What is He On About? Chidi Mokeme gives us 101 Definitions of “Stupidity”

It has been an interesting week on Twitter. And by interesting we mean bizarre – did you catch the trend of men shaving their chest hair in form of a brassiere , sad – the continuous Ebola stories, and quick happy – Uche Jombo-Rodriguez gets verified.
BUT Nothing really gave us a “What is going on moment?” than Chidi Mokeme‘s recent rants about shooting on sight, Ebola victims who escape quarantine. It was a viral sensation.
We always thought he was the 3cs (cool, calm and collected) who lets the activists do all the talking, but boy were we proved otherwise.
Now Chidi is dissecting the word – “Stupidity”.
What is he on about? Check it out!
“A stupid man’s report of what a clever man says can never be accurate…..”
@chidimokeme
@chidimokeme
“People demand freedom of speech as a compensation for the freedom of thought which they seldom use.”
@chidimokeme
“You are not entitled to your opinion. You are entitled to your informed opinion. No one is entitled to be ignorant.”
@chidimokeme
“Some people have just about enough intelligence to open their mouth when they want to eat, but certainly no more.”
@chidimokeme
“The two most common elements in the universe are Hydrogen and stupidity….and stupidity has a longer shelf life.”
@chidimokeme
“It’s too bad that stupidity isn’t painful.”
@chidimokeme
“When a great genius appears in the world you may know him by this sign; that the dunces are all in confederacy against him.”
@chidimokeme
A stupid person’s notions and feelings may confidently be inferred from those which prevail in the circle by which the person is surrounded.
@chidimokeme
“Stupidity lies in wanting to draw conclusions.”
@chidimokeme
“If stupidity got us in this mess, how come it can’t get us out.”
@chidimokeme
“A fool who cursed the sun was surprised to see it still shining.”
@chidimokeme
“The biggest threat against the survival of humanity is not brutality and unkindness, it is stupidity.”
@chidimokeme
People are even ‘stupider’ in crisis thinking about how they’ll dodge the blame or grab the glory, rather than about what will actually work
@chidimokeme
“All the inane, meaningless noises people make that pass for intelligent conversation. They might as well be pigs grunting in the pen.”
@chidimokeme
“In the midst of the global crisis, poverty, unemployment, frustration, etc, one can easily see how stupidity can be a path to happiness.”
@chidimokeme
“It is stupidity rather than courage to refuse to recognise danger when it is close upon you.”
@chidimokeme
“The belief that the world was created yesterday seems to hold great appeal to those born at that time.”
@chidimokeme
“Don’t let your teeth make you lose respect by permanently keeping them opened for the sake of being friendly.”
@chidimokeme
“The fundamental cause of the trouble is that in the modern world the stupid are cocksure while the intelligent are full of doubt.”
@chidimokeme
“Let us cease believing that the measure of a man’s love lies in how stupid he has become or is willing to be.”
@chidimokeme
“We really need to find a cure for stupidity, and fast! I’ve heard it’s contagious…No wonder why there’s so many of them.”
@chidimokeme
“The mark of the stupid,….. sitting under a tree during a thunderstorm.”
@chidimokeme
“Now I want y’all to line up alphabetically by height, take a few steps back, embrace your stupidity as you jump off the cliff.”
@chidimokeme
“I’ll be back When I want to be reminded of the possible depths of stupidity.”
@chidimokeme
Majority of nigerians are stupid tho, they all think alike, when someone comes out with a different idea or view about an issue, they blast the person, I have experienced it on bella naija. Sad, stupidity, crowd mentality, copy copy that’s what’s killing nigeria,
Please don’t come back… Nollywood! Chidi needs a role in a movie ASAP he is quite bored! !
lol
Blogsvila.blogspot.com
lmao
Same thing I thought. I was like where does he get time to tweet all these? He must have alot of time on his hands.
Chidi I pray you don’t get the virus. You have no idea what those affected are going through. Let’s find ways to tackle this virus instead of spewing nonsense on twitter. Bruno take several seats abeg. Don’t even come for me cuz it won’t be pretty.
Dear chidi mokeme, stupidity is when a grown man decides to sleep with his grandmothers age mate for money. Stupidity is when you have been in an industry for a long time and have no notable achievements. Ode
Pls spill this tea!!! 🙂
Very interesting indeed!
@ Bruno You just exercised your stupidity. To think that most Nigerians will pat your back and blow you kisses when you air your ideas laced with insults on sensitive issues is laughable. You are infact stained with the copy copy syndrome, always on about america and how you hate Nigeria and all that shit. #Americana wannabe#. To quote SMARTY PANTS chidi mokeme “In the midst of the global crisis, poverty, unemployment, frustration, etc, one can easily see how stupidity can be a path to happiness.” This defines why you keep posting obnoxious comments here, it simply makes you happy, I advice you find a healthy high.
Oh boy,don’t I jst luv this SuSHI,couldn’t have said it better myself, #wannabeamericana, lmao
Hmmm…after reading his tweets above, I’m not quite sure how it relates to shooting Ebola victims on sight or am I missing something? How was that conclusion drawn?
I guess it’s also stupid men who date their grandmothers…
who is dating his grandmother…. release de info
Maybe som1 he luvs is 1 of d suspected ebola cases, which is y he’s takin it so personal
Please when is ultimate search starting? Ds dude needs to get busy asap.
Abi e don end? BN please u can giv him editorial role to filter stupid comments from pple like Bruno.
Being really stupid is not realising how stupid you sound. Get a life dude. Its obvious you’re bored and lonesome.
Only a stupid person can really describe stupidity first hand like the way he did.,,,,….lams and jay…
E b lik nollywood no they call am 4 shoot again ni!
And you are the most stupid person that comments on BN
Chidi Mokeme, I am very disappointed! a lot of rubbish and stupid talk from you of late! I wonder if he will say this rubbish if he had the disease….. pls get a job!!!
hmmm…. Chidi is quite right from the comments above. Stupidity is being educated “with plenty english” and cant make simple deductions. Let’s analyse; an ebola victim decides to escape quarantine, what does he or she intend to achieve by escaping? Find a cure? Go to T.B Joshua? What? Please I cant think of any reason, maybe someone more ‘intelligent’ can help me. Truth is the person escaping quarantine will infect more people and they would also infect more and the circle goes on until the virus is in your face, giving you a ‘deathly’ smile. Is one life better than that of millions? Do we pity a person that wants our deaths? Being pragmatic means one life for millions. A bit heartless no doubt but clear eyed realism. Chidi is right although I am not happy saying it.
I think the people that lady nurse came in contact with in Enugu “the six currently under observation” might have a different opinion from ours, I guess. I will vote majority wont mind shoot on sight, although secretly as we Nigerians dont want to offend.
It is amazing that nobody, not even the Bella emploee who prepared this article, seems to have realised that the majority of the tweets written above are actually quotes. If the fact that he included the inverted commas didn’t give him away, Google is your friend! I’m extremely disappointed with Bella for this kind of sensational Daily Mail reporting, insinuating that Chidi is carazy or at best ranting – but then again, it seems to have become the norm on here recently
And I’m in support of shooting informed people with Ebola who try to run away from quarantine. If not in the head, at least in the knees. Selfish sadistic germ-carriers get no love. If you love your family, protect them. Do not take death into their midst.
Bella post my comment o!!!
lmao….this guy has bad mouth sha.