowed to wear our hair.
She definately did it for the money. She did not to it for the art because nigeria’s art promotes manners, decency, not nudity or arrogance. These and many more has she exhibited in her films. She did it for the money.
blank – stare!
Can I hear a bald cap and call it a day? Why I gotta shave my mane that I’ve spent money to groom?
sorry “wear” a bald cap
4 d money i will shave my hair bt av done it twice wen i lost ma Grand ma & also in 2006.though i was pressurized 2 do it.bt rite nw there has 2 be a very gud reason which includes money.
It is just hair …it will grow back … 5 million dollars and I will shave it in a hurry ..so yea I def will do it for the money ..
I shaved my hair off in 2009 and I dyed it copper blonde a la Amber Rose (except hers is platinum blonde, but it had the same effect, my hair and my skin tone surprisingly blended together beautifully). It didn’t take too long for it to grow back to a weave-able length and it’s a lot healthier than it used to be. I don’t regret my decision. Hair is kinda like a fashion accessory, I think that’s why we associate different hairstyles with different decades – like the afro with the 70s and the jheri curl with the 80s.
Truth be told, a lot of females wear artificial hair anyway in the form of Lace Wigs and Brazillian hair so I cannot understand why it would be a big deal to those people. In a few months they will be able to do “puff puff” and attach braids, and weaves to it.
I cannot personally shave my hair off because I wear it out everyday. I’m trying to grow my hair long and I have spent a lot of money and time on it to shave it. Please give me a bald cap like jcsgrl said above.
i can do it nt 4 moni alone but 4 style.Adaora look very gud on it.
I will do it for the money life and direct.
the way u ppl are addicted to horse hair, stop lying, – u wont shave it. the only thing that defines yall is your FAKE hair
i will do it for money.i love her acting
Adaora looks beta with her low cut so i guess she won both ways. money plus better looks. i wouldnt do it o cos i love all my lovely ppl of naija, dont want pple fainting in horror wen i walk past dem 🙂
womans hair is her glory so i can’t cut my hair 4 any money or anything.
Amake really looks good with the hair cut. I remember Onyeka Onwenu actually shaved her hair for a movie role long befor Stella. I can’t remember the name of the movie but i think they shaved it off to cure her character of madness or something.
Conspiracy
I rock a bald head. I had always wanted to since my early twenties, then my husband encouraged me to do it and he loves it!
4 career& style i can shave my hair,but dat‘s if it would fit me perfectly. Reportedly, dis page was not programed 4 fault finding of celebrities. So if ur intending to venture into criticiz den stop.discuss the question nothing else cos we dont no wat we may reshape into wen we become celebrities GOD BLESS NIGERIA
I will do it for big cash. Afterall, if something bad happens to us at times, we do things that we will not otherwise do
for free no way! for money hell yeah!! but like someone said before why can’t nollywood just get the actressses to wear bald caps instead makes more sense to me. By shaving off all the hair for roles when there are alternatives makes me wonder about those sex scenes in nollywood *shudders* body doubles anyone???
is not good to a girl to shave her har becouse the word of god did not tell us to do so my sister obey the lord your god just becouse of money you disobey they lord thy god so my sister take out the love of money out in your so that god we accept you in jesus name amen oooooooo
Seriously????,,, god power. Wow ur language skill is exceptional.
Just three words to describe it …. FA BU LOUS.
yes of cours right now is was am carring.so i can do it
Nothing’s wrong wit getting ur hair low but i can still do it for d money if it comes to dat
And another thing….why cut all your hair off then wear a wig? Surely you defeat the point of cutting it off in the first place?
Personally i would never do it.becaue a womans hair is her gife form god so money can not by it.so my hair is my right and my hair is my power.what about samsons hair.the hair is the power of a woman so it is not for money
am gona do it on behalf of cash but 4 style …. who know style . style ko style ni i can even shave mai penis hari all bkos of moni i mean cool meni yes
No way, I will never try it
she is hawt ..gawj..my hair is about 16 inches long..i cant risk it..but she looks lovely
If you have a beautiful face, why not ?! Nigerian women use wigs anyways, so who cares whats underneath.
for acting is good so tht they can look like african queen,but 4 money it’s very bad becourse it will make many nigerials to also emitate tht in de name of if u will do so u can also get urs.
Well for 2mill it does look good on her. But mehn some guys feel like ure a man if they’re doing the “do” from behind…apparently the bald hair makes them feel ure a man..hahahaha…smh..lol!
But she looks good for 2mill. 😀
Will do it for money…anytime
She looks like BIG MAMA’s house!! Looks gud on d Amber-Rose-Style cut.
Ps BN post my comment . I’m entittled 2 it.
It doesnt deprive them of their beauty.
depends on the pay……….my hair is very long so they better be paying “something reasonable” for me to evens start thinking of shaving it off in the first place
shaving ur hair depends on ur look after shaving it. Adaora for example, looks exceptional with her bald head, Mercy Johnson on the other hand looks like a criminal wey just comot kirikiri with her own bald head. so if u gon look like Adaora when u shave ur head then go ahead, bt if na Mercy u go resemble when u do it, abeg think thrice
she is sooooooooooooo pretty wow, her skin is glowing. Big Bold and Beautiful indeed.
i dnt think i can carry it off tho!!. my head shape and facial structure tells me il look like the long lost step-sister of a chimpanzee.
Never say Never sha.
Big up Adaora..
women look more beautiful when they shave their hair, just take a close look of former information minister mrs Dora, i think she is a role model for other women to follow
That lady looks gorgeous!!! Here in southern Africa it’s not uncommon to see women rocking bald heads. I personally wouldn’t do it. Don’t have the face for it!
when comparing the pics of her with or without hair, i think without hair makes her stand out, it actually draws ur attention to her face not only jus causing you to look at her features but really to get know her or get to know what she’s all about, I like when people can make at a statement without even saying a word
she definitely the 3 B’s = Big Bold & Beautiful!!! 😀
it doesnt matter now,as long as den go pay moni,may den bring scissors,make i start..no be wig you go still wear after, lol
Just maybe for CHARITY….
I forgot to add if the movie aint interesting…
I vex for the hair cut… Pointless..
Pls how come dis adaora is wearing d same outfit she wore to a recent event in dis photoshoot,I mean d 1 wit d yellow top,doesn’t she av enough clothes or what!!!! I think twz d Eli album launch or return of jenifa premier, kmft she’s supposed to be a celeb or artist right??
And why do ibos do that rubbish,make a widow scrape her hair,it’s so so barbaric
my hair long sha… but if the price is right. lol
HELL NO! Id rather shave off my eye brows, my hair is KEY
lace wigs look more natural on bald heads
Ada u look take away dis is ur heir style forget about heir.
Is that why she did this photo shoot? Or is bellanaija just showing off her after d shave? Not fair on stella and mercy (they too had made up pics after the shaving off their hair) put it up too. Will like to advice Ada to stop lying about being paid 2m cos knowing the past movies from the production house that money is probably closer to their whole movie buget, since shaving off hair is what they all do once in while. Bimbo, oby E, Genny, Uche j, mercy j, stella,onyeka O,etc .I am wondering why bellanaija want to (whizkid voicing) dull us here.
still thinking if i can go bald. its all about the state of my mind. I could and couldn’t too. I wonder if i even understand myself anymore but for 2 million. Wat r u not talking? Abeg shave the hair jare wetin i dey take am do before? And i got long hair by the way so it will always grow after the moment’s passed, i can wear wigs when i want to feel like a woman and might later start loving my new look. So, nothing spoil at all at all and the lady Adaora sure looks pretty on her new low hair cut. If u don’t try it u would never really know. U see….
Ada na super chic u be.check out her pics.d hair cut fits her well well.
I think if you are black and beautiful, hair or no hair doesn’t make any difference. In a knot shell to know a beautiful woman take off her hair. As for Adaora, she was born beautiful…Girl you are so cute with this look!
hawt with the shave
lovelyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy
Pls am I dreaming?Or Isn’t her last outfit exactly what she wore to the return of Jenifas premiere(which by the way was oh so wrong)and that belt extremely worn out and yucky.As for the animal print dress Wrong accessorizing.U shoulda rocked red or Gold accesories and bold red lips.Pls don’t get me started on the collar holding picture.Like seriously?.Anyways U look hot on low cut but pls package yourself better pls WTF
wasnt it uche jombo that starte this hair shaving busness in nigerian movies, pls correct me if i’m wrong. kudos to all the actresses that took acting to another level without batting an eyelid in ramifications of action taken during movie acting.
The movie industry in Nigeria need to invest in thier trade!! She could just have worn a bald cap for the movie role as she’sdefeating the purpose of shaving her hair off by rocking wigs.It shows that she did it for the money and not because she is wholly comfortable with it.
if you give me 500k i will scrape it all off blood will nearly come off!!! why? because i can do it for free, so any good figure will do, N2m is not beans, for the rich or poor. Its worth it
Not everyone can rock the bald look but this lady is rocking it well. Omg, she looks beautiful. I have rocked different styles, from bald to short hair to short twist to now shoulder length. I am not my hair.
It depends on how much we are talking about, for £100,000, it just might be worth it…
Well, i cut my hair every year, i like to play around with my hair. Ada looks gorgeous walia osssssssssshhhhhhhhhhhhheeeeeeeeeeeee!!!!
Some women really dont know where their beauty lies untill the remove dat thing(hair) they call source of beauty in a woman…….Ada is fabolous on this ….. yep! i can shave my hair if it”s all about money!!……ha ha ha