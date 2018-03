Congrats to Hollywood stars Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis!

The couple are proud parents of a baby girl. Mila give birth on Tuesday 30th September 2014.

Ashton and Mila have been friends for over a decade and the actress confessed that Ashton was her first kiss ever. In February 2014, the couple confirmed their engagement.

We are looking forward to seeing little Miss Kutcher.

Photo Credit: India Live