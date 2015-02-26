Madonna on Kanye West: He’s a Brilliant Madman…He Can’t help Himself…He Doesn’t have the same Filters other People Have

Madonna suffered a fall at the recently held BRIT Awards but the 56-year-old entertainer did not let that stop her as she got right back up and finished her performance.

Without focusing on that brief embarrassing moment, she covers the latest issue of Rolling Stone magazine wearing nothing but a bold red lipstick colour.

Also in the magazine she talks about other music stars Lady Gaga, Kanye West, Taylor Swift and more.

Read excerpts from the interview below!

On Lady Gaga: “I don’t think she wants my crown. We live in a world where people like to pit women against each other. And this is why I love the idea of embracing other females who are doing what I’m doing. The only time I ever criticized Lady Gaga was when I felt like she blatantly ripped off one of my songs. It’s got nothing to do with ‘she’s taking my crown’ or ‘she’s in some space of mine.’ She has her thing. I do think she’s a very talented singer and songwriter. It was just that one issue. And everybody’s obviously run with it and turned it into a huge feud, which I think is really boring, quite frankly. And you know what? I don’t care anymore. Here’s the thing: one day everyone’s going to shut up about it. You’ll see! I have a plan.”

On Kanye West: “He’s a brilliant madman. He can’t help himself. Like, he doesn’t have the same filters other people have. He has to blurt things out – he’s always saying inappropriate stuff. But he also has brilliant ideas in the studio, if you can get him to pay attention long enough. I don’t always agree with the things he says or does – I don’t always like his music, even. But he’s a beautiful mess. I love him. I think he takes award shows too seriously. I never got too engaged with who wins awards or not, because I don’t honestly think it’s that important. So that part of him I can’t relate to. Like, what’s the point of fighting for somebody to…like, ‘This person should have got it’? Don’t come to an award show looking for justice!”

On Taylor Swift: “She has an opinion, and she’s going against the norm. So in that respect, she is similar to me, yeah. And also, people just want to give her a hard time all the time because they think she’s a goody-two-shoes, so of course I want to embrace her.”

For more on Madonna, visit RollingStone.com.