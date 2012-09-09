New Video: Tony Tetuila – Iwofa Lenu

Tony Tetuila returns to the screens with a fresh new video for his “Iwofa Lenu” single that was buzzing on the inter-webs last month.
Video directed by AJE Filmworks.
Check on it.
09.09.2012 at By Onos
OK….I have no idea what you were saying in this video but I sure like the quality of your work and your casts were all on point.The rhythm was also nice but still room for improvement,considering how far you’ve come in this business. Nice job,but could do better.
Hahahahahahahah>>>>LOL