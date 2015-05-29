Goodluck Jonathan & Mama Peace Arrive in Bayelsa! See Photos

Former president Goodluck Jonathan and his wife, Patience Jonathan a.k.a Mama Peace have arrived in Otuoke, Bayelsa State.
Looks like its going to be a fun welcome-back celebration!
Photo Credit: Oladele John Nihi/Twitter
29.05.2015
That second pic looks weird. Was that GEJ welcoming GEJ ?
Dats de. Governor of bayelsa state….Gov.seriake dickson
Lol…only naijas will ask that kin question
Good riddance to bad rubbish…Never Again!
Madam Pepe is a very bad loser! She was conspicuously absent at the inauguration.
@just saying what of amechi ? Was he in river for inaugurations? Gbe enue dake.
Don’t mind her jaare, now I read she wants to settle in Abuja and not in Otuoke with her husband. Se, she wants to keep an eye on Mrs. Lot-Jonathan her iyawo and also compete and pull relevance with our beautiful new First Lady. Yeye bitch. I can’t stand her?
@wale you have started speaking bile Wale again.
please deactivate you bellanaija.
Welcome home GEJ and Mama Peace. Thank God Abuja did not consume either of you. The worst thing that can happen is to finish your assignment, go back home and ur people refuse to welcome you. Happy retirement as you start this new phase of your life.
a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said..
.
I hope they will never think of being a politician again bcos jonah is not gud at it….
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***
Very Good! After waving, go inside the house and cry!
Oh yes. And they will choke on those tears.
So shall it be with you too.
Nice one!
What of Namadi? No welcome yet? Saw this about him by the way. ” Namadi Sambo, CEO/Founder ask.fm. Lord of the Anonymous Kingdom, Defender of the realm of Absence.
Lol can Nigerians get any weirder?
Is it me only or have you seen the classless inaugural ceremony at Abuja?
All I saw were Joke Jacob, aristos don’t know if its Ada nnewi ,APC chieftains, and generally no captains of industries hmmmm
Even the Otueke reception has more mix!
Just my observation!
Ah my dear John, i was just cringing in my seat. I was dumbfounded and flaggerbasted. I just couldnt take it. Lik eeven i could make a better compilation of entertainers. Such a sorry sight
John or is it reverse or perhaps warizdiz….i can’t keep track of your pseudonyms. If you’d simply asked me for an invite, you’d have gotten one so you won’t have had time to spend seething over your phone/tv screen being envious of people having a good time…I will pray for you..
So much evidence this man is truly loved by many even outside his home town, . No matter how they made it look. Get some rest and get back even more useful. I just want to say thank you again sir.
mama dame… abeg divorce Jonathan to romance buhari for continuity
@John I also conspicuously saw retinue of old men at the inauguration. No form of vibrancy as often seen with GEJ.
Na waoooooo at a point I just switch to movie . Apororo couldn’t even crack a funny joke as old me and ug faces steered at him.
May be this is gerontocracy. Nothing inspiring. Just old men.
2019 Nigeria must vote a man not mote than 50. These old men kills inspirations. Mtvheew.
Small time children will refuse to go to school as certificate isn’t necessary to be a president.
Bad belle! Old men? You sef go old one day o! Just pray that then you still have a working mind and selinity has not taken over your sense of reasoning. When I see young people making fun of old people, I shake my head. This is something only people who die young will be able to avoid and don’t we all pray everytime for long life in good health? These are men who even at their ages still have sound minds. Have you ever seen someone with dementia?
There’s no vibrancy in your sentence construction…
@ true Nigeria abi what did you call yourself. I just pity you because you dont know what you are talking. So out of the inaugural ceremony and gala nite the only thing you picked were only old and ugly faces. By the way what are you expecting? Do you think it was going to be like that one that we had last four years during Goodluck’s own that billions of naira were wasted that night. I remember that day I was boiling with annoyance. My dear “true Nigeria” wake up from your slumber and those fake like of waste, this is CHANGE and CHANGE indeed. Who no know go know. WAKE UP BRETHREN. When those young people with faces were in government what did they make up of Nigeria and her economy. Please let us try these ugly and old faces and see what would happen. Those captains of industries that were absent, don’t mind them, if they cannot fall in let them fall out. My own is that let them go and pay up all their bank loans. Our economy has already been mortgage into their hands with the help of the GEJ government. All the oil blocks that were shared let them return. Let us wait and see what these old and ugly men can do for us before we start to crucify them.
Pls,did anyone else also notice the presenter’s ‘gbagauns’?”They came from where the president came from” or is it just me
Welcome sir,it good you both back alive.