Tekno is Dapper in New Photos + Watch the Video for “Wash”

04.12.2015 at By 4 Comments

TripleMG artist Tekno has released new promo photos as he also releases the anticipated video for his hit song “Wash”.

We love the dapper and simple looks for the promo shoot.

IMG_1049-Edit-2 IMG_1052-Edit IMG_1057-Edit-2 IMG_1079-Edit IMG_1093-Edit-2 IMG_1109-Edit-2 IMG_1210-Edit IMG_1215-Edit

The video is so fun with lots of dance moves from Tekno.

Watch it below.

4 Comments on Tekno is Dapper in New Photos + Watch the Video for “Wash”
  • chi December 4, 2015 at 10:33 am

    Nice song, not loving the wide shots of the video but it is fun. Tekno is doing some good tracks. Love love love Duro

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Cher December 4, 2015 at 2:01 pm

    Chi I agree with you . Duro is so lovely . I never use to pay attention to Tekno . As in I never even knew he sang Dance. Wash is clever the lyrics are sooo funny … “my love is hotter than the sun in Sokoto ” lol . Anyways this Alhaji Tekno and Dj Coublon should continue making music together ….

    Afrobeats for the win

    Love this! 7 Reply
  • Mama December 4, 2015 at 2:04 pm

    At least the song is original… Thank God!
    Not bad!!

    Love this! 6 Reply
  • Agbo Collins Ejiofor June 2, 2017 at 5:49 am

    pls how can I see tecnos sick photo,wishing him quick recovery

    Love this! 0 Reply
