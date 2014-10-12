BellaNaija

Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha’s Daughter Uju weds Uzoma Anwuka | First Photos & Scoop

12.10.2014 at By 16 Comments

Uju Okorocha, daughter of Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha married Uzoma Anwuka yesterday Saturday 11th October 2014 in Owerri.

To see more photos and get the scoop, visit the Imo State Blog

Traditional Wedding
White Wedding
Photo Credit: Imo State Blog

16 Comments on Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha’s Daughter Uju weds Uzoma Anwuka | First Photos & Scoop
  • van October 12, 2014 at 10:05 am

    Congratulations

    Love this! 42 Reply
  • bims October 12, 2014 at 11:53 am

    CONGRATS

    Love this! 38 Reply
  • nene October 12, 2014 at 12:04 pm

    is it a coincidence that most the southern governors’ children and family members mostly get married when they’re in office? hymn

    Love this! 174 Reply
    • Tunde J October 12, 2014 at 7:02 pm

      LOL, so true

      Love this! 40
    • AW October 12, 2014 at 7:10 pm

      My dear, I thought the same thing too. In fact if you don’t get married when your father or mother holds a political office, you are a failed enterprise!

      Love this! 72
    • royalty October 13, 2014 at 4:07 am

      hymn ke? oti oh!

      Love this! 33
  • Emerald October 12, 2014 at 12:07 pm

    Congrats….Gorgeous couple…HML

    Love this! 39 Reply
  • Beli October 12, 2014 at 1:14 pm

    Beautiful!!!! and she’s all covered up. Please you guys should learn jare..

    Love this! 53 Reply
  • hotgirl October 12, 2014 at 1:16 pm

    After seeing all these picx, all i can say is money is good, regardless of how its mad but Lord i dont want blood money, please bless me, I work very hard, im determined, bless my hussle and struggles with wealth and fame. Favor and great wealth comes from you alone. Im having a good life but i dont want my kids nor their generation to smell a bit of poverty. In Jesus name.Amen!

    Love this! 123 Reply
  • Joan85 October 12, 2014 at 1:34 pm

    Wow!

    Love this! 42 Reply
  • Daisy October 12, 2014 at 5:56 pm

    Cute

    Love this! 40 Reply
  • immagold October 12, 2014 at 7:14 pm

    Congrats

    Love this! 34 Reply
  • kennedy October 12, 2014 at 7:40 pm

    imo state allocation this month has really gone in a wedding i was their life then northerner s where more than the igbo s their

    Love this! 75 Reply
  • ugo October 12, 2014 at 8:17 pm

    Congratulations

    Love this! 38 Reply
  • mujer October 12, 2014 at 11:46 pm

    Love the decor in the reception hall. Simply beautiful

    Love this! 33 Reply
  • uju October 13, 2014 at 4:32 pm

    beautiful!!…Congrats to the new couple…

    Love this! 29 Reply
