Shop This October at the Mobile Market Independence Sale Event – 8th October 2011

The Mobile Market (TMM) is an affordable retail solution to fashion needs. TMM’s aim is to provide affordable fashion for the average Nigerian, retail fashion items as well as hosts fairs every month that provide an avenue for small business entrepreneurs & designers to showcase their work & meet clients and for customers to shop at affordable prices.

There will be a variety of products for shoppers to choose from including clothes, shoes, jewellery, lingerie, hair extensions, watches, art, food, drink, beauty supplies and so much more.

Shoppers will get that international feel as globally sourced tops, dresses, jumpsuits, shoes, T-Shirts & Shorts for guys will be made available – most items retail for N 3,500 or less.

Vendors that will be present at the event are

Dress Up Collection | Bubbles and Scents | Sweet Factory | La Bennis Accessories | Wenditoria | La-Viva Hair | Kachifo Books | Barret Beauty | Beadcast | Beeba’s Accessories | Lazy Day Holidays | Assy’s | Wulil Ventures | Next Don