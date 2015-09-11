BellaNaija

Is Someone Getting a Divorce on Season 5 of ‘Scandal’? Watch the Official Trailer & Find Out

11.09.2015 at By 26 Comments

Kerry Washington

It’s here, yay!

The official trailer for Season 5 of hit ABC series ‘Scandal’ has been released and it’s got us at the edge of our seats.

The 30 second clip starts with Kerry Washington‘s Olivia Pope and Tony Goldwyn‘s President Fitzgerald Grant in bed together. We then see Fitz hand Mellie (Bellamy Young) divorce papers!

OMG!

The upcoming fifth season of Scandal debuts on Thursday, September 24 at 9pm on ABC – will you be watching?

26 Comments on Is Someone Getting a Divorce on Season 5 of ‘Scandal’? Watch the Official Trailer & Find Out
  • Chymoh September 11, 2015 at 5:33 pm

    heheheheheheheh its olitz again!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! good work shonda

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • kay September 11, 2015 at 5:40 pm

    hmm…

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • Iris September 11, 2015 at 6:07 pm

    Whatever men. Every season he tells us he’s getting a divorce. Na here we dey since 2012. I prefer Mellie sef, even though sometimes her screws come loose.

    Love this! 60 Reply
    • nestradamus September 11, 2015 at 11:28 pm

      as in! I am with you biko. wharrisdis??? Olivia has gotten boring to me and melly is twisted at least so we never know what she’s gonna do next. and this indecisive type of fitz please. he has been divorcing since 1975. rubbish

      Love this! 26
  • ATL’s finest September 11, 2015 at 6:58 pm

    Thank God it’s Thursday . Come on Sept 24th

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • grace amaegbe September 11, 2015 at 7:03 pm

    oh this is absolutely bea-uuuu-tiful……..thank u Shondaland, especially BellaNaija
    24thSEPTEMBER #FingersCrossed

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • kay September 11, 2015 at 8:12 pm

    every time na so so kiss Fitz dey kiss this woman… poor Nnamdi Asomugha

    Love this! 54 Reply
  • ese September 11, 2015 at 8:26 pm

    Why do I feel Mellie isn’t going to walk away without a fight?? I don’t know why I don’t just like this Fitz…hmmmm

    Love this! 32 Reply
  • gbaskelebo September 11, 2015 at 8:38 pm

    I did not see Quinn’s face in the trailer, finally B613 is history! they took down command and hawk or hulk (what ever his name is) needs serious rehabilitation, Mellie and Cyrus (with the 666 on his head that is not seen) are out of the white house those are the real politicians will Fitz survive?

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • The Bull September 11, 2015 at 9:22 pm

    Looks like the Side Chick is about to become Madam..

    Love this! 23 Reply
  • ElessarisEllendil September 11, 2015 at 9:33 pm

    Oh My God!!!! They will get divorced, I can’t handle it!!!!!???????

    Seriously, we know how it goes, they will get divorced, Olivia and Fitz will pretend to be happy for a while fail! and one day Fitz and Mellie will do something “that reminds them of the past” and Fitz will cheat on Olivia with Mellie.

    Take it to the bank, I have never rolled my eyes more in my life than in the 3 years I watched Scandal, so predictable!

    Love this! 33 Reply
  • Mz_daniels September 11, 2015 at 11:20 pm

    Am I the only one that isn’t really tripped my scandal? Olivia pope is just one disturbed female. Can’t deal with the fact that everyone is oohing someone who needs psychological help. Fitzgerald is just one weakling.

    If it were real life, Olivia and Fitz will still break up and Fitz will definitely cheat on Olivia

    Can’t forget a scene where the congressman asking Olivia out told her ‘love isn’t meant to be difficult’ that scene showed how emotionally unhealthy Olivia is.

    Love this! 30 Reply
    • Iris September 12, 2015 at 5:25 am

      Lol if it were real life Mellie would have placed a successful hit on Olivia a long time ago and Fitz and Cyrus would have covered it up so Fitz could stay president. He would have then proceeded to sleep with every woman in DC between the age of 22 and 45.

      Love this! 19
    • Melanin September 12, 2015 at 6:11 am

      You are not the only one. Tired of it joor.

      Love this! 13
  • Mz_daniels September 11, 2015 at 11:21 pm

    By scandal

    Love this! 15 Reply
  • Solomon September 12, 2015 at 3:55 am

    I tried watching scandal , I really do.. The first two episodes just killed my zealousness. I will try and give her a second chance to wow me .

    yeyepikin.com/

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Las September 12, 2015 at 5:47 am

    Shonda – celebrating side chicks since 2012. Olivia Pope – patron saint of all side chicks everywhere. Fitzgerald Grant – the man who took “side-chicking” to new heights. Level pass level mehn, gerrarehere.

    Scandal – my favourite show. (God forgive me)

    Love this! 30 Reply
    • Omoté September 12, 2015 at 7:57 am

      Lol@ Olivia Pope-patron saint of all side chicks everywhere. I tot I couldn’t stand anoda season of scandal, after seeing dis clip, I knw I’ll survive one more season.

      Love this! 14
    • Mz_daniels September 12, 2015 at 9:28 am

      Asin eh, Olivia pope is every side chicks role model and these men even use Olivia pope to play on their side chicks intelligence. I tell ladies, if you must date a married man, do it for the money or serious tangible benefits. Don’t go loving anybody. You’ll just be osho-free as the man will use ‘I love you’ to keep you with him while saving his money. Then you’ll start being understanding with him while he goes home to his wife and tells you he’s obligated to get but he loves you * yimu*

      But if you’re doing it for the money, you’ll just collect your cheque and move on, be romantic when he’s around, forget he exists when he hasn’t called except when you need money, then you turn on your feminine moves.

      I’ve been telling a friend of mine this but she’s too stupid to listen. Dating a millionaire yet she’s hopping cabs and everyday she’ll be putting useless pms ‘there is pain in the pleasure of love’ Oriegwu

      Women need to learn objectivity.

      Sorry for the epistle. Shonda just needs another production with a well adjusted female in it.

      Love this! 27
    • ruth September 14, 2015 at 3:49 pm

      i too gbadun what u said about the side chicks… no love there

      Love this! 11
  • cleo September 12, 2015 at 8:51 am

    Mellie will never give Fitz a divorce.Mellie is one strong politician. She will find loopholes, even blackmail to get him back. olivia is living on bubbles

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • G September 12, 2015 at 12:44 pm

    another season… dancing shoki
    Cyrus ” we are all murderers”
    reality check Scandal let me see all the puppets playing again. Waiting for all the intrigue.

    Shonda is going to surprise you lot – poetic justice will definitely be in tow as in the last movie of James Bond – the boss had to go.. It may not be this season but definitely some time..

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Lilo September 12, 2015 at 1:51 pm

    The Armani collezion wearing – ho a.k.a Olivia Pope

    Love this! 14 Reply
  • Black Coffee September 12, 2015 at 6:08 pm

    I wish I could confirm Shonda’s real agenda. Since I can’t I decided not to watch anymore. In Scandal she makes adultery seem romantic so people can support the wrongdoers not the wife. In How To Get Away With Murder, heterosexuals kiss then they leave the rest to the imagination but when gay characters are intimate, the scene gets really explicit. Its funny to me.

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • ruth September 14, 2015 at 3:53 pm

    I can’t wait.. Huge fan of Olitz, I hope they get their happily ever after…

    Love this! 13 Reply
  • Iyun September 15, 2015 at 4:06 pm

    I hate this series sha, I tried watching but couldn’t go on after the 2nd season

    Love this! 11 Reply
