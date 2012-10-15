BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

BN Bytes: What’s She Up to Lately? BN Scoop on Munachi Abii’s Red Hot Hairstyle, Debut Album, Meeting Usher & Fab La Mode Magazine Shots

15.10.2012 at By 38 Comments

Ever since her triumphant victory as the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria in 2007, 25 year old Munachi Abii has been one to watch. Be it on the red carpet or at social gatherings, where she dons some beautiful creations or on the radio, where the beauty queen turned rapper’s singles are enjoying massive air play.

Wonder what she’s up to lately? BN has got all the scoop.
Hanging Out On Set with Usher Raymond, Ludacris & David Guetta

At the invitation of Disturbing Tha Peace Records (DTP) CEO, Chaka Zuka, Munachi was spotted in Atlanta, Georgia, at the video shoot for American rapper, Ludacris‘s new single “Rest of My Life” featuring 34 year old American singer and actor, Usher Raymond IV.

At the video shoot, where the producer of the song, David Guetta, was also present, Muna shares with us a photo of herself with Usher. Speaking on why she was present at the shoot, Muna said she was invited to “watch and learn as part of my music business education and for my career. That’s all I can say for now”

Her Red Hot Hair Do

Move over Rihanna, there’s a beauty queen turned rapper, rocking your famous red hair do better. After spending over a month in Atlanta, Georgia, Munachi was spotted at BBC Studio, London for an interview with DJ Edu on the 1Xtra Show. Her interview is not the only thing that got everyone talking but her new red locks. Looking simple and fab at the interview, Muna was all smiles and shared this photo with us.

Her Upcoming Album
Munachi wasn’t all meet and play in London. According to a source close to her, Munachi who officially released her first single, “I Feel Real” in 2010, is presently in London still recording songs for her debut album, The Goddess, The Hustler.

La Mode Magazine Inside Photos

Smoking hot on the cover of La Mode Magazine’s September – November 2012 issue, where Muna says through her music, she reaches the world. BN can exclusively unveil more fabulous photos of the rapper inside the lifestyle publication. Shot by celebrity/fashion photographer, Obi Somto, Muna strikes different poses in gorgeous pieces by budding Nigerian design label, Vicky Heldan for the new issue.

Hanging on set with American entertainers, rocking a stylish new do and recording songs for her upcoming album, wow, Munachi is definitely one to watch in 2012.

Photo Shoot Credit
Photography: Obi Somto
Stylist: Vicky Njoku
Outfits: Vicky Heldan
Accessories & Shoes: La Feminic | House of Ella

38 Comments on BN Bytes: What’s She Up to Lately? BN Scoop on Munachi Abii’s Red Hot Hairstyle, Debut Album, Meeting Usher & Fab La Mode Magazine Shots
  • cathy October 15, 2012 at 11:25 am

    she’s looking real good

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Teris October 15, 2012 at 11:37 am

    “red hot hairstyle”?
    seriously bellanaija.com?

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Trendysturvs October 15, 2012 at 11:52 am

    I love the hair
    http://trendysturvs.blogspot.com

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • praise October 15, 2012 at 11:59 am

    These clothes are so cheap looking
    Muna’s face keeps changing as she gains weight indiscriminately.
    That red hair? No ma’am. Burgundy will work.

    Love this! 1 Reply
    • realgist October 17, 2012 at 4:49 pm

      Stop the bad belly. Who cares if the cloths look cheap or expensive? They suit her end of story… Be happy for the chic jo!

      Love this! 0
  • Kiki N October 15, 2012 at 12:12 pm

    Munachi in the 1st photo is smoking hot!!

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Tyna October 15, 2012 at 12:48 pm

    welldone gal

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Hi October 15, 2012 at 12:57 pm

    Abeg, dis wan na correct levels, usher ludacris Davidg. Please muna:-) put me for line to enjoy your same success, thanks

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Barbara October 15, 2012 at 1:05 pm

    Welllll, sue me if you like but as a professional makeup artist I can’t help but notice her makeup first *covering face* sorry. I think the makeup artist did a poor job of it. The smokey eye, her brows? a big no, no.
    Apart from that, she is doing really good and making us proud.
    Barbara
    http://barbsiesmusings.blogspot.com/ (Nigeria’s no 1 makeup blog)

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • nems October 15, 2012 at 2:43 pm

      Where is a facebook Like when you need one. LIKE this comment!

      Love this! 0
    • Barbara October 15, 2012 at 4:05 pm

      Lol, thanks Nems
      Barbara

      Love this! 0
  • Motun October 15, 2012 at 1:11 pm

    Looking darker in these pixs beautiful though….

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • unsatisfied October 15, 2012 at 1:37 pm

    nice but Belllanaija, i thgink you guys over use the word ‘Fab’ . i actually thought the name of the mag as ‘Fab La Mode’ and in so many other instances, everything is fab sha!! its an overkill jo

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • huh? October 15, 2012 at 2:35 pm

    BN you guys are really doing a great Job,well done…one of the most authentic site that will come out of Africa.But Bikonu,we don’t wanna know about their age anymore ,Usher look like her younger brother…kudos to her career

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Chattyzee October 15, 2012 at 3:00 pm

    She’s pretty.
    http://dprodigalchild.wordpress.com/

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Gimmer October 15, 2012 at 4:31 pm

    these girls are not taking good care of themselves. you can tell they rely on clothes, hair and makeup to make them pop when it comes to photoshoot time. dang she looks like she is in her 40s with 4 kids. i am not saying she doesn’t look good. she looks good but she looks like she is them Betty Irabor and co league. where is that youthful exuberance ?

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Jiddah October 15, 2012 at 4:57 pm

    She is a beautiful girl!

    But she looks frumpy in the last three pictures….

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • rita baby October 15, 2012 at 5:13 pm

    beauriful gal bt plz stp tellin d wprld ur 25 u hear. kisses* no homo pple*

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • fidelia October 15, 2012 at 6:41 pm

    the stylist didn’t do a good job…

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • natasha October 15, 2012 at 10:37 pm

    @fidelia I gues u will do a worse job if u were employed 2 do so.LOL @prais I bet u hav cheaper lookin clothes.LMAO naija with bad mouth! muna looks alright!

    Love this! 1 Reply
    • JJ October 17, 2012 at 2:14 pm

      She looks alright? Every look is terrible. The team behind this shoot no try at all. Poor girl, she’s too gorgeous for this shit.

      Love this! 1
  • onpoint October 16, 2012 at 12:18 am

    Nothn exceptional abt dz shots abeg…booorrring

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • MyView October 16, 2012 at 3:36 am

    She looks beautiful but matronly, she does not look like a young lady.

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • HRS October 16, 2012 at 7:57 am

    Ageless beauty!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Linux October 16, 2012 at 8:46 am

    She is no longer a babe…she has turned into madam

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • temitope October 16, 2012 at 10:06 am

    which kind white lie be that? 25 years ko, 10 ni….she looks good even though i dont think she’s a good rapper or that she really possesses any musical talent, i think she’s only using the influence of being a former beauty queen and her acquintances with various musicians to put herself out….but that being said, i like her, she’s a beautiful woman . and please stop lying about your age

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Usaveone October 16, 2012 at 11:43 am

    Nice one Muna….pass d mic jor!

    http://usaveone.blogspot.com

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Usaveone October 16, 2012 at 11:45 am

    Btw Usher looks old…’the gods must be crazy’ shaaa!

    http://usaveone.blogspot.com

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • rita eghujovbo October 16, 2012 at 1:09 pm

    she is simply HOT!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Mujer Casada October 16, 2012 at 1:10 pm

    I dont think the makeup or clothes did a good job for her. they shrouded her personality and the hair is totally not her. Worse still, the hair added about 10 years to her age – or maybe thats her real age. she can be a sophisticat and have a formal do without looking so old.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • 2cute2stress October 16, 2012 at 2:10 pm

    i soo luv dis babe

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • BABIOUS October 16, 2012 at 4:28 pm

    argh!!!!just there. she has a pretty face and dats it,nothing more. 25 really?who is she kidding and move over rihanna?!dat red hair is a no no! be urself Muna,the rihanna imitation is becoming boring.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Gyann October 16, 2012 at 5:48 pm

    The designer didnt do a good job at allllllll.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • luvlyn October 17, 2012 at 10:40 am

    Those clothes especially d last one u can tell was made by a wanna-be-clueless designer! d tailoring is so poor, oh wat a finish. the styl sef na anoda wahala, nothn sexy or nothing saying “look dis chic is 25 and beautiful”
    shez prolly 25 but i wont blame anyone who thinks odawise cos her clothes r a MESS!!!
    DER R SO MANY GORGEOUS dresses out now, blazers, shorts etc!!!
    let me scroll up and see who dis stylist is sef!!!
    EPIC FAIL

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • JahJehovah October 17, 2012 at 4:00 pm

    Muna is very pretty and I think she has the presence of a star. Hopefully she puts out good music and has a good team supporting her. She is young and I believe that she’s 25 but she needs to work on looking more youthful. Hire a good glam squad and (I didnt really want to say this-> but please burn the fat. I absolutely hate everything about these photos.

    Asa is untouchable but one of the reasons why Tiwa is the biggest Nigerian female music star is not only because of her songs. She has packaged herself very well. The other female artistes look either motherly and boring (Omawumi, Sasha, etc) or scary and not relatable (Goldie, and the other Cameroonian girl). Omawumi makes good music but she isn’t on the same level as Tiwa. They could even be in the same age group. Tiwa is in her 30’s and could still pass for a girl in her mid 20s. She’s pretty, slim or nicely thick and wears trendy outfits that a lot of females like. Package yourself properly and you would see the difference in your career.
    Well, thank goodness Muna is trying to develop herself as a musician. I hope she succeeds because we need more successful women in the music business.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • tybay October 17, 2012 at 6:49 pm

    people that are attacking muna about her age, all i have to say is that before you claim that she is not 25, the least you could do is to bring proof of her real age….shioorrr!!!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • jaguda October 17, 2012 at 6:50 pm

    she looks like an old ibo woman. not a fan of her beauty. but beautiful shots

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Amber October 20, 2012 at 11:47 pm

    Seems we have a lot of stylist here looking for job o…oga

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija