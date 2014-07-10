BellaNaija

Did He Nail It? Watch A Funny Rendition of Dorobucci

10.07.2014

Dorobucci - July 2014 - BellaNaija.com - BN Music - 01

Hey who doesn’t love Dorobucci?

The song produced by Don Jazzy, featuring Tiwa Savage, Dr Sid, Dija, D’Prince, Reekado Banks and Korede Bello, was a hit when it premiered and people are still loving it.

The MTN Project Fame West Africa is back for its 7th season and at an audition a man performed the track.

After all, Dorobucci is a fun song, view the clip!

21 Comments on Did He Nail It? Watch A Funny Rendition of Dorobucci
  duke mills July 10, 2014 at 2:06 am

    Hahahahaha…

    Reply
  missme July 10, 2014 at 4:42 am

    lmaoooo it is a serious something

    Reply
  Superfly July 10, 2014 at 5:00 am

    Those judges are bad o hehehehh they were just giving the guy hope.made laugh so hard!!!

    Reply
  troublemaker July 10, 2014 at 5:04 am

    oh hell nah!

    Reply
  Me July 10, 2014 at 5:15 am

    I think the guy actually tried.. true he messed up the lyrics..But a normal song would have done voice justice..

    Reply
  TexasHausaGirl July 10, 2014 at 6:17 am

    I’m not here for the money. Lol
    He did a great job, and put an Igbo twist to it
    I love it.

    Reply
  HelenEventsBlog July 10, 2014 at 8:08 am

    He did not….

    Reply
  Tobi July 10, 2014 at 8:34 am

    DORO NO

    Reply
    lola July 10, 2014 at 6:01 pm

      lmaooooooooooooo

      1
  TANTRA July 10, 2014 at 9:16 am

    what’s with the doro craze affecting many people? on social networks, it is doro this or that, na wa o.

    Reply
  Dizzy July 10, 2014 at 9:47 am

    Ah ah! Now!! Did they say no?
    I liked it!

    Reply
  tee July 10, 2014 at 11:01 am

    this guy wld ve scaled thru only if he sang a song that matches his voice.

    Reply
  damsel July 10, 2014 at 11:05 am

    Doro noooooooooooo

    Reply
  Duchess July 10, 2014 at 3:16 pm

    Looooooooooooooooool!!!!!!!!!! Doro Funny

    Reply
  Loulou July 10, 2014 at 3:38 pm

    Dorohehehehehe….

    Reply
  odobekee July 10, 2014 at 3:50 pm

    WTF!!!!!! Doro gather anything for the gathering…oya…lets dance…..Lollll

    Reply
  nene July 10, 2014 at 4:10 pm

    igbo boy to da core plus a bit of sammie okposo.lmao “ndoro suru..ndoro lere” lmao.

    Reply
  miss kay July 10, 2014 at 6:05 pm

    So lovin his version. Loooooooooooool, i no fit laff

    1 Reply
  sum1special July 11, 2014 at 11:13 am

    See the judges giving the guy more morale. He seems very passionate about the song Dorobucci…wow…He should focus on his numerous investments and quit making a fool of himself.

    1 Reply
  Mimi July 13, 2014 at 3:24 pm

    So it wasn’t the best, the best. BUT add some music to it and people will be dancing

    Reply
  joayyy July 14, 2014 at 8:33 pm

    Pls, Who is the guy in the middle? That diction is priceless………….Yes, I can drool over men that speak well. (weakness)

    Reply
