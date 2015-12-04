Tekno is Dapper in New Photos + Watch the Video for “Wash”

TripleMG artist Tekno has released new promo photos as he also releases the anticipated video for his hit song “Wash”.
We love the dapper and simple looks for the promo shoot.
The video is so fun with lots of dance moves from Tekno.
Watch it below.
Nice song, not loving the wide shots of the video but it is fun. Tekno is doing some good tracks. Love love love Duro
Chi I agree with you . Duro is so lovely . I never use to pay attention to Tekno . As in I never even knew he sang Dance. Wash is clever the lyrics are sooo funny … “my love is hotter than the sun in Sokoto ” lol . Anyways this Alhaji Tekno and Dj Coublon should continue making music together ….
Afrobeats for the win
At least the song is original… Thank God!
Not bad!!
pls how can I see tecnos sick photo,wishing him quick recovery