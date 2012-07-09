BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

New Video: Jukebox Feat. Joe El – I Can’t Wait

09.07.2012 at By 2 Comments

Juke Box is a collective of very talented artists and is currently the official Kennis Music band. They are here with their second single “I Can’t Wait” featuring Joe El on a Masterkraft production that embodies all the conventions of an entertaining  mainstream tune. The video was directed by Patrick Elis.

Check on it.

2 Comments on New Video: Jukebox Feat. Joe El – I Can’t Wait
  • konnie July 10, 2012 at 3:13 am

    Nice. Refreshing

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • wiklo July 11, 2012 at 5:49 am

    what happened to actual voices rather than all these computer synthesized stuff??? I do not have a good voice nor can i hold a note but still jut saying this is getting too much in naija music!!!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija