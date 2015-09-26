Did You Know Caroline Danjuma is Also a Makeup Artist? Check Out 6 Artistic Makeup Looks She’s Created

You may know Caroline Danjuma as a former actress, the CEO of Kinetic Media and beauty brand, Luxury Addict, but did you know she did makeup?
The beauty enthusiast apparently loves to create bold and daring looks on models, and glam makeup for her celeb friends like Annie Idibia and Adaeze Yobo.
She created Annie’s makeup look for the 2Face concert, and Adaeze got her natural hair all glammed up at Caroline’s Luxury Addict salon.
So, BellaNaija Beauty discovered 6 creative makeup looks that show off Caroline’s makeup skills. They’re pretty good, check them out!
What do you think of the makeup looks?
Photo Credit: @Carolyna_Hutchings | Photography: @AbuSalamiPhotography (Instagram)
Very creative….nice one gurl
I love that annie’s make up, it was so on point. So glad someone has decided to carve a niche for herself instead of only being referred to as a billionaire’s 4th house wife. And also keeping herself busy with creative work other than chasing her husband’s mistresses (Danielle and co) around town and fighting them. Well down diva, GOOD WORK. Where your beauty can’t take you, your TALENT would ……
This your shade ehnnn infact. Can’t we just congratulate each other as women and move on. I never see men doing this shit. An average man will lie for his friend without bating an eyelid. But we women………..
Creative I must say. hoping to see more of her work.
Really Nice
Good for her. An idle mind is the devil’s workshop.
EVERY FEMALE IS A MAKE UP ARTIST NOW, OR IS IT FACE BEATING THEY CALL IT KWA.
Is that a bad thing??
???OF COS, WHEN EVERY1 BE FACE-BEATING, WHO WILL FACE BEAT WHO? NIGERIANS CANT LET A PROFESSION THRIVE, EVERYBODY MUST JOIN THE BANDWAGON. WONT BE SURPRISED IF YOU’RE EQUALLY ONE OF EM…#BYE FELICIA.
would it be better if they were all runz girls and drug pushers???
Biko, there are numerous other legit professions out there, make up is beyond random.’everybody is a makeup artist’. Get a brush and set of mac or tara and u qualify.#phew..
Well all I see is the natural hair do! I’m so during to try that with my hair.. On a brighter note, God bless her hustle/handwork
Beautiful n creative
Not bad at all.
wow!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! is even an understatement. keep it going gurl! ciao
aside Annie & Adaeze, the others look like witches..
very creative. not for regular wear of course but I am sure she was thinking the same. very artful. Glad you are finding a way for self sustenance doing something that gets you excited. Being married is the worst profession for any Nigerian woman – you become a sitting duck.
Happy she’s gotten over her troubled times. Good on you, Caroline.
Oooooooooo this is by far the most impressed I have been with any news about Ms Caroline, nothing lifts my heart more than a lady living passionately, building their potential and just generally kicking ass!!!! …..This her work is what cinematic dreams are made of, tie those two aspects of yourself together, and Missy…no one will catch u again!!! I am seeing movies around these pics, I don’t know bout anyone else… keep digging babe!!!
https://www.bellanaija.com/2015/09/26/did-you-know-caroline-danjuma-did-makeup-check-out-6-artistic-makeup-looks-shes-created/makeup-by-caroline-danjuma-bellanaija-september-20150010/ …..this literally put a wide smile on my face, and I’m not even big on pop-art… I guess I was just happy not to be viewing another collection of mostly over done ‘day’ make up looks aimed at insta-‘fleeking’…
Lovely….
She’s good
When then billlioanire wife is bored and not getting attention ffrom said billlioanire. Let’s look into hallloween face painting.
Oh baby! The word is “Billionaire”.
#ThankMeLater
Dumassss, that was clearly a typo. Bye felicia.
Jide typo twice…Mee ka eziokwu bata na ndu gi ( allow the truth to come into your life)
Love them all, especially the lip contour on the last picture. Great job!
Wow. She’l make a great make up artist for LADY GAGA
She’s really good!
YOU CANT GET A JOB IN NAIJA?…DO NOT FRET, BECOME A FACE BEATER.
Falcao! Falcao…. we see ye. Is it really that serious???
But Falcao aint lying na, and yes, it is that serious.
Ramirez, Falcao and Thibaut – I guess your club’s standing in the table is responsible for your transferred aggression. Chavski! Lol!!
Love it!! She should do some Halloween looks.
Rilly dat 9ic
splendid work i must say…thumbs up Carol!
Falcao + Ramirez=Same Person. YOU ARE A HORRIBLE AND A PESSIMISTIC HOMOSAPIEN.
Ehmm, but he aint lying na…lets be factual here.
Caroline this is amazing. So artistic and it shows like 5 different looks. Comic, horror, royal etc…. I am extremely impressed. I wish I could afford your saloN, it def would have been my natural hair and nail salon.
I am really proud of you, especially because you have refused to be just a wife. May God grant you more
You don’t have to keep hating on Caroline
She is not the reason for your husband’s low monthly income
The lord will visit your pockets soon
FOLASHADE OMONIJO, this is you o. Start working. Well done Caroline, this is a WOW!
PLEASE what lucrative business can someone go into other than the usual 9-5 job. am a working class woman and i need another source of income . pls i need your opinions on a business i can start other than MAKEP and SELLING Clothes cos it seems every girl in lagos is venturing into it. Thank you
A typo? Really? Twice?
please what side business can one do apart from from 9-5 job. that will be profitable and is not MAKEUP or SELL CLOTHES.
pls i need ur opinion
You could consider wine selling, where you supply all the required drinks and wine during occasions, Brazilian or other hair extension sales, or bulk sale of foodstuffs, like a wharehouse. Or selling condiments for cake making (esp as so many people are now baking). Am not a big savvy person, but I hope I helped because nobody had replied.
I’m really really impressed with her work here. Very artistic and professionally done.