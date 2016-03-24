Aramide & Adekunle Gold are so in Love in this Music Video | See BTS Photos of “Love Me”

Singer Aramide teamed up with YBNL’s Adekunle Gold for her latest single “Love Me” released a couple of weeks ago and now the video has been shot.
BN Music has got a sneak peek into the shooting of the video with this Behind The Scenes photos.
In the video Aramide and Adekunle Gold play love interests and we can’t wait to watch it.
See the BTS photos below.
If you missed the song you can listen to it here.
See His big ass…lmao
if you love am hol am well nah, you dey fear?
a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said…
.
Downloaded the song yesterday with other 347 songs frm Notjustok.com so am definately be listening to it today….
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***
Shine on Adekunle!!
Dt moment u see ur crush ‘loving’ another babe… Even if na just play… #HeartBreak
*crying in lost Orente-ship*
Gotta check ds song out. It better be dope! That will be a girl’s only consolation