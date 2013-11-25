So Cute! Rap Star Ice Prince brings his Son Jamal On Stage at the Fire of Zamani Concert in Lagos | “Too Shy” to Perform with Dada

Nothin’ beats a father and son moment.

Nigerian rap star Ice Prince held his highly anticipated album launch concert – Fire of Zamani at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday 23rd November 2013.

With numerous music stars including Chipmunk, MI, Shaydee, Olamide, Don Jazzy, Dr Sid, Sunny Neji, Mode9 and Phyno, taking to the stage to perform, it was a night to remember.

When Ice Prince performed his hit track – “Aboki”, he called guests on stage to perform with him. One of the lucky few was his son Jamal. But the cute boy was “too shy” to perform with his famous father.

Cute, right?!

Photo Credit: Insigna Media