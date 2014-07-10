Did He Nail It? Watch A Funny Rendition of Dorobucci

Hey who doesn’t love Dorobucci?
The song produced by Don Jazzy, featuring Tiwa Savage, Dr Sid, Dija, D’Prince, Reekado Banks and Korede Bello, was a hit when it premiered and people are still loving it.
The MTN Project Fame West Africa is back for its 7th season and at an audition a man performed the track.
After all, Dorobucci is a fun song, view the clip!
Hahahahaha…
lmaoooo it is a serious something
Those judges are bad o hehehehh they were just giving the guy hope.made laugh so hard!!!
oh hell nah!
I think the guy actually tried.. true he messed up the lyrics..But a normal song would have done voice justice..
I’m not here for the money. Lol
He did a great job, and put an Igbo twist to it
I love it.
He did not….
DORO NO
lmaooooooooooooo
what’s with the doro craze affecting many people? on social networks, it is doro this or that, na wa o.
Ah ah! Now!! Did they say no?
I liked it!
this guy wld ve scaled thru only if he sang a song that matches his voice.
Doro noooooooooooo
Looooooooooooooooool!!!!!!!!!! Doro Funny
Dorohehehehehe….
WTF!!!!!! Doro gather anything for the gathering…oya…lets dance…..Lollll
igbo boy to da core plus a bit of sammie okposo.lmao “ndoro suru..ndoro lere” lmao.
So lovin his version. Loooooooooooool, i no fit laff
See the judges giving the guy more morale. He seems very passionate about the song Dorobucci…wow…He should focus on his numerous investments and quit making a fool of himself.
So it wasn’t the best, the best. BUT add some music to it and people will be dancing
Pls, Who is the guy in the middle? That diction is priceless………….Yes, I can drool over men that speak well. (weakness)