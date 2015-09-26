Did You Know Caroline Danjuma is Also a Makeup Artist? Check Out 6 Artistic Makeup Looks She’s Created

You may know Caroline Danjuma as a former actress, the CEO of Kinetic Media and beauty brand, Luxury Addict, but did you know she did makeup?

The beauty enthusiast apparently loves to create bold and daring looks on models, and glam makeup for her celeb friends like Annie Idibia and Adaeze Yobo.

She created Annie’s makeup look for the 2Face concert, and Adaeze got her natural hair all glammed up at Caroline’s Luxury Addict salon.

So, BellaNaija Beauty discovered 6 creative makeup looks that show off Caroline’s makeup skills. They’re pretty good, check them out!

What do you think of the makeup looks?

Photo Credit: @Carolyna_Hutchings | Photography: @AbuSalamiPhotography (Instagram)