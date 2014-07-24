BellaNaija

Nigeria Police to be Trained by US Department of States Bureau for International Narcotics & Law Enforcement

ABUJA (NAN) ― The Police and the US Department of States Bureau for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on training of personnel.

Speaking at the occasion, the US Ambassador to Nigeria, James Entwistle, said the force would benefit from the International Police Education and Training Programme run by US authorities from the department.

Entwistle said the pack would help to improve and mordernise police training in the country, adding that it would result in highest standards of ethical conduct by the personnel.

He also said that it would enhance their proficiency in law enforcement for sustainable development.

In a related development, the Department for International Development (DFID) has presented strategic guidelines on Counter-Terrorism to the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar.

Also presented to Abubakar by official of the DFID, was eight other core guidelines on policing which included integrated intelligence, community policing, fleet management, human resource and diverse use of the force.

Abubakar said at the occasion that the opportunity provided by the international police education and training would be harnessed to increase the capabilities of the personnel.

He said that this was necessary now especially as the country was battling with the menace of terrorism and at the same time preparing for the 2015 general elections.

Abubakar restated his commitment to drive reforms in the force to reposition it for better service delivery.

The I-GP charged the personnel to key into ongoing transformation in the force for improved service.

Photo Credit: NAN-PHOTO

