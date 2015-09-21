Gunmen Abduct Olu Falae in Ondo State

Unknown gunmen on Monday abducted Olu Falae, former Secretary to the Federal Government.
Falae, 77, was taken away by the men in Ondo State, according to Sahara Reporters.
A family member reportedly confirmed the incident to newsmen, stating, “Baba has been kidnapped.”
Sad news. I pray they release him soon.
Herdsmen Bella Naija. HERDSMEN. There is a problem brewing in Nigeria that is gearing up to be worse than BH that you people are overlooking
They’ll demand 100 million. Just watch. Useless set of jobless homo sapiens
This is disturbing!Have mercy Lord.
These Herdsmen and their cows need to be regulated. The way they unleash their cows on citizens, traffic and crops need to be looked into seriously.
No doubt, they contribute immensely to our economy but that’s not enough reason for these nuisances.
Hope the man is released soon.
BN; he was kidnapped by fulani Herdsmen. My Yoruba elders should not fold their arms and watch these Fulani herdsmen over run us like they did the old OYO. Enough is enough; anyways what do i know. CHANGE is indeed here…
Olu Falae kidnapped. I am even beyond words.
@ Jasmine, as if you knew the exact amount they will demanded for, they contacted the family last night. I pray they release him on time in hale and healthy condition
how did u get to knw dt it ws fulani kidnpd him, u mst b part of d deal.