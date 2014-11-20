Inspiration or Imitation? Kim Kardashian Recreates Solange’s Wedding Portrait Picture and Gets Backlash for It

There has been a rumoured rivalry between the Kardashians and the Knowles family for a while now with the media constantly pitting them against each other and finding ‘shade’ being tossed back and forth.
Well, Kim Kardashian has added fuel to the fire by posting this picture on her Instagram page and then deleting it a few minutes later.
The reality TV star posed with several mannequins and a few people in what people are calling an attempt to recreate Solange Knowles’ wedding portraits that were released a few days ago for Vogue Magazine.
This is not the first time a Kardashian is taking a dig at the wedding – a few days ago when the portrait first came out Kris Jenner also posted, on her Instagram page, a picture of her dressed in white and surrounded by her daughters.
When Kris did it the #Beyhive came for her, hard. The same has happened to Kim Kardashian with fans of the Knowles family accusing her of throwing shade.
Do you think these are clear imitations – or inspiration?
Photo Credit: Instagram
So what if she recreated the pose??? Abeg e.. we all loved the Picture and I saw some comments of people saying they’d love to do it for their wedding as well… Abeg BN it’s not called throwing shade.. it just means they loved the pictures, saw an opportunity to recreate it and voila!!!!! People should calm down with this Kim hates beyonce… beyonce hates Kim bants!!! Kilode??? se e ni ise ni? haaa!! oga o. We all know Kim loves and respects the Knowles-Carter family so abeg enough of this “she’s throwing shade” parole… It haff do… For all I care if I see an opportunity with some of my friends to recreate this beautiful portrait… you sure well i would jump on it :p LOL
I don’t think the pictures are similar, there’s a huge difference in the two pictures
One picture is filled up with people with talent, while the other picture is filled up with trashy people and one pornstar.
Bruno,Shade!!!!lol I always wondered why d media always said the Kards are obsessed with the Knowles,now I see lmao.
you sef u funny gon
LMAO!!!!!
Bruno Bruno Bruno infact take 5 inshort take 10…You described the pictures intelligently….
Kim is just a sick person! She wants all the attention in the world and the problem here is that people are giving it 2 her….Solanges pose now is giving her headache….Cant she just back off from the Knowles Family? I prefer beyonce to her any day any time…
Its even wrong to compare both of them, bey is a living legend while kim is a b………h
Gurl, u ain’t never lied!
grabs my popcorn and coke, waiting for the comments
Kim tries way too hard to be like Beyoncé. Its Pathetic. This is obviously a rather tasteless imitation of Solange’s wedding pic. Like seriously? Mannequins? Nobody is breaking their backs trying to be you, so stop trying to copy others. Ur wealthy enough just being ur (moral less, self obsessed) self.
As I said ealier, kim kardashian didn’t break the internet, people have stop talking about her nude photos, its old news. We have seen her naked numerous times, its boring.
Who wants to bet, she would pull another scandalous publicity stunt before this year runs out.
@ Bruno-I wanna bet! Lol!!! In this case imitation is not the sincerest form of flattery! I’m sure the Katrashians are even the ones behind all the hate, media divorce negative vibe jabs at the Carters. For goodness sakes Kim leave them alone! Ugh :0( #pest
Solange’s picture looks like a cult initiation, she being the high priestess.
people shud leave Kim na. Haba!!!!
looool. we are sorry.
These Kartrashians are so obsessed with the Knowles family…jeez!!! Kim please get a life and leave Beyonce alone. She does not want to be your friend, stop trying to suck up to the most popular chick in the game. That’s your only talent, sucking things
LOL! The Kardashian’s are just controversial!
But then again, it could be that they were actually inspired by the Knowles’.
Let’s give them the benefit of doubt…
The attention seeking from the kardashians is really nauseating, disgusting and irritating … especially kim… #sighs! .. how can one person be this attention seeking? … #tufiakwa!
world people and wahala…….if she copy pose nko? when Ellen group selfie came out did everybody not follow suit?? Olamide” gunman pose came out and even starts did it?? is it because its d Knowles family now so d Kardashians cant do it?? Na Wa Oh!!!!!!
@ Notabona you are right you spoke my mind … solange’s wedding looks more like an initiation /ritual process #nohating
Kardeshians oo , knowless ooo…Nigerians watin be your own. Y re u taking pain killer over another person headache. Una no get work. Haters pls get a life and find something tangible to do with your time. Pls no more comment On people that don’t even know that u exist.
and yet you took time out to read the article and post a comment. SMH.
you know what they say about the specs, logs and trees….
I am not even sure there is basis for comparison between these two families.
Beyonce is Beyonce, I am not her greatest fan but something about her gives me chills..
Her mother is the epitome of class. i mean look at her..Take a moment to appreciate her, I don’t think anyone can say a bad thing about her. Even with all the foolishness of Matthew Knowles did you hear anything about her…
And Solange…Just a special girl…
Now the whole kartrashian family save for Kourtney are a pack of soreness…
Between all of them can we point at one real talent…so why give them our time…
Now that Godmother ashawo comment…lmaoooo….
Best comment on here!
a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said…
I wish someone else did what kim did no one will even hear it but bcos it is kim everybody want to fall and die…. Pls they should free this babe….
mshweeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee… Oshisco
hmmmm…. compared to solange there is definitely no authority in kim’s stance. Kim might have some self-esteem issues
I even hear say Ray J earned $50,000 more the day the mag cover was released because it spiked “unbeatable”(lol) demand in their sex tape lmao what a life haha that North West go hear am for her high school ehn i trust American schools nah hehe they should beta homeschool her if dey don’t want her to commit suicide lol.It is well IJN.
@ohumotu, the shade is that posing with the mannequins is liking the Knowles to statues and not human beings. Then reason for the backlash on the trash called Kim. Why be so obvious? She doesnt like you,cant associate with and never will, take it with a grain of salt and move right along. We all cant be friends. Kris is obsessed with her daughter Kim and always tryna compete with her @ the age of 59, what right thinking mother&granny does that. We see,we know and that’s y she never sees anything wrong with anything Kim does as long as it keeps her in the news. The Knowles and Kardashians can never be in the same league ,how ever hard the latter tries. Class vs Trash. Anna Wintour has addressed them, ’nuff said.
Ada u will live long!
@Queenbee @notabona You couldn’t have said it better!
Not done with the nudes?!! Just had to involve naked mannequins.:)
Kim, show me ur friends and I will tell you, who you are. Now I know y she is this dumb
I’m confused as to how a sex worker is compared to people with talent. It’s an insult to people that work hard.. She had a penis in her mouth and she should be prasied for that? I mean I wouldn’t wanna be her around people like Janet Jackson..legend. I know Beyonce and Solo shade her..look at the vid with her old group member.. Beyonce-She gave epic shade and that girl didn’t put out a porn tape. Look at the BET awards..she shaded the hell out of her. Kim isn’t good for a talented persons image. Would you want to be compared to a person that was known for porn when you have talent..most wouldn’t.
Kim i get it everything is about you even Solange’s wedding eyeroll.