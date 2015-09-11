Is Someone Getting a Divorce on Season 5 of ‘Scandal’? Watch the Official Trailer & Find Out

It’s here, yay!

The official trailer for Season 5 of hit ABC series ‘Scandal’ has been released and it’s got us at the edge of our seats.

The 30 second clip starts with Kerry Washington‘s Olivia Pope and Tony Goldwyn‘s President Fitzgerald Grant in bed together. We then see Fitz hand Mellie (Bellamy Young) divorce papers!

OMG!

The upcoming fifth season of Scandal debuts on Thursday, September 24 at 9pm on ABC – will you be watching?