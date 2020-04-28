Connect with us

News

DAY 2: You Can Be A Part of Canva & Atlassian’s Interactive 30-Day SDG Challenge-for-Change Project tackling Global Issues

News

Atiku Abubakar’s Son Mohammed is Officially COVID-19 Free

News

#ShowYourMask: Wear a Mask & Protect Your Community

News

WHO "Can Only Give Advice" and "Each Country Takes its Own Responsibility" | #COVID19

News

President Buhari orders Gradual Ease of Lockdown in Lagos, Ogun & FCT with Compulsory Curfew | Read Full Statement

News

It's Day 1 of Canva & Atlassian's Interactive 30-Day SDG Challenge-for-Change Project tackling Global Issues

News Scoop

The Ogwumike Sisters are first Sibling Trio to be Drafted into the WNBA 👏🏽

News

9 COVID-19 Updates From Around The World

News

Oyo State Civil Servants at Level 13 Upward to Resume Office Effective Monday | Check Out Other Updates

News

Coronavirus: WHO Appoints Okonjo-Iweala As COVID-19 Special Envoy + Other Updates

News

DAY 2: You Can Be A Part of Canva & Atlassian’s Interactive 30-Day SDG Challenge-for-Change Project tackling Global Issues

BellaNaija.com

Published

29 mins ago

 on

Two of Australia’s biggest tech companies, Canva and Atlassian, are looking for ways that they can help students learn remotely by bringing a bit of magic to their at-home experience and they are doing this through the 30-day Sustainable Development Goal Challenge for Change project.”

This 30-day challenge for change initiative kicked off yesterday, Monday, April 28.

It’s a fun, interactive way to engage with and learn from the experts in each area.

Fun Fact: You could even win a few prizes along the way, so it’s well worth getting involved in. You’ll be set challenges for which you must carefully consider your solutions before finding a way to best present and share them on Twitter.

Today’s challenge is on “Ending hunger to achieve food security, improved nutrition and promote sustainable agriculture” and is unpacked by Co-Founder and Managing Partner for Sahel Consulting, Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli.

***

Read it below.

***

Things to note about the challenge:

  • The challenges are open to students of any age.
  • Currently, they’re only available in English.
  • If you would like to use Canva to create your challenge solutions, you have to be at least 13 years of age to sign-up for an account.
  • You’ll need an internet connection to access the challenge. However, once you have this, you can create your solution offline.
  • We’ll post one challenge a day for 30 days. However, the page will remain up indefinitely, so you can complete these challenges at your own pace, and in your own time, as fast or slow as you please.

You can read more Frequently Asked Questions about the challenge here.

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

BN Prose: A Fiery Circle by Glory Abah

Ife Odedere: Setting the Bar for Religious Leaders

Wuraola Ademola-Shanu: 5 Storytelling Techniques to Help Create Better Brand Messaging

Tech Community Champion Auwal Muhammad Samu is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Owen Shedrack: What Is Success to You?

Advertisement
css.php