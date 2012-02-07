BellaNaija

BN Bytes: Getting to Know Eva Alordiah on “Eva Says HD” – Watch Episode 1

07.02.2012


Up-coming rapper Eva Alordiah is reaching out to her fans via her online video series “Eva Says HD”. Check out the first episode below.

EvaSays, The Audio series which took off in 2011 and served as a platform for Eva Alordiah to reach out to her fans on a personal level takes a new twist.
Eva Says HD is a brand new video series from Eva to her loyal fans.
It keeps them in the loop as regards what’s happening with Eva and what is to come in the near future. As always, Eva doesn’t fail to make it a personal interaction with the fans.

In this first Episode of Eva Says HD, Eva takes you behind the scenes of Gray Jon’z video shoot and shares very important information as well.

19 Comments on BN Bytes: Getting to Know Eva Alordiah on "Eva Says HD" – Watch Episode 1
  @_Iyore February 7, 2012 at 7:12 am

    Eva is pretty and seem so chill !

    Love this! 0 Reply
  Truth be told February 7, 2012 at 7:12 am

    she’s so pretty. her pics don’t do her justice

    Love this! 0 Reply
  auntie February 7, 2012 at 7:30 am

    i agree @iyore

    i agree @iyore
  Critic February 7, 2012 at 8:09 am

    I know her!!! I know Her!!!! we were class mates!!! # Famzing…. *Open teeth smile* Soooooo proud of you Eva!!!!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  christy February 7, 2012 at 8:09 am

    she s damn pretty for a rapper

    Love this! 0 Reply
    partyrider February 7, 2012 at 2:47 pm

      errmm rappers are meant to be ugly ? LooL 😀

      Love this! 0
  Triangle February 7, 2012 at 9:23 am

    Is she the same person as Evaezi that changed name recently? jst wondering

    Love this! 0 Reply
  kemi February 7, 2012 at 9:39 am

    No @Triangle, that’s a different artist (RnB) this Eva’s a hot rapper.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  BukiOni February 7, 2012 at 9:55 am

    Eva's got a good team behind her, reality TV shows, hate 'em or love 'em or even shows with a behind the scenes type format are great ways for celebs to connect with their fan base. I mean look what it's done for Paris Hilton, Nicole Ritchie and the Kardashians and they're not even your typical celebs they all started off as socialites.
    http://www.emblemofbeauty.blogspot.com/

    Love this! 0 Reply
  jojo February 7, 2012 at 10:21 am

    yh,eva is hawt in looks and shez one of the best female rappers in naija…… http://www.dafreshcity.com dope site for the latest in naija hiphop music

    Love this! 0 Reply
  kiki February 7, 2012 at 12:04 pm

    soooo pweetie.
    http://mbgn.silverbirdgroup.com

    Love this! 0 Reply
  its moi February 7, 2012 at 12:57 pm

    i love herrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr damn (no homo pls)
    n d way she throws d pidgin english in very real…

    Love this! 0 Reply
  Merciful February 7, 2012 at 1:35 pm

    happy 4 her o! e dea her blood since she dea school! she was a big time bubbler….. lol

    Love this! 0 Reply
  onyx February 7, 2012 at 2:53 pm

    Have to admit, never heard anything she’s done (that’s how limited my Naija music awareness is) but I’m always looking to support good talent. 🙂

    On another note, who are the two guys singing at the end? They sound interesting, like I should youtube them. And does anyone else get a 50cent vibe off Gray Jon’z?

    Love this! 0 Reply
  nok10 February 7, 2012 at 10:53 pm

    I looove Eva! she nailed it when she wrapped on the BET rap thingy (forget what its called). She looks great and I hope she is around for a while:)

    Love this! 0 Reply
  t February 8, 2012 at 3:30 am

    unfortunately I don’t know her (generally, I don’t know artists- local and international)…however, I just get confused about Nigerians that speak pho-ne and it ends up being a mix of British and American accents. I just don’t get it. I could pick both accents in her voice…can she (and all the others) just stick to one?!?

    Love this! 0 Reply
  Aceurway February 8, 2012 at 9:15 am

    fake ass accent

    fake ass accent
  Bn February 9, 2012 at 3:00 am

    Pretty girl, with a hot swag. Her accent is very soothing. Love her.,talented girl.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  T. February 10, 2012 at 7:22 am

    onyx! Yes I sooooo get that fifty cent vibe with Gray Jon’z..I think its the smile…

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

