Connect with us

News

#ShowYourMask: Wear a Mask & Protect Your Community

News

Atiku Abubakar’s Son Mohammed is Officially COVID-19 Free

News

WHO "Can Only Give Advice" and "Each Country Takes its Own Responsibility" | #COVID19

News

President Buhari orders Gradual Ease of Lockdown in Lagos, Ogun & FCT with Compulsory Curfew | Read Full Statement

News

It's Day 1 of Canva & Atlassian's Interactive 30-Day SDG Challenge-for-Change Project tackling Global Issues

News Scoop

The Ogwumike Sisters are first Sibling Trio to be Drafted into the WNBA 👏🏽

News

9 COVID-19 Updates From Around The World

News

Oyo State Civil Servants at Level 13 Upward to Resume Office Effective Monday | Check Out Other Updates

News

Coronavirus: WHO Appoints Okonjo-Iweala As COVID-19 Special Envoy + Other Updates

News

Aisha Buhari, Patience Jonathan & Former First Ladies are helping in the Fight Against Coronavirus

News

#ShowYourMask: Wear a Mask & Protect Your Community

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

With President Muhammadu Buhari‘s televised address on the phased and gradual relaxation of the lockdown, effective Monday, May 4, the smartest thing to do right now is to ensure we as individuals help in preventing the spread of the virus, by – among other preventive measures like hand-washing, social distancing – wearing a face mask.

What we know so far, the virus spreads through droplets from infected individuals when they sneeze, cough, speak. The virus can be spread by people even when they have no symptoms. This means people who do not know they have the virus may be spreading the virus!

Governments across the world are adopting the wearing of masks in a bid to slow and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Stanford Seed Transformation Network Nigeria @sstnng started the #ShowYourMask initiative to show why wearing of masks is important in the fight against COVID-19 and also encourage people to wear masks. If everyone wears a mask, it will go a long way in reducing the rate of virus spread.

When you visit showyourmask.org, you find information on people producing masks in your area for as low as N200 per mask. Because a lot of people can not afford that amount, and we all need masks, you can also donate to provide masks for people who can’t afford them.

Head over to showyourmask.org to see how you can help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Let’s do our bit!

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

BN Prose: A Fiery Circle by Glory Abah

Ife Odedere: Setting the Bar for Religious Leaders

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: 5 Storytelling Techniques to Help Create Better Brand Messaging

Tech Community Champion Auwal Muhammad Samu is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Owen Shedrack: What Is Success to You?

Advertisement
css.php