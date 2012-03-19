New Music: Bassline Soldiers – Komole | Shayo

The Bassline Soldiers are an up-and-coming group in the industry. They made a little buzz with their first single “Treat Me Right”. Now, they are back with two beat heavy singles for the dance floor produced by CEO, Bassline Recordz, Harrida.

On “Komole”, they mixed a lot of Yoruba and Igbo and blended out a smoothie of potential party rocking music. While on “Shayo”, the duo took a playful approach to their concept. With their talking drum and konga influenced music, you wouldn’t even guess that the Bassline Soldiers are from the eastern part of Nigeria. These boys are riddled with potential. What do you think? Enjoy!

Play Bassline Soldiers – Komole

Download

Play Bassline Soldiers – Shayo

Download