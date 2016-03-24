Aramide & Adekunle Gold are so in Love in this Music Video | See BTS Photos of “Love Me”

Singer Aramide teamed up with YBNL’s Adekunle Gold for her latest single “Love Me” released a couple of weeks ago and now the video has been shot.

BN Music has got a sneak peek into the shooting of the video with this Behind The Scenes photos.

In the video Aramide and Adekunle Gold play love interests and we can’t wait to watch it.

See the BTS photos below.

If you missed the song you can listen to it here.