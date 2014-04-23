Harrysong: “My Mother & Father are Siblings”

Nigerian pop music star, Harrysong, has revealed a deep secret to the world: His mother and father are siblings.

In a recent interview with YES Magazine, he disclosed that he is an only child, and that the reason why his parents split right after he was born is because they discovered that they were related by blood.

“My father and mother are actually brother and sister. They gave birth to me before they could realize that,” he said.

“It was a big abomination, so they had to separate. Even, they attempted to kill my father in that village but he fled, because in Warri where I come from , it is a taboo. They termed it incest.”

Wow!

Photo Credit: www.nigeriashowbiz.com