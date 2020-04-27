It’s Day 1 of Canva & Atlassian’s Interactive 30-Day SDG Challenge-for-Change Project tackling Global Issues

As the world continues the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, nearly all countries are in lockdown to stop the further spread of the virus.

As a result, many schools have also asked parents to ensure that learning continues at home and online learning is an obvious way to keep lessons going. However, only a few schools have well-established online learning systems while millions of parents and teachers looking for ways to help kids stay engaged over this extended period of at-home learning.

Two of Australia’s biggest tech companies, Canva and Atlassian, are looking for ways that they can help students learn remotely by bringing a bit of magic to their at-home experience and they are doing this through the 30-day “Sustainable Development Goal Challenge for Change project.”

The Sustainable Development Goals are a collection of 17 global goals designed to be a “blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all”. They’re an urgent call for action by all countries – developed and developing – in a global partnership.

To help these students make a real difference whilst learning from home, Canva partnered with Atlassian to create this challenge-for-change initiative. They have drawn on the expertise of 30 specialists across businesses, nonprofits, and industry sectors to create specific tasks and share their insights on topics relating to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

This 30-day challenge for change initiative not only allows students to learn new things, but also provides them with the opportunity to grapple with the world’s biggest problems and with the potential to make a difference to global issues such as poverty, climate change, and equality. The organizers are asking students to share their solutions on Twitter using the #changemakerchallenge.

It’s a fun, interactive way to engage with and learn from the experts in each area.

Fun Fact: You could even win a few prizes along the way, so it’s well worth getting involved in. You’ll be set challenges for which you must carefully consider your solutions before finding a way to best present and share them on Twitter.

The 30-day challenge has started today and today’s challenge is on “Ending poverty in all its forms” and is unpacked by the Head of Australia for UNHCR Naomi Steer.

Read it below.

Things to note about the challenge:

The challenges are open to students of any age.

Currently, they’re only available in English.

If you would like to use Canva to create your challenge solutions, you have to be at least 13 years of age to sign-up for an account.

You’ll need an internet connection to access the challenge. However, once you have this, you can create your solution offline.

We’ll post one challenge a day for 30 days. However, the page will remain up indefinitely, so you can complete these challenges at your own pace, and in your own time, as fast or slow as you please.

You can read more Frequently Asked Questions about the challenge here.