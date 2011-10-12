BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Shave Off Your Hair for Art, Style or Money – Mercy Johnson, Stella Damasus & Adaora Ukoh Did It, Would You?

12.10.2011 at By 91 Comments

The year started with the news that Nigerian actress Mercy Johnson had shaved off her hair for a movie role. The photos were all over the internet as people discussed whether she did it to promote her career or for the financial rewards.

Many Nollywood fans commented that the trend actually began a few years ago when Stella Damasus shaved her hair for a movie titled “The Widow

Now another actress is in the news for the same reason. Adaora Ukoh recently featured in “Thy Kingdom Come”, a new movie which also stars Sam Dede, Kenneth Okonkwo and Maureen Solomon. The role called for her to shave all her hair and she did!
Now Adaora is boldly rocking her short crop and with the help of wigs, can still “whip her hair” if need be.
Adaora was reportedly paid N2,000,000 for this bold move.

We were listening to the Beat 99.9FM Drive Time Show with Gbemi last night and she asked female listeners if they would shave off all their hair. She also asked that they name their price.

We are asking you the same, would you do this for your art or job?

poll by twiigs.com
91 Comments on Shave Off Your Hair for Art, Style or Money – Mercy Johnson, Stella Damasus & Adaora Ukoh Did It, Would You?
  • moses October 12, 2011 at 9:01 am

    THIS ADAORA CHIC IS SUPER CUTE WITH HER LOW CUT……………..OMG

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • EMILIENNE October 12, 2011 at 9:02 am

    I HAVE DONE IT BEFORE!!!!!!!sooo sexy

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Dii October 12, 2011 at 9:03 am

    *sigh* I did it for free.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • stella October 12, 2011 at 9:22 am

    Ada this low cut fits you so well, love u baby.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Lue October 12, 2011 at 9:26 am

    I can. mehnn……………….shes looking super cute
    http://lucianochinwe.blogspot.com/

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • neecole October 12, 2011 at 9:41 am

    lol@ dii….sori o, u wd hv made an easy 2 mil if u hd known beta.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • winny October 12, 2011 at 9:44 am

    4 the money yes yes yes yes yes yes, dt is if de moni mek sense sha!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • chukwuka ejiofor October 12, 2011 at 10:07 am

    i can do it as soon as dey pay me money.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Fiona October 12, 2011 at 10:24 am

    Personally I would never do it. I believe a womans hair is her covering.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • esther October 12, 2011 at 10:49 am

    I CAN DO IT FOR THE MONI

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Tiki October 12, 2011 at 10:56 am

    I’ve always wanted to go ‘corobo’ like they say where I come from, but I hate the shape of my head! I’ve gone low, but bare? My dream is to ‘shave it all off like a South African beauty’ – I’d do it for free.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Bolanle October 12, 2011 at 11:00 am

    she looks hot hot hot! i like it, even with the wig u would never know u would just think shes wearing a weave!

    in the summer wear ur bald head free and in winter keep it warm with a wig! lol

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • notaplayerhater October 13, 2011 at 9:19 am

      we no get winter for hia! na summer all year long! so does she just burn all dem weaves??

      Love this! 0
  • Candor October 12, 2011 at 11:01 am

    For the style, yeah.
    For the money, its a maybe.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • tee October 12, 2011 at 11:10 am

    lols

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • snowpal October 12, 2011 at 11:11 am

    OMG if she could have her cut this low n still have this lovely glow then meeeeehhhhhnnnnnn she is hottttt.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • jennifer October 12, 2011 at 11:13 am

    i can do it for my carrer sake.wel adaora is jst ok with it

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • adamma October 12, 2011 at 11:21 am

    i def would so long as there;s wig to rock wen going out, bsides with d wig, no one would eva guess adaora shaved her hair, and see hw burriful she’s lookin

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • adamma October 12, 2011 at 11:23 am

    na mercy johnson i no fit describe wat she looks like wit d ‘molo’

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • D Pretty October 12, 2011 at 11:41 am

    I wld do it for some cool cash but for style, no way… I didnt realize Adaora was this cute until dis “molo” oh.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Bobby Robert October 12, 2011 at 11:44 am

    as for me, the hair cut thing is just cute. She’s hot

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • prettyonyii October 12, 2011 at 11:46 am

    i can do dat for style n 4 carrer bt 4 money?i dont fink so cos moni is not evrifin

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • judith achiga October 12, 2011 at 11:48 am

    cutting of hair makes me look more prettier and younger than before….so am encouraging it.i can do it only if am to be paid

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Ginika October 12, 2011 at 11:51 am

    sigh, I have also done it for free. My years of JSS in Nigeria was one of Gorris to low cut.

    I remember one day, it was a sunday, I went to go cut my hair for the next day and I told the barber: ” please, not too low”, the guy said “ok”. Next thing I know, the guy had shaved the thing sooo low that it looked like Gorris and then to add salt to injury, he went ahead to shape the front and back *Idied*. It was my fault sef, I was watching him but with a clipper, once one side is too low, all the other sides must join too. Plus I was reluctant to voice out: “I think that level is okay”, I let it slide. However, you dont mess with my hair now, eh-eh, MBA.

    I grew my lovely afro for 3 and a half years, relaxed it, then trimmed the ends/cut it and now it is like a bob. Gorris doesnt fit me and I know, so I wont *MoralOfTheStory*

    Love this! 1 Reply
    • Young FISH October 12, 2011 at 6:21 pm

      LMAAAOO @ *idied*

      Love this! 0
    • Purpleicious Babe October 13, 2011 at 12:08 am

      LOOOL…

      I have been in ur boat jare… 13 years carried low cut. and most of my childhood carried nice smooth ( afarindo,) bald hair cut..

      Came abroad MUM cut my hair.. said it was too expensive to maintain.. those were the days…

      Now my hair is long.. so no worries…

      Love this! 0
    • IGBOFILLE October 14, 2011 at 10:23 am

      Ha Ginika you are so funny. During my Secondary school days, it was the norm girls looking like boys because we were not allowed to wear our hair.

      Love this! 0
  • Friday October 12, 2011 at 11:53 am

    She definately did it for the money. She did not to it for the art because nigeria’s art promotes manners, decency, not nudity or arrogance. These and many more has she exhibited in her films. She did it for the money.

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • pelolA October 12, 2011 at 2:50 pm

      blank – stare!

      Love this! 0
  • jcsgrl October 12, 2011 at 11:55 am

    Can I hear a bald cap and call it a day? Why I gotta shave my mane that I’ve spent money to groom?

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • jcsgrl October 12, 2011 at 11:56 am

      sorry “wear” a bald cap

      Love this! 0
  • gina A October 12, 2011 at 12:25 pm

    4 d money i will shave my hair bt av done it twice wen i lost ma Grand ma & also in 2006.though i was pressurized 2 do it.bt rite nw there has 2 be a very gud reason which includes money.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Miola October 12, 2011 at 12:30 pm

    It is just hair …it will grow back … 5 million dollars and I will shave it in a hurry ..so yea I def will do it for the money ..

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • BukiOni October 12, 2011 at 12:34 pm

    I shaved my hair off in 2009 and I dyed it copper blonde a la Amber Rose (except hers is platinum blonde, but it had the same effect, my hair and my skin tone surprisingly blended together beautifully). It didn’t take too long for it to grow back to a weave-able length and it’s a lot healthier than it used to be. I don’t regret my decision. Hair is kinda like a fashion accessory, I think that’s why we associate different hairstyles with different decades – like the afro with the 70s and the jheri curl with the 80s.
    http://www.emblemofbeauty.blogspot.com/

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Anon October 12, 2011 at 12:40 pm

    Truth be told, a lot of females wear artificial hair anyway in the form of Lace Wigs and Brazillian hair so I cannot understand why it would be a big deal to those people. In a few months they will be able to do “puff puff” and attach braids, and weaves to it.

    I cannot personally shave my hair off because I wear it out everyday. I’m trying to grow my hair long and I have spent a lot of money and time on it to shave it. Please give me a bald cap like jcsgrl said above.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • mirabel October 12, 2011 at 12:59 pm

    i can do it nt 4 moni alone but 4 style.Adaora look very gud on it.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • BB October 12, 2011 at 1:00 pm

    I will do it for the money life and direct.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • justsaying October 12, 2011 at 1:02 pm

    the way u ppl are addicted to horse hair, stop lying, – u wont shave it. the only thing that defines yall is your FAKE hair

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Nancy October 12, 2011 at 1:05 pm

    i will do it for money.i love her acting

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • osomelly October 12, 2011 at 1:09 pm

    Adaora looks beta with her low cut so i guess she won both ways. money plus better looks. i wouldnt do it o cos i love all my lovely ppl of naija, dont want pple fainting in horror wen i walk past dem 🙂

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • evelyn October 12, 2011 at 1:30 pm

    womans hair is her glory so i can’t cut my hair 4 any money or anything.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • memyself&I October 12, 2011 at 1:44 pm

    Amake really looks good with the hair cut. I remember Onyeka Onwenu actually shaved her hair for a movie role long befor Stella. I can’t remember the name of the movie but i think they shaved it off to cure her character of madness or something.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Aisha October 12, 2011 at 1:45 pm

    I rock a bald head. I had always wanted to since my early twenties, then my husband encouraged me to do it and he loves it!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Cynthia October 12, 2011 at 1:50 pm

    4 career& style i can shave my hair,but dat‘s if it would fit me perfectly. Reportedly, dis page was not programed 4 fault finding of celebrities. So if ur intending to venture into criticiz den stop.discuss the question nothing else cos we dont no wat we may reshape into wen we become celebrities GOD BLESS NIGERIA

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • jude October 12, 2011 at 2:19 pm

    I will do it for big cash. Afterall, if something bad happens to us at times, we do things that we will not otherwise do

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • pendo October 12, 2011 at 2:31 pm

    for free no way! for money hell yeah!! but like someone said before why can’t nollywood just get the actressses to wear bald caps instead makes more sense to me. By shaving off all the hair for roles when there are alternatives makes me wonder about those sex scenes in nollywood *shudders* body doubles anyone???

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • godpower October 12, 2011 at 2:33 pm

    is not good to a girl to shave her har becouse the word of god did not tell us to do so my sister obey the lord your god just becouse of money you disobey they lord thy god so my sister take out the love of money out in your so that god we accept you in jesus name amen oooooooo

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • Bella October 13, 2011 at 2:59 pm

      Seriously????,,, god power. Wow ur language skill is exceptional.
      Just three words to describe it …. FA BU LOUS.

      Love this! 0
  • Doris okorie October 12, 2011 at 2:45 pm

    yes of cours right now is was am carring.so i can do it

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Richard essienuso October 12, 2011 at 2:48 pm

    Nothing’s wrong wit getting ur hair low but i can still do it for d money if it comes to dat

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Fiona October 12, 2011 at 2:58 pm

    And another thing….why cut all your hair off then wear a wig? Surely you defeat the point of cutting it off in the first place?

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Sunday elvis October 12, 2011 at 3:35 pm

    Personally i would never do it.becaue a womans hair is her gife form god so money can not by it.so my hair is my right and my hair is my power.what about samsons hair.the hair is the power of a woman so it is not for money

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • felliz October 12, 2011 at 3:47 pm

    am gona do it on behalf of cash but 4 style …. who know style . style ko style ni i can even shave mai penis hari all bkos of moni i mean cool meni yes

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • val okaa October 12, 2011 at 4:15 pm

    No way, I will never try it

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • mimi October 12, 2011 at 4:34 pm

    she is hawt ..gawj..my hair is about 16 inches long..i cant risk it..but she looks lovely

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • madman October 12, 2011 at 4:58 pm

    If you have a beautiful face, why not ?! Nigerian women use wigs anyways, so who cares whats underneath.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • endurance October 12, 2011 at 5:09 pm

    for acting is good so tht they can look like african queen,but 4 money it’s very bad becourse it will make many nigerials to also emitate tht in de name of if u will do so u can also get urs.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Ada October 12, 2011 at 5:22 pm

    Well for 2mill it does look good on her. But mehn some guys feel like ure a man if they’re doing the “do” from behind…apparently the bald hair makes them feel ure a man..hahahaha…smh..lol!
    But she looks good for 2mill. 😀

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Aba October 12, 2011 at 5:35 pm

    Will do it for money…anytime

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Luvlyn October 12, 2011 at 5:51 pm

    She looks like BIG MAMA’s house!! Looks gud on d Amber-Rose-Style cut.
    Ps BN post my comment . I’m entittled 2 it.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Kunlay October 12, 2011 at 6:29 pm

    It doesnt deprive them of their beauty.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • vivi October 12, 2011 at 6:40 pm

    depends on the pay……….my hair is very long so they better be paying “something reasonable” for me to evens start thinking of shaving it off in the first place

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • hitla October 12, 2011 at 6:44 pm

    shaving ur hair depends on ur look after shaving it. Adaora for example, looks exceptional with her bald head, Mercy Johnson on the other hand looks like a criminal wey just comot kirikiri with her own bald head. so if u gon look like Adaora when u shave ur head then go ahead, bt if na Mercy u go resemble when u do it, abeg think thrice

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • mimi g October 12, 2011 at 6:51 pm

    she is sooooooooooooo pretty wow, her skin is glowing. Big Bold and Beautiful indeed.
    i dnt think i can carry it off tho!!. my head shape and facial structure tells me il look like the long lost step-sister of a chimpanzee.
    Never say Never sha.
    Big up Adaora..

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • EMMANUEL, E. October 12, 2011 at 7:15 pm

    women look more beautiful when they shave their hair, just take a close look of former information minister mrs Dora, i think she is a role model for other women to follow

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Naomi October 12, 2011 at 8:15 pm

    That lady looks gorgeous!!! Here in southern Africa it’s not uncommon to see women rocking bald heads. I personally wouldn’t do it. Don’t have the face for it!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • ghana ni October 12, 2011 at 8:17 pm

    when comparing the pics of her with or without hair, i think without hair makes her stand out, it actually draws ur attention to her face not only jus causing you to look at her features but really to get know her or get to know what she’s all about, I like when people can make at a statement without even saying a word
    she definitely the 3 B’s = Big Bold & Beautiful!!! 😀

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • ojaybaby October 12, 2011 at 11:41 pm

    it doesnt matter now,as long as den go pay moni,may den bring scissors,make i start..no be wig you go still wear after, lol

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Purpleicious Babe October 13, 2011 at 12:06 am

    Just maybe for CHARITY….

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Purpleicious Babe October 13, 2011 at 12:10 am

    I forgot to add if the movie aint interesting…

    I vex for the hair cut… Pointless..

    http://lifeinstagesdoz.blogspot.com

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • @legallysultry October 13, 2011 at 1:39 am

    Pls how come dis adaora is wearing d same outfit she wore to a recent event in dis photoshoot,I mean d 1 wit d yellow top,doesn’t she av enough clothes or what!!!! I think twz d Eli album launch or return of jenifa premier, kmft she’s supposed to be a celeb or artist right??

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • @legallysultry October 13, 2011 at 1:41 am

    And why do ibos do that rubbish,make a widow scrape her hair,it’s so so barbaric

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • chocgirl October 13, 2011 at 1:55 am

    my hair long sha… but if the price is right. lol

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • @AfricanLaReina October 13, 2011 at 4:09 am

    HELL NO! Id rather shave off my eye brows, my hair is KEY

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • istidele October 13, 2011 at 6:02 am

    lace wigs look more natural on bald heads

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • chikaodi October 13, 2011 at 7:08 am

    Ada u look take away dis is ur heir style forget about heir.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Uzo October 13, 2011 at 7:12 am

    Is that why she did this photo shoot? Or is bellanaija just showing off her after d shave? Not fair on stella and mercy (they too had made up pics after the shaving off their hair) put it up too. Will like to advice Ada to stop lying about being paid 2m cos knowing the past movies from the production house that money is probably closer to their whole movie buget, since shaving off hair is what they all do once in while. Bimbo, oby E, Genny, Uche j, mercy j, stella,onyeka O,etc .I am wondering why bellanaija want to (whizkid voicing) dull us here.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • BrownSugah October 13, 2011 at 10:26 am

    still thinking if i can go bald. its all about the state of my mind. I could and couldn’t too. I wonder if i even understand myself anymore but for 2 million. Wat r u not talking? Abeg shave the hair jare wetin i dey take am do before? And i got long hair by the way so it will always grow after the moment’s passed, i can wear wigs when i want to feel like a woman and might later start loving my new look. So, nothing spoil at all at all and the lady Adaora sure looks pretty on her new low hair cut. If u don’t try it u would never really know. U see….

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Malume October 13, 2011 at 11:09 am

    Ada na super chic u be.check out her pics.d hair cut fits her well well.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • ju October 13, 2011 at 11:42 am

    I think if you are black and beautiful, hair or no hair doesn’t make any difference. In a knot shell to know a beautiful woman take off her hair. As for Adaora, she was born beautiful…Girl you are so cute with this look!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Twix October 13, 2011 at 12:29 pm

    hawt with the shave

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • cathy October 13, 2011 at 6:02 pm

    lovelyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • lolozukky October 14, 2011 at 5:05 am

    Pls am I dreaming?Or Isn’t her last outfit exactly what she wore to the return of Jenifas premiere(which by the way was oh so wrong)and that belt extremely worn out and yucky.As for the animal print dress Wrong accessorizing.U shoulda rocked red or Gold accesories and bold red lips.Pls don’t get me started on the collar holding picture.Like seriously?.Anyways U look hot on low cut but pls package yourself better pls WTF

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • DUCHESSJENNY October 14, 2011 at 5:49 am

    wasnt it uche jombo that starte this hair shaving busness in nigerian movies, pls correct me if i’m wrong. kudos to all the actresses that took acting to another level without batting an eyelid in ramifications of action taken during movie acting.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Mo October 14, 2011 at 1:06 pm

    The movie industry in Nigeria need to invest in thier trade!! She could just have worn a bald cap for the movie role as she’sdefeating the purpose of shaving her hair off by rocking wigs.It shows that she did it for the money and not because she is wholly comfortable with it.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • OloladeB October 14, 2011 at 1:51 pm

    if you give me 500k i will scrape it all off blood will nearly come off!!! why? because i can do it for free, so any good figure will do, N2m is not beans, for the rich or poor. Its worth it

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • cece October 23, 2011 at 4:56 am

    Not everyone can rock the bald look but this lady is rocking it well. Omg, she looks beautiful. I have rocked different styles, from bald to short hair to short twist to now shoulder length. I am not my hair.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • ojomilojo October 30, 2011 at 2:51 am

    It depends on how much we are talking about, for £100,000, it just might be worth it…

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • fjdecides November 4, 2011 at 5:55 pm

    Well, i cut my hair every year, i like to play around with my hair. Ada looks gorgeous walia osssssssssshhhhhhhhhhhhheeeeeeeeeeeee!!!!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • francogagah November 15, 2011 at 5:42 pm

    Some women really dont know where their beauty lies untill the remove dat thing(hair) they call source of beauty in a woman…….Ada is fabolous on this ….. yep! i can shave my hair if it”s all about money!!……ha ha ha

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija