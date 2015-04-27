BellaNaija

Ubi Franklin, Lilian Esoro & Emma Nyra Love Triangle, Bruce Jenner in a Dress & More! WATCH Toyosi Phillips on ‘The Gist’

The Bruce Jenner interview plus paparazzi photos of him in a dress, Stella Damasus’ birthday, Robert Downey Jr walks out on interviewer in London, Ubi Franklin and Emma Nyra’s Dating Drama, Tonto Dike gets called out for owing personal shopper!! Sandra Bullock named Most Beautiful Woman in the world and more.

Watch!

  • Joyce April 27, 2015 at 8:27 pm

    #stillpraying for Bobbi K

    Love this! 66 Reply
  • Dams April 27, 2015 at 9:20 pm

    Toyosi! I like thee and I’m seriously rooting for your fioneee self!

    P.S. Biko ehen, say a big fat NO to delivering stale gists come next season abeg.

    xxx,

    Your No1 Fan

    Love this! 53 Reply
  • pabara April 27, 2015 at 10:24 pm

    I appreciate your accent!!!!not killing yourself with british or american accent

    Love this! 47 Reply
  • Ebony April 28, 2015 at 9:48 am

    Looking good gurl.
    This girl o “it works for some, they are married, they’ve had children, they are grandparents”. Lol
    Toyosi you’ve lost one point for being “almost obsessed with Tonto Dike at a point”
    “Freeze has a thing for wristwatches, everybody knows” I didn’t know o, and I know a lot :p
    “We serve a what? We serve a living God”. Kwaaa, lol. Preach sis
    Ovation TV ko, baba attache. So it will be all about his attache events, weddings and exclusive house tour of the rich and famous

    Love this! 67 Reply
