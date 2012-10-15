BN Bytes: What’s She Up to Lately? BN Scoop on Munachi Abii’s Red Hot Hairstyle, Debut Album, Meeting Usher & Fab La Mode Magazine Shots

Ever since her triumphant victory as the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria in 2007, 25 year old Munachi Abii has been one to watch. Be it on the red carpet or at social gatherings, where she dons some beautiful creations or on the radio, where the beauty queen turned rapper’s singles are enjoying massive air play.
Wonder what she’s up to lately? BN has got all the scoop.
Hanging Out On Set with Usher Raymond, Ludacris & David Guetta
At the invitation of Disturbing Tha Peace Records (DTP) CEO, Chaka Zuka, Munachi was spotted in Atlanta, Georgia, at the video shoot for American rapper, Ludacris‘s new single “Rest of My Life” featuring 34 year old American singer and actor, Usher Raymond IV.
At the video shoot, where the producer of the song, David Guetta, was also present, Muna shares with us a photo of herself with Usher. Speaking on why she was present at the shoot, Muna said she was invited to “watch and learn as part of my music business education and for my career. That’s all I can say for now”
Her Red Hot Hair Do
Move over Rihanna, there’s a beauty queen turned rapper, rocking your famous red hair do better. After spending over a month in Atlanta, Georgia, Munachi was spotted at BBC Studio, London for an interview with DJ Edu on the 1Xtra Show. Her interview is not the only thing that got everyone talking but her new red locks. Looking simple and fab at the interview, Muna was all smiles and shared this photo with us.
Her Upcoming Album
Munachi wasn’t all meet and play in London. According to a source close to her, Munachi who officially released her first single, “I Feel Real” in 2010, is presently in London still recording songs for her debut album, The Goddess, The Hustler.
La Mode Magazine Inside Photos
Smoking hot on the cover of La Mode Magazine’s September – November 2012 issue, where Muna says through her music, she reaches the world. BN can exclusively unveil more fabulous photos of the rapper inside the lifestyle publication. Shot by celebrity/fashion photographer, Obi Somto, Muna strikes different poses in gorgeous pieces by budding Nigerian design label, Vicky Heldan for the new issue.
Hanging on set with American entertainers, rocking a stylish new do and recording songs for her upcoming album, wow, Munachi is definitely one to watch in 2012.
Photo Shoot Credit
Photography: Obi Somto
Stylist: Vicky Njoku
Outfits: Vicky Heldan
Accessories & Shoes: La Feminic | House of Ella
she’s looking real good
“red hot hairstyle”?
seriously bellanaija.com?
I love the hair
These clothes are so cheap looking
Muna’s face keeps changing as she gains weight indiscriminately.
That red hair? No ma’am. Burgundy will work.
Stop the bad belly. Who cares if the cloths look cheap or expensive? They suit her end of story… Be happy for the chic jo!
Munachi in the 1st photo is smoking hot!!
welldone gal
Abeg, dis wan na correct levels, usher ludacris Davidg. Please muna:-) put me for line to enjoy your same success, thanks
Welllll, sue me if you like but as a professional makeup artist I can’t help but notice her makeup first *covering face* sorry. I think the makeup artist did a poor job of it. The smokey eye, her brows? a big no, no.
Apart from that, she is doing really good and making us proud.
Barbara
Where is a facebook Like when you need one. LIKE this comment!
Lol, thanks Nems
Barbara
Looking darker in these pixs beautiful though….
nice but Belllanaija, i thgink you guys over use the word ‘Fab’ . i actually thought the name of the mag as ‘Fab La Mode’ and in so many other instances, everything is fab sha!! its an overkill jo
BN you guys are really doing a great Job,well done…one of the most authentic site that will come out of Africa.But Bikonu,we don’t wanna know about their age anymore ,Usher look like her younger brother…kudos to her career
She’s pretty.
these girls are not taking good care of themselves. you can tell they rely on clothes, hair and makeup to make them pop when it comes to photoshoot time. dang she looks like she is in her 40s with 4 kids. i am not saying she doesn’t look good. she looks good but she looks like she is them Betty Irabor and co league. where is that youthful exuberance ?
She is a beautiful girl!
But she looks frumpy in the last three pictures….
beauriful gal bt plz stp tellin d wprld ur 25 u hear. kisses* no homo pple*
the stylist didn’t do a good job…
@fidelia I gues u will do a worse job if u were employed 2 do so.LOL @prais I bet u hav cheaper lookin clothes.LMAO naija with bad mouth! muna looks alright!
She looks alright? Every look is terrible. The team behind this shoot no try at all. Poor girl, she’s too gorgeous for this shit.
Nothn exceptional abt dz shots abeg…booorrring
She looks beautiful but matronly, she does not look like a young lady.
Ageless beauty!
She is no longer a babe…she has turned into madam
which kind white lie be that? 25 years ko, 10 ni….she looks good even though i dont think she’s a good rapper or that she really possesses any musical talent, i think she’s only using the influence of being a former beauty queen and her acquintances with various musicians to put herself out….but that being said, i like her, she’s a beautiful woman . and please stop lying about your age
Nice one Muna….pass d mic jor!
Btw Usher looks old…’the gods must be crazy’ shaaa!
she is simply HOT!
I dont think the makeup or clothes did a good job for her. they shrouded her personality and the hair is totally not her. Worse still, the hair added about 10 years to her age – or maybe thats her real age. she can be a sophisticat and have a formal do without looking so old.
i soo luv dis babe
argh!!!!just there. she has a pretty face and dats it,nothing more. 25 really?who is she kidding and move over rihanna?!dat red hair is a no no! be urself Muna,the rihanna imitation is becoming boring.
The designer didnt do a good job at allllllll.
Those clothes especially d last one u can tell was made by a wanna-be-clueless designer! d tailoring is so poor, oh wat a finish. the styl sef na anoda wahala, nothn sexy or nothing saying “look dis chic is 25 and beautiful”
shez prolly 25 but i wont blame anyone who thinks odawise cos her clothes r a MESS!!!
DER R SO MANY GORGEOUS dresses out now, blazers, shorts etc!!!
let me scroll up and see who dis stylist is sef!!!
EPIC FAIL
Muna is very pretty and I think she has the presence of a star. Hopefully she puts out good music and has a good team supporting her. She is young and I believe that she’s 25 but she needs to work on looking more youthful. Hire a good glam squad and (I didnt really want to say this-> but please burn the fat. I absolutely hate everything about these photos.
Asa is untouchable but one of the reasons why Tiwa is the biggest Nigerian female music star is not only because of her songs. She has packaged herself very well. The other female artistes look either motherly and boring (Omawumi, Sasha, etc) or scary and not relatable (Goldie, and the other Cameroonian girl). Omawumi makes good music but she isn’t on the same level as Tiwa. They could even be in the same age group. Tiwa is in her 30’s and could still pass for a girl in her mid 20s. She’s pretty, slim or nicely thick and wears trendy outfits that a lot of females like. Package yourself properly and you would see the difference in your career.
Well, thank goodness Muna is trying to develop herself as a musician. I hope she succeeds because we need more successful women in the music business.
people that are attacking muna about her age, all i have to say is that before you claim that she is not 25, the least you could do is to bring proof of her real age….shioorrr!!!
she looks like an old ibo woman. not a fan of her beauty. but beautiful shots
Seems we have a lot of stylist here looking for job o…oga