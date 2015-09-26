BellaNaija

Did You Know Caroline Danjuma is Also a Makeup Artist? Check Out 6 Artistic Makeup Looks She’s Created

26.09.2015

Makeup by Caroline Danjuma - BellaNaija - September 20150014

You may know Caroline Danjuma as a former actress, the CEO of Kinetic Media and beauty brand, Luxury Addict, but did you know she did makeup?

The beauty enthusiast apparently loves to create bold and daring looks on models, and glam makeup for her celeb friends like Annie Idibia and Adaeze Yobo.

She created Annie’s makeup look for the 2Face concert, and Adaeze got her natural hair all glammed up at Caroline’s Luxury Addict salon.

Makeup by Caroline Danjuma - BellaNaija - September 20150011 Makeup by Caroline Danjuma - BellaNaija - September 20150012 Makeup by Caroline Danjuma - BellaNaija - September 20150013

So, BellaNaija Beauty discovered 6 creative makeup looks that show off Caroline’s makeup skills. They’re pretty good, check them out!

Makeup by Caroline Danjuma - BellaNaija - September 2015005 Makeup by Caroline Danjuma - BellaNaija - September 2015002 Makeup by Caroline Danjuma - BellaNaija - September 20150010 Makeup by Caroline Danjuma - BellaNaija - September 2015008 Makeup by Caroline Danjuma - BellaNaija - September 2015009 Makeup by Caroline Danjuma - BellaNaija - September 2015001 Makeup by Caroline Danjuma - BellaNaija - September 2015 Makeup by Caroline Danjuma - BellaNaija - September 2015003 Makeup by Caroline Danjuma - BellaNaija - September 2015004

What do you think of the makeup looks?

Photo Credit: @Carolyna_Hutchings | Photography: @AbuSalamiPhotography (Instagram)

45 Comments on Did You Know Caroline Danjuma is Also a Makeup Artist? Check Out 6 Artistic Makeup Looks She’s Created
  • mimiph September 26, 2015 at 1:09 pm

    Very creative….nice one gurl

    Love this! 87 Reply
  • aikay September 26, 2015 at 1:26 pm

    I love that annie’s make up, it was so on point. So glad someone has decided to carve a niche for herself instead of only being referred to as a billionaire’s 4th house wife. And also keeping herself busy with creative work other than chasing her husband’s mistresses (Danielle and co) around town and fighting them. Well down diva, GOOD WORK. Where your beauty can’t take you, your TALENT would ……

    Love this! 212 Reply
    • Tee September 26, 2015 at 7:45 pm

      This your shade ehnnn infact. Can’t we just congratulate each other as women and move on. I never see men doing this shit. An average man will lie for his friend without bating an eyelid. But we women………..

      Love this! 71
  • OMOSI September 26, 2015 at 1:28 pm

    Creative I must say. hoping to see more of her work.

    Love this! 51 Reply
  • tinu September 26, 2015 at 1:38 pm

    Really Nice

    Love this! 46 Reply
  • Anon September 26, 2015 at 1:56 pm

    Good for her. An idle mind is the devil’s workshop.

    Love this! 63 Reply
  • Falcao September 26, 2015 at 1:57 pm

    EVERY FEMALE IS A MAKE UP ARTIST NOW, OR IS IT FACE BEATING THEY CALL IT KWA.

    Love this! 54 Reply
    • ese September 26, 2015 at 3:05 pm

      Is that a bad thing??

      Love this! 90
    • Falcao September 26, 2015 at 7:32 pm

      ???OF COS, WHEN EVERY1 BE FACE-BEATING, WHO WILL FACE BEAT WHO? NIGERIANS CANT LET A PROFESSION THRIVE, EVERYBODY MUST JOIN THE BANDWAGON. WONT BE SURPRISED IF YOU’RE EQUALLY ONE OF EM…#BYE FELICIA.

      Love this! 45
    • Que September 26, 2015 at 3:50 pm

      would it be better if they were all runz girls and drug pushers???

      Love this! 84
    • Thibaut September 27, 2015 at 1:32 am

      Biko, there are numerous other legit professions out there, make up is beyond random.’everybody is a makeup artist’. Get a brush and set of mac or tara and u qualify.#phew..

      Love this! 28
  • ATL’s finest September 26, 2015 at 2:05 pm

    Well all I see is the natural hair do! I’m so during to try that with my hair.. On a brighter note, God bless her hustle/handwork

    Love this! 75 Reply
  • Mizzy September 26, 2015 at 2:11 pm

    Beautiful n creative

    Love this! 46 Reply
  • Kili September 26, 2015 at 2:13 pm

    Not bad at all.

    Love this! 43 Reply
  • glorious September 26, 2015 at 2:46 pm

    wow!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! is even an understatement. keep it going gurl! ciao

    Love this! 44 Reply
  • Blondie September 26, 2015 at 3:06 pm

    aside Annie & Adaeze, the others look like witches..

    Love this! 57 Reply
  • fleur September 26, 2015 at 3:12 pm

    very creative. not for regular wear of course but I am sure she was thinking the same. very artful. Glad you are finding a way for self sustenance doing something that gets you excited. Being married is the worst profession for any Nigerian woman – you become a sitting duck.

    Love this! 72 Reply
  • Bade September 26, 2015 at 3:26 pm

    Happy she’s gotten over her troubled times. Good on you, Caroline.

    Love this! 48 Reply
  • Que September 26, 2015 at 3:41 pm

    Oooooooooo this is by far the most impressed I have been with any news about Ms Caroline, nothing lifts my heart more than a lady living passionately, building their potential and just generally kicking ass!!!! …..This her work is what cinematic dreams are made of, tie those two aspects of yourself together, and Missy…no one will catch u again!!! I am seeing movies around these pics, I don’t know bout anyone else… keep digging babe!!!

    https://www.bellanaija.com/2015/09/26/did-you-know-caroline-danjuma-did-makeup-check-out-6-artistic-makeup-looks-shes-created/makeup-by-caroline-danjuma-bellanaija-september-20150010/ …..this literally put a wide smile on my face, and I’m not even big on pop-art… I guess I was just happy not to be viewing another collection of mostly over done ‘day’ make up looks aimed at insta-‘fleeking’…

    Love this! 50 Reply
  • Idomagirl September 26, 2015 at 4:06 pm

    Lovely….

    Love this! 31 Reply
  • jasmine September 26, 2015 at 5:03 pm

    She’s good

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • jide September 26, 2015 at 5:09 pm

    When then billlioanire wife is bored and not getting attention ffrom said billlioanire. Let’s look into hallloween face painting.

    Love this! 43 Reply
    • ANGELA September 26, 2015 at 10:20 pm

      Oh baby! The word is “Billionaire”.
      #ThankMeLater

      Love this! 50
    • jide September 27, 2015 at 12:07 am

      Dumassss, that was clearly a typo. Bye felicia.

      Love this! 25
    • nwanyi na aga aga September 28, 2015 at 12:23 pm

      Jide typo twice…Mee ka eziokwu bata na ndu gi ( allow the truth to come into your life)

      Love this! 29
  • Segi September 26, 2015 at 5:10 pm

    Love them all, especially the lip contour on the last picture. Great job!

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • jane September 26, 2015 at 5:55 pm

    Wow. She’l make a great make up artist for LADY GAGA

    Love this! 33 Reply
  • Ada Nnewi September 26, 2015 at 6:55 pm

    She’s really good!

    Love this! 32 Reply
  • RAMIREZ September 26, 2015 at 7:37 pm

    YOU CANT GET A JOB IN NAIJA?…DO NOT FRET, BECOME A FACE BEATER.

    Love this! 46 Reply
    • Mide September 26, 2015 at 8:16 pm

      Falcao! Falcao…. we see ye. Is it really that serious???

      Love this! 32
    • Thibaut September 27, 2015 at 1:28 am

      But Falcao aint lying na, and yes, it is that serious.

      Love this! 27
    • Anon September 27, 2015 at 9:12 am

      Ramirez, Falcao and Thibaut – I guess your club’s standing in the table is responsible for your transferred aggression. Chavski! Lol!!

      Love this! 33
  • Natu September 26, 2015 at 8:32 pm

    Love it!! She should do some Halloween looks.

    Love this! 37 Reply
  • Viva September 26, 2015 at 9:28 pm

    Rilly dat 9ic

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • cutechocbella September 26, 2015 at 9:56 pm

    splendid work i must say…thumbs up Carol!

    Love this! 28 Reply
  • Kenechukwu September 26, 2015 at 10:31 pm

    Falcao + Ramirez=Same Person. YOU ARE A HORRIBLE AND A PESSIMISTIC HOMOSAPIEN.

    Love this! 38 Reply
    • Thibaut September 27, 2015 at 1:27 am

      Ehmm, but he aint lying na…lets be factual here.

      Love this! 25
  • me September 26, 2015 at 10:47 pm

    Caroline this is amazing. So artistic and it shows like 5 different looks. Comic, horror, royal etc…. I am extremely impressed. I wish I could afford your saloN, it def would have been my natural hair and nail salon.

    I am really proud of you, especially because you have refused to be just a wife. May God grant you more

    Love this! 28 Reply
  • maromec September 27, 2015 at 12:38 pm

    You don’t have to keep hating on Caroline
    She is not the reason for your husband’s low monthly income
    The lord will visit your pockets soon

    Love this! 43 Reply
  • zeal September 27, 2015 at 7:12 pm

    FOLASHADE OMONIJO, this is you o. Start working. Well done Caroline, this is a WOW!

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • mockingbird September 28, 2015 at 12:21 pm

    PLEASE what lucrative business can someone go into other than the usual 9-5 job. am a working class woman and i need another source of income . pls i need your opinions on a business i can start other than MAKEP and SELLING Clothes cos it seems every girl in lagos is venturing into it. Thank you

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • jj September 28, 2015 at 12:32 pm

    A typo? Really? Twice?

    Love this! 21 Reply
  • mockingbird September 28, 2015 at 12:51 pm

    please what side business can one do apart from from 9-5 job. that will be profitable and is not MAKEUP or SELL CLOTHES.
    pls i need ur opinion

    Love this! 22 Reply
  • Rhonyi September 28, 2015 at 10:44 pm

    You could consider wine selling, where you supply all the required drinks and wine during occasions, Brazilian or other hair extension sales, or bulk sale of foodstuffs, like a wharehouse. Or selling condiments for cake making (esp as so many people are now baking). Am not a big savvy person, but I hope I helped because nobody had replied.

    Love this! 35 Reply
  • Thisisnotmyname October 10, 2015 at 1:58 pm

    I’m really really impressed with her work here. Very artistic and professionally done.

    Love this! 5 Reply
