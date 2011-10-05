BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Shop This October at the Mobile Market Independence Sale Event – 8th October 2011

05.10.2011 at By 7 Comments

The Mobile Market (TMM) is an affordable retail solution to fashion needs. TMM’s aim is to provide affordable fashion for the average Nigerian, retail fashion items as well as hosts fairs every month that provide an avenue for small business entrepreneurs & designers to showcase their work & meet clients and for customers to shop at affordable prices.
There will be a variety of products for shoppers to choose from including clothes, shoes, jewellery, lingerie, hair extensions, watches, art, food, drink, beauty supplies and so much more.
Shoppers will get that international feel as globally sourced tops, dresses, jumpsuits, shoes, T-Shirts & Shorts for guys will be made available – most items retail for N 3,500 or less.
Vendors that will be present at the event are
Dress Up Collection | Bubbles and Scents | Sweet Factory | La Bennis Accessories | Wenditoria | La-Viva Hair | Kachifo Books | Barret Beauty | Beadcast | Beeba’s Accessories | Lazy Day Holidays | Assy’s | Wulil Ventures | Next Don
Chef Fregz will also be in the house, where attendees can buy their gourmet food from only N 1, 000, also on the menu are Beef Kebab Sandwiches for N 1, 000 & Cinnamon Flavored Rice With Chicken Sauce for N 1, 500.

Date: Saturday 8th October 2011
Time:12 PM – 6 PM
Venue: 25 Adekunle Fajuyi Way, Off Isaac John Street, G.R.A. Ikeja
Contact: For stands & general enquiries add BB pin 257487cf | E-mail themmarket@gmail.com | Call Or Text 08139288777 | 08132887549 | Follow @themmarket on Twitter
__________________________________________________________________________________________________
Sponsored Content

7 Comments on Shop This October at the Mobile Market Independence Sale Event – 8th October 2011
  • YehYah October 5, 2011 at 2:35 am

    Cool!

    http://the-white-list.blogspot.com/

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • charles obi October 5, 2011 at 7:23 am

    bellanaija u are the best…

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Jude October 5, 2011 at 9:05 am

    Nice post. Pls. keep it up.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Sassy Diva October 5, 2011 at 2:08 pm

    rubbishhhhhhhhhhh people…sold me fake bags and you still have the gutsto come out for exhibition …mtshceeeeeeeeeeeeeeew

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Tiki October 5, 2011 at 6:01 pm

    lol@ Sassy Diva…whose fault is it if a. You are a die-hard brand sporter? and b. You can’t tell a fake Vuitton from a real one?
    Abeg leave others to enjoy jor.

    Love this! 1 Reply
    • Sassy Diva October 6, 2011 at 2:10 pm

      @Tiki yes you are so sensible, but hasnt it occured to you that there is a term called INTERGRITY which apparently you amongst other people who sell products should be clearly aware of. Why sell fake products to un assuming custiomers at the same amount you would sell the original. If a customer trust you enough to pay for your produce, you should be sane enough as well as decent enough to give valus….M

      Love this! 2
  • eloho October 5, 2011 at 7:40 pm

    SEGI’s will also be displaying it’s stuff at The Mobile Market! Fabulously designed Ankara bags, wedges, high heels, Ankara earrings, slippers and sandals, Ankara wallets and tank tops and loads of beaded accessories! Can’t wait!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija