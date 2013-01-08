The “Law has come to stay” – Senate President David Mark Insists Same-Sex Marriage Bill is Irrevocable

Despite growing pressure from the international community and human rights activists demanding that Nigeria stop the criminalization of same sex marriage, the Senate President, David Mark has insisted the bill prohibiting same sex marriage is “irrevocable” and the “law has come to stay”.
He said in Abuja that the bill would promote “decency” in the Nigerian society. Same sex marriage will become a criminal offence in Nigeria and punishable by imprisonment of not less than 14 years if the bill is eventually signed into law.
He is quoted as saying: “We will not compromise on this. I want to invite you all to join the crusade of decency in our society. There are many good values we can copy from other societies, but certainly not this one (same sex marriage).”
“We have to prove to the rest of the world, who are advocates of this unnatural way that we Nigerians promote and respect sanity, morality and humanity. Every individual is a product of the union of a man and woman.”
The Nigerian Senate approved the bill that would make same-sex marriage punishable by 14 years imprisonment for gay couples and 10 years imprisonment for anyone abetting such unions in November 2011. According to the provisions of the bill, “Any person who … directly or indirectly makes public show of same-sex amorous relationships, is also liable and punishable with a 10-year sentence.”
The bill which also outlaws gay organisations has passed the second reading in the House of Representatives with a unanimous vote and will be forwarded to the President for approval after a clause-by-clause review and approval of the law by the Reps this year.
Imprisoning people will not stop them from being gay..
or stop them for having sex in jail since that is where you want to put them anyways..
If you are comfortable and confident within your own sexuality as a person, someone else’s choice and lifestyle should not affect you..
How is being gay undecent, and this quote especially “promote and respect sanity, morality and humanity” is ignorant beyond words lol
How can you promote humanity by imprisoning people for who they decide to be with lol
Allowing gay rights and freedom does not mean the country will be morally corrupt, because not everyone is gay lol
The country will continue to reproduce children with those who are willing and able.
Being a homosexual is not a disease or a plague or a madness, they are humans with different a sexual orientation.
They bleed, have feelings, and love. Some believe are deep Christians.
Nigerians citizens and Nigerian politicians you really need to look outside your bubble and open your minds.
Hypocrites plenty 4ds country.
And besides why come Sen. David Mark carry ds issue 4head???
I never hear any Nigerian based Homosexual or Lezi-biam wey talk say e one marry em partner(as in Crazy About GayMarriage). So 4me ds is a Non-Issue compared wit complexity of issues at hand in ds country eg.
1) Passage of 2013 appr. bill
2) Russians caught by d Nig. Navy carrying arms in Lagos Harbor
3) ASUU is abt 2go on anoda indefinite strike. UniAbuja closed down 3months down. D quest for a New Curriculum for Primary n Secondary schools on “Nigerian History”
4) Criminals have taken over d good intentions of Dangote led Flood Victims Fund
5) Passage of d “Petroleum Information Bill”
ETC…
Funny enof ds 9ja Gays are busy doing their thing right at every corner esp. in Fashion n Entertainment industry without sending anybody and we all act like we are cool wit it.
So banning Gay Marriage in Nigeria is jus a Lame Exuse for Ignorant pple not 4me anywre….
LMAO! plz Nigeria has more important things to worry about! like NEPA!
thank you Jesus! i pray that the lord heal them of their abnormality, because it is abnormal and no rationale can proof otherwise. big kudos to our Law makers
yes ooo! abeg i want the eyes of my future kids to be safe. This obodoyigbo we dey stay sef na prayer sef
SODOMY!SODOMY!!SODOMY!!!REMEMBA D DAYS OF LOT IN D BIBLE OO! GOD BLESS U DAVID MARK OO! AMEN
so far this is d best news of the year, although they r other important issues to be sorted out in this country. but i think dis is also very important we can’t afford to call d wrath of GOD upon us. “NO TO SAME SEX MARRIAGE”
This is the part I enjoyed the most
“I want to invite you all to join the crusade of decency (I actually spilled my tea because I was laughing so hard at this part) in our society. There are many good values we can copy from other societies, but certainly not this one (same sex marriage).”
“We have to prove to the rest of the world, who are advocates of this unnatural way (the unnatural ways people are acquiring money through rituals is better) that we Nigerians promote and respect sanity(sanity must be the way we allow the disparity between the haves and have nots or maybe it is watching college students accused of theft be beating and burned to death as a crowd cheers on), morality (government officials selling their souls because of greed) and humanity (dead bodies laying on the road for days as people pass it by to go to school, work, even church…government agencies slow response). Every individual is a product of the union of a man and woman. ”
I’m sure when pictures start showing how many of these officials in the military and in politics are sleeping/molesting their house BOYS, we will see they are the ones who signed the bill. Self hate is real people. Let’s talk about more pressing issue, like WATER, LIGHT, and quality of the AIR we are breathing daily in 9ja
Me too. I was shocked that he actually said this…with the rapes…the looting…the corruption…the murders…Naija is one huge oxymoron
GOOD……..like he said we are from a man and woman union, and this same sex thing is unnatural.
They should leave gay people to be gay!
So annoying a bastard has married my sister and after 2 years of marriage she found that by mistake that he was gay………….
we cant tell my mother for fear she might have a heart attack cos she is a widow!
I am sooooooooooooooooo UPSET that she even has a baby!
She has to get a divorce…. thinking of how to go about it………..
please suggestions are welcome as i don’t live in Nigeria! They live in Porthacourt and they are both igbo!
CHINEKE OOOO DIS IS CALLED ALU! IN IGBO LAND OOOO
Erm! Sadly I think I know this story and we, (their friends) r all praying for them. But truth be told, ur friend/sister kinda knew that part of him but still married him. It’s sad!
Supported 101%. But Oga senate prez pls also tell ur colleagues to stop sodomizing young girls…what they do wt these girls is also not natural
LOL dont know if to applaud or shake my head…….well this is least of our worries. … Nigeria as a society has a lot to take care of before the people can accept being gay……but i hope the law applies to his colleagues……cos nowadays …Guys are going into the ‘gay business’ that is having gay sex with politicians all in the name of MONEY …since they are no jobs….. and then the gays/paeodophiles molest young ones and the ir psyche is affected…………………we have a long way o…
I feel the sentence is uncalled for…………
Soo un civilise of western countries to promote same sex marriage. Gay and lesbians should be considered as abnormallity of the human race, punishable with death sentence.
The Nigerian Government are a confused and hopeless lot! What exactly is decent about our country right now? People killing, scamming, robbing, doing rituals, prostituting among many other vices, yet they choose to stand on Gay marriages like fools that they are. They dare call homosexuality indecent yet they treat other misdemeanours trivially. Most of the people in government are the ones that practice this immoral acts yet they’re making noise!! There are other pressing issues in Nigeria to focus on than Gay marriages… Nigerian Govt… Please take a seat!!
Your missing the point. We have a lot of issues, yes! Nobody is disputing that….are there not penalties for people who scam and kill. However when gays arise and start to protest for same sex marriage, that issue has to be addressed. The government cannot ignore the gays just because they are other pressing issues at hand. The corruption in the country is bad enough, we don’t need to be adding to the list.
The ignorance, intolerance & self righteousness of Nigerians can be so disgusting & baffling at times.
People running up & down screaming “Yes! Good! I Concur” will be the first to cry foul if a “No sex before marriage bill” or a “Hijab Bill” is passed with a penalty of 10 years imprisonment. Those bills too will promote decency. Even the bible supports it. No? Hypocrites. We all know why THOSE wont be supported or passed.
Instead of passing useless bills to target a group of individuals whose sexual actions do not constitute a crime toward anyone, here are a few bills that DO need to be passed as they DO affect the bulk of the nation:
LIGHT BILL
WATER BILL
FREE EDUCATION BILL
GOOD ROADS BILL
EMPLOYMENT FOR ALL BILL
RAPE BILL
DOMESTIC ABUSE BILL
FREE HEALTHCARE BILL
ANTI-BRIBERY BILL
STOP POLICE BRUTALITY BILL
Start supporting those bills instead of useless bills created to stroke you non-existent moral compass egos. Thaf said, I am sure Jonathan is not stupid enough to pass such a bill. His need to continue developing relationship with the leaders and investors in the first world (where punishing people sexual preference by jailing them is greatly frowned upon) will trump his so-called decency bill.
thumbs up. Thank God. Civilization doesn’t mean that we lick all dirt from anybody. we are Africans and they are wot-ever meaning we are different. can only adopt to furthest point we can bend. Am proud to be African. the only race with sane dignity
Let those who believe in God and knows his commandments condemn acts that are obviously wrong and at the same time pray for those who are involved in immorality. Let us not be ignorant of the devices of the devil, don’t say there are other issues more important but rather pray for God’s help. Let’s keep God’s commandment before the wrath of God consumes us.
My simple question is this:
What does a man that does not WANT a woman be looking for in a man that ACTS like a woman? Don’t be deceived, homosexuality is the devil’s agenda to stop procreation.
There is a portion in Leviticus about homosexuality. In the same bible there is also a portion, maybe its in Romans, i cant remember but it also speaks against sex before marriage. Something along the lines of, if a man marries a wife and finds out she is not a virgin, she should be returned to her father’s house. So people tell us o, if the government enacts this law almost 99% of you will head back to your fathers house, and when the Lord wants to judge you, all your sexual sins are on the same level as homosexuality. These are two sins that are equally as GUILTY according to the Bible. So before you don your self righteous cap. The wages of sin is death and hell fire. Y’all are headed straight there, along with your gay colleagues. You are both committing sexual sin. As i type you probably had sex with your bf or gf as early as last night or even last week. All you runs girls or people sleeping with other people’s spouses, hell has a special place for you too. Dont let me even go into all the other sins that we are all guilty of, because most people on here seem to be holier than the Pope. Unless you are 100% without sin, you are better off staying away from this discussion, because it makes you even more guilty of the sin of hypocrisy. If it is your adorable Pastors, y’all be screaming Thou shall not judge. Its convenient how Christians have selective amnesia. Before you go judge anyone else, be careful, they may be your next door neighbour in hell. Mschew
It’s obvious you know nothing about the Bible you this clown! Those two scriptures you quoted came from the old testament not Romans. Homosexuality is not only mentioned in the old testament but also in the new; read 1Tim. 1:9-11, 1Cor. 6:9-10 (although, it’s obvious you won’t read since you’re too lazy to get your facts right.) Standing up for something that’s wrong is not judging people, its stating the truth. Afterall, if a person steals, he or she is called a thief; why isn’t that considered as being judgmental?
If you’re a Christian, you will not support homosexuality talkless of their marriage simply because your belief is STRONGLY against it. Yes there are other sins which carry the same judgement that should be dealt with however, you don’t see anyone trying to legitimize or explain away adultery, drunkenness, lying, stealing and others. We will stand up for what we believe in simple.
Finally, it’s not only Christians that are against homosexuality. Alot of other religions are against it as well. So stop turning everything on us making it seem as though we are the only ones against it just because we’re vocal about it. Homosexuality is an abnormality, C’est fini!
Where did you read that the comment said legitimize gay marriage. I tire for some people o. English is a problem I can see. So because something is mentioned in the old testament, we should push it aside. Tell us Ore, since the comment discusses sexual sin. If you are single, are you a virgin? Be honest. Is your bf a virgin? If you are married, did you marry as a virgin, was your husband a virgin when you got married. If you were and he was not, you shouldnt have married him then. Judge him too for committing sin of sex outside marriage and you shouldnt have married him. Or because you or him are heterosexual, it makes the premarital sex you two had okay abi. It makes you better than a homosexul. You see my point. I dont personally support homosexuality at all. It is not a case of either or. I just want to see the same vigour applied to this, applied to ALL other sins that we all commit. Okay all is too large, I want that same vigour applied to premarital sex, because it is a huge problem in our society that we are conveniently ignoring. How about that. At least its also sexual sin and a large number of people can relate to. I’m not talking about the legality of anything. I wont join them in their campaign for legalisation. Lai lai. I’m jsut saying if everyone sees themselves through the eyes of I am also guilty of commiting sexual sin, then you’ll approach this issue differently. Using the banner of religion, morality, when you yourself are committing sexual sin, and they can see heterosexuals also committing sexual sin, and you think you can convince them about the error of their ways. That is my point. Preach the bible from here to Timbuktu, if you are not leading by example, then what are you preaching. Did homosexuals rape that girl in India, the highest number of rape in 9ja is committed by heterosexuals, paedophiles and all those perverts are heterosexuals. If the people that brought the Bible to Africa have not been successful in curbing their own people, shey it is we morally bankrupt and corrupt people in Africa that will now succeed. The intention is good, but the manner in which the message is passed out is wrong. You wont see the same people screaming here arranging seminars and workshops or even preaching in church against premarital sex, but when the issue of homosexuality is mentioned, they suddenly become righteous, campaigning against it, and quoting the Bible.
I hope you will not shout thou shall not judge when it is your pastor who is under fire, because you wont use this analogy then (“Standing up for something that’s wrong is not judging people, its stating the truth”), because one law applies to other people, and another to pastors who are also people (saying they are called is questionable sef. Anyone can say they are called by the Lord, its called free speech)
Ore u obviously don’t understand English cos u are talking like u can’t read..na so una dey fail exams, you see an essay or questions and u start answering another thing in your head.. All this article says is that we r all quilty and shld stop treating homosexuality as the worse sin…….calling it an abomination and behaving like you who is maybe a prostitute, armed robber, adultery or 419 is better…..sin is sin and God will send u all to hell on judgement day…..nobody deserves to go to jail or be killed cos of their sexual preference. Dats dia headache and cross to bear, so enough of the sanctimonious busllshit and go and pass bills for more important issues….trust me that house of assembly are full of evil people, cultist, 419. So David mark should go take his randy self somewhere and face important issues….
There are sins and there are sins……….the west thinks they are smarter than God…..but the future generation must tell the story……….except if there is no God…….but I know there is God…..
That said…….I believe that the bill will not pass…….by the time america and Britain and the rest of the west withdraw all their aid to Nigeria….I bet u Nigeria will beg for mercy…,,,,it is God the has made america and the rest of the world superior to other nations….and it will remain ……Africa remains a servant to the west….
Wow, there are sins and there are sins. OMG, thats the most ridiculous comment i’ve ever heard. So, one sin is higher than the other, or lower than the other. That is your guilty conscience talking, your hypocrisy has been exposed to yourself, and to push it aside, you come up with there are sins, and there are sins. Christianity is in trouble o. Ah, I see now, why Nigeria is the most religious, and also the most corrupt AT THE SAME TIME. The Oxymoron of life. You and who is a slave to the west. Why am i even talking sef, someone that can type the very first sentence obviously has the IQ of a 3year old. i wont even insult my 3yr old by comparing him to you. I am about to pass this on to my pastor to preach at sunday service. Sermon of the day people – there are sins and there are sins. Keep carrying on the way you are, your sin is lower than others, so you’ll be fine. The Lord forgives some and doesnt forgive some others. LMAO. Gosh some people are so stupid its incredible. if that’s the best argument you can give against an issue that is eroding our way of life, mehn we are in big trouble.
Seriously, sex before or after marriage is nobody’s business but the same sex marriage is definitely a no no. It is in the bible dat there is no place in the kingdom of God for homosexual. Those of u crying b’cos a bill has b passed against same sex marriage should have a sit and think deeply. How will u feel if ur mum left ur dad to be with anoda woman or ur dad left ur mum to go b with a man or ur sister,her husband,ur brother, his wife, or ur partner left to go b with the same sex.HAPPY. We nigerians are so quick to imitate and adapt to the western culture but the White and black americans dont give a shit about our culture. Is only naija dat they celebrate st patrick day, Thanksgiving day and halloween.
Lol. Another Darwin Award comment. Sex before marriage is nobody’s business. Er, the bible also preaches against it, why cant you to. Stand up loud and proud and condemn it. We will find that you kiki have been doing the do before marriage. Sex before marriage is also a no no. Dont talk from one side of your mouth. We need people to present serious arguments abeg. These arguements are weak if we want change. Dont let them throw your hypocrisy back in your face please.
This is not a West thing. It is a human thing. Homosexuality is not just starting, it has always been. My issue is that our government clearly has nothing else to do. Instead of tackling crimes against humanity like kidnappings, bombings, and other security threats, they are inflicting crimes on humans. Sexuality is a choice, if someone chooses to practice homosexuality, you cannot beat it out of them. Just like you cannot beat someone to practice Christianity, Islam or whatever the case. It defies the god-given law of choice and free-will. Let individuals be accountable for their actions, and let the government stop going on this wild goose chase.
Being gay is a choice. For those that are saying it is a sexual orientation, please do yourself a favour by doing some research on homosexuality. In the 1970s, homosexuality was treated as a psychological disorder and there were drugs for it but when homosexuals became popular, these things were discarded. In the 70s and early 80s AIDS was referred to as Gay-related immune deficiency (GRID). Homosexuals need help so they can get away from this stronghold. Homosexuals don’t need pity but prayer.
The two ladies carrying posters with Bank of America background, are they really Nigerians? Just wondering….
our leaders are actually jobless..i cant remember anyone anywher complaining about about not been aloud to marry his or her gay/lesbian partner.so on what grounds was d bill passed?but i remember nigerians complaing everyday about no job,poverty,no light,no water etc.am yet to c any of our leaders pass a bill on dat.meanwhile david mark has four wives.pls how come his the one championing moral matters. Till we get our priorites straight tis contry will just continue to go downhill in a geometrical proportion.
Give approval to gay relationships and Nigerians will look for one more thing to copy from the west. The sad truth is that we will start eating stools without asking questions if we see some people from the west doing so.
Colonial mentality really robbed Africa a sense of self worth.
Being in Africa or a Nigerian does not mean homosexuality is not happening. Boys and girls are doing these things in boarding school, they just call it fun or exploring their sexuality. And a lot of them continue these things once they marry or with little children who can not talk or dare not speak about it. I would rather someone be able to live their true self freely instead of living a lie that now harms me or my immediate family.
Acknowledging gay marriage is a hot button issue, I get it but why must there be jail time put against homosexual couples/acts if it is not with a minor? IF they want to start there please make sure they themselves and all who are committing sexual sin stand in the firing line with the homosexuals
If you all like,support or you don’t, crime is a crime, cal a sped a sped, d same sex is never good and will never be even in the sight of God, so let stop this issue of pass other bill and live d same sex is not proper. Yes Nigeria need other bills to be passed, to tell you my fellow Nigerian, D same sex can bring destrotion to dis country, let’s not forget that sodium and gomura was destroye, we met nt be an expection. God is watching.
what destruction will homosexuality bring that hasn’t already befalling Nigeria. Is it corruption, vicious killings, rape, incest, kidnappings, fraud, bribery, debauchery??? Should I go on? Abeg park well. There’s nothing new here. Charity begins at home. It is not the government’s job to instill morals.
Nigerian law makers recently agreed to prohibit same sex marriages and even to prohibit any outward manifestations of same sex Love in public maintaining the ban on homosexuality -whilst the whole world awaits President Goodluck Jonathan(a Catholic Christian) to sign the bill into law many are moved to prayer & fastings at this great disastrous point in Nigeria’s Timeline. The prohibition has placed the Nation between the devil(who stands against Faith) & the deep blue sea (consequence of not following democratic processes). Whilst many feel that the stance for defeating the same sex marriage prohibition is a Human Rights one , I like many others believe that it is only through Religious arguments & discourse that we would successfully avoid this disastrous path for it is a Faith issue even a faith crisis, If GEJ signs it -it is a personal faith one & by not signing it is a democratic crisis one.
Muslims & Legalistic Christians (Christians that live under the Law of Moses as opposed to under Grace – the Law of Christ )hold the view that homosexuality (gays & lesbians) and cross dressers & Transgendered ( yan daudu etc) are abominable in the sight of God & are’ a sin’. Christian LGBTs ( Lesbians Gays, Bi-Sexuals and Trans people including Cross dressers) yes there are ‘such people ‘and straight Christians under Grace agree that whilst it is true that God did ban it and stipulated under the Law of Moses that it must not be done see Leviticus 18:22, any Christian that is worthy of their salt and are truly under Grace will know that we are not to live under the Law . Hebrews 10 v 9 tells us Jesus’s mission statement , He came to abolish the first and establish the second. Hebrews states that because there was a change in Priesthood there was also a necessity of a change in the Law, Jesus changed the Law He said it in Mathew 22v37-40 where there are ONLY 2 Commandments to replace the 630 odd Laws given under the Law of Moses – 2 Corinthians 3:6 states that we are only to preach the new testament .
Christian LGBTs believe that Jesus died for them to be who they are , Galatians 3 ;13 states He became a curse for us and paid the penalty for our sins, not only did He do that but He took the law all the way out of the Way in the Change of Priesthood now where there is no law there cannot be any transgression! . Jesus is the only One that offers penalty free religion (He Redeeming us from the Curse of the Law became a Curse for us)He is the only Way.
For these reasons Nigerians should not advocate a ban and penalty on same sex marriages or homosexuality as Jesus paid the penalty and to do so would be a violation of Jesus ‘s Law and a fall from Grace – a Faith Crisis.
Whilst it is true many are not comfortable with same sex relationships , many people do want a policy of live and let live which is what Jesus basically also said.
As Christians we KNOW that EVEN if we felt that someone was sinning they are entitled to their sinning ways our job is ONLY to go and preach the Truth to them , if they say we should leave they don’t want to hear we are to obey that is the directive God gave us. We are not to use force ‘in convincing’ as that is not faith in Him.
As Christians Same Sex relationships questions Christians faith in all denominations worldwide , what do you really believe? Do you believe that Christ abolished the law and established Grace ? that is the issue here – if you don’t believe that He did it would mean that one would still be in ones sin – If one does not accept that the Law of Moses is no more, the SACRIFICE that He is would not benefit one and that would be a great Crisis of Faith in Him and in what God has done.
Editor’s Note:
Elizabeth F Obisanya is a Born Again Christian film maker & lobbyist. She is a Masters Graduate of Goldsmiths College London, her film works include –Cashback paper or plastic©, DBW© The Trouble with Paul©, and more recently the Christian lesbian short film – Magda’s Lesbian Lover© She is a partner member of Creflo Dollar ministries ( US) and a member of the Inclusive Church in London. She lives in Royal Greenwich London.