Notorious “White Widow” Terrorist Killed by Russian Sniper

Notorious British jihadist, Samantha Lewthwaite, popularly known as “White Widow,” has reportedly been killed by a Russian sniper in Ukraine.

According to NY Post, the 30-year-old terrorist was killed two weeks ago, however; a Russian news service just confirmed the report on Wednesday.

Lewthaite, who was the daughter of a British soldier, was given the nickname, ‘White Widow,’ after her husband, Germaine Lindsay, bombed a London train on July 7th, 2005, killing 56 people (including himself) and injuring over 700.

She was on Interpol’s Most Wanted list, in connection with several murders as well as the invasion of the Westgate shopping mall in Nairobi, Kenya in September last year which left over 60 dead and 200 injured.

She has been on the run since January 2012, and was allegedly caught at a checkpoint in Nigeria over a year ago, but bribed her way to freedom.

