Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Ojo Maduekwe, Fidelia Njeze & 90 Other Newly Appointed Ambassadors receive their Letters of Credence from President Goodluck Jonathan

13.06.2012

President Jonathan presenting a letter to Amb. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu as Head of Mission to Spain

President Goodluck Jonathan yesterday handed out letters of credence to the newly appointed 93 ambassadors, charging them to protect Nigeria’s interest.

The President, who noted that the ambassadors were assuming office at a critical period in Nigeria’s developmental history, reminded them that they were representatives of the country and not that of states or ethnic groups.

He said what should be prominent to the ambassadors is the unity of the country and the desire to encourage interaction among Nigerians abroad.

86 of the ambassadors were posted out of Nigeria while the remaining seven who fell under the category of In-Situ will stay back in the country.

Of the 86 posted out, 62 are Ambassadors while 24 are Deputy Heads of Mission. Among the ambassadors are 11 women 10 of which are Heads of Mission, and one Deputy Head of Mission.

Prominent among the ambassadors were, a former Minister and Peoples Democratic Party stalwart, Chief Ojo Maduekwe, former Deputy Governors, Taofeek Arapaja of Oyo and Cornelius Oluwateru of Ondo.

Also on the list is a veteran journalist and former General Manager of the Nigerian Television Authority, Ibadan, Chief Akinyemi Farounbi.

The list of the female envoys include former Minister of Aviation, Fidelia Njeze, Mrs. Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Mrs. Hadiza Mustapha, Mrs. Victoria Onipede, Mrs. Katherine Okon and Mrs. Chigozie Obi-Nnadozie.

Others are Mrs. Matilda Kwashi, Mrs. Katyen Jackden, Mrs. Nonye Okpara, Sifawu Momoh and Mrs. Martine Gereng-Sen.

In his address President Jonathan expressed his delight at the elaborate induction programme given the ambassadors and their spouses which has prepared them for the role ahead. He said they were eminently qualified to represent the country having had interactions with most of them at different fora in the past.

Jonathan said, “you are posted to your designation to represent the president and not your state or your ethnicity, and project Nigeria as a united and indivisible nation. You must encourage Nigerians abroad to have a solid union.”

President Jonathan presenting a letter to Amb. Nonye Rajis-Okpara as Head of Mission to Singapore

President Jonathan presenting a letter to Amb. Fidelia Njeze as Head of Mission to Switzerland

President Jonathan presenting a letter to Amb. Oluwatoyin Lawal as Deputy High Commissioner to the United Kingdom

President Jonathan presenting a letter to Amb. Afolabi Onadipe as Head of Mission to China

President Jonathan presenting a letter to Amb. Roland Omowa as Head of Mission to Central African Republic

President Jonathan presenting a letter to Amb. Yemi Farounbi as Head of Mission to Philipines

President Jonathan presenting a letter to Amb. Akin Oyateru as Head of Mission to Kenya

President Jonathan presenting a letter to Amb. Taofeek Arapaja as Head of Mission to Jordan

President Jonathan presenting a letter to Amb. Ojo Maduekwe as Head of Mission to Canada

President Goodluck Jonathan in a group photograph with the Ambassadors-Designate

What do you think about this selection of 93 ambassadors consisting of only 11 women? What do you think about the ambassadors, their positions and countries of designation?

Please share your thoughts.

News Source: The Nation
Photo Source: Vanguard

66 Comments on Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Ojo Maduekwe, Fidelia Njeze & 90 Other Newly Appointed Ambassadors receive their Letters of Credence from President Goodluck Jonathan
  • TobechiD June 13, 2012 at 1:42 am

    The rise and rise of Nigeria.
    

    Love this! 2
  • Love June 13, 2012 at 2:23 am

    I hope Mr. President thoroughly scrutinized these people’s backgrounds before making them ambassadors! Hope the appointment is based on merit, which sadly, I doubt 🙁

    Love this! 0
  • Concerned June 13, 2012 at 2:25 am

    Why is Jonathan continuing with the unproductive trend of recycling politicians that would not contribute to development of Nigeria or the cause of its masses/populace? What does someone like Ojo Maduekwe who has been certified a monumental failure have with being an ambassador or representing Nigeria abroad? Why continue in the path of failure and a path that benefits just these selfish politicians? Its time Nigerians in the 30s an 40s started being relevant as its be confirmed that our parents generation(60s,70s and 80s) are the most corrupt and do not mean well for the present and future generation.

    Love this! 0
    • Buks June 13, 2012 at 3:34 am

      #gbam!

      Love this! 0
    • New bride June 13, 2012 at 2:58 pm

      Don’t be fooled, a good portion of our generation are more corrupt than our parents. In Lagos, ‘Fashola’s boys’ are all in their 30’s and the kind of stories you hear about them makes you wonder what will happen if they’re given better opportunities. You hear of young bankers doing all sorts of deals on a daily basis, imagine what they’ll do if they ever get into government. Unfortunately for us, corruption has eaten so deep into our existence as a nation that age means nothing when it comes to stealing!

      Love this! 1
    • TT June 13, 2012 at 4:18 pm

      #######GBAM!

      Love this! 1
    • jacqueline June 25, 2012 at 5:46 pm

      you mean ”YOUR” parents generation.

      YOU NEED TO SPEAK FOR YOURSELF [IN THE 1ST PERSON]

      or you can say ”THE OLDER GENERATION” [if your parents are not also involved in the corruption]!

      Love this! 2
  • madman June 13, 2012 at 3:29 am

    who cares if they are women or men ? that should not be the question. Concerned (comment) is on to something. Recycled people – what place do young Nigerians have to lead? when will anyone pass on the baton? Most of these people should be retired by now.

    Love this! 2
  • asgrl June 13, 2012 at 4:09 am

    Other than being a former beauty queen and the wife of a former terrorist/rebel/hero (depending on what side of the war you were on), what qualifications does Bianca Ojukwu possess to be appointed as the Ambassador to Spain, a major economic and political power in the world?!!! I swear we just like to embarrass ourselves on a kentro level!

    Love this! 0
    • melee June 13, 2012 at 9:20 am

      WHAT other more qualification does she need. She is a known figure, and such her personality alone is a “power charm” in the field of diplomacy.

      Love this! 0
    • prettygirlglam June 13, 2012 at 11:26 am

      Seriously how does an ex-beauty queen/peace offering/trophy wife qualify as an ambassador? Nigeria is a joke, a country full of hypocrisy…….smh

      Love this! 0
    • Asgrl June 13, 2012 at 3:59 pm

      Known to who in Spain? Do you think her primary responsibilities are to serve tea and crumpets in the salon of the ambassador’s quarters?

      Love this! 0
    • sandra June 13, 2012 at 11:10 am

      well said thank you useless yeye people

      Love this! 1
    • MizNeeta June 13, 2012 at 2:11 pm

      It’s like hard work and dedication mean nothing at all, it’s all about the connections, then again it’s always been that way, Though Nigeria is a relatively young country I seriously pray in the years to come we’ll be in a better place

      Love this! 2
    • Gimmer June 13, 2012 at 5:28 pm

      Kpom! Jonathan Goodluck is becoming a nuisance in that office.

      Love this! 0
    • Dennis February 21, 2014 at 2:46 pm

      For sure, she is more educated than you can ever dream to be.

      Love this! 0
  • burnt June 13, 2012 at 8:15 am

    And d rich becomes richer while d poor gets poorer…looool

    Love this! 0
  • mhydhe June 13, 2012 at 8:46 am

    What are a country where everything is possible even without qualification.

    Love this! 0
  • missus June 13, 2012 at 8:58 am

    And these appointments are based on what? We all know its not merit! And what is with the recycled politicians sef? Anyway, let me d to the fashion aspect of it…am I the only one who seems to get goose bumps from looking at Bianca Ojukwu’s neck piece?

    Love this! 0
    • Gimmer June 13, 2012 at 5:30 pm

      ewwww… me too.i just shivered!

      Love this! 0
  • ij June 13, 2012 at 9:08 am

    “President Goodluck Jonathan yesterday handed out letters of credence to the newly appointed 93 ambassadors, charging them to protect Nigeria’s interest”

    i dont think I’ve been more annoyed as when i read this sentence , as in it pained my soul because i just know that all of this is total hogwash

    Love this! 1
  • tito June 13, 2012 at 9:48 am

    @concernced….. dat is the real question why is Jonathan continuing with the unproductive trend of recycling politicians that would not contribute to development of Nigeria or the cause of its masses/populace? Ojo Maduekwe of pple…..

    Love this! 1
  • LPS June 13, 2012 at 9:51 am

    Sad! This our country sha…
    

    Love this! 0
  • i am sagba June 13, 2012 at 10:18 am

    @asgri Plsssss NEVA u eva refer Gen. Ojukwu as a Terrorist. I understand u no NOTHING ab’t 9ja political history but pls don’t expose ur ignorance jus 2make a point.

    Love this! 0
    • prettygirlglam June 13, 2012 at 11:28 am

      Yes he was a terrorist , what the did is called treason, he was an “enemy of the state”.

      Love this! 1
    Love this! 1

      Interesting that you call him a “terrorist” and “enemy of state” when the People that he was Fighting were Junior Officers that Mutineed and Murder not only the Head of the Armed Forces, but Fellow Officers and Thousands of Civilians -_-

      But I guess that History is Written by the Victors

      Love this! 0
  • moi! June 13, 2012 at 10:52 am

    Waste of revenues that could be used to better the lot of so many Nigerians

    Love this! 1
  • Jack in the beans stalk June 13, 2012 at 11:24 am

    I still wonder why nigeria and some few are always chosen to represent us, isn’t sad that someone like ooo maduekwe still wants to be an ambassador, where as once a point in time he was the minister of foreign affairs, this is just a sign of total stupidity on his part. Then comes the story of Bianca beeping Nigeria’s ambassador to Spain, the question is what experience in the diplomatic field has she got, okay selling the monocle true of beauty or what? Where as the main career ambassadors from national intelligence agency and ministry of foreign affairs will be posted to countries of no significance or low contributions what so ever. Countries that we need to be sensitive by deploying the best in our intelligence service and the ministry should be on posting to nations such as the us, uk, France, Germany,north Korea, south Korea, Canada,china and just a few more to mention, to proper understand and gather information of the countries in question, the bottom line is that mr president you are getting it wrong by sending such politicians who don’t have Nigeria’s interest at heart, only to ridicule the image of Nigeria and help pdp officials easy steal our resources to such countries, very soon the American plan for Nigeria’s disintegration has commence, then that’s when your eyes will open. Be wise and choose well, stop the same crop of idiots in government, right from the beginning mr president got into power I said to people it will be a successful entry but a terrible exit, that could create strive and anger amongst Nigerians, we are fed up of this pdp party of deceit and corruption.

    Love this! 1
  • Couture By Makioba June 13, 2012 at 12:15 pm

    what a country 🙁

    Love this! 1
  • -x factor June 13, 2012 at 12:25 pm

    Word……..
    Ojo Madueke again??????

    Love this! 1
  • Fin June 13, 2012 at 1:55 pm

    Former PDP deputy governor of Oyo State, now ambassador to Jordan. SMH! None of these guys knows anything about diplomacy!

    Love this! 2
  • i am sagba June 13, 2012 at 1:56 pm

    I g?z Ojo Maduekwe has really played his cards well in 9ja politics for eva since I can remember. I admire his tricks.

    Love this! 0
  • Chika June 13, 2012 at 2:08 pm

    Please someone tell me why Ojo Maduekwe is now an ambassador? He’s been in every administration that I can clearly remember. Why do the exact same people keep rotating in the Nigerian government? I’m just weak…smh!

    Love this! 1
  • onyinye June 13, 2012 at 2:12 pm

    @ asgrl, apart from being an ex-beauty queen, bianca ojukwu is also a lawyer. So I hope that qualifies her

    Love this! 0
    • prettygirlglam June 13, 2012 at 5:09 pm

      lawyer my ass, when was the last time she practised, if we are going to make a lawyer an ambassador why not a SAN, who would have a wealth of experience in diplomacy and international law, don’t even get me started, I guess you are saying that cos she’s Ibo…………

      Love this! 1
    • Gimmer June 13, 2012 at 5:32 pm

      we seriously need to stop rationalizing mediocrity especially when Nigeria can boast of a slew of well qualified people who truly deserves these kind of appointment. Lawyer ko, law school bus stop ni.

      Love this! 2
  • Ndidi June 13, 2012 at 2:13 pm

    Do any of these “ambassadors” even have a working understanding of the language, let alone speak the language of the country they are being sent to? Spanish, Tagalog, French, etc… or is that too much to ask? I agree with the comments that it is high time for the old guard of recycled Nigerians to make way for the new guard of younger Nigerians who, most likely might have a better grasp of the world we now live in.

    Love this! 1
  • buchi June 13, 2012 at 2:15 pm

    i’m not trying to support Bianca here but with the way she is being referred to as an “ex-beauty queen”??? sounds so derogatory( ah ah na curse to be beauty queen), pls note that not all beauty queens/models are airheads. Think like the modern woman(or man) u r supposed to be pls!

    Love this! 0
    • prettygirlglam June 13, 2012 at 5:11 pm

      That’s what she is ain’t it or would you rather call her a “trophy wife” or better still “peace offering”

      Love this! 1
    • buchi June 14, 2012 at 5:09 pm

      call her Bianca Ojukwu, its that easy 🙂

      Love this! 0
  • winnie June 13, 2012 at 2:41 pm

    Jonathan Nigeria regrates u!

    Love this! 0
  • Chikaka June 13, 2012 at 3:04 pm

    Ojo Maduekwe must be some sort of talisman the way he keeps appearing on different PDP lists. Negative longevity in government.

    Love this! 0
  • some where in abuja June 13, 2012 at 3:06 pm

    Please My President inject new talent in your government,stop the recycling of people that had serve in so many previous government.I believe we have all seen what they can do.Why appointing Ojo as an ambassador,it is just like calling back jerry ghana or Adamu chiroma to come and be a minister or an ambassador.These are people that had served in so many past government in Nigeria and Maduekwe belongs to taht group.These are tired legs,we need fresh legs and ideas into the system so that our country can move forward,not these group of politicians that are not tired of enriching their selves.

    Love this! 3
  • konnie June 13, 2012 at 3:25 pm

    Hmmmm. Lets see the diff they will make

    Love this! 2
  • the real truth June 13, 2012 at 3:42 pm

    OJUKWU is not a terrorist, rather he is our HERO, he saved the lives of millions of igbos, if not we would have been wiped out from the face of the earth and i wouldn’t be here today. eventhough igbos did nothing wrong! we were hated because we were hard-working and successful. Therefore 3 million igbos were killed, that was worse than genocide in RWANDA. OJUKWU answered the call of his people, who asked him to rescue them from the killings, that makes him a HERO!!!. Read the history of nigeria before u start running ur mouth!

    p.s; now that boko haram has continued the killing, i wonder who will rescue us this time…

    Love this! 0
  • ima June 13, 2012 at 3:45 pm

    @missus i felt the goose bumps topo very irritating…..been itching my head since i saw it.

    Love this! 0
  • the calling June 13, 2012 at 4:04 pm

    i pity people in the ministry of foreign affairs and NIA because at this rate they will retire without attaining that title (ambassador). Jonathan should increase the rate of career ambassadors this is not fair to them.

    Love this! 0
    • asgrl June 13, 2012 at 7:35 pm

      So because people have tenure in a position, they must be guaranteed a position as an ambassador? Color me confused!

      Our government is reflective of who we are as a people.

      Love this! 2
    • Temmy June 14, 2012 at 12:45 am

      The deputy high commissioner to uk, worked for 30 years in ministry and finally attained the rightful position he deserved.

      Love this! 0
  • Akpeno June 13, 2012 at 5:25 pm

    I wonder how much money bribery killing and back stabbing occurred before these appointments were finally given out?….

    No Electricity, No Running Water, bad roads with avoidable fatalities every day, Airplanes falling from the sky, schools are a big mess and his priority is handing out appointment letters to ambassadors….. May his actions or lack there of visit him every night and day till his death!

    Love this! 2
  • AnonYMOUS.. June 13, 2012 at 5:31 pm

    I really do not know when young people will accend the mantle of leadership in Nigeria. Dear God, Please kill all these people. Ha. I mean we have graduates of International Diplomacy and Foreign affairs in this country for Christs sake. Why can they not be appointed? Why must everything be based on come-chop? Why? I am tired of this joke called Nigeria abeg.

    Love this! 0
  • asgrl June 13, 2012 at 6:30 pm

    I didn’t call Ojukwu a terrorist. I just acknowleged the fact he is not a hero to all. I’m quite sure people in the south south, especially in rivers state who had their family members killed or put in prison camps for refusing to join the Biafran side in the conflict have quite a different view of General Ojukwu.

    Love this! 1
  • Anonymous June 13, 2012 at 7:00 pm

    @argl where did you get you version of history about Gen Ojukwu.FYI people where not forced to join the ibos before or during the war so please get your facts right before you start dropping your comments.

    Love this! 0
  • asgrl June 13, 2012 at 7:33 pm

    I’m not going to let this discussion disintegrate into a discussion about the Biafran war. As much as Ojukwu was a hero to the Igbos, he wasn’t to other ethnic groups in the non-Igbo communities surrounding the Biafran territory. That much should at least be acknowledged.
    The key topic at hand again if we can pull ourselves away from the Biafran war topic is once again, what qualifications do these nominated individuals have to serve in an ambassadorial capacity where they are expected to have a working knowledge of the countries they are being sent to as representatives to; promote Nigeria’s image and interests economically and politically as well as protect the civil liberties of its citizens that reside in the country.
    Someone mentioned that Bianca is a lawyer, is she conversant in Spanish common law? When did she last practice in Nigeria? Is her license current or has she allowed it to lapse? If she practiced, what kind of law does she have expertise in Trade, Labor, Immigration?
    Bianca is not the only baffling choice here. She however stood out to me because Spain is significant country, 12th largest economy in the world, which would mean that such a post would require an experienced diplomatic head to navigate the dirty murky waters of international diplomacy.
    Has anyone ever completed a performance evaluation for Ojo Madukwe? It appears not because I can’t understand how this guy keeps getting plush government jobs.
    Our diplomatic missions continuously fail to meet any of these expectations. Any Nigerian who has ever visited our diplomatic missions outside of Nigeria even just for the sake of passport renewal or visa acquisition can attest to the trial by fire they are often put through. Not to even talk about the lack of regard for Nigerian citizens when they are maltreated by foreign authorities.

    The key topic at hand again if we can pull ourselves away from the Biafran war topic is once again, what qualifications do these nominated individuals have to serve in an ambassadorial capacity where they are expected to have a working knowledge of the countries they are being sent to as representatives to; promote Nigeria’s image and interests economically and politically as well as protect the civil liberties of its citizens that reside in the country.

    Bianca is not the only baffling choice here. She however stood out to me because Spain is significant country, 12th largest economy in the world, which would mean that such a post would require an experienced diplomatic head to navigate the dirty murky waters of international diplomacy.

    Our diplomatic missions continuously fail to meet any of these expectations. Any Nigerian who has ever visited our diplomatic missions outside of Nigeria even just for the sake of passport renewal or visa acquisition can attest to the trial by fire they are often put through. Not to even talk about the lack of regard for nigerian citizens when they are maltreated by authorities outside Nigeria.

    Love this! 0
  • Ella June 13, 2012 at 9:10 pm

    Am so happy for each and every1 of them, rejoice other and u also would be celebrated.

    Love this! 1
  • Amber June 14, 2012 at 1:00 am

    More problems..Still old faces. Mschew

    Love this! 1
  • BK June 14, 2012 at 3:12 am

    wow sometimes we sound like the Israelites after they left Egypt; just complaining about everything. mmmmh

    Love this! 1
  • Daniel Kreiss June 14, 2012 at 7:33 am

    Ojo Maduekwe?
    When will this man retire?
    and let human beings work???\
    Evil man!

    Love this! 1
  • alexandra June 14, 2012 at 5:45 pm

    Two years ago Bianca was my beautician, mixing skin lighting creams and concotions for me and my sister. Her product was called Bianaca blend so am sure now she will be going to spain no more cream. But abeg wetin Bianca know about diplomacy anf nternational relations nothing !!!!!!!!. Bianca that can’t speak fluent english.

    Abeg your president na ode !!!!!!!!

    Love this! 0
  • JAnomaly June 14, 2012 at 8:45 pm

    Nigeria is officially a failed country. Recycling the same useless people who continue to show that their only interest is embezzling money, and do nothing to better the country. Jonathan Ebele Goodluck, you are a failed leader. I pray you will not lead that country to complete destruction in another 7yrs. Old and young Nigerians are very corrupt, what do you expect, some of the youths got if from their parent. Nigeria should be put on the terrorist list, and also the list of group of people who lack the least common sense despite their academic achievements. Sense is not common afterall.

    P.S The title should be more of 90 newly appointed criminals.

    Love this! 1
  • tee June 14, 2012 at 10:34 pm

    hahahahah!!!!! would like to know this asgrl guy o cos u r soooo funny……still rolling on the floor @ all his comments ” I swear we just like to embarrass ourselves on a kentro level!…….jona is such a nuisance enuf said. smh

    Love this! 0
  • flychick June 15, 2012 at 11:19 pm

    Please leave Ojuku. All that is history…whatever that history really is. The point is that Bianca has no business being an ambassador. Are they trying to compensate her for her husband’s death and guarantee her standard of living by putting her there? This compromises, again, our collective national destiny. The lady sef na wa oh! true gold digging, money hungry sombori…at least now we are all sure of the reasons why she married Ojuku…he’s barely dead how many seconds and she has carried her hungry, gaunt looking face into the presidency again looking for money. Ambassador to spain! ha! I’d like to film a reality show about how she embarrasses herself and the nation displaying pure ignorance. Hiss…I’d be a comedy hit. the joke is on us unfortunately.

    Love this! 0
  • nwaga June 17, 2012 at 8:01 am

    my fellow nigerians,may we bluntly ignore all these negative aspersion being cast to our political astutes by envious politicians because of party differences and their failure to get to their desired mantle of leadership and consequently resort to ruffle our govt.

    Love this! 0
  • Nwikpo June 18, 2012 at 7:05 pm

    Bianca is the most qualified of all, she came from a diplomatic background, well traveled, well connected,highly exposed,very responsible, very rich, highly educated and highly influential, she have names to protect (onoh and ojukwu names), her family have done that before, so she is not new to the job, and beauty wise she is blessed, BIANCA stands out among others. critics should run some more research on onoh family and ojukwu family before running their mouth.. like fools.

    Love this! 1
  • Anonymous June 21, 2012 at 2:41 pm

    nwikpo, u r a complete idiot. So because she travelled then that qualifies her to be an ambsador. R u freaking kidding me

    Love this! 2
  • Post a comment

