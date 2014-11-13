Notorious “White Widow” Terrorist Killed by Russian Sniper

Notorious British jihadist, Samantha Lewthwaite, popularly known as “White Widow,” has reportedly been killed by a Russian sniper in Ukraine.
According to NY Post, the 30-year-old terrorist was killed two weeks ago, however; a Russian news service just confirmed the report on Wednesday.
Lewthaite, who was the daughter of a British soldier, was given the nickname, ‘White Widow,’ after her husband, Germaine Lindsay, bombed a London train on July 7th, 2005, killing 56 people (including himself) and injuring over 700.
She was on Interpol’s Most Wanted list, in connection with several murders as well as the invasion of the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi, Kenya in September last year which left over 60 dead and 200 injured.
She has been on the run since January 2012, and was allegedly caught at a checkpoint in Nigeria over a year ago, but bribed her way to freedom.
“She has been on the run since January 2012, and was allegedly caught at a checkpoint in Nigeria over a year ago, but bribed her way to freedom.” so embarrassing!when are we going to learn in this Nigeria?
honestly those last sentences were heartbreaking
Bribed her way to freedom in Nigeria.
Shame.
Steady selling our future and security for a piece of meat since forever.
And we keep shouting government.
We are the government.
Did Pres Jonathan personally take the bribe from her?
We are the government
She bribed her way to freedom in NIGERIA. SMH.
And they to connect nigeria to this biatch
…and was allegedly caught at a checkpoint in Nigeria over a year ago, but bribed her way to freedom. Chai.
Finally. Can we see her corpse to ensure it is true?
abi oooo….. before we go see video claiming she is alive
Did u say that she was allegedly caught at a checkpoint in Nigeria over a year ago, but bribed her way to freedom? U c what i am talking about? Most Nigerians in sensitive positions lack INTEGRITY.
and was allegedly caught at a checkpoint in Nigeria over a year ago but bribed her way to freedom, Nigeria ooh. That’s all i saw
Well done Russian Sniper,God will finish one by one… Boko Haram and crew you are next…hai BN what is ths im posting comments too quickly lol
I hope it wont be like Shekau that has 13 lives.
Everything about Nigeria must be in the negative,God help this nation.
NO BE ANOTHER SHEKARAU BROUHAHA. AFTER KILLING HIM D GUY APPEARED AND STARTED RANTING ON VIDEOS.
And was the last paragraph necessary????
Yes it was! If she hadn’t bribed her way to freedom in Nigeria, possibly she would have been killed or jailed long before now and not being part of any other terrorism schemes. Do not hide from Nigeria’s problems…face it! CNN made a documentary of the Westgate Mall Attack and goshhh…. I was traumatized! They are calling us thieves, we sef dey carry goat pikin dey dance! Pscheewwww!
Very necessary. If Nigerians had not let her go, innocent lives in Kenya may have been spared. Don’t be in denial.
Good riddance!! one down, millions more to go.
SO will people say this person is a Muslim or because of her dressing in other to paint the religion black
She is, isn’t she?! Please spare us with the religious BS, it is what it is and if the shoe fits then wear it. Moral of the story is, you can run, heck bribe Nigerian officials but I guarantee you that you can not hide indefinitely from what is coming to you…