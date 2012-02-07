BN Bytes: Getting to Know Eva Alordiah on “Eva Says HD” – Watch Episode 1

Up-coming rapper Eva Alordiah is reaching out to her fans via her online video series “Eva Says HD”. Check out the first episode below.
EvaSays, The Audio series which took off in 2011 and served as a platform for Eva Alordiah to reach out to her fans on a personal level takes a new twist.
Eva Says HD is a brand new video series from Eva to her loyal fans.
It keeps them in the loop as regards what’s happening with Eva and what is to come in the near future. As always, Eva doesn’t fail to make it a personal interaction with the fans.
In this first Episode of Eva Says HD, Eva takes you behind the scenes of Gray Jon’z video shoot and shares very important information as well.
Eva is pretty and seem so chill !
she’s so pretty. her pics don’t do her justice
i agree @iyore
I know her!!! I know Her!!!! we were class mates!!! # Famzing…. *Open teeth smile* Soooooo proud of you Eva!!!!
she s damn pretty for a rapper
errmm rappers are meant to be ugly ? LooL 😀
Is she the same person as Evaezi that changed name recently? jst wondering
No @Triangle, that’s a different artist (RnB) this Eva’s a hot rapper.
Eva’s got a good team behind her, reality TV shows, hate ’em or love ’em or even shows with a behind the scenes type format are great ways for celebs to connect with their fan base. I mean look what it’s done for Paris Hilton, Nicole Ritchie and the Kardashians and they’re not even your typical celebs they all started off as socialites.
soooo pweetie.
i love herrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr damn (no homo pls)
n d way she throws d pidgin english in very real…
happy 4 her o! e dea her blood since she dea school! she was a big time bubbler….. lol
Have to admit, never heard anything she’s done (that’s how limited my Naija music awareness is) but I’m always looking to support good talent. 🙂
On another note, who are the two guys singing at the end? They sound interesting, like I should youtube them. And does anyone else get a 50cent vibe off Gray Jon’z?
I looove Eva! she nailed it when she wrapped on the BET rap thingy (forget what its called). She looks great and I hope she is around for a while:)
unfortunately I don’t know her (generally, I don’t know artists- local and international)…however, I just get confused about Nigerians that speak pho-ne and it ends up being a mix of British and American accents. I just don’t get it. I could pick both accents in her voice…can she (and all the others) just stick to one?!?
fake ass accent
Pretty girl, with a hot swag. Her accent is very soothing. Love her.,talented girl.
onyx! Yes I sooooo get that fifty cent vibe with Gray Jon’z..I think its the smile…