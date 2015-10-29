Aderonke Adebanjo shares the 8 Things You Need to Know about Women on ‘The Love Chest’

Smooth 98.1 FM on-air personality Aderonke Adebanjo is back with a new episode of ‘The Love Chest’ and she’s talking about some of the things men (married or single) need to know about women.

The vlog is called ‘8 Things You Need to Know about Women’.

Aderonke notes that women like to talk and sometimes all we need you to do is listen and nothing more.

Watch the vlog below