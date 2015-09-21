BellaNaija

Gunmen Abduct Olu Falae in Ondo State

21.09.2015

Olu-Falae

Unknown gunmen on Monday abducted Olu Falae, former Secretary to the Federal Government.

Falae, 77, was taken away by the men in Ondo State, according to Sahara Reporters.

A family member reportedly confirmed the incident to newsmen, stating, “Baba has been kidnapped.”

12 Comments on Gunmen Abduct Olu Falae in Ondo State
  Manny September 21, 2015 at 5:01 pm

    Sad news. I pray they release him soon.

    Reply
  Benny September 21, 2015 at 5:29 pm

    Herdsmen Bella Naija. HERDSMEN. There is a problem brewing in Nigeria that is gearing up to be worse than BH that you people are overlooking

    Reply
  Olu September 21, 2015 at 6:04 pm

    Jungle

    Reply
  jasmine September 21, 2015 at 7:02 pm

    They’ll demand 100 million. Just watch. Useless set of jobless homo sapiens

    Reply
  PD Young Billionaire September 21, 2015 at 8:21 pm

    This is disturbing!Have mercy Lord.

    Reply
  nnenne September 21, 2015 at 10:24 pm

    These Herdsmen and their cows need to be regulated. The way they unleash their cows on citizens, traffic and crops need to be looked into seriously.
    No doubt, they contribute immensely to our economy but that’s not enough reason for these nuisances.
    Hope the man is released soon.

    Reply
  Busarni September 21, 2015 at 11:16 pm

    BN; he was kidnapped by fulani Herdsmen. My Yoruba elders should not fold their arms and watch these Fulani herdsmen over run us like they did the old OYO. Enough is enough; anyways what do i know. CHANGE is indeed here…

    Reply
  nunulicious September 21, 2015 at 11:53 pm

    Olu Falae kidnapped. I am even beyond words.

    Reply
  Proudlynigerian September 22, 2015 at 12:46 am

    @ Jasmine, as if you knew the exact amount they will demanded for, they contacted the family last night. I pray they release him on time in hale and healthy condition

    Reply
  Proudlynigerian September 22, 2015 at 12:48 am

    @ Jasmine, as if you knew the exact amount they will be demanding for, they contacted the family last night. I pray they release him on time in hale and healthy condition

    Reply
  Tosin September 22, 2015 at 3:25 am

    ahn ahn!
    ehn.

    Reply
  ASHRUF321 September 22, 2015 at 6:09 pm

    how did u get to knw dt it ws fulani kidnpd him, u mst b part of d deal.

    Reply
