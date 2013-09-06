BellaNaija

A Room Fit for the Koko Master! Check Out D’banj’s Luxury Hennessy Suite

06.09.2013

D'banj - September 2013 - BellaNaija02

They don’t call him the Koko Master for nothing.

Yesterday BellaNaija brought you photos from D’banj‘s visit to the Hennessy home Château de Bagnolet. (Click here to Read).

Now here’s your look inside his luxury suite. D’banj is seen relaxing on the bed in a Versace shirt, black pants and Giuseppe Zanotti white sneakers.

Err…are the dark shades really necessary indoors?

D'banj - September 2013 - BellaNaija01

25 Comments on A Room Fit for the Koko Master! Check Out D’banj’s Luxury Hennessy Suite
  • U.B.I September 6, 2013 at 1:48 pm

    i wonder oooooo….lmao!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Aibee September 6, 2013 at 2:01 pm

    I’m sure the room looks luxurious in real life, but all I see is the bedspread/duvet matching the wallpaper. All flowery mayhem.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Hurperyermie September 6, 2013 at 2:26 pm

    enjoymennt hmmmmmmmmmmmm

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Bobosteke & Lara Bian September 6, 2013 at 2:36 pm

    the flowers are driving me crazy! arrrrrgghhhh

    Love this! 1 Reply
    • British/Naija September 6, 2013 at 4:33 pm

      Seconded!!!….

      Love this! 1
    • smooch!! September 6, 2013 at 4:56 pm

      like wtf?? the worse part is his dress to match thingy. the whole thing is damn weird and hilarious

      Love this! 0
  • stella September 6, 2013 at 2:46 pm

    Horrible bed spread

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Recky Evy September 6, 2013 at 2:50 pm

    You forgot to mention his shirt matches the duvet too!!!!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • day_zee September 6, 2013 at 3:39 pm

    all i want is those footwear. DAMN!

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Brian September 6, 2013 at 3:45 pm

    Bangaleeeeeeee. Carry on Bro. I respect this guy

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • princess! September 6, 2013 at 3:47 pm

    Enjoy Brov, while it lasts, But wait oooh, oooh boy, why wear Trainers in bed? Abi money de make you Kolo small? lol!. Pls no omoge to complement the flowers way surround you? Abi no omoge for your yard there? I fit send you one form PECKHAM, you get me brov?

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Roxanne September 6, 2013 at 7:53 pm

    what did they call that thing on his eyes…?

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • teemitope September 6, 2013 at 8:32 pm

    Enjoy bro,lov u plenty.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Maame September 6, 2013 at 9:02 pm

    Shades in d bedroom? Stars life style eh, I see

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • oluwaphemmy September 6, 2013 at 10:16 pm

    Koko himself, i respect you man. U pass their father..plz can u send me the footwear?

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • @ajiriavae September 6, 2013 at 10:27 pm

    Matching bed spread and wall paper? Tacky, tacky, tacky. Noff said.

    ajiristyle.blogspot.com/

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • poshilla September 7, 2013 at 12:45 am

    haa wich kain ROOM BE DIS? I WAS IMAGININ A BIG ROOM AND D BED WLD BE AT CENTRE ,DIS REMINDS ME OF MY ROOM IN BOARDING HOUSE! MR DBANG U CAN DO BETA AND STP DIS UR WEARIN GOOGLES IN DOORS! MTCHEWWWWW

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • wiklo September 7, 2013 at 1:14 am

    Pure unadulterated crassness..

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • A transplanted Lagosian September 7, 2013 at 6:40 am

    The Man we are Loving!
    facebook.com/pages/Mr-Gbajumo/296620500475866

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • SS September 7, 2013 at 10:20 am

    dbanj………………………….

    Love this! 2 Reply
  • Ugo vanessa September 7, 2013 at 5:54 pm

    good for u bro but ur lyrics these days are soooo not like you.i think you need to go back to don baaba j.he is indeed the best producer in naija now.i really think you need to reunite with him again.peaccccccccccceeee.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • tusheghe September 8, 2013 at 8:56 am

    wow…. koko master himself

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Straight4ward September 9, 2013 at 3:24 am

    Vile wallpaper and bedding!

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • enola October 1, 2013 at 1:37 pm

    D banj the koko master wat is d koko now go and marry ok if i see u flootratin wit eny chek if i cash i go spray u dollars u ear

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Commenter October 12, 2013 at 9:46 pm

    All you negative speakers should take several seats. No basics zone, no basics!

    Love this! 1 Reply
MENU BellaNaija