Oby Ezekwesili Calls Out FCT Commissioner for Banning #BringBackOurGirls Protest in Abuja

Joseph Mbu, the Commissioner of Police FCT, today placed a ban on all protests in Abuja, calling for the safe return of the school girls abducted in the Chibok area of Borno state.
According to News Agency of Nigeria, he made the announcement after some individuals suspected to be “pro-government thugs” attacked a group of women protesting.
Nigeria’s former Minister for Education Oby Ezekwesili took to Twitter to speak out on the banning..
Read Oby Ezekwesili’s Tweets on the Ban
The FG would do well to send its officials who wish to roll back our Democracy by infringing on Citizens Rights to my #Democracy101 Class.
There is no BASIS for and no POWER of FCT Commissioner of Police to ban peaceful assembly of any group of persons in in the city. None @ ALL
We of the AbujaFamily of #BringBackOurGirls have in the face of harassment by both the Nigerian Police &hired thugs maintained our CIVILITY
What Commissioner Mbu should do is REPRIMAND their sponsored thugs who attacked us, WOMEN at our peaceful gathering. He can. He hired them.
When their thugs attacked us while Mbu’s POLICEmen stood aloof, we refused to engage wt their gutter conduct. We figured this was their PLOT
Predictably, Mbu has proven by his latest ill advised statement of repression of Citizens Rights that he and his bosses HIRED those THUGS.
If Mbu’s daughter were one of 200 Daughters of Nigeria held captive by terrorists & We came out to STAND 4 their CAUSE, he would do this??
Our AbujaFamily of #BringBackOurGirls diverse women, men and young people STANDING with our #ChibokGirls SHALL never abandon them. Never!
No matter how DIRELY they want to take our FOCUS off our #ChibokGirls, We shall not permit them that LUXURY. All WE are SAYING………!!!
I though we were in a Democracy ! What right does the Police have to ban peaceful protests? Na wa for this government o
Mbu again? That man does the bidding of the Dame…so after all the wahala he caused in Port Harcourt, he was transferred to the seat of power. It’s alright.
What are the americans, UK and french soldiers doing for long that they havent seen the gals, abeg i like what the police did…..
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***
Please do Nigerians a favour and limit your thoughts to Jupitarians abeg…Leave us Earthlings alone.
Oby! A woman and half!
madam, he don do!
Allow the govt to concentrate their efforts on the rescue mission, afterall international communities are part of this search and rescue.
You’re beginning to get irritating!
Very brave woman……treading where others fear to tread
Would Mbu do this if his daughter was among the kidnapped girls? I just don’t understand why some people cannot stand for justice. This govt. continues to embarass itself everyday!
To Aunty Oby and all the family of #BringBackOurGirls, we salute your courage in the face of threats! God will be your strength and posterity will remember your refusal to sit by and do nothing while kids were slaughtered and others abducted.
To Mbu and the rest of the cluless gang, may God judge you for calling good evil and evil good. Shameless people!