ShowYourMask: Wear a Mask & Protect Your Community

With President Muhammadu Buhari‘s televised address on the phased and gradual relaxation of the lockdown, effective Monday, May 4, the smartest thing to do right now is to ensure we as individuals help in preventing the spread of the virus, by – among other preventive measures like hand-washing, social distancing – wearing a face mask.

What we know so far, the virus spreads through droplets from infected individuals when they sneeze, cough, speak. The virus can be spread by people even when they have no symptoms. This means people who do not know they have the virus may be spreading the virus!

Governments across the world are adopting the wearing of masks in a bid to slow and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Stanford Seed Transformation Network Nigeria @sstnng started the #ShowYourMask initiative to show why wearing of masks is important in the fight against COVID-19 and also encourage people to wear masks. If everyone wears a mask, it will go a long way in reducing the rate of virus spread.

When you visit showyourmask.org, you find information on people producing masks in your area for as low as N200 per mask. Because a lot of people can not afford that amount, and we all need masks, you can also donate to provide masks for people who can’t afford them.

Head over to showyourmask.org to see how you can help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Let’s do our bit!