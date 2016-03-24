BellaNaija

Aramide & Adekunle Gold are so in Love in this Music Video | See BTS Photos of “Love Me”

24.03.2016

Singer Aramide teamed up with YBNL’s Adekunle Gold for her latest single “Love Me” released a couple of weeks ago and now the video has been shot.

BN Music has got a sneak peek into the shooting of the video with this Behind The Scenes photos.

In the video Aramide and Adekunle Gold play love interests and we can’t wait to watch it.

See the BTS photos below.

Aramide-Adekunle-Gold - New Video Bella Naija (4) Aramide-Adekunle-Gold - New Video Bella Naija (5) Aramide-Adekunle-Gold - New Video Bella Naija (3) Aramide-Adekunle-Gold - New Video Bella Naija (6) Aramide-Adekunle-Gold - New Video Bella Naija (7) Aramide-Adekunle-Gold - New Video Bella Naija (8) Aramide-Adekunle-Gold - New Video Bella Naija (1) Aramide-Adekunle-Gold - New Video Bella Naija (2)

If you missed the song you can listen to it here.

5 Comments on Aramide & Adekunle Gold are so in Love in this Music Video | See BTS Photos of “Love Me”
  • keke driver March 24, 2016 at 12:40 pm

    See His big ass…lmao

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • Tosin March 24, 2016 at 1:26 pm

    if you love am hol am well nah, you dey fear?

    Love this! 18 Reply
  • @edDREAMZ March 24, 2016 at 1:32 pm

    a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said…
    .
    Downloaded the song yesterday with other 347 songs frm Notjustok.com so am definately be listening to it today….
    .
    .
    ***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

    Love this! 20 Reply
  • shakitibobo March 24, 2016 at 7:34 pm

    Shine on Adekunle!!

    Love this! 19 Reply
  • Mary Scott March 26, 2016 at 8:43 pm

    Dt moment u see ur crush ‘loving’ another babe… Even if na just play… #HeartBreak
    *crying in lost Orente-ship*
    Gotta check ds song out. It better be dope! That will be a girl’s only consolation

    Love this! 19 Reply
