BN Beauty: Get This Look – Orange Sizzle by VeryGoodBadGurl (EniBaby4)

Good morning BN Beauty Belles!
It’s time for your daily dose of beauty her on BN and today we are featuring one of our favourite makeup artists to watch, Isoken Asemota a.k.a VeryGoodBadGurl a.k.a Enibaby4. She is lively, fun and above all does wonders with her makeup brushes!
For our Get This Look feature today we are looking at her take on the ankara inspired makeup. She is rocking a floral ankara top and of course has created a beautiful orange and green inspired makeup tutorial complete with fab lashes to complete the look. Plus we are loving her hair colour!
Her look is glam, has a pop of colour and is great for a wedding makeup look! Hi AsoEbiBella! Watch and be inspired.
Watch
Love the video? Let us know if you would like to see more of Enibabay4’s makeup tutorials on BN Beauty in the comments section below.
If you are a makeup artist and you would like to feature on the Get This Look section of BN Beauty, send an e-mail to style@bellanaija.com or beauty@bellanaija.com with samples – photos or videos of your work.
Photo & Video Credit: Youtube.com/Enibaby4
All of these on one face? issokay
the babe is stunning abeg. n d makeup suits the “occasion”.
I can’t with all these makeup tutorials. Can’t makeup be simple anymore? Does one have to use a thousand things on the face before achieving a nice, decent makeup? I can’t deal.
‘a nice makeup’? Father Lord.
Have a seat please. My point was clear enough.
That is actually correct you know? Makeup is the art of making the face up isn’t it, and we use makeup cosmetics to that effects? So wanting to achieve a “nice, decent makeup” in the context she used it is not wrong… That said, she looks gorgeous, and wooow. lool. You should see me starring at my scree intently. I love watching people makeup and transform their faces. Its a real work of art isn’t it? I wish I had the skills really, but I just don’t know what colour goes with what so I stick to the basic.. It would be fun to learn how to try different looks without breaking the bank though.
You are a cyber bully. Get a life!
mt thots exactly
May be her face is a color-Book
Na wa oh all this for one face! Jesus is lord !! I sincerely believe that less is more … Always wow I didn’t even know u have a setting spray …
And I sincerely believe that variety is the spice of life!!
more!!
Lol@ these comments. Mehn! All this on my face? Can’t, I just can’t!
Isoken..love her, she’s dope. And boy..is she fun or is she fun ? Her happiness is contagious. More please.
looks good but too much makeup… can’t this look be achieved with less makeup?
Didnt u guys see the name of the look? “very bad girl look” what were u expecting when it comes to being bad?
Thank God i nobi woman……
We join you to thank God.
Women are from Venus not Jupiter.
Now that is too much makeup on one face. But to each his/her own. She looks fab sha
So u are this gorgeous and everyday you are hiding behind weaves and wigs. You shpuld keep this short crop look. You are gorgeous
Lovely! Well done girl
spray for the face??? lobatan! i bet 2 bars of soap wont be enough to wash of the makeup off her face……..but make i no lie, the makeup is lovely and suits her
Enibaby4!!!!! She is super talented. Her hands are blessed. Keep up the good work hun.
So pretty.
This is ginger master and she is doing a great job !I’ve worked with her and she is very professional and if you don’t know how to wear makeup or it’s not your thing there is no need to bash her. Makeup is art and if you wanna call it painting then that’s fine. Mixing colours and working with a face is much harder than a painter using brush and paper! If you can’t do any better keep the negativity to a minimum!! She works with time something Africans don’t do!
nice but would love to see a simple, moderate video
see as una mouth dey run thruough una finger, make una leave isoken alone oh shuo if una must konow she no send person this one dem put her for here una don raise her levels by more than a mile chei see as she take blow yawa don gas, enuff said her love this geh finish jore she no dey form realliest geh amost the rest with and without make up for us that watch utube we know the gals that will never put a proper before foto talk more of even speaking lkike they were born in naija this babe was born in uk schooled in naija then to the states and back she get every right to form but omo d babe no greee thunder fire who wan cause or rust her hustle cause she dey try jore he no easy form d day she start till now she dey try to empower herself best way possible , come to think of it sef she no be new money oh , so if i catch una when dey yan pon i go mess for una face, anyway isoken, enibaby4, #verygoodbadgirl GOD BLESS YOUR HUSTLE KEEEP BLOWING YOUR TIME NA NOW
@BGEE, pls try typing in simple English next time. It was painful reading your comment. #SMH
yayyyy my lovely enibaby4 on bellanaija!!! guys watchout this space she’s da bomb and good at what she does. and i must say she inspires me. i love her loads
That’s my sister ! Whoooooop!
Make up Is an art indeed but kilode, it is too much all on one face, even a bride must not be dis made up.
For me, make up should be an enhancer to your face .
There is beauty in simplicity Biko.
Isoken is super talented and beautiful, i honestly think this is just the beginning and she’s going to be great. You look gorgeous baby
Why do they always have their eyebrows done before tutoring us. Look all you beauticians, the most important part of making up is the eyebrow cos it defines your face, and no amount of rainbow coloring will mask it. What we need is a very simplistic, chic and minimalist make up for working ladies not this conjuring ritual. Not impressed one bit.
liar liar,pants on fire.u r so jealous.talk truth small,you want this correct niger delta babe to teach you.hahahahahahaha
Some of you are so entitled, it is effing ridiculous and sad!! What you need, is to learn how not to be demanding dolt. This blogger has chosen to apply make up on her face this way because she likes her face with heavy make up and because she can. Why don’t you start your own blog/youtube channel and teach people how to apply make the way you want it. Mchew!
U said my mind
Ahhh aahh bellanaija I’m really getting worried about the razz narrow minded ppl that now comment on this website o!!! Did u ppl not read ” Ankara inspired makeup”????? It supposed to be very colourful and I think she nailed d look.
All these silly comments about it’s too much makeup annoys d hell out of me mehnn. Ofcourse urn not expected to carry this look to work , it certainly not ur everyday makeup so what u r lot on about, Abeg bye bye joor!!!
I love u enibaby4 u are an amazing talent!
I love this lady, i follow her on YouTube too and i must confess she is very good. However like most make up artist (and that includes Bella Naija’s hottie ”that ibo girl”) i find the use way too much make up for the average Nigerian lady,
Isoken’s voltron’s you all need to calm down and read comments under the make up artist ”that ibo girl”. No one is taking it out on isoken personally but most people are speaking their mind here.
If i were this makeup artists, i would take this as a challenge and do something simple for the average Nigerian lady. challenge us and watch the comments change here. By the way Patricia Bright (patlovesyou) also on You Tube does simple yet fabulous makeup. Big ups to all my YouTube gurus…
Am i a clown???
Yea!!!! I love eni baby glad she was featured. Just want to say I think she copied my big chop bronze brown hairstyle but isokai cus she looks good wit it. Gurl, kill em.
Wallah! It ain’t easy to be a woman, how many minutes exactly did it take her to achieve this look? Plus all those stuf she applied for the eye too much now, anyway to each his own..
Wow,its very beautiful, buh those things were much though. I will just do lil and am done
All the haters. The asemota twins are very talented, and i know for a fact that that she will be my future wedding makeup artist. She does all types of looks. this might not be your style but that does not mean for you to yab the makeup because we all know she is talented.
It’s lovely but a bit much for me, I will need weekly facials to do this regularly cause my pores will be too clogged. Good job though.
Lovely make-up
I love Eni4baby, she’s really good and great sense of humour. I’m subscribed to her channel on YouTube.
For some reason, I love this make up
wetin dis papa god? o!!!
I love her make up it is so beautiful but I do not seem to understand the concept of so many things at the same time. I’ll be greatful if she can show me a simpler method cos I live in the land of freaking cold Canada where you have to cover your face cos of the cold.
lovely makeup,@the end we all need a make up artist aint no way you can do that by your self.
I luv good and flawless makeup but Im sorry this is a BIG NO for me! To me doesnt seem like she knows what she’s doing yet, i believe with time and more practise u’ll be good and i say this out of love. Waaay too much products and everything all over the place. Naah!
Thats just the job of a professional makeup artist. It just cant be like that of us, the regular makeup user. Wish I was this gifted tho.
cute
beautiful onyiye
omalichanwa tomato poripori
I love this make up
Just to clarify things, if you don’t know a lot about makeup, truth is you just don’t. Everything she applied, she needed to in order to achieve this look. If you need an everyday look, you could humbly ask. She has done very well and I’d totally rock this look to any occasion. Nailed it.
She is so good at it
As for me by the time I finished the party would have ended
the makeup is fabulous!!!!!!!!!! If you feel she uses too much makeup, then don’t view the link. OMG it is not that serious!
If u don’t luv the act, why watch? Playing around with colours n coming up with a perfect n flawless look is cool. I wud luv to see more of those beautiful looks