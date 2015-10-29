Aderonke Adebanjo shares the 8 Things You Need to Know about Women on ‘The Love Chest’

Smooth 98.1 FM on-air personality Aderonke Adebanjo is back with a new episode of ‘The Love Chest’ and she’s talking about some of the things men (married or single) need to know about women.
The vlog is called ‘8 Things You Need to Know about Women’.
Aderonke notes that women like to talk and sometimes all we need you to do is listen and nothing more.
Watch the vlog below
really like the sound of her voice and her accent. it wasn’t not overpowering and suffocating. i just wished the recording was shorter that 16minutes..
“it wasn’t overpowering”, i meant to type – my bad!
Hey Aderonke Adebanjo
Nice stuff, nice work, nice expression, nice delivery.
However, we have so many feminist on these site. Therefore let me criticize it from their own view point (not yours) and allow them talk, as usual.
1. We don’t always say what we mean and what we want
Why shouldn’t you? Is your partner a psychologist or herbalist?
Is he a sorcerer that should know what is going on in your mind?
Stop that thrash my friend!
Even the bible says ask and It shall be given to you
If you don’t ask, sorry you are on your own!
Get upset if you like, na your cup of tea
2. Even we don’t understand PMS, bear with us
I have seen ladies who manage theirs well
Stop being a brat and acting up/fronting for your partner
Can PMS lead you to drop a resignation letter in your office?
3. We love compliments
4. We love it when you do thoughtful things on a regular basis
Do you do as well?
Relationship/marriage is not all about you.
It is about both of you. No partner is more important /special than the other
Where are the feminists
5. We actually like PDA
When you were dating, you didn’t allow the guy to hold you or do any PDA because you had so many suitors and bf. You were a player and cos every other guy fails to propose to you, you went for this one.
Now after marriage, you want him to do PDA with you.
Listen, the way a relationship starts is the way it will continue.
If you are not free with him b4 marriage, don’t talk sex with him….dont expect him to be free with you after you are married
Many wives can’t discuss sex with their husband now cos of the way they started. Stop being two faced.
6. We love hugs
What stops you from hugging me?
If you want it, cant you take it? Must it come from me
7. We are incubators
8. We really want to look up to you.
If we are truly equal, why are you looking up to me for anything.
You better look up to God and we do everything 50 -50
I don’t get why are you throwing feminists under the bus. I’m a feminist which means I believe in equal opportunity for both women and men in education, politics, entertainment, wages ,healthcare provision, civil rights, livelihood basic fundamental aspects of a society and especially individual’s welfare. One woman’s point of view on women is not what feminist movement is bothered with but the unfair dis-empowerment or rather dehumanization of a specific gender[usually the female] such as a woman not being allowed to drive[ which actively endagers a woman’s life if needed and unequally makes hinders her access to facets in society like even owning your own food truck business] or mutilation of females in other to promote masculine dominance instead of an equal opportunity like gendercides[a woman killing her own daughters till she gets a son cause the family only has enough money to take care of two kids due to the ideology that the husband needs a male child to continue his ancestry and such…this devalues and dehumanizes women to mere disposable child bearers of no value to anyone not their father,mother,siblings,society…)
I consider your constructive criticism quite on point ……
8 things??
That is the understatement of the century.
