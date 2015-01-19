Get to Know all about the 10 African Queens in Miss Universe 2014 | Watch

There are 5 more days to the 2014 Miss Universe competition and we are super excited.
With 10 African beauties in this year’s competition, we are hopeful that an African will wear the crown.
Over the past few days we have brought you their statistics, their swimwear looks and their lovely evening wear outfits – now it’s time to hear them speak about themselves.
Angola
Egypt
Ethiopia
Gabon
Ghana
Kenya
Mauritius
Nigeria
South Africa
Tanzania
I have said it before, I will say it again…as Nigeria, we could do much better than this girl up there…she lacks the poise of a beauty queen i am sorry to sound harsh! its my opinion.
your opinion, why didnt u go
As in!!!! And the way she talks is so agitating. Nigeria has the advantage to win due to the recent events (boko haram, kidnapped girls, etc). They could have least trained the girl. Her level of ignominious intelligence just pains me man lol. Miss Nigeria if you’re reading this, you better just take this advice.
@ Jessica lets just pray she wins…..its gonna b a gud tin 4 Nigerians
Miss Nigeria not beautifull,she look like Ladyboy,am sorry,hwo comes,she represent naija,help from oga on top ha ha.
none of these girls look good in these pictures!!! eish!!
my thoughts, jessica
a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said…
She work her way to the top no doubt….. Wowoh gal….
Oh Lord.
Okay, someone’s going to bash me for “not supporting our own” but it needs to be said. I mentally clasped my hand over my eyes in despair after watching the video of our (admittedly quite pretty) Miss Universe representative. I don’t know if I should blame the video editors for their selective use of clips because it seems as if this chick brought nothing else with her to the competition apart from her pretty face. Nothing.
Come on now, ladies, we can be hot tamales and still have other ambitions apart from our looks. Did you listen to the interviews of the other contestants? Miss Angola shared about finding success and motivating others with a book she’s writing; Miss Egypt tried to positively sell both Egypt as a country to visit (despite it’s recent turmoils) and Egyptian women as beautiful and educated (despite popular perception) as well as discussing her love of directing. Ms Ethopia used this platform to showcase her interest in becoming an international designer. Ms Gabon spoke of her own cloth-making skills and her hope for a future in advertising. Ms Ghana is growing her talent as an inspirational song writer. Ms Kenya kinda blew me away when she spoke of the charity she’s engaged in for children who’ve lost breadwinning parents due to terrorisom, because that’s a collateral consequence of terrorist violence that I never really thought about before now. And I love how she spoke of her mother and the determination she got from her. As for Misses South Africa and Tanzania – take a bow, ladies. They sounded so educated and like young women with admirable objectives.
Ms Mauritius may have been a bit too focused on the beaches of her country but she’s not my own, so I’m just going to leave her be.
These are all beautiful African women but a lot of them demonstrated that they’re more than just a gorgeous face. I’m not sure that I can blame the people who select and coach our international pageant contestants or if the blame is more general, because Miss Nigeria probably represents a subset of our young women who are receiving a message from the larger society that we don’t need them to aspire to more than their physical beauty. Mbanu, in this day and age of female advancement, kwanu? Say it ain’t so, please Lord.
I thought I was the only one that noticed. I had to watch the video twice. It was like watching a Kardashian, mannerisms and all. I was looking at the bar move and waiting for her to say something else. Na wa o. Miss South Africa by the way is a STUNNING woman. Her diction is superb and she sounds really intelligent, I didn’t want the video to end. I fell in love with Miss Egypt too, loved how she tried to sell her country. Miss air head Queen Nigeria was just grinning sheepishly like an idiot. Sorry, it had to be said
Did Miss Nigeria just say ‘she doesn’t know why her parents named her Queen…and maybe it’s because she’s the only fair person in the house?” Face palm!
Although I ultimately believe the organizers of MBGN do not wish Nigeria well and are out to sabotage Nigeria year in year out, Nigerian girls always come across as timid and not so smart on shows like this. Is there some agreement that I don’t know of somewhere to dumb down yourself? I was watching Africa’s top model on youtube, and I also noticed the same thing… the Nigerian girl that was totally uncouth was totally uncouth, the ones that were the ‘good girls’ didn’t sound like they were quick with their wits and were afraid to talk in public. Public speaking really needs to be included in our curriculum. Is our educational system that bad or Is it that naija men like weak girls, so these girls have to perfect the art of weakness so that their marriage value remain intact, then they carry this same attitude to the international stage? Lol! Just checking for all possibilities y’all, if you have a better reason add yours!
Having said that, MBGN is a saboteur. They are out to ruin the country’s pedigree.
Angola Ethiopia and Gabon did it for me. Angola is soooo cute. True African Queens. As for nigeria I rest my case, the only thing you know how to say about lagos is we like to party, you can’t even pretend to be intelligent.
All of the girls are beautiful. Good look to the West African beauties.
I have seen this girl before and she is not close to a beauty queen material. I wonder at the criteria mbgn judges use in picking their queen.
Im sorry to say but Ms. Nigeria aint representing the country at all…With all the recent challenges the country went and overcame, she only mentions that the Nigerian people are nice…Really??? Beauty contests these days aint all just about beauty but your level of intellect as well….not how fair you are… All the best though to all the ladies
You are absolutely right! In fact, this is more evidence of our indifference to societal issues in the country. I doubt this girl even knows the dexterity of what is going in the country.
i honestly was moved more by Miss Kenya.I mean she comes from a background that most African would think they will never make it big.I applaude you girl,i pray you win!!!
wow miss Ghana is reali gorgeous and a true black beauty from her video …..pictures dont do her justice at all.
Miss Gabon, Nigeria and S.A are also pretty ………Miss Angola doesn’t look that beautiful in her video like swhe does in her pictures
Can we at least try and support our own..I doubt other African countries will be bashing their girls this way..Lets learn to support our own,Nigerians..Must we insult our people gussshhh.
so we should lie becos she’s Nigerian?
pls, let us say the truth. Who knows? maybe MBGN will read our comments and make the right adjustments.
Looooooooool! So If we support her we would also beg the judges to do the same o kwa ya ? Biko Her case can not be remedied. She shouldn’t have contested at all. No other countries aren’t bashing theirs because they have selected carefully .
When we judge our beauty pageants in Nigeria based on Beauty, Brains, effective communication, productivity, etc. And not just beauty or the loudest applause from the audience or sexist in bikini, etc., then we’ll be able to produce better representatives.
Miss Nigeria couldn’t sell herself and the country.
Awww I love Miss Gabon and Miss Angola all the best girls. Yay
They all look average – I do not see no x factor of a model here.
Without any ill feeling, this Miss Nigeria cannot win laye!
Pity, Miss Nigeria cannot even groom her eyebrows properly.
miss nigeria is only fair, no beauty or wow factor. miss angola is the best, the rest are average.
Why was a tortoise selected to represent Nigeria. Her look is so confusing, is she transgender. I’m even suprised she decided to continue can she not see the rest of the contestants.
Oh please just shut up there! What pains me is how the ugliest ones have the sharpest tongues. It really beats me! If you are not pleased with her looks there are other decent ways to express it. Why is it that we are so quick to mercilessly insult the looks people we did not create. She’s human and she’s going to come on here and see mean comments like yours.
You may not always be able to control your thoughts but be decent enough to control the thoughts you choose to release. Ask yourself is it constructive criticism, would my comment build someone or break them? If you know it can only hurt them there’s really not need to comment what you are thinking especially if you don’t even know the person and they haven’t bothered your life in any way. (e.g. insulting the leadership of GEJ is permissible)
Ok rant over. I never comment, bust sometimes I just can’t deal!
Nigerians we are wicked oh my God. This comments are very harsh. Must we always be this aggressive. We insult our president at any given slightest time, we insult our musicians, actors everything. We can never see good in people. Please all these girls commenting I swear if any of you do not contest for the next MGBN may you never see anything positive in your fucken life. I have never seen Nigerians talk positive about someone or something. Negativity that is what we are known for. Bringing people down. And the one that’s asking if she is a transgender, am sure you are one ugly idiot. Queen celestine you are pretty. If the select a black girl as a winner now, it’s the same people that will come and say that her black is dirty or she is not clean or whatever. I swear e if she was my sister or relation and I read this kind of comments, I go just cause all of Una.
Miss South Africa! Miss South Africa!! Miss South Africa!!! I think Africa and South Africa is about to make history, by having reigning Miss World and Miss Universe both from the same country and continent. Watch Out Now!
Ms. Kenya and Ms. South Africa for me. I do not know why Ms. Ghana told the people she entered a contest in the past and felt she did not get what she deserved so she made a song..roflmbao..this girl is crazy for telling these people this while she is in a contest, so much for her chances. I still can’t stop laughing about that. Good luck to all the ladies!
Miss Egypt , best wishes for you
It looks like Miss Ethiopia is going to have to have to carry the black beauty torch. Because, unfortunately, the other countries chose poorly. The other women are not beautiful and miss South Africa is just cute, but shes not pageant material.
Best of Luck Miss Ethiopia. – Represent Us Well.
kai, i made d mistake of watching nigeria’s interview first..and then i watched south africa’s…im so embarrassed that i cant watch the rest. .im sorry but beauty is not only cos you are “yellow in colour abi fair..pls women get empowered and sound intelligent….The Nigerian rep couldnt even say anything intelligent about her country, all she could talk about are event centers and beaches and being happy….with the whole 2 mins she was given….a damn shame is what it is
I love this pics
beauties
lovely pics