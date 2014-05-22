Smart Money with Arese: Stay In Your Lane

I heard the most intriguing story this weekend that made me question the impact social media has on our finances.
Sade: I need a favor. Please can I borrow N200, 000? I’ll pay you back with interest in 2 months.
Tolu: What do you need the money for?
Sade: Remember the Celine bag (N484, 000) I bought in February? I borrowed some of the money from Ngozi. Now she’s hounding me everyday. I need the money to pay her back.
Tolu: Why did you buy the bag if you can’t afford it?
Sade: Abeg don’t insult me o! Who told you I can’t afford it? I saw Lara’s blue one on Instagram in December. We are the same age, we are both working. So what makes you think she can afford it and I can’t?
Tolu: Look at you! Be following Lara! Don’t you know she’s an ‘Aristo’ girl.
Something is wrong with this picture, no?
I am a self-confessed Instagram addict! It gets me through many boring activities, but unfortunately, it has become the source of emotional and financial distress for a lot of people.
Instagram is only a collection of snap shots that make up a small part of people’s lives. So don’t let someone’s Instagram reel confuse your financial reality; create your own financial lane and stay there. There’s no shame in living on your own terms and saying, I can’t afford this right now. Instead of speculating on how other people are making their money, focus on building your own assets to the point that you can sustainably afford the things you want.
Here are 3 tips to help you get started.
Treat Your Life Like It’s a Balance Sheet
Sade and Tolu monthly salary: N300,000 p/m each
|BALANCE SHEET
|Sade
|Tolu
|ASSETS
|Land/property
|
0
|
5,000,000
|Stock portfolio
|
0
|
2,000,000
|Cash in bank
|
200,000
|
500,000
|TOTAL ASSETS
|
200,000
|
7,500,000
|LIABILITIES
|Rent
|
1,000,000
|Food
|
50,000
|
300,000
|School fees
|
300,000
|Loans
|
400,000
|
400,000
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
450,000
|
2,000,000
|NET WORTH
|
-250,000
|
5,500,000
A common mistake many people make is to measure their financial success based on their salary instead of their net worth, which gives them a false sense of financial security.
For example Tolu and Sade earn the same monthly salary but Tolu has clearly made better financial decisions over the years. It is obvious that she has invested and saved towards growing her assets, which means that even though she has 4x Sade’s liabilities, her net worth is over 2x Sade’s.
It is important to clarify that although liabilities and expenses are both costs they are slightly different. Liabilities are obligations you have already committed to and MUST pay while expenses are a choice. i.e. Tolu has to pay her rent while Sade chose to borrow to buy a Celine bag. Note, that not all debt is bad debt. If she were incurring debt that is proportionate to her income to buy an asset that provides a passive income that would demonstrate some financial intelligence.
Unfortunately, like Sade many people with decent incomes end up with equally large expenses that do not allow them to save and grow their assets.
Establish your net worth and determine what needs to be done to increase its value: Define and set a goal to increase it by i.e 15% p.a.
Build Multiple Streams of Income
Increase your assets by finding creative ways to augment your income, find a ‘side hustle’. This could be anything from becoming a House of Tara representative, selling Forever Living products or investing 15% of your income in building an investment portfolio of stocks and fixed income products that will give a good return as well appreciate in value over time.
We are always looking for quick fixes, everybody wants to hit the big time but very few people want to work for it. There is absolutely nothing wrong with wanting to ‘blow’, but while you are waiting find avenues to create sustainable and consistent passive income, no matter how small because over time it makes a difference. In the words of Lil Wayne, ‘ slow money is better than no money’.
So while you are speculating on how many Aristos Ngozi has, Solape is making an extra N300,000 aside from her salary selling forever-living products and Soji is collecting dividends and bonuses from his stock portfolio.
Get Your Priorities Right
Some people are more intent on looking like money than actually having it. All fingers are not equal so decide what expenses are most important. For example, If you write down everything you spend your money on for the next 3 months, will you find that you’ve bought Aso Ebi 6 times @ 25,000 each in 3 months?
Breaking news! That’s N150, 000 that could have been spent buying Dangote Cement shares, on Aso Ebi that you will most likely never wear again. If your income can support this expenditure and you are investing at least 3x what you are spending, go for it!
(NB if you bought N150, 000 worth of Dangote Cement stock in October 2013 by April 2014, with capital appreciation + N 7 dividend you would have gained approximately N44, 330 on your investment) *although stock could also depreciate, in comparison to Aso Ebi, this is still a better investment*
However, if you have to borrow and beg to pay for Aso Ebi over the next 3 months clearly financial freedom is not in your immediate future. It’s important to support your friends but if you can’t afford it, you can’t afford it. Learn to say No. Be unique; wear your OBSIDIAN or F’N’R oleku that you can ‘re-rock’ in a few months. There’s no shame in your game.
There are always going to be people who have more or less than you. This is not your concern. Everybody’s path in the journey to success is different. The people who have the most sustainable financial success are those who are sufficiently focused on improving and building their own lives that they don’t have the time or energy to keep up with the Lagbajas or make negative comments about how other people made their money.
Photo Credit: agenciapreview.com
_____________________________________________________________________
Arese is the Head of Wealth Management at Partnership Investment Plc, and is responsible for building the company’s wealth management division, through business development and growing existing client relationships. Arese holds an M.S.C in Urban Economic Development from University College London (UCL) and a B.S.C in Business and Management from Aston Business School.Her other interests include, world travel, reading, playing tennis and squash. www.smartmoneywitharese.com. Follow on Twitter and Instagram – @smartmoneyarese
This is a good read! Very apt!
Thanks Arese for this. Many young girls esp in Lagos will just not learn. I especially detest buying asoebi so I dont, except its my family. Its mind boggling to calculate how much one spends on asoebi that one many never wear again.
Please can you provide an email address Arese to discuss more on wealth management. Thanks.
Tnk you dis post just 4 me…I totally agree.
Dear Arese,
You just earned yourself a new fan…
Thank you for this…..
*E – hug*
So people still use instagram as a measure of people’s success! it is well with them ooo!
i am 24 years old and have been working for over a year now and i really don’t have any savings at all as i just bought a land recently and all the funds i have now is directed towards writing my professional exams, getting accredited and learning a foreign language. after this i plan on directing my funds on obtaining a masters degree. I hope the lack of savings at the moment does not mean i’m not on the right track as i am i firm believer in the fact that the greatest investment you can make is in yourself (as in developing your mind and improving yourself).
all the talk of stock got me worried a bit. please enlightened women of BN kindly advise an upcoming young sister!
PS; always love @Mz SociallyAkward’s comment.
sorry for the epistle. hehehe
your land is an investment which will yield some big money in the future should you decide to sell. also, investment in yourself is a great thing/ step in building a bright future. with a professional accreditation and a masters, you’ll hopefully get a better paying job with which you can save and invest…
Well raised child…..Doing the things that really matter.You are on the right track.
‘Remember that you are what you see, only because of what you choose to do!
Gurrrrl!!! I definitely agree with iyke. You’ve got your head in the right place. Kudos to you and keep on your current path.
PS: You will find that many of us are with you on being big fans of Mz Socially Awkward 🙂
Nne, you know you’re my mentor. Trying to resist or avoid the position would be futile so I encourage you to just open your diary and start alloting time for our “sessions” Na with play I go begin stalk you for LinkedIn, oh…
I read your comment, reached your note at the end and that’s when I realized what your user name was. Should have had friends like you when I was 24, you’ve just displayed more substantive thinking than many of us did at that age (buying land a year after getting your first working gig? Damn).
I’m your fan and you better get yours, honey! Accreditation, the stock market, new professional and personal successes … it’s all in your future and may God take you further!
24 just bought a land….gbam! That was a knock on my head…am 30 working for 3 years now and aint got a drop of investment anywhere…Only now dt am gettin married that am thinkg of Investing with FBN Capitals and ARM
I always tell people, if you drive a better car than your landlord you might have issues. The rich are generally secure in their place and dont spend all their money buying crap. All things in moderation. I had a goal to have a net worth of $1million by 30. The market crash happened. I am about halfway there I am 32 in a month.
I am currently planning a wedding and I cant understand why it costs so much. Lol. I have begged my dad to give me the money he has refused. I would like to sink it into a nee buz venture which I feel will offer returns.
That said I wont borrow money to buy asoebi. If I am not liquid which I rarely ever have more than 300k at any given time, I dont buy. Any asoebi over n15k in my opinion is disrespectful, when we are mamas. I will give n5k in an envelope as wedding gift and move on.
Money habits are different, what you value is what you will spend your money on. I am currently liquidating my inheritance from my grandpa, he died 25 years ago. Its not tallied into my net worth. Its strictly to fund my new business.
15 ke you try, if the aso ebi pass 5k i no go buy.
hahhahahahahahahahaha
Thank you Arese…
I can understand you hearing this conversation. Your friends seem to play their lives out on instagram…expensive lives…so its good to see you may have your priorities right.
I recently joined instagram, i am amazed at what i see there…the hastags…#hermes #celine #upperclass…blah blah…
I mean even if you can afford it must you throw it out there and why…Insecurities are truly loud…and worst part is I know alot of these people live way beyond their means…
no matter how mad I get because I think I can afford it, I always spend money in economic terms…opportunity cost…alternative use of this hard earned money…
so i buy these shoes…could i have done this and that with this money?
Invest people, Invest…there will be a new IT bag next year…
Dear Arese,
God bless you for this article. I have said this on my IG page several times…and boy it is so easy to get carried away and keep up with the jonses. Especially this aso ebi business and now facebeat everywhere. I have bought only one aso-ebi this year and everything (aso-ebi, beads, gele, sewing the dress) cost me almost N30K; just to attend ONE wedding oh! I imagine how much all these ladies (many mostly keeping up with the jonses) spend on a monthly basis…It can buy land in Ibeju Lekki. I love to shop but you will rarely catch me paying full price for anything except I need it URGENTLY.
God help us to make the right decisions sha.
I’m inspired by @Pynk’s comment! Big WOW oh! See my mentors for front sha…These people are the ones that inspire me… Amen! Amen!
God bless you Arese and BN! Your finance column has changed my perspective on my income on spending AND priorities. I saved your last write up and I am definitely saving this one too.
Oh wow your articles are great and they really inspire me. It’s really easy for people to get carried away with people’s Instagram real. You are right focus on you and make yourself more stable financially. @ohgawd it’s not your bizness wat people share on their Instagram page, stop looking @ Instagram and judging people you don’t know….. The title of this article is stay in your lane, I suggest you do that. We all need to focus on our own lives and not keep up with the joneses.
Well done, great article.
i’m already into some petty trading which is supplementing my monthly salary though combining that with an 8-5 job and a part-time masters program is not beans at all. when i told one mummy in my church that i would bring my wares to her house for marketing, she asked “why i am chasing money so much? lol. i’m still very young and stressing myself this much, blah blah.”
in my mind, i thought, my parents are still living in a rented apartment, we don’t have even 1 car, my younger ones are in school, i want to stand on my two feet without relying on my hubby, mama i can give you more reasons sef.
thanks for this article, already thinking deeply about more streams of income…
Amazing read. And it came at the right time. I’ve recently learnt to live by the ‘what I WANT vs. what I NEED principle’ If I don’t NEED it, I should not spend on/ get it! Thanks again.
Thank you so much Arese
Your article titled ‘ a chanel bag versus stock portfolio’ has been a blessing to me and my family. before i came across that article, i had been having issues on saving. i was soo confused on how to go about it but thanks to you, i am now wiser.
Thank you soo much Arese……. i hope to read more of your articles.
Love, Khaleesi
Respect and shout out to everyone who are getting their financial Priorities Right.
Not an expert in this field, but I do know that if I am NOT sitting on top of my money, I am putting my financial well being at risk. I try as much as possible not to be in debt.
#BeGreat# We may not be here for too long!
Captivating title “Stay in your lane” plus you are a fan of lil wayne, I like that….. Impressive welldone a must save article.
Arese you wrote this article because of me hands down! i was just chowing down some bush meat, with money budgeted to be spent for lunch tru out this week. I really need help, but i think my issues came from saving up in my aunty’s osusu in my previous job and d tiin just went down d drain… i was so upset. I really really need to start saving immediately
Very insightful
Don’t let what you see on instagram tension you! I had a friend that went from house to house collecting old designer carrier bags and then instagrammed them and captioned something along the lines of “thank you dad,love my new gifts”.People self edit and and stage pictures and do things to appear like they have more than they do. Don’t be carried away all na wash and packging. Live within your means.
Spot on!
PLEASE AM A REAL ESTATE AGENT (MOSTLY LAGOS PROPERTIES) AND A PART – TIME PETROLEUM MARKETER. PASSIVE INCOME THINGS…..STILL GOT THE 8 – 5 JOB GOING. . AM 30 AND WANT TO BE ABLE TO RETIRE IN 15YEARS TIME…..I THINK THE KEY TO SUCCESS IS TO GAIN FINANCIAL INTELLIGENCE, WHICH MOST PEOPLE LACK.