BN Bargains: Get Discounts from Lekki Events Centre | Kubechi’s Closet Fair | Eyebrow Stencils

Yipee, it’s Wednesday.

…and time for BN Bargains. The slot where we keep you updated on all the most affordable bargains and freebies taking place right now.

Check out these amazing packages.

Get 50% off Lekki Events Centre

Lekki Events Centre, an exquisite centre with a 700 banquet seating capacity, is offering a 50% discount on event bookings from March to December 2014.

The promo ends May 31st 2014.

To get in touch, call 08181697723 | 08181697721 | like www.facebook.com/LekkiEvents | log on to www.lekkievents.com

________________________________________________________________________________

Get 25% off Stalls at Kubechi’s Closet Fair

The May edition of Kubechi’s Closet Fair will take place on Saturday 10th May 2014 at the Hall F1, 1st Floor, City Mall, Onikan, Lagos.

There will be karaoke, massive clearance sales on most items on display, cocktails, foods, and loads of music.

The organizing team is giving a 25% discount for vendors who are interested in stalls at the bi-monthly fashion and lifestyle event.

To get in touch, call 08084222708 | e-mail kubechi@kubechiconceptz.com | kubechii@gmail.com | like www.facebook.com/kubechiconceptz | follow @kubechiconceptz, @closetfair | log on to www.kubechiconceptz.com

_____________________________________________________________________________

Get 25% off Eyebrow Stencils

Whether you want to recreate an eyebrow shape at home or maintain the general upkeep of the brows, these stencils are a must have for you beauty station.

They are made of flexible plastic, are durable, easy to use and clean. Each set comes with four stencils to choose from – curved arch, soft arch, structured arch, and full arch.

Enjoy 25% off. The normal price is N 1,200 but presently retails for N 900.

To get in touch, call (Lagos) – 08189050498, 08023395685, 09095270148 | (Abuja) – 08051583051 | (Ogun) – 07066899616 | (Port Harcourt) 07011625717 | (Edo/Delta) – 08038780896 | add BB pin 7ABC8A2E | 29EB13CC

______________________________________________________________________________

Sponsored Content

Will you like to have bargain to be featured on BN Bargains? Email us via adsales (at) bellanaija (dot) com