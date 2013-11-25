So Cute! Rap Star Ice Prince brings his Son Jamal On Stage at the Fire of Zamani Concert in Lagos | “Too Shy” to Perform with Dada

Nothin’ beats a father and son moment.
Nigerian rap star Ice Prince held his highly anticipated album launch concert – Fire of Zamani at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday 23rd November 2013.
With numerous music stars including Chipmunk, MI, Shaydee, Olamide, Don Jazzy, Dr Sid, Sunny Neji, Mode9 and Phyno, taking to the stage to perform, it was a night to remember.
When Ice Prince performed his hit track – “Aboki”, he called guests on stage to perform with him. One of the lucky few was his son Jamal. But the cute boy was “too shy” to perform with his famous father.
Cute, right?!
Keep refreshing BellaNaija.com for all the red carpet and exclusive inside photos.
Photo Credit: Insigna Media
the boy looks like MI #myopinion
No cause trouble o!
He looks like MI a lot! BN….. no start fight o.
Jamal..is tooo adorbs…urgh!!!! cutie patotee and he got a fly hair cut heeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeey….ps Ice Prince needs better PR..cuz we in cali know why wale aint show up smh
Oh? Well spill the tea. Don’t just tease us girl! Why
didn’t he show up? Shoot I’m NOSEY!
Hehe..Dont leave us hanging now…Tell us
Yea cute
Just to clarify I was at the show standing right next to the Lil next to the stage before Ice prince took him up to the stage. That Lil boy is not his kid. Even one of his Pose was like now everyone is gonna think that’s his Son. Don’t u think it’s possible that’s actually a nephew or a God Son? #JustSaying
Jamal? Really? Okay o
All for show biz..cute boy tho
Did Wale perform?
NOPE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!….now DJ Humility is flapping his IHOP flapjacks and just making noise. nobody knows this cat outside Africa
@Naveah, exactly my thought. Jamal?? We copy some if these African American names without knowing the impact it would have the kids in future. It’s bad enough that some oyibo people people dunk out resumes in the shredder because our ethnic names are a struggle to pronounce. Then you take typical akata Jamal take add on top. God help us.
How ignorant of you…Jamal is an Arabic name and not
African American. Educate yourself more!
Mee, you are right but generally people associate that name with African Americans and not in a good way. It is what Wendy William accurate coined a Not Approved For Resume name and as the other poster said oyibo will quickly drop the resume in the garbage once they identify the name as an akata name.
Jamal means handsome in Arabic. Why stereotype African Americans? Smh
“Jamal” means beauty in Arabic…
Jamal is an Arabic name it mean the beauty of Islam like Mee said Is all about Educating urself
the name is also common among African americans
So is it no longer normal to get married before having kids? Bad leaders these are celebrities
. Cute kid though
He’s a cutie.
Ice prince we did no u have a soo bt we luv u in niger state nd let d soo be lik father lik soo
So how was the Hon. Obahiagbon as host?
Most probably Jesse Jagz’s son, cos i never heard Ice Prince or MI had a son, but Jesse’s isnt hidden.