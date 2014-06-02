BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Uche Jombo-R’s Surprise Party with Celeb Pals – Photos

02.06.2014 at By 6 Comments

Uche Jombo - June 2014 - BellaNaija.com 02
Uche Jombo-Rodriguez was surprised by friends as they hosted a party to send her off to the USA.

The Nollywood actress celebrated her day with friends including Monalisa Chinda, Emem Isong, Omoni Oboli, Yolanda Okereke, on Sunday 1st June 2014.

Uche will also be leaving Nigeria soon to be with her hubby Kenny Rodriguez in New York, as they plan to welcome their first child.

Uche Jombo - June 2014 - BellaNaija.com 01

6 Comments on Uche Jombo-R’s Surprise Party with Celeb Pals – Photos
  • @edDREAMZ June 2, 2014 at 9:23 pm

    Am really happy for her and i wish her save delivery….
    .
    .
    .
    ***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • nene June 2, 2014 at 11:53 pm

    is she still 28? lol. happy birthday uche. can’t wait to see her baby.

    Love this! 4 Reply
    • Mayowa June 3, 2014 at 2:14 pm

      Nene, forever hating. Affects you so much you can’t even open your eyes and read!
      It wasn’t her birthday, it was a send off party. SMH.

      Love this! 5
  • Hurperyeahmie June 3, 2014 at 8:35 am

    Happy birthday sweetie

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • precious June 3, 2014 at 8:56 am

    Happy buffdai dearie

    Love this! 3 Reply
  • gift umeghai July 4, 2014 at 12:15 pm

    Happy for u 000

    Love this! 5 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija