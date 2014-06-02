Uche Jombo-R’s Surprise Party with Celeb Pals – Photos

Uche Jombo-Rodriguez was surprised by friends as they hosted a party to send her off to the USA.
The Nollywood actress celebrated her day with friends including Monalisa Chinda, Emem Isong, Omoni Oboli, Yolanda Okereke, on Sunday 1st June 2014.
Uche will also be leaving Nigeria soon to be with her hubby Kenny Rodriguez in New York, as they plan to welcome their first child.
Am really happy for her and i wish her save delivery….
is she still 28? lol. happy birthday uche. can’t wait to see her baby.
Nene, forever hating. Affects you so much you can’t even open your eyes and read!
It wasn’t her birthday, it was a send off party. SMH.
Happy birthday sweetie
Happy buffdai dearie
Happy for u 000