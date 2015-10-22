MBGN 2015! The Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria is BACK – First Look at the Queens-to-Be

The Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant is here again.
MBGN 2015 will take place this weekend in Calabar, Cross River State.
37 beautiful girls, one from each state of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory will be jostling for the crown in to be won and worn right in the city of Calabar on Saturday.
Online voting also commences today.
The winner of the online voting will be fast tracked to Top 15.
The grand finale of the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria Pageant will on on the 24th of October at the Calabar International Conference Centre and will be televised live on Silverbird Television. The event will also be streamed live on the SilverbirdTV website www.silverbirdtv.com/live
LOL!
#Why I hate beauty pageants..
The winner becomes a mistress to a septuagenarian, e.g Silvia Nduka or baby mama to Flavor e.g Ann Banner.
I wish them the best…
how about Munachii Abi or Glory Chukwu? whose baby mama or toy baby are they? don’t generalize.
Where all the beautiful northern girls at?! Igbo girls be representing quite a lot of the northern states.
To the best of my knowledge, we have more facially beautiful girls in Nigeria than the decent looking ones shown here. May the best among them wins. “My thots”
My picks are Miss Abuja, Miss Kebbi and Miss Plateau… but what do i know?
Abeg una sure say some of these babes pass through the screening process? Cos I can see an Alek wek look alike here oh. Well judging from the facial shots, I’m so voting for DELTA, EKITI and ZAMFARA. And pls silverbird, mk una no do that kain yeye ojoro when una do when Anna banner win just bcos she represented bayelsa, the host state. It was just too obvious dt year cos everyone in the crowd was shouting that miss IMO as the winner.
The pageant should be termed “The Most Beautiful Igbo girl in Nigeria” since 25 of the 37 girls are Igbo girls….
Lol, but why are the majority pageant babes always igbo. Not that it’s anything wrong with it, but why don’t the other tribes like ogoni,tivs,itshekiri and so forth come out. Hmm, I thought part of the rule was you had to be atl east 5’6 or taller to qualify,mwhat is 5’4 doing there or is it a typo?
The judges should say the true winner. Not bribing things o. The girls are all beautiful good luck.
Why mostly igbos? Whats going on? Hausa girls are very beautiful, is it frowned to participate in beauty pageantry? where are the ijaws, ibibio, etc I would have loved to see our diverse cultural heritage represented. Looks boring with all the igbos up there. im igbo so not hating.
By the way, Miss Borno, i applaud you.
LOL@Ehiwiaro, trust me the MBGN is now MDGN-MOST DESPERATE GIRL IN NIGERIA. Cos as soon as dey emerge queen their next line of action is to run after billionaires and celebs for hook ups. Gonna the days of an MBGN being a true role model for young girls. MTCHEWWWWW
LOLOLOLOLOLOLOL
and your telling me all these girls are below 25 years old?
I don’t know if it is the makeup or something else.
Exactly my thoughts! Ms. Kebbi hands down
@Umbrella LMAO…….. So true
I cant fit laff. BellaNaija, this na MISS IGBO na, no be MBGN. almost all the chic are Igbo and some of them fine no be small (the other way).
I wonder how they win in their state first. UGLY like oshiomole
the worst part be say you yourself wey dey castigate those girls wor wor die! no be say u be idris elba, u even worst pass the kain oshiomole, I sabi you well my dear, no come here dey flap gums, your ugly.. all these ugly as sin jobless boys dey always feel say dem fit judge girls looks because dem be man meanwhile dem dey with empty pockets looking like shrek and a demon had a baby. prince ko, ugly broke prince. go and sit down my friend.
Some of them are really gorgeous!
this looks more like a makeup artist competetion than a beauty competition… all i see is makep #msheeeew
The first lady. very pretty!!
none of these girls can win internationally
From the pictures, Ebonyi and Sokoto looked good. No comment about the others
Nigerian women are absolutely gorgeous. Love this
And they all tried in telling us their real age. Lies!
Almost all these girls are Igbo lol
DEY Look old, like denn donn know man business long ago and born pikin…..
Miss Cross River- I just love the fact that her hip size is 41″. At least I can relate to her. They should find something that accentuates her figure that day.
Miss Abuja, Enugu, Akwa Ibom, Zamfara should be able to win this.
Miss Borno will look better on the runway.
Miss Bauchi looks frightened tho!lol
Miss Lag has got lipsssss!
Miss Ondo’s picture overly-photoshopped, looks almost like a doll.
Ebonyi and Abia are my favourite but who cares?looool
And hey, the make-up in general is way tooooo much abeg..
Kebbi and Kano win it if I’m judging.
I think Miss Plateau is just gorgeous. I wonder why other tribes indigenous to their respective states don’t have representation. Maybe the sponsorship isn’t distributed to reach a wider audience or people might not simply be interested ( which I doubt, sometimes opportunity plays more than just sheer luck). Nonetheless lets see how this goes.. still rooting Miss Plateau
Miss Anambra and Miss Edo. Gorgeous gorgeous women. Rooting for them
Share waste of time… same painted brows, contouring, same style weaves, bright matte lipsticks e.t.c. beautiful ladies looking older and indistinguishable, no one really stands out for me. What happened to the bare/next to nothing makeup, slick back or natural hair with lip gloss?
Wait. Why are all these girls Igbo? That really takes the fun out of it if the girls don’t represent a spectrum of Nigerian beauty. They should keep that in mind next time.
Loooool I’m done.
I am surprised @ their age oh..most of dem are older dan their age..all these are makeup oh….y ibo gals dey represent all d northern states? D black hausa babe are finer dan all dese
lmao at hausa girls are finer.
Miss Kebbi really stands out!
MISS PLATEAU
Hmmm. Miss Adamawa I see u. Miss Kebbi u r my winner. Gòodluck girls.
Warred dis Mehnn gerrare here. I gave never seen so many transgender looking chicks in my life. No shade oh I just think the make up artist should be fired. If I had to choose as in if I had a gun to my head and someone says pick one quick!!! I will say Abuja or Anambra
Meant to say “have”
Why does it look like its an ibo pageant? More than half of them bears an ibo name besides na only one or two fine the rest of them look like “dem mama solider” ie their face too strong! The contestants from last year look better than this lot!
First of all, the makeup artist and the photographer should be fired immediately because the makeup is supposed to be soft, with no fake lashes and those horrible matte lipstick, that way we can really see their true beauty. And the photographer’s heavy editing isn’t helping either. And what’s with the side view? how are we supposed to really see their faces? Secondly, why are there too many igbo girls? How is it that igbo girls are representing non eastern states?i think it is really stupid, and i’m an igbo girl. This contest is supposed to showcase diversity but with one ethnic group dominating the list, how is that going to happen? and lastly, don’t they have a section in the competition where they have to wear their cultural attire, will the igbo girls wear the northern attires?
lol. i second you on the firing of make up artist and photographer. such shoddy, unprofessional work. as to the reason there are so many igbo girls repping northern states, thats probably because more igbo girls sign up for these pageants and very little if any northern girls will. lets remember that the northerners are very conservative and i don’t think many of their girls will want to parade on stage in various stages of undress and minus hijabs. so they basically have to use the girls they have to rep all Nigerian states. and yes the girsl will wear traditional attires from the state they represent.
Please tell me someone noticed Miss Abuja has a bust size of 23.5. If that’s not a mistake, I don’t know what is. You can be flat as a board and still not be 23.5.
Hian!!!! they are all 18-23 , why lie about age even whn you look older, everything about this pageant is a lie, the annoying thing is they already know the winner…….. next please
You guys should vote for miss Ondo oh. She looks prettier than this picture. Also, it’s mainly Ibo girls cos Ibo girls audition for pageants a lot. It’s all part of the Ibo hustling spirit. They did not prevent anyone from coming out to audition and so should not be castigated for it. Bear in mind that the pageant organizers are not Ibo so it’s not like they’re favoring them. Go Miss Ondo!
I see just MS KEBBI & MS PLATEAU!!!!! Everyone else has a truckload of makeup on their faces
loooolll…This miss benue contour na die
Just my two cents: i tot participant have to be from the state they are representing like politicians?
what happened to all the beautiful girls form this state that igbo girls are representing? nothing against the igbos dou
Im sorry o but these head shot pics are epic fails! My goodness! the prettiest i think are Abia, Kebbi and Rivers. Benue, Kwara, lagos FAIL!!! Ogun looks like she was born a man and is currently on transitional hormones, Abuja that your baby hair is over fleeking abeg, Adamawa looks like she has been married for 5 years with 3 kids, Zamfara no, just no. Plateau has amazing skin, not sure if she’s pretty tho. whoever did Yobe’s make up should be fired pronto. Kogi looks like she just caught her man with her best friend, the only thing Akwa Ibom has going for her is her half caste looking complexion and Adamawa looks like an ugly version of ini edo which i didnt think was possible but apparently it is.
Sigh…. aint no way any of these girls can represent us on the international stage and win.
Hmm, i am an igbo girl, but this pageant is filled with igbo girls. i thought dis is MBGN and not most beautiful igbo girls pageant. , we r meant to see different tribes rep deir states The makeup artist is a no no for me. this girls r looking twice their age with the heaviness of this makeup on their face. the make up for this photo shoot is supposed to be natural n flawless. i hope that the make up artist no go make them up on the main day cus most of this girls look horrible in the heavy makeup. arrrrrrrgggghhhh.
Lynda umeh aka Miss Oyo is not 19 why the lie na..you re not that old but to be claiming 19. don’t they verify the age.
I thought I watched one on silverbird not too long ago. Anyway miss ADamawa and Miss Kebbi are black beauties…