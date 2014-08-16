BellaNaija

What is He On About? Chidi Mokeme gives us 101 Definitions of “Stupidity”

16.08.2014 at By 27 Comments

Chidi Mokeme - August 2014 - BellaNaija.com 01It has been an interesting week on Twitter. And by interesting we mean bizarre – did you catch the trend of men shaving their chest hair in form of a brassiere , sad – the continuous Ebola stories, and quick happy – Uche Jombo-Rodriguez gets verified.

BUT Nothing really gave us a “What is going on moment?” than Chidi Mokeme‘s recent rants about shooting on sight, Ebola victims who escape quarantine. It was a viral sensation.

We always thought he was the 3cs (cool, calm and collected) who lets the activists do all the talking, but boy were we proved otherwise.

Now Chidi is dissecting the word – “Stupidity”.

What is he on about? Check it out!

27 Comments on What is He On About? Chidi Mokeme gives us 101 Definitions of “Stupidity”
  bruno August 16, 2014 at 7:09 am

    Majority of nigerians are stupid tho, they all think alike, when someone comes out with a different idea or view about an issue, they blast the person, I have experienced it on bella naija. Sad, stupidity, crowd mentality, copy copy that’s what’s killing nigeria,

    Reply
  Princess August 16, 2014 at 7:22 am

    Please don’t come back… Nollywood! Chidi needs a role in a movie ASAP he is quite bored! !

    Reply
    www.blogsvila.blogspot.com August 16, 2014 at 9:42 am

      lol
      Blogsvila.blogspot.com

      44
    nene August 16, 2014 at 11:54 am

      lmao

      37
    Bliss August 16, 2014 at 4:07 pm

      Same thing I thought. I was like where does he get time to tweet all these? He must have alot of time on his hands.

      34
  barbie August 16, 2014 at 9:16 am

    Chidi I pray you don’t get the virus. You have no idea what those affected are going through. Let’s find ways to tackle this virus instead of spewing nonsense on twitter. Bruno take several seats abeg. Don’t even come for me cuz it won’t be pretty.

    Reply
  Mostest August 16, 2014 at 12:01 pm

    Dear chidi mokeme, stupidity is when a grown man decides to sleep with his grandmothers age mate for money. Stupidity is when you have been in an industry for a long time and have no notable achievements. Ode

    Reply
    Gidi Up Season TWO Episode FIVE Review; Sex, Zzzzz, More Sex August 16, 2014 at 7:19 pm

      Pls spill this tea!!! 🙂

      38
  Pacey August 16, 2014 at 12:18 pm

    Very interesting indeed!

    Reply
  SuSHi August 16, 2014 at 12:26 pm

    @ Bruno You just exercised your stupidity. To think that most Nigerians will pat your back and blow you kisses when you air your ideas laced with insults on sensitive issues is laughable. You are infact stained with the copy copy syndrome, always on about america and how you hate Nigeria and all that shit. #Americana wannabe#. To quote SMARTY PANTS chidi mokeme “In the midst of the global crisis, poverty, unemployment, frustration, etc, one can easily see how stupidity can be a path to happiness.” This defines why you keep posting obnoxious comments here, it simply makes you happy, I advice you find a healthy high.

    Reply
  sammy August 16, 2014 at 1:55 pm

    Oh boy,don’t I jst luv this SuSHI,couldn’t have said it better myself, #wannabeamericana, lmao

    Reply
  Mocha August 16, 2014 at 2:34 pm

    Hmmm…after reading his tweets above, I’m not quite sure how it relates to shooting Ebola victims on sight or am I missing something? How was that conclusion drawn?

    Reply
  @edDREAMZ August 16, 2014 at 3:08 pm

    a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said…
    .
    This dude have been outspoken this days on twitter, well is obvious he wants to be in the spot light once again……
    .
    .
    ***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

    Reply
  Jamce August 16, 2014 at 3:48 pm

    I guess it’s also stupid men who date their grandmothers…

    Reply
  papermoon August 16, 2014 at 4:21 pm

    who is dating his grandmother…. release de info

    Reply
  Flames August 16, 2014 at 6:16 pm

    Maybe som1 he luvs is 1 of d suspected ebola cases, which is y he’s takin it so personal

    Reply
  Emy August 16, 2014 at 6:32 pm

    Please when is ultimate search starting? Ds dude needs to get busy asap.

    Reply
  Emy August 16, 2014 at 6:39 pm

    Abi e don end? BN please u can giv him editorial role to filter stupid comments from pple like Bruno.

    Reply
  oluwaDeejay August 16, 2014 at 6:53 pm

    Being really stupid is not realising how stupid you sound. Get a life dude. Its obvious you’re bored and lonesome.

    Reply
  jumai August 16, 2014 at 8:24 pm

    Only a stupid person can really describe stupidity first hand like the way he did.,,,,….lams and jay…

    Reply
  emeka ike August 16, 2014 at 10:01 pm

    E b lik nollywood no they call am 4 shoot again ni!

    Reply
  ade August 17, 2014 at 12:30 am

    And you are the most stupid person that comments on BN

    Reply
  ade August 17, 2014 at 12:33 am

    Chidi Mokeme, I am very disappointed! a lot of rubbish and stupid talk from you of late! I wonder if he will say this rubbish if he had the disease….. pls get a job!!!

    Reply
  emeka! August 17, 2014 at 12:34 pm

    hmmm…. Chidi is quite right from the comments above. Stupidity is being educated “with plenty english” and cant make simple deductions. Let’s analyse; an ebola victim decides to escape quarantine, what does he or she intend to achieve by escaping? Find a cure? Go to T.B Joshua? What? Please I cant think of any reason, maybe someone more ‘intelligent’ can help me. Truth is the person escaping quarantine will infect more people and they would also infect more and the circle goes on until the virus is in your face, giving you a ‘deathly’ smile. Is one life better than that of millions? Do we pity a person that wants our deaths? Being pragmatic means one life for millions. A bit heartless no doubt but clear eyed realism. Chidi is right although I am not happy saying it.

    Reply
  emeka! August 17, 2014 at 12:45 pm

    I think the people that lady nurse came in contact with in Enugu “the six currently under observation” might have a different opinion from ours, I guess. I will vote majority wont mind shoot on sight, although secretly as we Nigerians dont want to offend.

    Reply
  Tiki August 18, 2014 at 2:11 pm

    It is amazing that nobody, not even the Bella emploee who prepared this article, seems to have realised that the majority of the tweets written above are actually quotes. If the fact that he included the inverted commas didn’t give him away, Google is your friend! I’m extremely disappointed with Bella for this kind of sensational Daily Mail reporting, insinuating that Chidi is carazy or at best ranting – but then again, it seems to have become the norm on here recently

    And I’m in support of shooting informed people with Ebola who try to run away from quarantine. If not in the head, at least in the knees. Selfish sadistic germ-carriers get no love. If you love your family, protect them. Do not take death into their midst.

    Bella post my comment o!!!

    Reply
  sum1special August 19, 2014 at 9:47 am

    lmao….this guy has bad mouth sha.

    Reply
