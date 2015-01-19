Get to Know all about the 10 African Queens in Miss Universe 2014 | Watch

There are 5 more days to the 2014 Miss Universe competition and we are super excited.

With 10 African beauties in this year’s competition, we are hopeful that an African will wear the crown.

Over the past few days we have brought you their statistics, their swimwear looks and their lovely evening wear outfits – now it’s time to hear them speak about themselves.

Be sure to vote on www.missuniverse.com

Check on it!

Angola

Egypt

Ethiopia

Gabon

Ghana

Kenya

Mauritius

Nigeria

South Africa

Tanzania

Photo Credit: Miss Universe | Facebook