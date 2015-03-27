BN Cuisine with Dooney’s Kitchen: Yoodle and Ploodle Ukodo

Twice, I asked myself whether I should do this or not, and the answer came in three times. DO IT!
Hi my name is Dunni Obata and I am a Kitchen Gadget addict. Okay, it is out there, but thanks to Arese of Smart Money with Arese, I can take solace in my personal money mantra which is “spend money on items that create”. I can imagine the shop attendants at Lakeland rubbing their hands with glee. They already know me at that shop. I always come in to buy one thing and leave the store with bags and bags. The need to buy a Spiraliser came from wanting to acquire a kitchen gadget. I didn’t have an exact purpose for it, I just wanted it. While shopping for a Christmas gift for a friend Ade last year, I asked if she wanted one as I was stumped on what to buy for her. She said, “Dunni, what am I going to do with it, there’s no space in my kitchen”. Knowing where my thoughts were heading, she then said “oh, and that doesn’t give you a reason to buy one for yourself”. I said okay, why don’t I buy the smaller device – the Vegetti, It is about the size of a pepper shaker, and in her best Jack Bauer voice impression, she said “walk AWAY from Lakeland, oya, put one foot in front of each other, and keep walking”. I still bought another kitchen gadget on Dec 31st, a Flavour Chef which she sarcastically calls “an expensive frying pan”, but hey it created something – The Moin Moinlette.
On trips to Lakeland since that time, I would pass it on the shelves and remember Ade, that was until I was researching a plantain idea I had and a link for Plantain “rice and beans”, came up on my Google Search. I was intrigued, and on clicking the link, my jaw dropped. I remember staring intently at the screen and screaming nooooooo waaaaaaay, in my head. Even with seeing step by step pictures, I thought what the heck, REALLY!!!!! I drove to Lakeland, giddy with excitement, which was short lived, as they had run out. Oh sorry, these are quite popular, we will order it in for you.
There must be something filtering through that store, because as soon as I whipped my card out, I bought two more gadgets. This is how the journey to #Spiraligerian started from. I had done my research, spiralised plantain was all over the place, and so was yam, but the orange western kind of yam. I wasn’t deterred, and on a beautiful Saturday morning, I tried both. I put the pictures up on Instagram and Facebook and The Dooney’s Kitchen Tribe went gaga. So, BellaNaijarians, I would like to introduce to you a new concept as part of what I call The New Nigerian Cookery – spiralising Nigerian food. Spiralising is basically the process of making “noodles” out of non flour based ingredients. This is the new trend in the food community, and it is high time Nigerians get on the train. Careers and businesses have launched from this trend. People like Ali Mafucci and The Hemsley sisters, owe their success to this nifty little gadget that puts the fun back to cooking, and it is healthy too.
I found that when I eat Yoodles (Yam Noodles), I consume less in terms of quantity than eating Yam the traditional way (boiling, grilling or pounded yam), same for Ploodles (plantain noodles too). You can also enjoy crunchy fried noodles and ploodles with a teaspoon of oil. Other ingredients you can spiralise or create “oodles” out of are Potatoodoles, Sweet Potatoodles, Cassadooles, Tarodooles, carrots, onions, peppers, fruit, as long as it is dense, and cylindrical-ish, it can be spiralised. My recommendations, get a Spiraliser. If you want to save on costs, i.e. if you are not sure if it is something that will take in your household, take baby steps and start with a Julienne Peeler, you can then graduate to a Vegetti, and maybe later on a Spiraliser. Or, skip all that, and just buy a Spiraliser. There are quick pictures below about the process, and a brief snapshot of the #NigSpiralised dishes I have created, and hints about a few more to come.
Yoodles Egusi – the inspiration from this came from a Palm Oil and Iru Pasta dish which I made for Valentines, called Farfalle a la Nigeria. I wanted that Pasta, Iru and a Native soup effect again, and what goes better with Egusi soup than Yam.
Jollof Yoodle “rice” and Beans – the dish that brought a spiraliser into my life. I decided to use Yam instead of Plantain, after all, Yam and Beans is a natural pairing in Nigerian cuisine. The picture below almost doesn’t look real right? I assure you, that is all Yam.
Yoodle and Dododoole chips – inspired by the traditional Yam and Plantain chips, this is the spiralised version, and it is safe to say, the better version, because this is crunchy to the power of 100, and fried with just a few squirts of cooking spray to boot. Someone say Fitfam Hallelujah!
Spiralised Nigerian Salad – the next frontier to explore was vegetables, after all the spiraliser was originally designed for vegetables, before it was adapted to root vegetables and even fruit. Using all the ingredients commonly found in a Nigerian Salad, I made the spiralised version.
For Yoodle and Ploodle Ukodo (urhobo pepper soup) You will need the following
Yam
Plantain
Goat Meat – you can also use assorted meat
Dry Pepper
Peppersoup Spices
Native Salt – if you can’t source this, use table salt
How To
The concept of spiralising is centered around quick cooking. You don’t want to overcook your “noodles”.
Prepare your pepper soup first, and while it is cooking, proceed to making your Yoodles and Ploodles
Because of the circumference of the spiraliser head, cut the skinniest portion of your yam tuber, not a cylinder. Peel the skin, attach to the spiral head, and make your Yoodles. The device makes really long “noodles”, so it is best to trim off, about the length of your hand.
Do the same for the Plantain, to create Ploodles P.S – I tried boiling it, but it turned into a gloopy mess.
While the pepper soup is still cooking, lightly oil a frying pan and heat it up. In separate batches, sprinkle on some salt and stir fry the noodles, and only move the noodles around when you need to. Spiraliser experts, advice that you cover the pan to let it steam. I found that this worked great for Yoodles, but weren’t necessary for Ploodles, because plantains look faster than yam.
With your pepper soup ready now, take it off the heat, you can either do this in the pot or in a bowl, I chose a bowl. You want to put the Yoodles and Ploodles in early to absorb the flavour of the pepper soup. So, serve half the soup in a bowl, add the noodles, and cover with more pepper soup. Try to serve within a 3 – 5 minute time frame, for the best visual effect.
Voila!
This is why this is a redefined version of Ukodo. If you cook the noodles and plantains from scratch, you will find them in tiny strands. Hey, you have been eating the same old Yam and Plantain Peppersoup for ages, why don’t you try something fun and different but similar, this time? Don’t worry, the gods of “Ukodo” won’t have your head. I promise.
Other Spiralised dishes you can make include:
- Inspired by the Granogi Parfait – spiralise your fruit (apple, pear, papaya), and layer with Ogi and granola.
- Inspired by the Indomielette, you can make the Yoodlette in a frying pan using Yoodles instead of Indomie, that way you will be Redefining the classic Yam and Eggs, or Yoodle Egg cups in a muffin tin.
Lead the way, people, be a Spiraligerian. Who is with me? I hope I have inspired you to try this, and when you do, please tag me on Instagram @dooneyskitchen or the Tribe @dooneyskitchen with the hashtag #Spiraligerian and showcase your spiralising exploits.
March is a special time for Dooney’s Kitchen, as it is the blog’s anniversary. Last year I gave out a Kenwood Food Processor to a Bella Naija reader; Ekwitosi and two other readers in Nigeria. This year, in the spirit of #Spiraligerian, and to get us all jazzed up about creating amazing dishes, I will be giving away Julienne Peelers, Vegetti’s and Spiralisers to Bella Naijarians who enter to win. For your continuous support, for the referrals to the blog that I have read in the comments sections. Thank you very much. You don’t have to Like or Follow any social media page, just sign up to the online food community Dooney’s Kitchen Tribe (click HERE). In the spirit of election period, The Tribe site provides transparency, and it makes it free and fair for all. See you on the Tribe site. Happy Spiralising.
Mega thanks for this. Yummy! I love Lakeland and I use my spiraliser for salad and fruit. I have now found a new use for it.
Happy to help. I hope you will share your spiralising exploits
Dooney is such a mega inspiration. Wow. I can almost feel the yummy taste of this meal….well done. Any ideas where one can get the spiraliser in Nigeria?
Hi, please check out these pages on instagram. @homeonlineng and @oreservices. They both stock Spiralisers in Nigeria
Dunni bunny! 🙂 Welcome back & damn, your kitchen must be like the culinary version of Dr Frankenstein’s lab. A gastro-experimental workshop from which new creations emerge!
What is “Ukudo”? Is it a fried yam and peppersoup dish? Can’t think of where I’m going to find space in my kitchen for one of those spiral-thingys but damn if I haven’t started considering its uses.
And you mentioned a BN’ers name that I was actually wondering about recently. Ekwitosi, haven’t read anything from you in a long time and hope you’re keeping well. xx
Mz SA, Ukodo is a Delta recipe, its simply yam pepper soup but its eaten with palm oil on the side. Dooney, i’m sold on this spiralizer business after this seeing the yam thingy, yam is my favourite food….unfortunately. A friend has been trying to sell it to me, i just thought it was another fancy kitchen appliance, she would spiralize even water, phew!
Yaaaaaaay, come on join us joor. We Spiraligerians. Yes, you can spiralise most things. I hope you get one, and share your exploits.
My dear, Le Kitchen hasn’t stopped buzzing and won’t stop too. I enjoy the fact that i can conceptualise an idea and it can materialise. It is a gift and a privilege to be able to do so. Many people have ideas that they can’t yet bring to life, I have a kitchen that is helping me make my dreams a reality. Yes, Ukodo is a Yam and Peppersoup dish. This device is small enough to fit in anywhere, coming from someone who buys gadgets by the dozen, if i can fit it in, you can. Lol
Hanhan
U didn’t give us the finale look of ur Yoodle n Ploodle Ukodo nau
I found that weird too. No final picture. Check out her Instagram Page though. Ehn hen Madam Dooney, I bought the Paderno 4 blade brand because of you. Le Boo looked at me and said I have fallen for a kitchen gimmick. He swallowed his words 30 minutes later. Now he asks for spiralised meals all the time and my sister has bought one too. I want to get a cookbook and there are so many around. which one would you recommend
Hi Jane and Tt, I don’t know why the final picture wasn’t posted. I have been too buys to put up posts on the blog showing my spiralled recipes. I will get on it this week. Please check the blog. Jane, regarding a cook book, check out Ali Mafucci of Inspiralized.com, her book has gotten good reviews
Good to have you here Dooney Rooney! been a big fan all the way from ‘SO YOU THINK YOU CAN COOK’ on facebook…. always fabulous with your great cooking skills. i love!!!
Thank you Scarlet. I appreciate your kind words
Are you married?
Why? And what relevance is it to the topic at hand? Ode!
Why interfere with the business of a potential suitor? I was about to ask the same question myself
Looooool. Not yet, do you have a single brother, or are you asking for yourself. Lol
My issue with this babe is that she talks too “long”. So it gets tiring half way through her posts (blog and instagram).
I know everyone wants to give detailed random breakdown these days, that’s why you see makeup artists posts go “so she came in and as soon as she walked in….., her brows were out of this world….., She told me do as you please,……it was almost a disaster but I caught my flight just in time…..”. Ahhh, sometimes you don’t have to over caption pictures.
This is also a detailed random comment 🙂
@Ebony, too long is an understatement. All na wash. To write and cook noto d same thing o. This babe can fry fry but to cook Nigerian soups? I beg jump am pass. Nobi by picture. Na so she cook for my aunty – epic fail. And l am not a hater!
Every feedback is much appreciated, both good and bad. I haven’t gotten a feedback from your so called aunty. Until then, I guess I have to take your comment with a pinch of salt.
Ebony, you are under no obligation to read everything I post. There are some posts on Bella Naija that I don’t even click on, some I read halfway and I move on. I suggest you try that.
Lol @ “you’re under no obligation…”. It’s not that serious though, and I still go through your blog when I have the time to. Thing is I have to glance through and in doing so I might miss some important things you said. That’s why I said the issue I have is the story land before, during and in between your posts.
You’re response seems like misdirected anger to someone’s response to my initial comment.
Not that serious
That’s the beauty of diversity I guess. I actually love the ‘long’ talk and how she takes her time to explain how and why she does certain things. I feel a kind of let-down when I read other food blogs that go straight to the point. Dunni, abeg no change your style oh, some of us love it.
Not nice.
Where can I get the spiraliser in Nigeria. I’m so loving this. I’m a yam lover so this is a new style for me
Hello at nkem check @homeonlineng on Instagram or email homeonlineng@gmail.com she has some
Dooney – You should have seen my pupils dilate as awareness hits me the more I scroll down this page. Oh Wow!! I have been looking at Lakelands Omlette maker and Duo Micorwave Egg Poacher and now you have opened my eyes to the wonders of spiralising. Another item added to my shopping list….
Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!! I am with you all the way – totally inspired!!! You are turning us into gadget freaks but I’m not complaing. I’m a very happy and enthusiastic convert…..
Oh, my fellow Lakeland shopper and kitchen gadget freak, take 5. At least you weren’t accused of endorsing Lakeland. Like we can!!! Amazeballs store, doesn’t need endorsing.
soo gonna try this
I hope you do. You will have fun with the device, I promise
Yoodle and ploodle look fantastic certainly love to try it
Nice one. I love using my spirilizer but have never thought of applying it to plantain rip and unripe, our yam etc. (now it seems rather obvious 🙂 ) Will use it for that this weekend. I think it will deffinitly help with my eating unripe or partially ripe plantain which I need to eat more of (less calories).
Love the spirilizer. P>S we have a lot of roots this can be applied to.
Now to more experimenting
Ah, you already own one. Yaaaaay. Please experiment more. Sweet potatoes, cassava, go to town. Please don’t forget to tag me on instagram or email me a picture. I would love to see what you come up with
Nice nice concept. I need to try all these yumminess…
Meanwhile…I see the sexy doc took that picture of you.
Dr Craig…#whydoiknowthis?
I gat my eyes on you people!
Loooool. You want Mrs Craig to come for you. Lamide and I are good friends, and he took the picture when i needed one for a publication
Dunni, I knew you were on to something when I saw the post on the spiralizer on your blog a few months ago. I am so with you on this. The possibilities are endless and exciting especially for those of us with young children. I am definitely signing up to win one because God knows I cannot afford it for now.
The possibilities are endless. Just the kind of words I loose reading. I hope you enter to win one on the Tribe site. I have 6 to giveaway.
Only reason I picked interest in the article was coz u mentioned Arese*hehehe*. Forgive me people, but I’m not a fan of d kitchen(I do know how to cook well but it really has to be necessary). I read to the end tho and I’m liking it.
Truth is i might not put it to practice but I do have an elder sister who would kill to have this article so I’d pass it on and pretend I’m interested in cooking it when next I visit her. The plan is to find a story and escape, in the end she does the cooking and I’d do the eating.
Well done!
You know what, just send her the link and nicely walk away. But wait o, you just gave away your secret. Don’t be surprised the next time you try that trick and it doesn’t work. Lol
I bought a spiralizer about a month ago, but I haven’t used it yet. This post is giving me some inspiration.
Doing the happy dance for you. get that baby out and use it. You will enjoy it, I promise
Ahhh i have been banned from buying any additional kitchen anything by my husband but i wish someone could see my phone right now, one of my google chrome tabs has this on one of my hidden pages. I look at it on Ebay like once every week but i can’t buy until i find a place to hide it, just like the milkshaker maker link i sent to my sister “just in case she is thinking of my buying a gift sometime soon”. I have not visited Dunni’s site in a while, might need to.
****milk shake maker****
LMAO. I banned myself months ago, I have finally realised it is a battle i won’t win, so I just give up. Lol
Wonderful! at last, I hope tutorials will soon follow..
Looking to do some videos, but in the meantime, you can find many spiralled videos on Youtube
My dooneyrooney is here. My life has not been the same since I tried gizdodo and indomiezza. A member of the tribe greets you our royal food majesty lolz
Aaaaaw, hugs Ashbaby. Thanks
I love new innovations but Abeg this babe own too much ! Some things she posted on her Instagram page- yucky! Let’s try to make our food pleasing not Yama yama with packaging. She tire me jo ! She go soon come attack now like she does on her ig page when people don’t necessarily like the combination. Everyones not gonna like you sister. Well let me go before you people call me bad belle
My older sist stopped following her on IG bcos of her ITK – u are not allowed to hv a differing opinion. All dis con artist everywhere. The thing wey social media dey cause.
Say Hi to your sister for me. Almost 24,000 people still deem it fit to keep up to date with what I post, and I am grateful and appreciative of each and everyone of them. I focus on those ones, and don’t bother about those who unfollow. Unfollowing is everyone’s right and a choice, and I 100% respect that. You are allowed to have a different opinion, but you are NOT allowed to express that difference of opinion in a mean, rude and downright nasty manner. That will NOT be tolerated, and I won’t apologise for that. If you can’t be constructive with your criticism (which is always welcomed), then there is room for expressing your opinion. Social media has also caused cyber bullying and I won’t stand for that. Example, you called me a con artist. Now, at which point have I conned you out of anything? See what I mean
there is *no room
The device you typed this from was created by people who refused to be told that their own too much. One man’s meat is another man’s poison, same way everyone is not going to like me as you said, well how about i flip it back on you and say, you don’t have to like everything I post. See, we can coexist side by side with out likes and dislikes, without intruding on another person’s right to post what they wish on their own Instagram page. If you were paying a subscription service, then you can complain. I guess standing up for yourself, and your food is considered an attack. Which is strange though, because I don’t consider defending my right to explore Nigerian food the way I wish an attack,especially as I have always been cordial and polite, even in the face of downright rude and nasty comments, but ah well, what you call an attack, I call a defence. Both can coexist side by side
This was just toooooo long-winded. My goodness!!! I also think she should chill with the innovations. Too much at once. There is such a thing as overkill. Also, what’s with the obvious endorsement for Lakeland???
She has a good brand, but her original (genuine) humility will take her even further. These days, she’s coming across as arrogant and aggressive in her posts.
And yes!!! People are allowed to dislike whatever you post. Doesn’t mean they are hating on you.
Unfortunately for you, I won’t chill on the innovations. You don’t have to like the innovations, and that is okay. As long as I am not using your money or your time to develop recipes or innovations. The internet that you have access to today, came as a result of people not stopping with the innovations. Largely we are a people that don’t like or foster innovations, which is partly responsible for why the country is where it is at today, and the developed world keep pushing the envelope. Obvious endorsement for Lakeland, I wish. They are a great and very popular store, they don’t need little old me to market for them. Thank you for the feedback about building a good brand. My humility is still very much intact. If I was a man, the word aggressive will never come up, but ambitious, strong drive, go getter etc. I have never used the word hater on any post, I don’t even subscribe to the phenomenon. Everyone has the right to disagree with what I post, but not the right to do so in a way that promotes cyber bullying. There is a very thin line between disagreeing and cyber bullying and many people cross that line without considering the feelings of the other person. If not letting faceless people who have no inclination of the time, effort, energy and cost to do what I do cyber bully me, makes me arrogant, ah well. What you consider arrogance, I consider pride in my work, and I have a lot to be proud of, with the lives and homes Dooney’s Kitchen has touched.
Really? Too much innovations? I can’t deal with this. How does her innovation anger you anyway? That’s your opinion I guess. Dunni, please keep innovating. Some things I like, some I don’t like, it’s not a big deal. You can say you don’t like certain ideas but don’t say she should stop innovating
Thank you very much Esther. I hope you try it
Saving this page as a keepsake for my ninja cookbook for when i get married #excitedmuch!
Well Done Dooney! I didn’t read the entire article but I enjoyed the pictures and I get the gist.
I’m so glad you’re thick-skinned because wherever there’s a success story, haters try to creep, please ignore them!
Dunni hi. This is Tosin Adesina. My wife is a huge fan and has made many of your ‘inspired dishes’ for me and the kids. She finally made me read your blog tonight after several attempts and lo and behold, it’s Dunni Obata from Model College! So proud babes. All the best., darling. Great work!
Dunni hi. This is Tosin Adesina. My wife is a huge fan and has made many of your ‘inspired dishes’ for me and the kids. She finally made me read your blog tonight after several attempts and lo and behold, it’s Dunni Obata from Model College! So proud babes. All the best., darling. Great work!