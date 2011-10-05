Shop This October at the Mobile Market Independence Sale Event – 8th October 2011

Dress Up Collection | Bubbles and Scents | Sweet Factory | La Bennis Accessories | Wenditoria | La-Viva Hair | Kachifo Books | Barret Beauty | Beadcast | Beeba’s Accessories | Lazy Day Holidays | Assy’s | Wulil Ventures | Next Don
Date: Saturday 8th October 2011
Time:12 PM – 6 PM
Venue: 25 Adekunle Fajuyi Way, Off Isaac John Street, G.R.A. Ikeja
Contact: For stands & general enquiries add BB pin 257487cf | E-mail themmarket@gmail.com | Call Or Text 08139288777 | 08132887549 | Follow @themmarket on Twitter
rubbishhhhhhhhhhh people…sold me fake bags and you still have the gutsto come out for exhibition …mtshceeeeeeeeeeeeeeew
lol@ Sassy Diva…whose fault is it if a. You are a die-hard brand sporter? and b. You can’t tell a fake Vuitton from a real one?
Abeg leave others to enjoy jor.
@Tiki yes you are so sensible, but hasnt it occured to you that there is a term called INTERGRITY which apparently you amongst other people who sell products should be clearly aware of. Why sell fake products to un assuming custiomers at the same amount you would sell the original. If a customer trust you enough to pay for your produce, you should be sane enough as well as decent enough to give valus….M
SEGI’s will also be displaying it’s stuff at The Mobile Market! Fabulously designed Ankara bags, wedges, high heels, Ankara earrings, slippers and sandals, Ankara wallets and tank tops and loads of beaded accessories! Can’t wait!