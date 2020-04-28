Atiku Abubakar’s Son Mohammed is Officially COVID-19 Free

Mohammed Atiku Abubakar has been discharged after 40 days of treatment of COVID-19.

The news of his infection was announced on March 19 by his father, on Twitter and he was subsequently transferred to an isolation centre.

In a tweet where he shared the good news, he praised doctors & nurses. He said this is the time our policy makers should reset our national priorities and give our health system adequate attention.

He tweeted:

Thank You For Your Support And Prayers – Mohammed Atiku Abubakar I, Mohammed Atiku Abubakar, wish to inform Nigerians that I have finally been cleared and discharged after 40 days of coronavirus (Covid19) treatment. — Mohammed Abubakar (@Mo_Atiku) April 27, 2020

