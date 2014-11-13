BellaNaija

Notorious “White Widow” Terrorist Killed by Russian Sniper

13.11.2014

White Widow Bella Naija

Notorious British jihadist, Samantha Lewthwaite, popularly known as “White Widow,” has reportedly been killed by a Russian sniper in Ukraine.

According to NY Post, the 30-year-old terrorist was killed two weeks ago, however; a Russian news service just confirmed the report on Wednesday.

Lewthaite, who was  the daughter of a British soldier, was given the nickname, ‘White Widow,’ after her husband, Germaine Lindsay, bombed a London train on July 7th, 2005, killing 56 people (including himself) and injuring over 700.

She was on Interpol’s Most Wanted list, in connection with several murders as well as the invasion of the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi, Kenya in September last year which left over 60 dead and 200 injured.

She has been on the run since January 2012, and was allegedly caught at a checkpoint in Nigeria over a year ago, but bribed her way to freedom.

Photo Credit: Dailymail.co.uk/Rex

20 Comments on Notorious "White Widow" Terrorist Killed by Russian Sniper
  • ok November 13, 2014 at 8:53 am

    “She has been on the run since January 2012, and was allegedly caught at a checkpoint in Nigeria over a year ago, but bribed her way to freedom.” so embarrassing!when are we going to learn in this Nigeria?

    43
    • NAms November 13, 2014 at 2:12 pm

      honestly those last sentences were heartbreaking

      34
  • Fre November 13, 2014 at 8:58 am

    Bribed her way to freedom in Nigeria.
    Shame.
    Steady selling our future and security for a piece of meat since forever.
    And we keep shouting government.
    We are the government.
    Did Pres Jonathan personally take the bribe from her?
    We are the government

    23
  • Essy November 13, 2014 at 9:09 am

    She bribed her way to freedom in NIGERIA. SMH.

    5
  • smh smh November 13, 2014 at 9:29 am

    And they to connect nigeria to this biatch

    3
  • TANTRA November 13, 2014 at 9:32 am

    …and was allegedly caught at a checkpoint in Nigeria over a year ago, but bribed her way to freedom. Chai.

    13
  • Anon November 13, 2014 at 9:46 am

    Finally. Can we see her corpse to ensure it is true?

    7
    • biols November 13, 2014 at 10:13 am

      abi oooo….. before we go see video claiming she is alive

      26
  • freemind November 13, 2014 at 10:35 am

    Did u say that she was allegedly caught at a checkpoint in Nigeria over a year ago, but bribed her way to freedom? U c what i am talking about? Most Nigerians in sensitive positions lack INTEGRITY.

    28
  • itsAJ November 13, 2014 at 11:02 am

    and was allegedly caught at a checkpoint in Nigeria over a year ago but bribed her way to freedom, Nigeria ooh. That’s all i saw

    2
  • Grown Woman November 13, 2014 at 11:21 am

    Well done Russian Sniper,God will finish one by one… Boko Haram and crew you are next…hai BN what is ths im posting comments too quickly lol

    5
  • Fisa November 13, 2014 at 11:56 am

    I hope it wont be like Shekau that has 13 lives.

    7
  • UB40 November 13, 2014 at 12:11 pm

    Everything about Nigeria must be in the negative,God help this nation.

    5
  • chy November 13, 2014 at 12:34 pm

    NO BE ANOTHER SHEKARAU BROUHAHA. AFTER KILLING HIM D GUY APPEARED AND STARTED RANTING ON VIDEOS.

    4
  • Cynthia November 13, 2014 at 12:35 pm

    And was the last paragraph necessary????

    3
    • Mzlyrics November 13, 2014 at 2:50 pm

      Yes it was! If she hadn’t bribed her way to freedom in Nigeria, possibly she would have been killed or jailed long before now and not being part of any other terrorism schemes. Do not hide from Nigeria’s problems…face it! CNN made a documentary of the Westgate Mall Attack and goshhh…. I was traumatized! They are calling us thieves, we sef dey carry goat pikin dey dance! Pscheewwww!

      10
    • Iris November 13, 2014 at 9:41 pm

      Very necessary. If Nigerians had not let her go, innocent lives in Kenya may have been spared. Don’t be in denial.

      15
  • Tarry November 13, 2014 at 12:54 pm

    Good riddance!! one down, millions more to go.

    21
  • Kuka Zeba Sadia November 13, 2014 at 1:49 pm

    SO will people say this person is a Muslim or because of her dressing in other to paint the religion black

    5
    • omoibo November 13, 2014 at 2:16 pm

      She is, isn’t she?! Please spare us with the religious BS, it is what it is and if the shoe fits then wear it. Moral of the story is, you can run, heck bribe Nigerian officials but I guarantee you that you can not hide indefinitely from what is coming to you…

      7
  • Post a comment

