Harrysong: “My Mother & Father are Siblings”

Nigerian pop music star, Harrysong, has revealed a deep secret to the world: His mother and father are siblings.
In a recent interview with YES Magazine, he disclosed that he is an only child, and that the reason why his parents split right after he was born is because they discovered that they were related by blood.
“My father and mother are actually brother and sister. They gave birth to me before they could realize that,” he said.
“It was a big abomination, so they had to separate. Even, they attempted to kill my father in that village but he fled, because in Warri where I come from , it is a taboo. They termed it incest.”
Wow!
Photo Credit: www.nigeriashowbiz.com
Actually Harry, they term it incest everywhere because it is. Why the need to go public about it though, is he being blackmailed or something?
please go and learn how to speak proper English !!! my God with all that money you make you can hire a private tutor now !!! what a shame, I’m glad Bella Naija did not help adjust it .. this is just sad please we know you are rich but still help your self it is more than Luxury Cars and Mansions oh!
Gosh,too much information! We didn’t need to hear that. Though it’s good cos products of such close relationships are believed to be retarded. Obviously harrysong is quite normal.
I agree with you about it being a bit too much information… but for whatever reason, he’s decided to share and hopefully it’ll be for the good.
As for how normal he appears to have turned out, despite his parents’ bloodline… maybe they were half siblings?
Eewoooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo how come they didnt know prior to romancing themselves.. hmmmm it is well. he is lucky he has no deformities as a result of that incentious act! God is good
wow! dats deep
Hmmmmmmmm……..*screams n ran*
It IS incest and it is a taboo everywhere. surprised you are not deformed.
this is what happens when parents marry, have kids and split after a while… and they split the children as well… who knows where and how they will meet in future. am sure his parents’ folks were not together for a long time. but not withstanding, this info isn’t meant for publicity…
Wow! Poor dude. Reminds me of eyeing a dude who used to visit a girl on my block back in Uni only for me to attend a grand-uncle’s funeral and discover that he is actually my cousin. Na God save us!
But on a more serious note, is it “the world’s” business? Do people really need to know everything about these celebrities or do these celebrities feel the need to share every piece of information? Is nothing personal anymore?
Gosh Harry! That really is need to know info! Perhaps for your medical records. Except you’re trying to create some sort of awareness campaign and a support group for victims. In which case you are very brave.
Here is hoping his genes have not been adversely affected by his parents consanguineous relationship.
“consanguinity”. Thank you, that was the word I’ve been trying to remember.
My lovely cyber sister,kedu? olee ka i mere?
Wow! Atleast a good thing came out of it. Sharing it might be his way of trying to get over it…i guess.
Wow! Very brave of you Harrysong. It’s your truth that had nothing to do with your decision, or that of your parents for that matter since they didn’t know they were siblings. Society will judge you nonetheless (as you can already tell from some comments here), but stay strong. Hopefully you are healthy and have no genetic disorders as a result. God Bless.
Y did it take them d birth of their son to realise they were siblings????? they got too carried away dat they went doing d rite tin @ d wrong time… hmmmmm na wa o
i see nothing wrong he is giving hope to those born out of very strange circumstances, that their birth is not a mistake, if God allowed them to live they have a purpose to serve in life. you maybe a product of rape, you stil precious!
Seconded!
Very true…
Somethings should be kept private na, God is your strength. For all of you cursing out our celebs know that they have struggles too and they are human like us. Be careful what yu say to these our celebs.
you were born for a reason…..dont mind what anyone says. we all have issues we are dealing with..so dont condemn d guy, afterall he was born in2 dis sinful world without his notice hence he has to live it.
Harry Song has told us this same story a year or two ago. I’m sure I’m not clairvoyant, he actually did say this in an interview before. Why the need to remind us once again that your parents are siblings? I’m sincerely confused.
thelmathinks@gmail.com
Thank you. I thought I was the only one that got the memo 2 YEARS ago.
Harrysong, somethings should be kept secret.too personal for public ear,now u told the whole of Nigeria this,wonder what you us to do with this piece of information.
I take this to be like an awareness especially for men out there that “donates” their s***m around or cheat on their wives. I’ve seen cases where a Man died and 4 children showed up after he died. What if the poor kids dated at some point or even have kids like this poor harry that was so unfortunate to be a child of siblings. Very sad. He’s so brave.
I applaud his courage. Parents need to think twice before copulating and splitting. Broken homes everywhere.
It is good you let it out Harry. Now give it a rest because you are not the cause of the problem. This happens more often than people may care to admit. Now with broken families or families that think they are more than the whole and don’t let their children mix or get to know with the rest of the clan, it occurs more frequently. It is quite a heavy burden for a child to bare. that is probably what is prompting this revelation.
That being said, time to move on. don’t dwell in the past. God has blessed you much. hang with him and everything will be fine
What a shocker! See my No-carb dirt plan on my weight loss blog chelizrubycube.blogspot.com
not real guys…
Chaiii!! When you think you have heard it all….After reading this I will never again complain about anything regarding my parents.Thank God he was not born with any abnormalities.For the people asking why he came out with it, the answer is simple. It is better that he tells his own story than somebody else.If someone came out with it,imagine the humiliation and embarrassment.Now that he said it, no one can hold it over him.
Mr Harry Song, this information is totally unnecessary. People shouldn’t just say things because they feel the need to talk. The goal you seek to achieve by divulging this, i really fail to see.
So about the consanguinity, I’ve been wondering why none of Cersei and Jaime Lannister’s children are deformed considering they are even twins!
Joffrey is a vessel of madness, he is a sadistic sociopath, if that’s not a deformity i don’t know what is.
That’s fiction though. You can tell the difference right?
That is the thing about consanguinity, it is a bit like genotype. It is still a function of probability. Not every product of incest develops deformity.
Idak is back …..yayyyyy….dancing limpopo in my room….i hav missed u in the comment section on BN….welcome back.
My comment Crush….*eyelashes*
I am blushing with my dark face 🙂
I beg to differ on d ‘tmi’ accusers….. It isnt tmi, it is his story to tell, his reality…..he knows where n how this has pinched him in his life, he wasnt killed, he’s survived thus far, ….many fragile minds have committed suicide or been killed sef for less… his is a reality we don’t hope for, but one dat can be survived nontheless…. It could have been any pair of siblings split at birth… I can only wish him d best n continued sanity.
To come out with this info in a place like Nigeria…guy you are bold and true to yourself. Wish you the best
Disgusting . Brother and Sister of the same parents having sex. hmmmm Harry you didn’t have to tell the public this story. smh
I shake my head at some weird comments here!
He did NOT voluntarily decide to be born into this world this way…No one has the authority & right to choose one’s biological parents….Except Almighty GOD.
He has not allowed how he came into this world decide his fate in life…can we all imagine how growing up would have been for him, living with this kind of ‘stigma’?
He has not stated whether his parents are full siblings (even if they are) or half…
There are people born in the deemed ‘right’ way that have turned out to be ‘runz’ babes, harlots, thieves and even heartless boko-haram members!! Please, live & let others live.
Learn to accept people the way they are and NOT judge.
Well said
WHOAAAAAAAAAAAA nna biko nu, there are some information that should be kept away from public consumption chineke! Why did he feel the need to expose this? There is a reason we have diaries, priests/pastors, psychologists.
ifeneme! this is how parents create problems for future generations. doing things that are considered taboo. tufia
I wonder why he decided to divulge such personal information on the world wide web. At the end of the day, it is not his fault.
I think harrysong should clarify that his parents were half syblings. Same dad and not same mom I think. In any case it wasn’t their fault, that is why before someone marries anyone in the east, parents usually do investigation about the lineage of the person, and relations,so blood doesn’t marry blood, even in some village today,it’s frowned at for one to marry someone from their on village . We should learn to be careful in such matters.
No one is blaming the guy for being born. I didn’t get that from the comments. However, his parents are to blame for the incest. Please lets call what is wrong Wrong!
The act wrong, but the child is a blessing despite how he was conceived.
Yes I agree there are some information better kept as secret but also we are all different and what some can keep, some would reveal…Maybe he felt its better heard from him than someone else or maybe he thought he would feel better, if he shares it. bride2mum.com
apparently, he has denied it:
cdn.dailypost.ng/wp-content/uploads/2014/04/harry-tweets.png
This is a lie and has been denied by HarrySong himself…Bella9ja please verify stories before you contribute to the ruination of some1’s career and reputation. Also u dont become just one of the numerous gossip rags out here online.
Most dont know it was common in bible era and british loyal families. They were not allowed to marry outside the royal families until of late.