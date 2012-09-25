Atiku Abubakar Confirms Interest in Running for Presidency in 2015

As Nigeria gears up for the 2015 General Elections, some people have been declaring their interest in running for political offices. One of such people who has been generating some controversy is former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar.
He confirmed yesterday that he will present himself in the next presidential election under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying his rumoured interest in the race should not be a surprise to Nigerians.
He told Tribune that his ambition to rule Nigeria will depend on a number of factors which he was yet to disclose, and dismissed rumours that he was planning to run for the position with Bola Tinubu.
In April, Major-General Muham-madu Buhari who lost the Presidential race last year under the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) said he will still contest in the next elections. Still on the Presidency, there are some speculations that the former Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mallam Nasir el-Rufa’i will run for the next Presidential elections.
What do you think about Atiku’s declaration to run for the Presidential elections in 2015? If you were to take a wide guess, looking even beyond those that have indicated interest in running for the position, who would you want to be the next President of Nigeria?
This man with his high cheekbones and nude lips should keep his interest to himself. Go and sit down Atiku.
Shameless man.
damn you
Where are the youths,I mean the under-50s.
His name should be “I will chop money part 2”
My man why don’t u ask if ppl still wnt tu to lead them?eehhuu, u don’t role urself but d ppl so ask urself is anyone intrested in u, u are just. Givening d ppl d picture that Nigeria is roled by force not by vote my guy get something doing live that place no one is intrested in ur leadership plz ok
Does he care? All these politicians believe is dat with money all is posible…Stupid n wickEd govt
Please let 2015 come first now ah ahn! Just like GEJ said, we should focus on the present first mscheww lol its so annoying tho!
Nigeria will continue to run by mediocres,why? beacause every one showing interest to be the next Nigerians president just need the position for power and fame,in a proper country aspirants come forward to strongly convince citizens on what their government will be doing,why and how..
let these aspirant come forward and give the moving speech of the life ( not script written),but a strong speech on what they wanna do.
All of these people are not worthy at all,but guess what i wouldnt be surprised if PDP wins again because they are on an agenda to ruin Nigeria.
***I said I have washed my hands off this country…why am i even bothered***
Oleburuku (in MayD n Psquare voice)
Why do we keep recycling the same old people… i thought were supposed to be the most populous in Africa…just saying…
May GOD HELP US OOOOOOOOOOooooo! He has not raped and pillaged the treasury of Nigeria enough, he’s coming back for more, abi? Will these old goats ever allow for young resourceful, innovative minds to contribute to the growth of our country? When does it end with this people? If you ask this man what his EXACT PLATFORM is, he couldn’t articulate! This people have never heard the word RETIREMENT!!! Abeg the lawyers in the house, isn’t there a constitutional law that prevents people from running and rerunning and rerunning for office into eternity? In the States, a president serves two terms and that’s it for the rest of their lives…do we have something like that? And if not, I wonder why? I think such a law would prevent these people from come back for some more free public money, that would have kept Obasanjo from doing what he did. I don tire for Nigeria o, I am getting close to disavowing that country for real!
*these*
Abeg, this guy should park well
he shld really park well…….i may consider El-Rufai sha
he wants 2 come out under the same pdp he insulted and trashed during the last elections??????/ shameless is an understatement
ATHIEFku! Enough said.
Atiku as a president if God says he will rule us nothing will stop him.
This one come resemble thief true true. See him face.
These old n*ggas keep coming back! Aren’t they supposed to be dead, moving to the village to retire or something? I’m 24 but it seems like Nigeria will probably change when I become a great grand mother because it’s the same funny black faces running for power. Head Thief in Charge, IBB, will soon release his statement from Gwari.
And JJ, those cheekbones are naturally contoured. Lucky him! He will look perfect with pink/red blush on them.
It is okay to have that burning ambition. it is also our right to reject you and others that still insist they must rule Naija even after they have been rejected several times.
You can all represent your application to rule Naija and Nigerians will whole heartedly reject you as has been done in the past.
This man! You no go rest?
i know as the saying goes “if at first you don’t succeed, try, try again” but dude please give up.
lol
Why not ? May be he just acquired a new wife.Pedophiles! All the talk about over population do not concern them. You wonder why Africa is perpetually poor.
New faces, please !
Meant “population explosion.”
We want back Atiku ur the only person that will rule us by example becuse the investement places that u did in our dear land Adamawa state it’s helping us the youths, like redio gotel, tv gotel, Faro we need u back.
We all are the problems of this country not Atiku,a leader how feel hope for his people.