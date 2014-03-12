BN Beauty: Get This Look – Orange Sizzle by VeryGoodBadGurl (EniBaby4)

Good morning BN Beauty Belles!

It’s time for your daily dose of beauty her on BN and today we are featuring one of our favourite makeup artists to watch, Isoken Asemota a.k.a VeryGoodBadGurl a.k.a Enibaby4. She is lively, fun and above all does wonders with her makeup brushes!

For our Get This Look feature today we are looking at her take on the ankara inspired makeup. She is rocking a floral ankara top and of course has created a beautiful orange and green inspired makeup tutorial complete with fab lashes to complete the look. Plus we are loving her hair colour!

Her look is glam, has a pop of colour and is great for a wedding makeup look! Hi AsoEbiBella! Watch and be inspired.

Watch



***

Love the video? Let us know if you would like to see more of Enibabay4’s makeup tutorials on BN Beauty in the comments section below.

If you are a makeup artist and you would like to feature on the Get This Look section of BN Beauty, send an e-mail to style@bellanaija.com or beauty@bellanaija.com with samples – photos or videos of your work.

Don’t forget to follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijabeauty

Photo & Video Credit: Youtube.com/Enibaby4