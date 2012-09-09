BellaNaija

New Video: Tony Tetuila – Iwofa Lenu

09.09.2012 at By 2 Comments

Tony Tetuila returns to the screens with a fresh new video for his “Iwofa Lenu” single that was buzzing on the inter-webs last month.

Video directed by AJE Filmworks.

Check on it.

  • Blackknight September 9, 2012 at 10:32 pm

    OK….I have no idea what you were saying in this video but I sure like the quality of your work and your casts were all on point.The rhythm was also nice but still room for improvement,considering how far you’ve come in this business. Nice job,but could do better.

  • Lulu September 10, 2012 at 3:02 pm

    Hahahahahahahah>>>>LOL

