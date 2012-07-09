New Video: Jukebox Feat. Joe El – I Can’t Wait

Juke Box is a collective of very talented artists and is currently the official Kennis Music band. They are here with their second single “I Can’t Wait” featuring Joe El on a Masterkraft production that embodies all the conventions of an entertaining mainstream tune. The video was directed by Patrick Elis.
Check on it.
Nice. Refreshing
what happened to actual voices rather than all these computer synthesized stuff??? I do not have a good voice nor can i hold a note but still jut saying this is getting too much in naija music!!!