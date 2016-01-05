BellaNaija

A Special Good Morning from Flavour…

05.01.2016

Flavour Michael Tubes Updated 2Good Morning…

These photos of music superstar Flavour were shared by Michael Tubes Creations recently. Loving all the colours. Is this the first time we are seeing smile?

Flavour Michael Tubes Updated 1

Credits
Photographer / Creative Director: Michael Tubes Creations
Designer: Maze Couture
MUA: Helen Leonard Creative
Creative Director: Dayo Awe

18 Comments on A Special Good Morning from Flavour…
  • I’mJustSayn’ January 5, 2016 at 6:05 am

    Oh my Gad

    Love this! 32 Reply
    • Judith January 5, 2016 at 2:39 pm

      Omggg girls no go ever listen! upon all the amount of Bella naija commenters a few days ago bashing Anna and Sandra. Now you have girls here oohing and ahhing over Flavour’s pics!

      It is indeed a man’s world and we women just merely live in it! I am sure if he steps out to woo any of these women, more than half if not all of them will fall for him and become more baby mamas lined up in the already existing queue of 2 baby mamas.

      Anyway its already evident he gives beautiful babies so nothing do una! carry go. what ever floats una boats

      Love this! 37
  • OJ January 5, 2016 at 7:16 am

    And dem ladies says he’s not hot….much hotter than a lot of ladies i’ve seen in this part of world

    Love this! 29 Reply
  • zEe January 5, 2016 at 7:39 am

    Sipping ma coffee.

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • Nne Oyibo January 5, 2016 at 8:07 am

    That crass guy you don’t mind having anyday.

    Love this! 31 Reply
    • Claris January 5, 2016 at 10:29 am

      Chai, Nne Ikwuru eziokwu oooooo! Nna mheeeen………chaaaaaai

      Love this! 29
  • Ebere January 5, 2016 at 8:54 am

    All I see is more girls getting pregnant just by looking at him………

    Love this! 43 Reply
  • Ngozi January 5, 2016 at 10:32 am

    I see where his daughter (Anna Banner’s child) gets her long face from. This guy is foine for days Man! his daughter is very pretty! gets it from her papa! Combo of Anna and favour……what else do you expect kwanu??

    Love this! 33 Reply
  • Uber bella January 5, 2016 at 10:34 am

    He should smile often

    Love this! 30 Reply
    • Susu January 5, 2016 at 3:52 pm

      or not 🙂 🙂 🙂

      Love this! 41
  • bruno January 5, 2016 at 12:24 pm

    those tattoos are so random. lol
    its like he didnt know what to draw.

    Nigerians and tattoos
    I have never seen a nigerian with a reasonable tattoo that makes sense. they always draw random stuffs on their body and it never looks good or appealing

    Love this! 32 Reply
    • Beeeee January 5, 2016 at 12:40 pm

      He is a musician and he plays the guitar as well…tattoos of a guitar and a musical note don’t seem so random to me.

      Love this! 39
  • PRINCE January 5, 2016 at 12:30 pm

    Flavour Flavour… ishorite

    Love this! 27 Reply
  • Kay January 5, 2016 at 1:06 pm

    Lol girls beware! Lol

    Love this! 30 Reply
  • Tosin January 5, 2016 at 1:44 pm

    mmmua.

    Love this! 26 Reply
  • Alex January 5, 2016 at 2:43 pm

    Flavour Looking cute and hot.

    

    Love this! 24 Reply
  • nene January 5, 2016 at 6:34 pm

    i don’t see it

    Love this! 48 Reply
    • Idomagirl January 5, 2016 at 8:02 pm

      My dear no be only you.

      Love this! 32
