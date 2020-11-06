Presenting the Latest Special Assistants in Bayelsa State: Nengi & Trikytee

The BBNaija lockdown housemates, Nengi and Trikytee, both indigenes of Bayelsa State have been appointed as Senior Special Assistants to the Governor, Duoye Diri. Nengi was also appointed as the Face of Bayelsa.

Sharing the news on his Twitter page, Trikytee thanked the Governor for the opportunity.

I want to thank His Excellency the Executive Governor of Bayelsa State

Senator Douye Diri on my appointment as Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Bayelsa State…What an Honour, I am grateful… — Trikytee (@trikytee) November 6, 2020

Fellow housemate, Neo Akpofure who accompanied Nengi to the state for her homecoming, broke the news on Twitter, congratulating Nengi on her appointment, and she retweeted and replied, confirming the news.

Thank you my brother ♥️ https://t.co/FYGJPMc945 — NENGI REBECCA HAMPSON 👑🗡️ (@nengiofficial) November 6, 2020

