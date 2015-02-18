BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

Falz: Deep Down Inside I’m A Shy Guy; I have to put on a Character Every Time I Go Out

18.02.2015 at By 10 Comments

Falz Promo Photo (2)In the latest issue of tw magazine, FalztheBahdGuy is interviewed and he chats with the magazine about his inspiration for songs, growing up with lawyers in his family, his genre of music and much more.

The young rapper also talks about the fact that his music persona aside, he is really a shy person.

Read excerpts from his interview below!

On his personality: Deep down inside, I’m a shy guy, I have to put on a character every time I go out and that’s what this entertainment industry is all about. Every single time you are putting on a show, and you have to keep it up.

On his skits on Instagram: I never expected it to go that far. It’s good to know a lot of people now are more interested in me as an entertainer and are paying more attention to my music as well, which is well.

On the inspiration for ‘Marry Me’: I just observed that there’s a wedding culture not necessarily a marriage culture. A lot of people are concerned about getting engaged and having a ceremony, when they eventually get married…It’s something that everyone can relate to.

On his genre of music: My brand is razz, yuppy and cool. That’s the idea behind it. It’s supposed to have that razz feel so when you hear any Falz track, you know that is Falz.

On passing a message with music: I still hold high the importance of making sense with music, As much as I am funny and try to be witty, I still want to make sense with the message in my music.

To read his full feature, pick up a copy of the latest issue of tw magazine.

Photo Credit: TCD Photography

10 Comments on Falz: Deep Down Inside I’m A Shy Guy; I have to put on a Character Every Time I Go Out
  • Mama Tammy February 18, 2015 at 12:46 pm

    ‘Ello Bae!!!! love me some falzthebahdguy all day err day yo! imagine a gisting session with Falz, Isio and Toke (without the fake accent tho),,,#pureentertainment

    Love this! 178 Reply
  • AAA Events and Design February 18, 2015 at 12:51 pm

    Good one

    Love this! 106 Reply
  • nikky February 18, 2015 at 1:46 pm

    Anytime I’m down I got to his instagram page. #ellobae #missingmenses #whataboutyourprotain.

    Love this! 124 Reply
  • Beegal February 18, 2015 at 3:46 pm

    If you heat my delicacy you will be stucked on me, I will garnish it with some cornered beef 😀

    Love this! 114 Reply
  • Rahama February 18, 2015 at 4:51 pm

    He gives a lot of our known comedians a run for their money. Falz is very funny and relatable. Love you Falz, thanks for the laughs. You are a talented person who will definitely go far

    Love this! 184 Reply
  • Nia February 18, 2015 at 8:38 pm

    E dey be like that, we love you still

    Love this! 112 Reply
  • debbie February 19, 2015 at 3:16 am

    Falz ȋs funny and I love his kind of music

    Love this! 117 Reply
  • adelegirl February 19, 2015 at 9:59 am

    I really like Falz. His instagram videos never fail to crack me up! Also loved his marry me song and video. Keep up the great work Falz. Wishing you great success in your endeavours!

    Love this! 111 Reply
  • Tosin February 19, 2015 at 10:04 am

    !

    carry go

    Love this! 112 Reply
  • Phoebe February 19, 2015 at 4:30 pm

    I just naturally love the guy….. he is a free spirit person

    Love this! 112 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
  2. As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
  3. Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
  4. Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
  5. Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
  6. Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
  7. World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
  8. Fool Again Westlife 3:53
  9. What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
  10. Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
  11. Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
  12. Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
  13. One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
  14. Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
  15. Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
  16. Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
  17. Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
  18. Kiss You One Direction 3:04
  19. Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
  20. You And I One Direction 3:55

Star Features

Floral Fusion Collection of handbags, exquisite leather footwear by Morin o

Are you getting married in 2018? Do you know Somone Who is?

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija