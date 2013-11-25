BellaNaija

So Cute! Rap Star Ice Prince brings his Son Jamal On Stage at the Fire of Zamani Concert in Lagos | “Too Shy” to Perform with Dada

25.11.2013 at By 24 Comments

Ice Prince & Jamal - November 2013 - BellaNaija

Nothin’ beats a father and son moment.

Nigerian rap star Ice Prince held his highly anticipated album launch concert – Fire of Zamani at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday 23rd November 2013.

With numerous music stars including Chipmunk, MI, Shaydee, Olamide, Don Jazzy, Dr Sid, Sunny Neji, Mode9 and Phyno, taking to the stage to perform, it was a night to remember.

When Ice Prince performed his hit track – “Aboki”, he called guests on stage to perform with him. One of the lucky few was his son Jamal. But the cute boy was “too shy” to perform with his famous father.

Cute, right?!

Photo Credit: Insigna Media

Photo Credit: Insigna Media

24 Comments on So Cute! Rap Star Ice Prince brings his Son Jamal On Stage at the Fire of Zamani Concert in Lagos | “Too Shy” to Perform with Dada
  • me2 November 25, 2013 at 10:38 am

    the boy looks like MI #myopinion

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • Idak November 25, 2013 at 3:59 pm

      No cause trouble o!

      Love this! 0
    • iConcur! November 26, 2013 at 9:33 am

      He looks like MI a lot! BN….. no start fight o.

      Love this! 0
  • ms lala November 25, 2013 at 11:32 am

    Jamal..is tooo adorbs…urgh!!!! cutie patotee and he got a fly hair cut heeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeey….ps Ice Prince needs better PR..cuz we in cali know why wale aint show up smh

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • Lets Keep It Real November 25, 2013 at 2:47 pm

      Oh? Well spill the tea. Don’t just tease us girl! Why
      didn’t he show up? Shoot I’m NOSEY!

      Love this! 0
    • Bide November 25, 2013 at 4:06 pm

      Hehe..Dont leave us hanging now…Tell us

      Love this! 0
  • tayo November 25, 2013 at 1:29 pm

    Yea cute

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • clarification November 25, 2013 at 3:26 pm

    Just to clarify I was at the show standing right next to the Lil next to the stage before Ice prince took him up to the stage. That Lil boy is not his kid. Even one of his Pose was like now everyone is gonna think that’s his Son. Don’t u think it’s possible that’s actually a nephew or a God Son? #JustSaying

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Naveah November 25, 2013 at 4:17 pm

    Jamal? Really? Okay o

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Vics November 25, 2013 at 5:00 pm

    All for show biz..cute boy tho

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Anonymous 1 November 25, 2013 at 6:20 pm

    Did Wale perform?

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • ms lala November 25, 2013 at 7:03 pm

      NOPE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!….now DJ Humility is flapping his IHOP flapjacks and just making noise. nobody knows this cat outside Africa

      Love this! 0
  • Hadassah November 25, 2013 at 8:00 pm

    @Naveah, exactly my thought. Jamal?? We copy some if these African American names without knowing the impact it would have the kids in future. It’s bad enough that some oyibo people people dunk out resumes in the shredder because our ethnic names are a struggle to pronounce. Then you take typical akata Jamal take add on top. God help us.

    Love this! 0 Reply
    • Mee November 25, 2013 at 10:42 pm

      How ignorant of you…Jamal is an Arabic name and not
      African American. Educate yourself more!

      Love this! 0
    • Naveah November 26, 2013 at 5:32 pm

      Mee, you are right but generally people associate that name with African Americans and not in a good way. It is what Wendy William accurate coined a Not Approved For Resume name and as the other poster said oyibo will quickly drop the resume in the garbage once they identify the name as an akata name.

      Love this! 0
    • MIZ November 26, 2013 at 5:39 am

      Jamal means handsome in Arabic. Why stereotype African Americans? Smh

      Love this! 0
    • Tetley November 26, 2013 at 12:22 pm

      “Jamal” means beauty in Arabic…

      Love this! 0
  • Lara November 26, 2013 at 12:27 am

    Jamal is an Arabic name it mean the beauty of Islam like Mee said Is all about Educating urself

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Hadassah November 26, 2013 at 1:49 am

    the name is also common among African americans

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • BN@work November 26, 2013 at 2:07 am

    So is it no longer normal to get married before having kids? Bad leaders these are celebrities
    . Cute kid though

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • NNENNE November 26, 2013 at 4:52 am

    He’s a cutie.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • yau star boy November 26, 2013 at 5:54 pm

    Ice prince we did no u have a soo bt we luv u in niger state nd let d soo be lik father lik soo

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • veer234 November 27, 2013 at 7:14 pm

    So how was the Hon. Obahiagbon as host?

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • maks November 28, 2013 at 2:59 pm

    Most probably Jesse Jagz’s son, cos i never heard Ice Prince or MI had a son, but Jesse’s isnt hidden.

    Love this! 0 Reply
  • Post a comment

