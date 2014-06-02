Oby Ezekwesili Calls Out FCT Commissioner for Banning #BringBackOurGirls Protest in Abuja



Joseph Mbu, the Commissioner of Police FCT, today placed a ban on all protests in Abuja, calling for the safe return of the school girls abducted in the Chibok area of Borno state.

According to News Agency of Nigeria, he made the announcement after some individuals suspected to be “pro-government thugs” attacked a group of women protesting.

Nigeria’s former Minister for Education Oby Ezekwesili took to Twitter to speak out on the banning..

The FG would do well to send its officials who wish to roll back our Democracy by infringing on Citizens Rights to my #Democracy101 Class.

There is no BASIS for and no POWER of FCT Commissioner of Police to ban peaceful assembly of any group of persons in in the city. None @ ALL

We of the AbujaFamily of #BringBackOurGirls have in the face of harassment by both the Nigerian Police &hired thugs maintained our CIVILITY

What Commissioner Mbu should do is REPRIMAND their sponsored thugs who attacked us, WOMEN at our peaceful gathering. He can. He hired them.

When their thugs attacked us while Mbu’s POLICEmen stood aloof, we refused to engage wt their gutter conduct. We figured this was their PLOT

Predictably, Mbu has proven by his latest ill advised statement of repression of Citizens Rights that he and his bosses HIRED those THUGS.

If Mbu’s daughter were one of 200 Daughters of Nigeria held captive by terrorists & We came out to STAND 4 their CAUSE, he would do this??

Our AbujaFamily of #BringBackOurGirls diverse women, men and young people STANDING with our #ChibokGirls SHALL never abandon them. Never!

No matter how DIRELY they want to take our FOCUS off our #ChibokGirls, We shall not permit them that LUXURY. All WE are SAYING………!!!